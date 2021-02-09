How to Get The Flash Skin For Free in Fortnite

Slowly but surely, Epic is bringing just about every superhero imaginable to Fortnite, and after a season that brought several Marvel characters into the game, it’s like like they want to start rounding out the Justice League.

We already have Batman, Aquaman and Green Arrow in the game, and very shortly, those three will be joined by The Flash.

Unlike Green Arrow and Aquaman, two characters who were available for just a limited time, The Flash will be hitting the Item Shop and everyone will have a shot at buying him, likely multiple times.

Before he actually debuts in the shop, players will have a chance at getting him early and for free. Here’s how that works.

Enter The Flash Cup

It is your destiny…to play in The Flash Cup! Grab a partner and mark your calendar: 📅 Wednesday, February 10, 2021

🏆 The Flash Outfit

In this Duos tournament, the top performers will have an opportunity to get The Flash skin and all of its cosmetics free of charge.

Of course, this will require you to beat out thousands of other players all attempting to do the same thing, so your work is certainly cut out for you.

The tournament kicks off February 10 and work in a similar way as the Hearts Wild Cup that rewards you the Lovely skin does.

Not everyone who plays will win the skin, so it’s worth knowing the format and how the payout works. Thankfully, Epic has that all laid out for us to look at.

How to Get the Skin

Playing The Flash Cup is just the start as you’ll also need to make sure you’re good at the game too.

Like the Hearts Wild Cup, placements matter the most here as a win gets your 42 points while eliminations count for one point a piece.

Here’s how the skin payouts will work:

Europe

1st – 3,500th “The Flash” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

NA East

1st – 1,750th “The Flash” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

NA West

1st – 500th “The Flash” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Brazil

1st – 500th “The Flash” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Asia

1st – 250th “The Flash” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Oceania

1st – 250th “The Flash” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Middle East

1st – 250th “The Flash” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

As is the case with any of these tournaments, you’ll need to check your in-game compete tab to find the exact starting times in your region.

You’ll have three hours to complete up to 10 matches. Whether you start on time or an hour in is entirely up to you, the only thing that’s important is the number of points you finish with.

If you aren’t able to come away with a top spot here, you’ll be able to pick up the skin in the Item Shop beginning February 13. Of course, winning it would be a much better option, but we realize that isn’t something everyone can do.

It’ll likely stick around there for a few days so anybody who wants to pick it up will be able to do so. Good luck in the tournament!

