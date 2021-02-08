How to Get Fortnite Lovely Skin For Free

As you may know, Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and Epic Games is celebrating in Fortnite with some free cosmetics for players to unlock.

While The Flash skin might be the main draw out of all of the freebies, there are still some cool things you can get your hands on, such as the Lovely outfit.

This will be just part of the Valentine’s Day festivities, but it’s always nice to get something for free, even if it’s a skin you can’t imagine seeing yourself in too much.

Like several skins, including The Flash, this one can be won for free in a tournament, or you can just wait for it to hit the item shop if you want to buy it.

Here’s how to get it for free.

Win The Hearts Wild Cup

This Duos tournament will give you and your partner the chance to get this skin early, and for free.

It takes place on February 9 and you’ll have three hours to compete in up to 10 matches, with the highest of scores coming away with prizes. You’ll have to check your in-game compete tab for exact starting times in your region.

You’ll unlock not only this skin, but you’ll also be getting the Heartblast Back Bling as a reward. While this all might sound pretty straightforward, it’ll also be important to know how the scoring system works, so let’s take a look at that now.

Hearts Wild Format

As mentioned earlier, it’s a Duos tournament and it appears that this particular tourney will value placement points above all else.

Eliminations will give you one point while a Victory Royale will give you a whopping 42 points, all according to the official rules.

To make things even better, not just the top spot will get the skin, but many players will have the chance to get it. Here’s how all of that works out:

Europe

1st – 1,750th “Lovely” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

NA East

1st – 875th “Lovely” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

NA West

1st – 250th “Lovely” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Brazil

1st – 250th “Lovely” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Asia

1st – 125th “Lovely” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Oceania

1st – 125th “Lovely” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Middle East

1st – 125th “Lovely” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

As you can see, you have a real shot at winning this skin, so grab your duo and give it your best!

If you’re unable to get a high placement in the tournament, you’ll still have the option to buy it in the item shop.

