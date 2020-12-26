What to Expect in Fortnite January Crew Pack: Green Arrow & More

The second Fortnite Crew Pack is nearly here and with it comes a brand-new exclusive character, and if you’re a fan of superheroes, this seems like it’ll be something you definitely want to have.

Green Arrow, the famous DC Comics archer, will be the special Crew skin in January, which means the only way you’ll be able to get your hands on him is to purchase the subscription.

This will not be a skin that comes to the Item Shop, so if you want it, you’ll have to subscribe because once January wraps up, this skin will be gone for good.

Green Arrow isn’t the only thing you’ll be getting in this bundle either as the Crew Pack ends up being pretty nice value for those who decide to snag it.

Here’s what you’ll be getting in January.

January Crew Pack Details

Never let the city down 🏹 Expert archer Green Arrow will join Fortnite Crew in January’s Pack featuring his iconic look. Get the Crew Pack on December 31 at 7 PM ET! Learn more: https://t.co/IVmXWMtc6j pic.twitter.com/cDZvHnhdYh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 23, 2020

The Green Arrow look itself is inspired by the CW Arrowverse show which brought the character into mainstream popularity.

On top of his skin, you’ll also be getting several cosmetics and even some V-Bucks. Here’s everything that’s available.

Green Arrow Outfit

Tactical Quiver Back Bling

Boxing Glove Pickaxe

1,000 V-Bucks

Season 5 Battle Pass (if you don’t have it)

Overall, it’s a pretty nice value considering a skin like this would usually run for at least $15 on its own, so here you can get it for cheaper and even get some V-Bucks too.

How Much is It?

It’s important to note that if you subscribe to the Crew Pack right now, you’ll get the December bundle instead of the January, which is a different set entirely.

On December 31 at 7 p.m. ET, you’ll be able to sign up for $11.99 and get the January Crew Pack with Green Arrow.

Subsequently, if you haven’t played Season 5 at all, or if you haven’t bought the Battle Pass yet, getting a subscription will also unlock that for you.

All in all, it’s a pretty good deal that you can just cancel after a month if you don’t like what’s coming next. It looks like Epic will continue to reveal the contents of the new pack ahead of time, so if you’re not a Green Arrow fan, you can cancel your subscription now if you’d like.

