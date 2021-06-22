Fortnite UFOs & Recon Scanners Tweaked in v17.10 Update

The new update of Fortnite Season 7 has brought in a brand-new event for players to experience and even earn some cosmetics while they’re doing it.

On top of that, the v17.10 update has also brought in some balancing changes, and Epic even let us know about them after the changes happened, which is something we don’t get a whole lot of anymore.

Controversial ever since their release, the UFOs and Recon Scanners have been tweaked in this update, so both of them should now be a bit easier to counter.

Of course, if you’re primarily an Arena player, this doesn’t even apply to you because none of that stuff is in the mode to begin with.

Let’s take a look at the changes that came to UFOs and Recon Scanners.

Both Have Been Nerfed

The UFO and Recon Scanner have both been nerfed following this new update, so if you’re on the receiving end of either of those, you should have an easier time fighting back.

If you remember, this isn’t the first time the UFO has been nerfed, but Epic decided additional action was needed. This update reduced the firing rate of the saucers, which they say will give players the chance to fight back and shoot them out of the sky.

It’ll definitely be a welcome change in Solos or Duos, but it’ll still be tough to go against a squad of UFOs.

As for the Recon Scanner, they will now take longer to recharge and the length of the bolts have been shortened once they’ve been shot. Using one will still reveal enemies in the area to you, but you will no longer be able to rely on it as much.

What Other Changes Happened?

There was a leak earlier in the season that revealed Alien Parasites were coming to the game, and with v17.10, that leak became a reality.

The Parasites will latch onto your head and drain your health down to 60, but your shield will remain intact. However, it’s not just downsides as having one on your head will give you headshot protection and you’ll be able to run faster and jump higher.

It’s an interesting concept Epic has come up with her as it’s a risk you’ll have to take if you want to get the boost to running and jumping. Whether it’s worth it or not comes down to personal preference, and if you change your mind about getting it, you can do just get the Parasite off.

To do this, you’ll have to go into the water, get lit on fire or be attacked. The first sign of any of these, the Parasite will leave you and try to get to safety. This means that you’ll want to make sure you get the superior positioning before a fight happens or else you’ll be entering it with a disadvantage.

If you’re just wandering around, try not to get attacked by a parasitized boar as that will also drain your health, but you’ll be able to claim the Parasite afterwards.

