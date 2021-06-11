Fortnite Disables UFOs in Arena But Not For The Reason You Think

The new season of Fortnite has only just started and there’s already a lot of controversy surrounding some of the new additions.

Mainly, it seems like fans have honed in on the new UFOs and their ability to lay waste to the competition with ease. The UFOs have actually already been nerfed once, but they can still be very powerful in the right hands.

As time goes on, more and more players are finding out new ways to use the UFO, and some of them don’t even involve using the weapons.

The strength of these UFOs has the community split with some of them feeling it’s fine because of their low health but others feeling the opposite because fighting a flying ship just isn’t very fun to them.

If you’re an Arena player, it’s looking like you won’t have to be dealing with UFOs anymore, but it’s not for the reason you’d think it is.

Epic Disables UFOs in Arena

In an effort to address server performance in high-level matches, we have removed Saucers from competitive playlists (Arena + Tournaments). We will continue to monitor these playlists throughout the competitive pre-season. pic.twitter.com/VGm3a1hMoE — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 10, 2021

On June 10, Epic announced they were disabling UFOs in competitive playlists, but the reasoning was something else other than them being just too strong.

“In an effort to address server performance in high-level matches, we have removed Saucers from competitive playlists,” Epic tweeted.

So, it’s not because they were too powerful, but it sounds like there just might be too many of them floating around late into Arena matches and tournaments. By removing them, this might be a way of Epic testing if the problem is actually tied to the UFOs, or if it’s just something else.

The wording does seem to suggest they could come back at a later date, but this could be a quiet way of vaulting the UFOs for them to never return.

To be fair, the UFOs can be used to grief other players, especially in Squads and Trios, so Epic could decide that it’s just not worth the trouble. Then again, we’re barely into Season 7 and one of the marquee changes has been removed, which isn’t really a good thing.

When Does the Competitive Pre-Season End?

For the past couple of seasons, Epic has been testing out a competitive pre-season that would see players not get their Arena points reset until later in the season.

The idea behind it is for players to get used to the new changes and for Epic to make adjustments where necessary. Arena hype resets on June 22, so there’s still a lot of time left for players to test things out without having to worry too much about their points.

At this moment, it’s unclear if the UFOs will be back in competitive by the end of this, but we’d have to be leaning towards yes. It’d be different if Epic removed them because they were too powerful, but that’s not the wording that was used.

It would definitely be a shame to see something that was being billed as a big part of the new season just get removed in the first couple of days only to never return.

