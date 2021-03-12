Major Changes Coming Ahead of Fortnite Season 6

The last couple days of a Fortnite season are often quite hectic as there are a lot of moving parts as things reach their natural conclusion.

With the Zero Point being exposed in the center of the map for several months now, there were bound to be some negative effects felt and those are finally coming into fruition.

It started with the destabilization of the Zero Point that caused all sorts of beams to shoot out of it. You might also notice that your audio becomes distorted when you get close to it.

As if that wasn’t enough, there’s also more that will start happening in the near future. According to a Fortnite leaker, NPCs will start teleporting in and out of the game.

Teleporting NPCs?

NPC's should start teleporting soon. Some will teleport "in", some "out". This will occur with beams of light and shockwaves. This will also have a pixelated particle effect. Fun Facts below. pic.twitter.com/M4UxXEQvXh — Mang0e | Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) March 12, 2021

If you’re trying to spend your Gold Bars in the closing days of Season 5, you might find it difficult to do is an NPC just teleports away right in front of.

According to Fortnite leaker Mang0e, the NPCs will start coming in and out with beams of light, so if you’re heading to a location you think has a character to buy stuff from, you might be in for a surprise.

We don’t know what else Epic has in store for the last days of the season, but if things keep progressing at this rate, we might be given an absolutely crazy conclusion.

It’s always been known that the Zero Point makes the Fortnite world go round, so it’s nice to get a payoff to all of this, even if it’s bad news for the map.

What Else Could Happen?

There are many different options for Epic to take if they want to make the Zero Point cause even more damage.

Perhaps we could see portals break off from the main orb that would allow us to rift to different points on the map.

Nothing is confirmed, but if the Zero Point is being contained after this season wraps up, it’d be nice to see Epic do more things with it before it leaves.

As for how it’s going to be contained, it looks like you’ll have a big part in that. Well, not exactly you, but Agent Jones instead.

There won’t be a major live event like seasons in the past had, but instead we’ll be put into the shoes of Jonesy as he closes out the season for us. This is being called the most ambitious thing we’ve seen in Fortnite yet, so there’s a lot riding on this.

It’s also worth mentioning that the upcoming Batman miniseries will explore the Zero Point in much greater depth than even this season did. If you’re a fan of the Fortnite lore, this comic will definitely be worth checking out.

Even if you’re not interested in the story, it’ll still be worth picking up for the skins that come with it.

Fortnite Season 6 kicks off on March 16, so it’ll be worth keeping an eye on what happens with the Zero Point in the days leading up to that. It’s becoming more and more unstable by the day!

READ NEXT: Famous Justice League Villain Could Appear in Fortnite Season 6