4 Fortnite Skin Bundles Leak Following v14.30 Update

As is the case with most Fortnite updates, several leaks came out of the v14.30 update, and we got our first look at several of the upcoming skins.

Of course, seeing new skins is nothing new following an update, but instead of these just being outfits you’ll find in the item shop, leakers have instead discovered there will be a bunch of skins that will only be made available in bundles.

These bundles have largely been considered hit or miss by the community, with a big factor being you have to spend real money on them instead of being able to spend V-Bucks.

We already know Daredevil is getting his own bundle, with players placing high in the Daredevil Cup getting their first crack at the skin, but the rest of the bundles are news to us. Although, one of them is actually an older bundle, but there’s still a lot to look forward to.

Four Bundles Leaked

Thanks to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, we have a good idea of what to expect with these upcoming bundles.

Thanks to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, we have a good idea of what to expect with these upcoming bundles.

Daredevil will come with a set of billy clubs, glider and a back bling, but the more interesting thing here is all of the upcoming Fortnitemares bundles.

It looks like the Final Reckoning pack will be making a return from last year’s event, but there are also some new skins players can get their hands on.

The third image is called the Ultimate Reckoning bundle, so if you like what you see there, then you’ll want to keep an eye out for that one. If you’re more into a gothic-type look, then first image will be right up your alley.

When Do They Come Out?

Unfortunately, the leaker doesn’t make any mention of when the bundles will release or for what price they will be available for.

If they are like bundles in the past, we expect them to be available anywhere between $16-$20, but the Daredevil one will likely be available with V-Bucks.

