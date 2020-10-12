How to Unlock Daredevil in Fortnite Season 4

At long last, Epic Games revealed yet another Marvel character coming to Fortnite Season 4 and this time it’s Daredevil.

The character has been around in the universe for several decades now, but greatly rose to prominence with his MCU tie-in Netflix show that ran for three seasons.

Now, players in Fortnite will get the chance to play with him once his skin comes to the game. However, it’s not going to be like getting Blade or Silver Surfer, but instead this character will be available through a tournament, at least at first.

Here’s how you can unlock Daredevil in Fortnite before anybody else.

Marvel Knockout Super Series

Epic Games is hosting the Marvel Knockout Super Series where players are asked to assemble their team and compete in four competitive cups centered around this LTM.

The four cups will add up to $1 million in winnings, with the first one beginning this Wednesday, October 14. Interestingly enough, the first cup is titled Daredevil Cup, but the final three will almost certainly feature different characters, perhaps even Venom.

Top teams in each of the regions will be able to get their hands on this skin for free, which is a really cool incentive for playing in this tournament. Anybody who participates in all four of them will also get the exclusive Nexus War Glider.

Here’s where you’ll have to place:

Europe – Top 800

NA East – Top 500

NA West – Top 200

Brazil – Top 200

Asia – Top 100

Oceania – Top 100

Middle East – Top 100

You can read more about the tournament in the official rules here.

Will Daredevil be in the Item Shop?

For those of you out there who aren’t confident in their abilities in winning this tourney, fear not as The Man Without Fear will also be making his way to the item shop at a later date.

This tournament is designed to give the winners early bragging rights because if you see somebody rocking this skin, you know they have mastered the Marvel Knockout LTM.

We don’t yet have a definitive release date for Daredevil in the item shop, so keep an eye out for more news on that front in the future.

