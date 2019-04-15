15 Best Mosquito Repellents for Yard & Garden

Here’s a unique and effective outdoor gift that will be a huge hit with your friends or family that love to camp. The Scout Mosquito Repeller Lantern from Thermacell is an innovative light system that features a built in bug repelling device!

This lantern uses a refillable insect repellent cartridge that protects a 15 by 15 foot space powered by a separate, butane cartridge. The repellent is essentially allethrin, a synthetic version of the insect repelling component in chrysanthemum plants – cool right!? You can even use the lantern and the bug repellent device separately if you choose to!

Thermacell includes a bug repellent mat with this purchase, but you’ll need to buy additional repellent and butane refills separately. Fortunately it’s not very expensive to refill the fuel and repellent – it’s actually one of the most economic options for mosquito defense!

The light itself is not super bright, but gets the job done at 220 lumens. Four AA batteries, however, will power this lantern for up to 40 hours giving this unit more impressive battery life than it has light output.

A great camping gift for buggy situations that will have whoever you’re shopping for singing your praises!