25 Best Potting Benches You’ll Absolutely Love

If you love to spend time outside getting dirty in your garden, then you need to have the best potting bench for your gardening needs. All gardeners need a place to get their seeds and starts ready for planting, whether in raised planters or formal garden beds.
These benches are perfect for mixing potting soil, pruning house plants, and storing garden tools, and other materials when they’re not in use. They’re also a handy addition to your greenhouse, where you’re starting new plants from seed throughout the season.
We’ve found many of the best potting benches on the market. They range from simple, basic designs to large and complex pieces of multi-functional outdoor furniture. We have included potting benches of many sizes and at a wide variety of price points as well, so even if you’re shopping on a tight budget, there is a potting bench in this list for you!
And if you’re just starting out, make sure you have all the best garden tools to make your work easier.
-
1. Convenience Concepts Deluxe Potting Bench With CabinetPrice: $223.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Plenty of storage space
- Metal worktop is easy to clean
- Choose between two finishes and two configurations
- Unsealed, wood needs varnish for outdoor use
- Some reviewers received broken parts
- Does not come with lock for cabinet
This potting bench from Convenience Concepts has everything an experienced gardener needs. It features a full-sized galvanized metal worktop with two added shelves – one smaller shelf above for and a deep shelf at floor level. There are three hooks on the side for hanging tools and a small drawer below the worktop.
It also features a roomy, lockable cabinet with shelves inside for storing anything you want to keep safe or out of sight. You can choose between a natural fir or a light oak finish. This potting bench also comes in a “no cabinet” configuration, with just shelves underneath.
Find more Convenience Concepts Deluxe Potting Bench With Cabinet information and reviews here.
-
2. Poly-Tex Galvanized Potting BenchPrice: $164.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Minimalist design
- Easy to clean
- Weather proof
- Inexpensive
- No storage
- Top shelf has sharp edges
- Some receivers had missing parts
If your tastes are more minimalist, or you simply do not have a lot of space for a potting bench, then this galvanized bench from Poly-Tex is the best potting bench for you. This simple potting bench features a worktop and one top shelf, with no fuss and no unnecessary parts to take up your time while assembling or space in your yard. This potting bench is weather-resistant, easy to assemble, easy to clean and very inexpensive.
The 30 inch working height is ideal to avoid back strain, and because galvanized is naturally rust-resistant, you can simply hose it down once you’re finished with your day’s gardening.
Find more Poly-Tex Galvanized Potting Bench information and reviews here.
-
3. All Things Cedar Potting BenchPrice: $380.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ready to assemble kit
- Solid cedar construction
- Large work surface
- Very sturdy
- Needs a clear coat or it will turn gray
- Assembly requires some effort
- Upper shelves could be deeper
There’s not much dispute about the fact that cedar is the best wood for outdoor use because it’s naturally weather and rot resistant. That’s why it’s the ideal choice for a wooden potting bench like this one from All Things Cedar. Made from Grade A Western Red Cedar it has a natural look that will gray over time unless you opt to put a clear finish coat over it before using it.
It’s sanded to a smooth and sliver-free finish, and is sturdy and easy to assemble. It has plenty of work area with 47 inch by 24 inch work surface and similarly sized storage shelf beneath. This potting bench is 61 inches tall at the back and features two narrow shelves on the back for additional storage. Ledges on the back and sides of the work surface also help prevent messes.
Find more All Things Cedar Potting Bench information and reviews here.
-
4. Best Choice Products Outdoor Wood Garden Potting BenchPrice: $154.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sliding worktable reveals a potting sink
- Hooks on front for hanging tools
- Storage shelves on the top and bottom
- Fir wood construction
- Very affordable
- Needs to be finished if stored outdoors
- Unfinished slats may split
- Not as solidly constructed as some
Anyone who is passionate about gardening covets a potting bench like this one. It’s made from durable sanded Chinese fir, and has a natural look that’s both functional and attractive. This potting bench features a sliding slatted work surface that opens to reveal a dry sink – a super handy addition when planting starts. Dual shelves in the back make space for garden tools, seeds, and more. The work surface stands at the perfect height to avoid stooping and help reduce back strain, which is common among gardeners.
Hangers on each of the front legs allow you to keep a garden spade and weeder at the ready, and the lower shelf is perfect for storing bags of soil as well as extra pots. This is one of the many items that make great gifts for gardeners, and will always be a welcome addition to their spring and summer planting routines, although if kept under cover, it’s also great for repotting house plants throughout the year.
-
5. EST. LEE DISPLAY 1902 Potting BenchPrice: $1,250.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Zinc work surface is larger than many
- Ages redwood will look beautiful over time
- Slat back allows you to hang hand tools
- Black cast iron wheels make it mobile
- Far more spendy than most
- No storage drawers or cabinets
- Zinc table top may not hold up as well as stainless steel
If you’re looking for that vintage barn wood look in your garden, this hand made potting table is exactly what you’ll want. It has that rustic cottage style with redwood that is naturally aged and will only look better as it weathers. It features a zinc worktop that’s hard and durable – the perfect place to get all your spring gardening started.
This bench has black cast iron wheels so you can move it around as you need to. It also features a slatted back with a top shelf, as well as an undershelf to store pots and buckets. The work surface is 24 by 48 inches, which is deeper than many, and the cabinet stands 66 inches at the top of the shelf in back. Slat wall tool hooks will allow you to maximize the back of this bench to make room for hanging small hand tools as well.
Find more EST. LEE DISPLAY 1902 Potting Bench information and reviews here.
-
6. Evergreen Big Red Wagon Potting TablePrice: $241.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very stylish and unique
- Works in a small space
- Not much assembly required
- Relatively expensive
- More decorative than functional
- Work top is not very easy to clean
Here is a truly unique potting bench that anyone who embraces a bit of whimsey will love. This potting bench is designed to look like a “Big Red Wagon” reminiscent of the Radio Flyer wagon you probably had as a child. If you’re that kid at heart who still loves to play in the dirt, it’s a perfect choice. In addition to the roomy 46 by 17.3 inch upper workspace, you have a smaller shelf underneath as well to hold odds and ends.
This potting bench has a straightforward design that features elegant black metal legs. It would work great in a small space. Even better, it comes mostly assembled, with just light assembly required.
Find more Evergreen Big Red Wagon Potting Table information and reviews here.
-
7. GOOD LIFE Outdoor Garden Patio Wooden Storage CabinetPros:
Cons:
- Lots of storage
- Big metal work surface
- Easy to assemble
- No warranty
- Not lockable
- No soil reservoir
If storage is your number one priority, you will love this cabinet from Good Life. This potting bench has a large metal work surface and a gigantic cabinet underneath with two shelves to store everything you need in the garden. It is made of sturdy and attractive wood and is easy to assemble with just an electric drill.
Made from solid fir, it has been finished to allow it to withstand the weather – a key attribute of any great potting bench. The top work surface is a roomy 38.2 x 18.3 inches and it has a wrap-around ledge to keep spills at a minimum.
Find more GOOD LIFE Outdoor Garden Patio Wooden Storage Cabinet information and reviews here.
-
8. Best Choice Products Potting BenchPrice: $109.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Clean and minimal design
- Very inexpensive
- Easy to assemble
- Unfinished wood needs varnish for weatherproofing
- Not very much storage included
- Not as durable as more expensive potting benches
Here is an inexpensive, simple potting bench that would be perfect for any gardener. This potting bench is made from solid fir and has a natural finish that is beautiful as-is or can be stained or painted. This simple potting bench has a natural charm with a lattice backsplash and simple, minimal design.
The work top and lower shelf are made of slatted wood for easy clean up, and there is also a smaller shelf up top for holding potted plants, tools or extra materials. In addition to the shelving, it has a side drawer for holding smaller items such as scissors, plant labels, etc. There are also two hooks on the side for hanging hand tools.
Find more Best Choice Products Potting Bench information and reviews here.
-
9. Suncast Cedar Potting BenchPrice: $499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cedar is naturally weatherproof and pest resistant
- Nicely trimmed with moldings and softened edges
- Big work surface and lots of storage
- Wood should be sealed or stained for best performance
- Some shipping issues and breakage reported
- Not super easy to assemble
Your potting bench needs to be durable and weatherproof if you are going to store it outside in your yard. This is one of the best potting benches for outdoor use because it’s made of solid cedar which is seriously strong, durable, and naturally weather resistant. You can also stain or paint it any color you prefer, or merely give it a linseed oil finish for lasting durability.
This straightforward potting bench has multiple shelves with plenty of space to store your tools and gardening materials. It is easy to assemble with the included hardware and is designed for durability and strength, with thick legs and shelves that will hold everything you need to garden in style. We love that it has a solid back on the worktable, and a shelf that’s more usable than many as it’s low and within easy reach.
We also think you’ll appreciate the moldings and gently rounded trim work that give it the look of finely made furniture despite its intent for the outdoors.
Find more Suncast Cedar Potting Bench information and reviews here.
-
10. Outsunny Outdoor Metal Potting TablePrice: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Metal grid worktop allows soil to fall away
- Built in trash or soil receptacle
- Light and airy design
- Very affordable
- Not as solid as wood benches
- Worktop is limited due to soil receptacle
- Hanging hooks are sharp
If you’re looking for a seriously cute and whimsical potting bench that’s also super functional for it’s intended purpose, this black metal potting bench strikes a light and airy tone. Metal scrollwork gives it a French vibe that would look perfect with your wrought iron patio furniture. It features a metal grid worktop that’s 32.5 by 16.25 inches, and a similarly sized metal grid shelf on the bottom.
Making this convenient, in addition to super affordable, the back features five hanging hooks for your garden tools (or succulent pots once planting season has passed.) It also has a built-in bag on the worktop which can catch soil overflow or be used for a trash receptacle.
Find more Outsunny Outdoor Metal Potting Table information and reviews here.
-
11. Kids VegTrug Potting BenchPrice: $138.33Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Perfect height for small gardeners
- Made of sustainable wood with non toxic stain
- Includes soil reservoir and storage shelf
- Protective PE compost tray
- Relatively expensive
- Requires assembly
- Not many reviews
Gardening is a great activity for kids of all ages. They get to spend time outside, get dirty, and learn about the natural world in the process. This kid sized potting bench and storage box from VegTrug is perfect for getting your kids or grandkids outside in the garden alongside you.
Little ones can store their very own tools, pots, and materials for planting, as well as have a space to work on. This workbench is made of sustainable, plantation-grown fir with a non-toxic stain, plastic feet, and fabric liner in the soil storage compartment, and a protective PE compost tray.
Find more Kids VegTrug Potting Bench information and reviews here.
-
12. Dura-Trel 11203 Greenfield Potting Bench, WhitePrice: $174.41Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 20 year warranty
- Easy to assemble
- PVC Vinyl is super durable
- Not as attractive as wooden models
- Not much storage
- Requires assembly
This super durable potting bench has the style of a wooden model without the hassle. It is made of PVC vinyl which will not crack, peel, or discolor and comes with a 20 year warranty to back it up. This is a completely maintenance-free piece that will put up with years of hard use. The roomy work surface is 48 x 19.5 inches, so you’ve got tons of space for pots and dirt, while a convenient shelf at the top keeps your seeds out of the fray.
It is easy to assemble with pre-cut pieces and pre-drilled holes and all hardware included. A simple spray of water is all you need to clean it, and the worktable is removable. It is also made in the USA.
Find more Dura-Trel 11203 Greenfield Potting Bench, White information and reviews here.
-
13. THREE MAN Cedar Ultimate Gardening Potting BenchPrice: $659.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lots of storage underneath
- Compartmentalized shelving up top
- Slatted work surface that allows soil to drop through
- Seriously sturdy
- May be too large for some
- Very tall back won't fit everywhere
- Heavy to assemble and move
For anyone who is in the market for a handcrafted cedar potting bench that’s bigger than most any we’ve found, the THREE MAN Ultimate Cedar potting bench has to be the find you’re after. The baby is HUGE – we’re talking six feet long! That means you’ve got ample working surfaces to really get a lot of plants into pots at one time.
The large worktop features an open slatted area on one side to allow the dirt to drop through instead of building up while you work. The work surface is 36 inches from the ground. A full slatted shelf below holds soil and pots, while a narrower 2/3 shelf can handle even more storage. The 64 inch tall back features one of the most functional shelving units we’ve found with three separate storage areas in addition to a functional top shelf.
Get this potting bench either stained, or natural, which means it’ll beautifully gray out with the weather. If you don’t need one quite so large, you can also order this bench in four or five foot lengths in addition to the six foot size.
Find more THREE MAN Cedar Ultimate Gardening Potting Bench information and reviews here.
-
14. Keter Unit Indoor Outdoor Entertainment Cart with Metal TopPrice: $246.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- XL tabletop
- Has wheels
- Lots of storage
- Not designed for garden use
- Expensive
- Requires assembly
This outdoor table is designed for entertaining and BBQ prep, but can just as easily be used as a durable, heavy-duty potting bench. It has an extra-large 52. 7 x 20. 5 inch stainless steel worktop, a large undershelf, and plenty of storage space in the double-door cabinet below. In addition, there are handles as well as hooks on the side and wheels on the bottom for easy transport.
This unit is made of all-weather resin with a natural wood-like texture and it could fit in with just about any outdoor furniture style. In fact, because of those handy wheels, you could easily make this a multi-purpose piece of patio furniture and use it for potting as well as food prep or serving.
Find more Keter Unit Indoor Outdoor Entertainment Cart with Metal Top information and reviews here.
-
15. Suncast Portable Outdoor Garden CartPrice: $144.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to transport
- Lots of storage for such a small space
- Interchangeable shelves
- Made of plastic
- Very small
- Not very stylish
If you just need a small space to do your potting and planting, this portable garden cart is perfect. This cart can carry your tools and soil along with you throughout the yard and garden as you go about your day. It is designed with easy wheels and has spaces for rakes, shovels, soil, and all of your little tools.
Made of sturdy resin, it will last for years to come and it’s easy to rinse with a quick spray of the hose. Because it’s so durable, this mobile potting bench could be a back saver as you move it around the yard, rather than carrying supplies and heavily filled pots to their final destination.
Find more Suncast Portable Outdoor Garden Cart information and reviews here.
-
16. Jewett Cameron Lumber Corp Potting BenchPrice: $45.57Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has soil reservoir
- Inexpensive and easy to assemble
- Small footprint but still practical
- Not a lot of storage space
- Not as sturdy as other benches
- No warranty
If you are working within a small space like a patio or small yard, you will need an appropriately sized potting bench. This simple potting bench by Jewett Cameron is an inexpensive and unobtrusive piece that gets the job done. It is made of sturdy and lightweight metal and has a soil reservoir, shelf, and slatted wood work station.
The easy to remove canvas bin allows you to periodically dump your clippings without having to sweep or rake.
Find more Jewett Cameron Lumber Corp Potting Bench information and reviews here.
-
17. Bering Channel Wooden Potting Bench with SinkPrice: $119.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and great for small spaces
- Dry sink plus slatted work surface
- Gray wood stain
- Not suitable for heavy pots or large bags of soil
- Too small for some
- Drawer can be difficult to pull out
If you’re a gardener who appreciates a dry sink to do your potting work, this wooden potting bench is going to hit all the high notes for you. This bench is designed for smaller space and less heavy work than many. It’s perfect for a smaller deck or balcony. The weathered gray stain is especially attractive and offers a completely different look than most. In fact, it would be the perfect fit if you just need a bench at your seaside or lake cabin.
It features a worktop with a dry sink, as well as a slatted work surface. Small ledges help to eliminate spilled soil messes. The back offers a cute latticework on one side with a chalkboard on the other half. Under the work surface, there’s a smaller pull-out drawer that’s great for seed packets and plant markers. It also has a slatted storage shelf underneath for smaller bags of soil and lightweight pots.
This bench measures 34.2 inches wide by 47.6 tall and is 14.4 inches deep. All you’ll need is a drill to put it together.
Find more Bering Channel Wooden Potting Bench with Sink information and reviews here.
-
18. Giantex Potting Bench with Storage ShelvesPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Galvanized metal tabletop is rust resistant
- Rails on work surface prevent dirt spillage
- Slatted undershelves for pots and soil
- Wood construction
- Wood needs to be sealed for constant outdoor use
- Assembly instructions a bit lacking
- Some shipping and damage issues reported
This sturdy garden bench is made of solid fir wood, and it’s as pretty to look at as it is functional. It features a sizeable 14 by 29 inch galvanized tabletop that’s rust-resistant so you don’t have to worry about wet dirt and seedlings. While this potting table stands 35 inches in height, it features two slatted wood shelves that allow you to stack your packets of seeds, pots, and soil out of the way, but within quick reach, as you need them.
Because it’s a smaller size, is the perfect bench for an apartment patio or balcony. The bench feet are surrounded in galvanized to keep rot at bay if it ends up standing in water from a storm. It features a hook on one side to keep your trowel and other hanging tools handy. Add a basket or box to one of the shelves to store your garden markers and a garden journal as well.
Find more Giantex Potting Bench with Storage information and reviews here.
-
19. Merry Garden Foldable Potting BenchPrice: $93.57Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Foldable and convenient to store
- Galvanized work top
- Canadian hemlock construction
- Easily used as a plant stand when potting season is over
- Not as roomy a work surface as many
- Wood needs to be treated if stored outdoors
- Could be more sturdy
For some gardeners, the potting season is exclusively a springtime activity. If you’re one of those gardeners, you want a potting bench that’s convertible into a cute plant stand like this one, or that’s foldable and can be stored in your garden shed, also like this one. With three shelves, the top one with a 33.9 by 15.7 inch galvanized metal worktop, and the bottom two with wooden slats, this clever piece is made from 100% natural Canadian hemlock.
At just just over 31 inches high, this potting bench is on the smaller side, so it’s perfect for compact spaces like an apartment patio or balcony. It also features three wooden pegs on each side for hanging garden tools and a hand towel.
Find more kealive Forldable Potting Bench information and reviews here.
-
20. Erra Potting Bench with Side PlanterPrice: $360.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to assemble
- Natural wood finish looks elegant as well as durable
- Sizeable work surface plus storage shelves
- Can easily double as a sideboard serving table in the off season
- Requires a sizeable space
- Planter makes it heavy to move
- Little information as to wood type
We think you’ll love the Erra wooden potting bench because it can easily double as a summer patio side table when you’re finished with getting your baskets and starts planted. This easy to assemble wooden bench features a large work surface with a full worktop, plus a half shelf and a full shelf underneath. Attached to the bench is a wooden side planter that can handle a sizeable summer plant, or be used during potting season to store your back of potting soil for easy access.
This does take a bit of space as it’s 60 inches in length by 22 inches deep and 35 inches high. The slatted storage shelves are ideal for pot and tool storage and can work equally as well for outdoor dishware and serving pieces.
Find more Erra Potting Bench with Side Planter information and reviews here.
-
21. Outsunny Rolling Wood Potting BenchPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lots of hanging options with hooks on the side
- Ample storage including a small drawer
- Can easily double as a bar cart in the off season
- Not as sizeable a worktop as some
- Top shelf could be improved with hanging hooks
- Pull handle would make it easier to move
If you’ve been in search of a potting table that can do double duty in the off season, this Outsunny rolling potting table could easily double as a drink cart in the off-season. Made of beautiful solid wood, it’s weather-resistant and durable. This cart has many features gardeners and mixologists will appreciate. It has a sturdy plastic dry sink that’s removable, along with a flat work surface for potting duties and mixing drinks.
Big wheels make this cart easy to move around, so you can locate it most conveniently for whatever duties you happen to be performing. It has a top shelf for any necessities, and unlike many others comes with hooks on the side for tools, bar towels, or whatever. You could also add hooks along the top shelf for additional tools.
It also offers a smaller storage drawer for supplies you’d like to keep out of the weather. It’s what we’d deem moderately sized at 35 inches wide by 17 inches deep. The work table height is 28 inches.
Find more Outsunny Rolling Wood Potting Bench information and reviews here.
-
22. Outdoor Living Today Western Red Cedar Potting BenchPrice: $379.68Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large wooden dry sink is removable or can be covered
- Sustainable Western red cedar is rot and pest resistant
- Very large work surface
- Easy to assemble
- Assembly requires tools
- Some missing screws reported
- Some parts require adjustment
Big, beefy, and built to last, this Western red cedar potting bench from Outdoor Living Today is as beautiful as it is durable. This bench is geared toward serious gardeners as it has a huge four-foot by two-foot work surface that includes a removable dry sink with a wood topper. An upper shelf offers extra storage space to set small tools and pots while you work.
A large slatted wood shelf underneath offers ample storage for pots and tools. The dry sink is made of wood and is more sizeable than many at 16 by 13 inches and is 6 inches deep. The countertop stands roughly 36 inches from the ground and the overall height of this bench including the upper shelf is 51 inches.
It’s fairly easy to assemble, however, you will need a few tools to accomplish the task.
Find more Outdoor Living Today Western Red Cedar Potting Bench information and reviews here.
-
23. Wrought Iron Vine Metal Potting BenchPrice: $224.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wrought steel is durable and long lasting
- Elegant vine design
- Powder coated to resist rust
- Includes soil reservoir/dry sink
- Doesn't feel a sturdy as some
- Height makes it feel wobbly
- Requires assembly
This extra large metal potting bench is a no-fuss solution for gardeners who have modern tastes and prefer a more clean look. This potting bench is completely functional with a worktop, soil reservoir, hooks for hand tools, and a large bottom shelf. The elegant back features integrated hanging hooks so you can keep your tools and garden gloves close at hand.
Made of strong and weatherproof steel, it looks more like a piece of modern outdoor furniture than a traditional country-style wooden potting bench. The potting bench and its elegant vine detailing are made of wrought iron for maximum strength and durability. It is also powered coated with a black finish so you never have to worry about rust.
Find more Oversized Coral Coast Willow Creek Metal Potting Bench information and reviews here.
-
24. YAHEETECH Outdoor Garden Potting BenchPros:
Cons:
- Solid fir construction is rot resistant
- Roomy storage drawer plus a locking cabinet and slatted shelf
- Galvanized worktop is rust resistant and easy to clean
- Top shelf is too narrow
- Needs to be finished with paint, stain, or preservative
- Some shipping breakage reported
People who love to garden love their potting benches because they save them from stooping, keep things organized, and make storing everything from tools to soil look neat and tidy. If you’re a gardener, you’ll love this YAHEETECH potting bench. Made from 100% natural fir, it is rot and pest resistant which will give you some peace of mind about keeping it outdoors on the patio or deck where it’s handy to use.
This bench features a spacious galvanized metal worktop that’s easy to sweep off and wash. A small top shelf is ideal for stacking packets of plant seeds, small pots, and more, while a larger slatted bottom shelf is great for a bag of dirt and larger pots. It also has a locking cabinet as well as a storage drawer to keep tools, jute, and garden stakes easily accessible. Handy metal hooks on the side can be ideal for keeping her most-used hand tools within reach.
YAHEETECH also makes a potting bench in a darker wood finish that features a removable dry sink and a more open storage concept. You do lose the galvanized work surface though, but it’s also very well rated.
Find more YAHEETECH Outdoor Garden Potting Bench information and reviews here.
-
25. Cypress Wood Lotus Potting Bench with Metal TopPrice: $259.40Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Naturally weatherproof Cypress wood construction
- Metal work top is easy to clean
- Simple design for easy assembly
- Not a lot of storage
- No top shelf
- Cypress wood is not as strong as cedar
If you are looking for a simple, durable and weatherproof potting bench, here is the perfect choice for you. This potting bench has a very simple design with a large steel worktop and shelf underneath, as well as a medium-sized drawer for storing odds and ends. This bench is made of naturally weatherproof Cypress wood, has an easy to clean metal desktop and best of all, it is still one of the most inexpensive potting benches on our list.
The worktop has backer boards that keep your project from slipping off on any side, so you’ll have plenty of stability. This bench measures 22.2 inches deep by 40.5 inches wide and stands at 35 in height.
Find more Cypress Wood Lotus Potting Bench with Metal Top information and reviews here.
Potting benches are designed especially for the needs of gardeners, with a place for everything that you want to have within arm's reach. You can always DIY your potting bench, but purchasing a ready-made one is so much easier. You can either purchase a simple, minimalist potting bench with just shelves, or you can go all out and get a potting bench that has hooks for hanging tools, drawers or cabinets for storage, and even soil reservoirs to keep your pre-mixed potting soil at your fingertips.
Whether you are an experienced gardener with a large garden to care for, an urban gardener with a balcony full of potted plants, a novice or an expert, the right potting bench will make garden design, planting, and maintenance a breeze.
As an added bonus, potting benches can be stylish and gorgeous as a stand-alone piece of furniture as well. They can be used as buffets or drink tables at parties, or to stage your favorite outdoor decorations on the patio or your sun porch.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.