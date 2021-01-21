25 Best Potting Benches You’ll Absolutely Love

If you love to spend time outside getting dirty in your garden, then you need to have the best potting bench for your gardening needs. All gardeners need a place to get their seeds and starts ready for planting, whether in raised planters or formal garden beds.

These benches are perfect for mixing potting soil, pruning house plants, and storing garden tools, and other materials when they’re not in use. They’re also a handy addition to your greenhouse, where you’re starting new plants from seed throughout the season.

We’ve found many of the best potting benches on the market. They range from simple, basic designs to large and complex pieces of multi-functional outdoor furniture. We have included potting benches of many sizes and at a wide variety of price points as well, so even if you’re shopping on a tight budget, there is a potting bench in this list for you!

And if you’re just starting out, make sure you have all the best garden tools to make your work easier.