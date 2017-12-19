30 Birthday Gifts for Girls That Won’t Break the Bank (2018)

“Oh jeez, here comes a list of all of the same, boring birthday gifts for girls,” as you roll your eyes. Dolls, makeup, dressup–all of the “girly” things people expect a little girl to play with.

Wrongo, buckaroo. You’re about to dive into a list of awesome cheap gifts for girls…while deviating from pink and princesses. It’s chock-full of tons of cool gifts, ranging from the science-minded, to the artistic.

In addition to a wide variety of choices, every single gift on here is under $20. Yep–truly cheap birthday gifts.

This list is broken down into six sections: Fostering imagination, board games, creative, educational, outdoor, and miscellaneous. Browse through everything, or skip down to the section you’re most interested in.

Peep this list of the best birthday gifts for girls around. The little girl you’re purchasing for will be thrilled.

Birthday Gifts for Girls to Foster Imagination

One of the most amazing thing about children is their imagination. They cook up incredible, outlandish scenarios in their heads, and then participate in make believe play. These toys all aid in creating their imagined worlds.

1. Beauty & The Beast Live Action Enchanted Tea Set

If there’s one thing that many little girls enjoy, it’s setting up a tea party. In order to do that, though, she needs a tea set. Beauty & The Beast Live Action Enchanted Tea Set brings her wildest ideas to life.

The set includes two cups (one of them being Chip), two spoons, Mrs. Potts (a tea carafe), and a sugar container. When you pour Mrs. Potts, her eyes close–just like the movie! And, Chip wobbles as genuinely as he does in the film. If you’re looking for a cheap gift for girls, then look no further than this fabulous Disney tea set.

Price: $16.69

2. Barbie Made to Move Soccer Doll

Not every little girl likes Barbies or dolls–so ensure she’s actually into them before snagging this cheap birthday gift. But if she is, the Made to Move Barbie Doll provides a unique take on a somewhat-antiquated gift.

This Barbie promotes an active lifestyle, and is built similarly to the Gymnastics Barbie of the 90’s (sans the “ring” in the back). She has flexible joints–22 to be exact–and is wearing a soccer uniform, and she comes with a soccer ball.

Price: $14.99

3. Melissa & Doug Food Groups

Little girls (and little boys!) adore having their own kitchen, so they can mimic Mom or Dad. There are plenty of companies that produce plastic food for play kitchens. But, few are as well-made, as those by Melissa and Doug.

This fantastic set comes with four wooden crates, containing all of the healthy food groups. They range from fruit like bananas, dairy, fish, meat, and more. Perfect for girls aged three-and-up, whether she has a play kitchen or not. And, everything fits neatly back into the wooden crates, for the ultimate organizing solution.

Price: $18.49 (8 percent off MSRP)

4. Enchantimals Bree Bunny Doll

While dolls are often one of a little girl’s favorite toys, it can feel like they all look the same. Baby after baby has the same shape, facial features, and size. Instead of snagging something that looks almost-identical to some of her other dolls, consider an Enchantimals Bree Bunny Doll.

Enchantimals are dolls with animal-like features, with animal friends. Bree Bunny stands six-inches tall, wearing a colorful outfit, with a removable skirt. She comes with Twist, her furry bunny friend, so they can go on tons of play adventures together. She’ll love her new, unique doll.

Price: $8.86

5. Disney Moana’s Magical Seashell Necklace

As far as Disney goes, they’ve released some super uplifting movies recently. Moana tells the tale of a little girl who’s island faces the wrath of a curse, and she goes to fight it. As a strong, inspiring movie for little girls aged three-and-up, it quickly became a dress-up favorite.

You won’t find a cheap birthday gift for little girls that’s more perfect than Disney Moana’s Magical Seashell Necklace. It lights up, giving off a soft green glow, and is powered by three button cell batteries. She’ll be squealing in Moana delight.

Price: $6.89 (31 percent off MSRP)

6. Funko POP! Marvel: Dancing Groot

As far as birthday gifts for girls go, Funko POP! is right at the top. Funko POP! is a well-known toy manufacturing company, who focuses on creating characters into bobbleheads and figurines, from popular movies, shows, and books. This Dancing Groot is an incredible choice.

Guardians of the Galaxy has dominated the world of unsung superheroes for a number of years. Groot is a tree who can communicate and move about freely. He’s made of vinyl, and is designed as a bobble head. He measures 4.5″ tall, and is the perfect addition to any Funk POP! collection. Not recommended for small children.

Price: $10.34

7. Fingerlings Baby Unicorn

Fingerlings? Aren’t those a type of potato? Yes, they are, but they’re also a super popular children’s toy. Designed to fit on your index finger, these toys respond to touch and sound. They react by blinking and blowing kisses. They’ve skyrocketed in popularity over the course of the year.

If you’re in the market for a super popular birthday gift for girls, consider the Fingerlings Baby Unicorn. Her name is Gemma, and you can pet her to sleep. She’ll even kiss you back, if you kiss her. And if you flip her upside down, she’ll have an entirely different reaction.

Choose from other Fingerlings like a monkey, and a sloth.

Price: $14.99

8. LEGO Friends Emma’s Art Stand

Without a doubt, LEGOs are easily one of the best birthday gifts for girls. They’re also an amazing birthday gift for boys. Heck, they’re a fantastic birthday gift, in general. Of course, you could always go with regular bricks. But what makes them so fun is the imaginative worlds they open up. The LEGO Friends Emma’s Art Stand is no exception.

This set features an art stand trailer, which can be opened up in three different ways. It has a sales hatch, post card stand, cat bed, scooter, and separate painting area with an easel. Plus, it includes a LEGO friend mini-doll named Emma, and a pet cat called Chico. The art stand measures three-inches high by five inches long by two inches wide. There are a whooping 210 pieces, so kids who are six-and-up have a ton of pieces to choose from. And for more fun, add in other LEGO construction sets–they’re compatible.

Price: $15.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

9. Assorted Dinosaur Figures

Let’s be honest: Dinosaurs are freakin’ cool. Boy, girl, man, woman, non-binary–it doesn’t matter. These massive creatures once roamed the earth, and many of us have been fascinated by them at some point or another. That’s why dinosaur figurines make such an amazing birthday gift for girls.

Foster a love for science, animals, and even paleontology with these Assorted Dinosaur Figures. You’ll receive 12 separate figurines, each measuring about seven-inches. In addition, it comes with a book with illustrations, with details like a dinosaur’s habits and lifestyle. Build a solid love for dinosaurs, with these solid figurines.

Price: $13.99

Board Game Birthday Gifts for Girls

Without a doubt, board games are some of the best birthday gifts for girls. They’re great for the child you’re gifting, as well as any friends and family. Provide a grand ol’ time with these presents.

10. Hasbro Connect 4 Game

Regardless of the little girl you’re purchasing for, board games will always be a phenomenal birthday gift idea–and they’re usually dirt cheap. Connect 4 has spanned the ages, and will continue to be one of the most popular games available.

Instead of trying to find the perfect Paw Patrol or Elena of Avalor toy, introduce her to one of your favorite childhood games. This set comes with all of the pieces you need: 21 red and 21 yellow discs, two grids, and instructions. Connect with your favorite little girl, with your favorite childhood board game.

Price: $8.77 (32 percent off MSRP)

11. Let’s Go Fishin’

Hand-eye coordination takes practice. A variety of activities and toys exist to foster it. So, if you’re looking for a cheap birthday gift for little girls that does just that, consider the Let’s Go Fishin’ game.

A classic toy at-home (and often a larger scale version at carnivals) is perfect for those over the age of three. It includes 21 fish and four poles, so multiple players can play at the same time. Get the most fish, and you win! You’ll be sitting in fits of laughter with this awesome gift idea.

Price: $6.97 (59 percent off MSRP)

12. Uno Card Game

Speaking of card games, you can’t forget about Uno. A classic game, meant for children ages seven-plus, is a surefire hit. After all, when you’re excited about a game from your childhood, kids are often just as stoked!

This set includes customizable wild cards, to really up the level of fun. The first team to score 500 points wins. You receive points when you are the first to get rid of all of your cards. As far as dirt cheap birthday gifts for little girls, you won’t find something as entertaining for both you and her.

Price: $4.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

13. HedBanz Game

Some of the best girls birthday gifts aren’t toys, per se. But, more of an experience. That’s to say that you don’t always have to give something like LEGOs, or a coloring book. Instead, you can get the whole family in on the fun, with something like a board game. HedBanz, though, is really where it’s at.

This game is essentially a goofy guessing game of “What am I?” Each player puts on a head band and places a card into the band. You don’t know what card’s on your head, and you’re trying to guess it. By asking “yes” or “no” questions, you figure out your card. The first player to correctly guess wins. Play with two-to-six players for a belly-laughing-good time.

Price: $12.99 (35 percent off MSRP)

Creative Birthday Gifts for Girls

If you’re on the hunt for something more creative, then this is your section. Whether the girl you’re purchasing a gift for loves music, art, or another creative medium, you’ll find it here.

14. Paw Patrol Color Wonder Coloring Pad & Markers

Coloring is easily one of the most popular pastimes of all time. Regardless of whether a kid was born in the 50s, or today, coloring books are absolutely one of the best dirt cheap birthday gifts for girls (and boys!).

Paw Patrol is a favorite show of many young children. It features puppies that save the day, ranging from Marshall the fire dog, to Chase the police dog. This coloring book comes with no-mess markers (they’ll only show up on the coloring book–not clothes, skin, walls, furniture, etc.), and a coloring book with 18 different designs. If she’s three-or-older, then you’re golden.

Price: $11.48

15. Just My Style ABC Beads

Making bracelets is popular amongst both boys and girls. It doesn’t matter if they’re made of hemp, plastic, string, or beads. The former three require some fore-knowledge, but almost anyone can make bracelets with beads–without any background.

Just My Style ABC Beads are the perfect dirt cheap birthday gift for girls–as long as she’s over the age of six. It includes more than 1,100 beads and charms, in addition to different colored cord. This kit gives the user the ability to make up-to-40 bracelets. When she opens up this present, she’ll be grinning ear-to-ear.

Price: $9.97 (23 percent off MSRP)

16. Play-Doh Modeling Compound 10-Pack Case of Colors

There are certain toys that stand the test of time, including coloring books, dolls, and sports equipment. Well, there’s another one to add to the list: Play-Doh. Yep–that salty clay that fosters imagination. So, the Play-Doh Modeling Compound 10-Pack Case of Colors is your cheap birthday gift solution.

It comes in a rainbow assortment of 10 different colors. Smush, roll, build, flatten, or combine them into just about anything. Since it’s non-toxic, it’s safe for kids over the age of two. Just make sure to put the lid on, to keep from drying out. Give the gift of building.

Price: $7.99

17. Hape Mr. Tambourine Kid’s Wooden Instrument

Music is the universal language. It doesn’t matter your age, gender, religion, locale, anything–everyone is brought together by music. Foster a love for this shared method of communication, with the Hape Mr. Tambourine Kid’s Wooden Instrument.

Learning an instrument takes practice and coordination. So, starting a child out early with rhythm-based instruments is an easy starting point. It promotes creativity, musical skills, hand-eye coordination and more. Give the cheap birthday gift of music.

Price: $17.97

18. Crayola Pip-Squeaks Washable Markers & Paper Set

Many kids are passionate about making art. It doesn’t matter if it’s coloring, finger painting, using string, beads, or any other creative medium. If you’re hunting for an artistic birthday gift, look no further than the Crayola Pip-Squeaks Washable Markers & Paper Set.

Doing art on-the-go can be difficult. But with this set, your little Picasso will be entertained, and have all of the proper coloring equipment. It contains 25 washable Pip-Squeaks markers, and 40 sheets of paper, all nestled in a durable travel case. The markers are entirely washable, and non-toxic.

Price: $10 (23 percent off MSRP)

Educational Birthday Gifts for Girls

I already feel that groan coming on. But hold on for a minute, because this section is full of awesome educational gifts, not lame ones. Your mini scientist will squeal in delight with these bad boys.

19. My First Mind Blowing Science Kit

It’s extremely important to foster a love of learning in little girls. Aside from providing them with a desire for information, it sets them up for success down the road. After all, a curious child wants to know everything about the world around her.

So, if you’re looking for a cheap birthday gift idea for a girl, the My First Mind Blowing Science Kit is fantastic. This whopping 20-piece kit allows users to explore everything from scientific tools, to chemical reactions. Chemicals included: Red cabbage powder, citric acid, baking soda, 3 color tablets, cross-linked polyacrylate copolymer, vegetable oil, and corn starch. Sit down with her as she explores this kit–you’ll be amazed at her excitement.

Price: $15.57 (35 percent off MSRP)

20. Melissa & Doug Solar System Floor Puzzle

Puzzles are always an incredible cheap birthday gift for girls. Heck, they’re a great dirt cheap birthday present for just about anyone! The Melissa & Doug Solar System Floor Puzzle takes puzzles to a whole new level.

A brilliant depiction of the solar system, allows her to piece together a puzzle on the floor. This promotes both hand-eye coordination, and problem-solving skills. When fully assembled, it measures two-feet by three-feet. And, if she’s into other topics, there’s an underwater bundle, as well as a map of the US.

Price: $12.99

21. Fat Brain Toys Coggy

While we mentioned puzzles above, it’s important to find one that’s geared towards a slightly-older girl. Puzzles are fantastic for building problem-solving skills, but the Fat Brain Toys Coggy takes it to a whole new level.

It contains challenge cards, asking players to arrange gears to match the card. It includes coggy, 40 challenge cards, and chain of gears measuring 14-inches. Plus, it’s BPA-free, and made of high-quality materials. Get ready to see her “concentration face”, with this cheap birthday gift for little girls.

Price: $14.95

22. Backyard Exploration Critter Case

Playing outside has tons of benefits. Aside from Vitamin D from soaking up some rays, to the boost in mood, there’s also the exploration piece. During summertime-dusk, many places have lightning bugs. Common past times include collecting those bioluminescent creatures, and observing them in a container. Well, the Backyard Exploration Critter Case takes it from lightning bugs to all bugs.

This bug holder is crafted with a sturdy plastic frame, and mesh sides. This allows for safe observation of bugs…while knowing they’ll stay inside the case. It measures 8.5″ x 7.5″ x 5.5″, and has a handle for easy transport. If the little girl in your life is a future entomologist or nature-lover, then this is a solid birthday present for girls.

Price: $9.85 (51 percent off MSRP)

Outdoor Birthday Gifts for Girls

Most of the gifts on this list are meant for inside play. (That’s not to say they can’t be brought outside!) But, this section focuses on outdoor birthday gifts for girls, ranging from the pool to the backyard.

23. Instant Water Balloons

One of the best things about summertime is the fabulous weather, and time spent by the pool. But what if you want to have a water day…without heading to the waterpark? There’s one toy that has withstood the test of time: Water balloons.

These aren’t just any water balloons, though. They’re instant water balloons. What does that mean, though? Rather than filling each balloon individually (hello, time consuming), fill a bunch up all-at-once. There are three bunches containing 35-balloons each. Fill ’em up, and let the water wars begin.

Price: $9.99

24. Beach Sand Toys Set

There’s just something magical about sand. I don’t care if it’s at the beach, the park, or in your own back yard. But, you can only do so much with sand without toys. That’s where the Beach Sand Toys Set steps in.

Little ones revel in creating sand worlds, tunnels, and even just digging holes. This set contains a bucket, water wheel, watering can, two rakes (big & small), three shovels (two small, one big), a drain shovel and nine molds (seahorse, starfish, fish, duck, turtle, whale, shell, crab, and castle). This sand play set is the perfect birthday gift for girls, who love playing on the beach.

Price: $17.95

25. Stomp Rocket The Original

There are so many new, weird, sometimes confusing children’s toys out there. With so many to choose from (without even diving into the different shows and characters), it can feel overwhelming. The easiest way to get over this feeling is to purchase a gift that you adored as a kid. If you’re in this boat, look no further than the Stomp Rocket The Original.

Just like when you were a wee one, this bad boy provides hours of entertainment. All a kid needs to do is set the rocket on the stand, and jump on the launch pad. From there, the rocket flies up-to-100-feet high. You’ll receive four rockets, so you can constantly reload it. Whether you’re purchasing this for a single kid, or a group of them, you’re set…especially because no batteries are required.

Price: $14.99

Miscellaneous Birthday Gifts for Girls

There are so many awesome birthday gifts for girls out there that don’t fit perfectly under one category. So if you’re looking for something off-the-wall, then you’ll find it here.

26. Hatchimals

Hatchimals have taken the kids world, by storm. Much like the Tamagotchis of the 90s, this toy relies on the person playing with it to “bring it to life”. In essence, kids hold the Hatchimal egg, rub it to heat it up, and it will hatch once the heart changes from purple to pink.

There are so many incredible Hatchimals, collecting them is a little kid past time. This particular set comes with four eggs from season one (although you can purchase from the season two collection, as well). No batteries are required, and they’re perfect for those over the age of five. Hatchimals are pretty unbeatable, in terms of cheap girl birthday gifts.

Price: $9.28

27. Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty

Children love icky, sticky, ooey-gooey textures. They like the weird. They like the out there. And, some sensory-seeking kids actually take comfort in playing with putty. Add Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty to your list of cheap birthday presents for little girls.

This particular color isn’t available in stores–and it’s brand new. Changing from blue to green, it’s a constantly-evolving toy, keeping kids occupied for hours. Weighing in at 3.2 oz of putty, it’s the first glow-in-the-dark hypercolor product ever made. Just like the putty, a little girl’s face will glow when she opens this gift.

Price: $11.95

28. Nerf N-Strike Elite Strongarm Blaster

Nerf guns and turf wars are not just for little boys. If you’re looking for a cheap birthday gift for a little tomboy, you can’t go wrong with loading her up with an awesome Nerf N-Strike Elite Strongarm Blaster.

This bad boy comes in frustration-free packaging, making it easier on you and the little girl you’re gifting. It comes pre-loaded with six darts, and it’s powerful enough to send them soaring up-to-90-feet. A rotating barrel allows for easy loading. Gear her up with this awesome Nerf gun.

Price: $12.99

29. Bag of Reindeer Farts

A giggling kid may well be the most infectious sound on the planet. Who the heck can resist joining in, when you hear fits of giggles and glee? Provide that laugh-until-you-cry belly laughter with a Bag of Reindeer Farts.

Sounds kinda…weird? It’s not a smelly mess. Instead, it’s a bag of peppermint-flavored cotton candy. It comes with two separate, single-serving bags of the treat. And, 10% of every sale is donated to provide toys for a child in need. Only word of caution: Ensure the little girl you’re buying for does NOT have food allergies. Otherwise, give the gift of belly laughter (and yummy treats!).

Price: $9.95

30. Pokémon Assorted Cards

Since the mid-90s, Pokemon have graced the minds of young kids. Heck, I was a part of the original 150–and now there are more-than-800, thanks to something called mega-evolutions. With the advent of so many new Pokemon, it’s important to collect all of the cards.

Purchasing on a pack-by-pack basis can be expensive…and sad–especially when you receive 10 energy cards, and not a single rare card. Well, this pack of Pokémon Assorted Cards comes with 100 different cards, ranging from trainer, to uncommon, and energy cards. It’ll boost your favorite young Pokemon trainer’s collect significantly, and she’ll be hardcore cheesing.

Price: $7.85

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.