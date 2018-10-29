30 Best Christmas Gifts for Your Girlfriend (2018)

The holiday season is a great time to be in love. With bright and festive lights and warm and cozy fires everywhere you turn, there’s no question that there’s romance in the air. Unfortunately, being in love around the holiday season also means one more person on your holiday shopping list – and this VIP needs an impressive and thoughtful gift that trumps the rest.

There’s a lot of pressure associated with choosing that perfect gift, but we’ve got you covered with 30 amazing gift ideas for your girlfriend at a wide range of price points. Shop them all below.

A Fitbit is an awesome purchase for fitness enthuiasts and novices alike – making it our top pick. Challenge your girlfriend to live a healthier lifestyle, whether its more hiking together, more sports activities, or simply going for an evening walk.