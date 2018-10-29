30 Best Christmas Gifts for Your Girlfriend (2018)

The holiday season is a great time to be in love. With bright and festive lights and warm and cozy fires everywhere you turn, there’s no question that there’s romance in the air. Unfortunately, being in love around the holiday season also means one more person on your holiday shopping list – and this VIP needs an impressive and thoughtful gift that trumps the rest.
There’s a lot of pressure associated with choosing that perfect gift, but we’ve got you covered with 30 amazing gift ideas for your girlfriend at a wide range of price points. Shop them all below.
A Fitbit is an awesome purchase for fitness enthuiasts and novices alike – making it our top pick. Challenge your girlfriend to live a healthier lifestyle, whether its more hiking together, more sports activities, or simply going for an evening walk.
Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch
Fitbit is the leading brand when it comes to fitness focused smartwatches. If your girlfriend loves to exercise or if she’s a fitness fanatic, this makes an awesome and impressive gift. This newer Fitbit model allows for personalized workouts on your wrist with step-by-step coaching, stores and plays 300+ songs, and has a built-in GPS for a watch that does it all. Like other Fitbit smartwatches you can send and receive texts via Bluetooth and track your heart rate for a more accurate calorie burn.
Bluetooth Wireless Custom Fit In-Ear Headphones
While these might seem expensive for ear buds at first glance, these are well worth the splurge for your girlfriend. Not only are these some of the most comfortable ear buds available, but they have more than double the battery life of other comparable sets, and function superbly well even at the highest volume. The headphones are compatible with all iPhone, iPad, Android and Bluetooth enabled devices.
Moscow Mule Gift Set
These classic mule cups are available for an affordable price, making them a great option if you’re trying to keep costs down. To make this gift stand out even more, pick up some high end Moscow Mule ingredients so your girlfriend can put her gift to use right away. These high end mule cups are made using 22 gauge, 100 percent pure copper sheets that won’t tarnish over time.
Cameron Street Lacey Wallet
A new wallet is a favorite gift idea for any woman on your list. Kate Spade designs some of the best women’s wallets, all with sleek silhouettes, modern color palettes, and high quality fabrics. This one is the most classic and comes in a slew of colors, both bright and muted. The wallet measures 4″ high and 7.5″ wide with tons of interior pockets to keep her organized.
The Brontë Sisters Boxed Set
If your girlfriend loves literary classics, then she will adore this thoughtful gift set, which focuses on some of the most celebrated female authors in history. The set includes Jane Eyre, Wuthering Heights, The Tenant of Wildfell Hall, and Villette, all with beautifully illustrated hard covers.
I Love Sundays Comfy Cozy Sweatshirt
Who doesn’t love Sundays? Exactly our point. What’s better than sleeping in, brunch with friends, some shopping, and a fairly empty to-do list? Nothing. This cozy sweatshirt is available in several colors, including black, white, pink, and yellow and in three versatile sizes. The poly blend sweatshirt is easy to care for – just throw it in the wash.
Hunter Women’s Original Short Gloss Rain Boots
Every girl needs a proper pair of wellies, especially with the rainy, snowy, and slushy wintery season approaching. This short design is easy to style, great for commuting or for all day wear. We do like this feminine and neutral blush pink, but if this color isn’t her style, you can browse a plethora of other color options. Is she a fan of the knee high Hunters? You can shop those here.
Illesteva Women’s Leonard Mirrored Sunglasses
Sunglasses are one of those things that are hard to personally splurge on, which is why we love them for a gift. Sunglasses are a must have item, and can really make an outfit. This classic pair has a beautiful tortoise frame, reflective mirrored lenses and are non-polarized. If you don’t like the look of the mirrored lens, you can shop a similar pair with a simple brown lens here.
Stainless Steel Bartender Accessories Set
This beautiful bartender set will look attractive on any home bar and will make mixing her favorite cocktails a breeze at home. The four-piece stainless-steel bar set includes a beautiful copper cocktail shaker, along with a coordinating ice strainer, double jigger, and stir-stick. Since the price is so affordable, gift your girlfriend a few other matching pieces like this copper corkscrew and this copper bottle openers.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 8+ Instant Film Camera
If you’re looking for an impressive gift that your girlfriend will love but that doesn’t break the bank, this fun instant film camera is quite affordable. The new version of this popular camera comes with a built selfie camera and a close up lens for the best quality photos. Don’t forget to stock up on lots of film so that she can get snapping right away.
Nixon Ladies Time Teller Acetate Watercolor Watch
How about a watch for your girlfriend? This one is super unique, made with an acetate case and bracelet that unlike any band we’ve ever seen. The face of the watch is clean and classic, with simple white hands and black markers. If you’re looking for a watch with a more traditional style, check out this silver option.
I Am Not a Morning Person Cotton Linen Throw Pillow
If you live with your girlfriend, buying things for the home can make an awesome holiday gift. A stylish bar cart, a cool piece of art, or something as simple as this pillow for your bed are all great options. We love the humor behind this throw pillow, and the price isn’t bad either.
Bath Bombs Gift Set
What your girlfriend really wants this year is a bit of TLC. That could mean a spa gift certificate, some new luxurious skin care products, or the fixings for a cozy bath like these bath bombs and a candle to set the mood. If you really want to impress, a monogrammed bathrobe is the perfect add on to this gift.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Beats are likely the leading brand when it comes to headphones and they’re a great gift for music lovers. The headphones have up to 40 hours of battery life, with top of the line acoustics that maximize clarity, breadth, and balance. Not only will your girlfriend be able to listen to music, but she can also take calls, control her music, and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls.
Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee & Espresso Machine
Upgrade your girlfriends at home coffee situation with this beautiful and impressive Nespresso machine. Brewing is simple, just insert a capsule and close the lever, choosing between two cup sizes (7.7 fl. oz. coffee and 1.35 fl. oz. espresso). Each machine includes a welcome set with 12 Nespresso VertuoLine capsules with unique profiles.
Blue Dyed Agate Bookend
Home decorations can be practical too, as is the case with these beautiful agate book ends. They’ll look awesome in any room, like your girlfriend’s bedroom, living room, or even on an entry table. You can choose between several various sizes depending on how much you’re looking to spend. If the blue isn’t for you, don’t worry, these are available in several awesome colors.
KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer
Does your girlfriend love to bake? If so, then this bad boy is probably on her wish list, even if you don’t know about it. This go-to stand up mixer makes baking and cooking a breeze, with a hands free mixer that functions at several speeds and comes with three various attachments. With all the amazing food that will come from this gift, you’ll be the one thanking us later.
Eberjey Women’s Gisele Short Pajama Set
Cozy pajamas are a must have in any women’s wardrobe, but depending on her age, she might be past pajamas with patterns, illustrations, etc. These are sophisticated and sleek, and even though she’ll just be wearing them in the comfort of her own home, she’ll feel great in them. The set is made with a polyester, rayon, spandex blend that provides the upmost comfort and a bit of stretch. A short-sleeve button-front shirt with contrast piping and matching elastic-waist shorts are both included.
Hangit Photo Display
Thoughtful gifts are often the most impressive, especially when it comes to gifts for a significant other. Skip the expensive clothing and electronics, and set up this awesome photo display (which costs less than $20) for your girlfriend. Print some of her favorite photos, including plenty of the two of you, and we’re sure she will love it.
Cool Mist Air Humidifier & Essential Oil Diffuser
One of the best ways to de-stress is with some essential oils. Not only are they known to calm the mind, but also help with tons of physical ailments. This diffuser is super attractive, with a modern and clean exterior that makes it easy to incorporate into any room without being too offensive. The diffuser allows for 300 ml of water, which produces up to 10 hours of continuous output.
Gaiam Premium Print Reversible Yoga Mat
Is your girlfriend a yogi? Having the right gear is a huge part of the practice of any sport, and with yoga it’s all about the mat. High quality yoga mats are often quite expensive, which is why we were excited to see the cost on this one falls under $30. The reversible mat is lightweight and durable, made extra-thick for additional cushioning. It measures 68 inches by 24 inches.
S’well Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Whether your girlfriend hits the gym or simply commutes to and from work every day, having an attractive water bottle on hand is necessary. We love the idea of theming a gift, with a few health and wellness gifts wrapped up together in one. Start with this sleek water bottle, designed with the appearance of marble. Add a Fitbit watch and a gym bag too.
Women Canvas Travel Weekender
If your girl likes to travel and you’re searching for that perfect gift, a quality piece of luggage is a great option. This small duffel is best for shorter trips, measuring 16 x 12 x 8 inches. The over the shoulder strap and longer cross body strap give you options for how you prefer to carry your bag, both which are comfortable and convenient.
Women’s Winter Fleece Lined Cable Knitted Pom Pom Beanie
Winter gear of any kind makes a thoughtful and useful gift for you girlfriend. While a coat might make more of an impression, you might not know exactly what style she likes. When it comes to hats, beanies (like the one pictured above) are very trendy right now. The ones with the pom poms on top tend to be our favorite. This one is great because it comes in several color options, made with soft fabric that provides great insulation. Buy some coordinating texting gloves here.
Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
There’s no better way to take a shower than to simultaneously blast some tunes and sing your little heart out. You can amp up your girlfriend’s morning routine with this waterproof Bluetooth speaker, perfect to use in the bath or shower. The speaker pairs easily with your phone, allowing you to connect wirelessly up to 50 feet away. It’s also compatible with Siri for voice only controls.
Kate Spade New York Women’s Hardware Bow Texting Gloves
Unless you can text with your gloves on, it’s not worth wearing gloves in the first place. These Kate Spade gloves are fashionable, sleek, and simple, making them easy to wear with just about any outfit. You can keep them on to text and make phone calls, made with gorgeous premium lambskin.
Women’s Faux Fur Lined Suede Slippers
If you’re going the comfy and cozy route for a gift for your girlfriend, slippers are where it’s at. It doesn’t get much cozier than these slippers, made with beautiful suede and faux fur lining. The soles are anti-slip, for secure footing on inside surfaces. The slippers are available in size 6 through 11, in brown, light grey, and dark grey.
Monogram Stud Earrings – Custom Made With Any Initial
For a very thoughtful gift, opt for something with personalization. While these types of items need to be ordered ahead of time, this one can be delivered the following week for a relatively quick turnaround. These earrings feature your girlfriend’s initials and are easy to customize. Simply click the “customize now” button at checkout. They’re made of 14k gold and will be a favorite pair for years to come.
Sauder International Lux Bar Cart in Satin Gold
If your girlfriend has her own place, helping her decorate the space is a fun and unique gift. This gold bar cart is great for entertaining, and can be styled each season. It has two shelves for plenty of storage and a simple modern design that will go with just about any interior style. Grab this beautiful decanter and glass set to go with.
Our First Christmas Together Ornament
Go the sentimental route this year with a “Our First Christmas” ornament that will definitely get a great reaction from your girlfriend. This personalized ornament takes between four and five days to create, measures three inches, and are made with fine white porcelain (ceramic) with a flawless glossy glaze finish.
