59 Best Gifts for Your Girlfriend in 2018 (Updated!)

There are lots of reasons to buy a gift for your girlfriend. Maybe there’s a holiday right around the corner, or maybe her birthday is coming up. Or maybe she just had a tough week at work, and she could use a little something to boost her spirits. Finding a great gift can be tricky. The best gift for her depends on the occasion, and how long you’ve been dating. After all, the kind of birthday gift you’d buy for a girl you just started dating a few months ago is going to be very different from the gift you’d pick out for your girlfriend of five years.
Need a great gift for your girlfriend? We’re here to help. Our guide to the best gifts for girlfriends is packed with cool, creative, and romantic gift ideas. Whether you’re on the hunt for something small and sweet, or a jaw-dropping gift for a special occasion, there’s something on this list that will appeal to her taste and your budget.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Romeo and Juliet Book Scarf
Our Review
This graphic scarf is a cool gift idea for any woman who loves romance and Shakespeare. This 60-inch infinity scarf contains a lovely passage from Shakespeare’s most famous play, including the quote: “My bounty is as boundless as the sea, My love as deep; the more I give to thee, The more I have, for both are infinite.” What better sentiment than that to put on a gift for your girlfriend?
Want more gift ideas like this? Browse more Literati Club scarves here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Vera Wang Princess
Our Review
If your pet name for your girlfriend is “princess,” then a perfume called Princess is a stellar gift idea. This ultra-feminine scent includes notes of waterlilly, lady apple, mandarin meringue, pink guava, wild tuberose, vanilla and dark chocolate. If she’s got a little more edge to her personality, perhaps a scent like Alien by Thierry Mugler is more in line with her style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sterling Silver & 14k Yellow Gold Created Ruby Heart Diamond-Accent Pendant
Our Review
This sentimental necklace is a nice gift for your anniversary, or for your GF’s bday. If it’s a little too on the nose, maybe this understated love knot pendant is a more subtle way to appreciate your love.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Benchmark Bouquets 24 Long Stem Blushing Beauty Rose Bouquet
Our Review
When in doubt, roses are always a safe gift. Roses symbolize love, making them the perfect any time gift for someone you love. If 24 roses seems like too much, a less expensive option would be this bouquet of a half dozen roses.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Princess Leia Buns Knit Beanie
Our Review
Does she love Star Wars as much as you? This fun winter hat is great for beating the cold, or for lazy cosplay. You can browse even more cool Star Wars apparel for men and women here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Microsoft Surface Book
Our Review
Does she need a new tablet, or a new laptop? Get her both devices in one fell swoop. The Surface Book is lightweight, thin, and comes with a Surface Pen for easy navigation. It comes with an Office 365 30-day trial so she can see how she likes the software before she buys it. If a Surface Book isn’t quite the right product tool for her, you can browse more laptops and tablets on sale here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tulucky Womens Summer Fashion Angel Wing Loose Top
Our Review
If she’s your angel, she oughta have wings to match. This top is designed to be a little loose and slouchy, so if you’re not sure what size to order, you should have a little built-in wiggle room. If this shirt isn’t quite right for her, browse more cool tops and tees here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dooney & Bourke Florentine Satchel
Our Review
Beloved by celebrities all over the world, Dooney & Bourke bags are a real status symbol. This beautifully structured bag is perfect for a day of shopping with the girls. It’s available in born or black, and boasts one inside zip pocket for small valuable items, plus two inside pockets for items she needs easy access to.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
California Delicious Starbucks Sampler Coffee Gift Basket
Our Review
Does she love coffee? Like, REALLY love it? This gift basket is a great gift for any serious caffeine lover. Each basket contains four different coffees, plus some biscotti for her to nibble on. Does she need a new brewer, too? Browse our guide to the best single serve coffee makers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Karen Kane Cabo Disc Drop Earrings
Our Review
Need a cheap, simple gift? These Karen Kane earrings are super cute, and go with practically anything. Need to see more options? Browse more cool earrings for women here on Amazon.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
kate spade new york Angeliqs Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Our Review
Help her channel her inner 60s supermodel with these chic, retro frames. This style comes in black and cream, or pink and tortoiseshell. If she’s got more modern sensibilities, browse more women’s sunglasses here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
ProudBody Pregnancy Belly Painting Kit
Our Review
Need a cute, quirky, “just because” gift for your pregnant girlfriend? Skip the stretch mark removal cream, and go with this fun belly painting kit. This kit comes with body-safe paint, and lets you turn her growing belly into a work of art. It’s a great way to bond as a couple, and help her feel beautiful as her body changes. She’ll be really touched by your creative, whimsical gift.
Want more gift ideas? Check out our guide to the best push presents for pregnant women.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
GoPro HERO4 BLACK 4K Action Camera
Our Review
Does your girlfriend love being outdoors? Help her record all of her ski trips, kayak expeditions, and off-road adventures. This 4K action cam is a great gift for any gal who wants to capture her outdoor antics in crisp, clear video. It’s waterproof to over 130 feet, so she can also use it underwater. This GoPro model is compatible with many top GoPro cases and GoPro mounts. If you want to see other 4K options out there, maybe something from our list of the best 4k video cameras would be a better fit for your budget.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
bliss High Intensity 24-Heaven Healing Body Balm
Our Review
Is your girlfriend always complaining about itchy, dry skin? This powerful moisturizing cream from bliss is proven to keep skin moist for up to 24 hours. This stuff is great for dry feet, elbows, hands, or any other body part that needs exfoliation and replenishment. If dry skin isn’t her main beauty concern, maybe one of the other beauty products from bliss is right for her.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
ALEX + ANI Initial Expandable Wire Bangle
Our Review
ALEX + ANI bangles are still very trendy, and women who wear them often want multiple styles to wear at once, stacked together on the same wrist. This bangle comes with a cute initial charm, in your choice of Rafaelian Silver or Rafaelian Gold. Pick up the one that matches the initial of her first name, or her family name. Looking for something with a little more personality? Browse more ALEX + ANI bangles here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Plant Theatre Forbidden Fruit Kit
Our Review
Does your girlfriend have a green thumb? This cool growing kit from Plant Theatre is an unusual and clever gift idea. The kit includes everything she needs to grow five different exotic fruits: goji berries, alpine white strawberries, wild red strawberries, golden berries, and charantais melon.
Not sure if this is quite the right gift for your gal? This company’s other gardening gift sets include offbeat options like the “funky veg” kit, the cocktail garden kit, and a basic herb garden kit. You can browse more offerings from Plant Theatre here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘David Bowie – In His Own Words’
Our Review
Does she love the work of David Bowie? This new biographical DVD is a must-see. The filmed interviews and conversations collected together on this DVD span his entire career, and help to create a fuller picture of this complicated, talented man. If this isn’t quite right, getting her a copy of Blackstar or The Man Who Fell to Earth would also be a good idea. Bowie in Berlin is another good read that every Bowie fan should own.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Watch Me: A Memoir’
Our Review
Anjelica Huston, famous for her star turns in films like The Royal Tennenbaums and Ever After, writes this memoir about one of the most exciting and creatively fulfilling period of her life. Picking up from where her memoir A Story Lately Told: Coming of Age in Ireland, London, and New York left off, this book explores her seventeen-year love affair with Jack Nicholson and the circumstances surrounding her big Oscar win for Prizzi’s Honor. If your girlfriend loves Hollywood gossip, love stories, or actor biographies, this is a book she’ll devour in one sitting.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Harman Kardon Soundsticks III 2.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker System With Subwoofer
Our Review
So your girlfriend loves music, but hasn’t invested in a decent speaker system. This Harman Kardon speaker system comes from a brand with a lot of prestige, and it certainly doesn’t hurt that this set looks so darn cool. With solid bass and simple controls, this is definitely a nice gift for any serious music lover. And since it’s compatible with all devices with a stereo minijack output, it’s easy to plug and play with pretty much whatever you’ve got lying around.
Want to see more audio options? She might be interested in something from our list of the best AirPlay speakers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Unik MacBook Pro Case
Our Review
Is your girlfriend accident-prone? Is she at the Genius Bar every other month after breaking her screen or dropping her laptop? This MacBook Pro-sized case provides a basic level of protection. It’s much cheaper than having to buy her a whole new laptop. If she’s really hard on her computer, maybe a rugged bumper case from Thule is a better choice for her accident-prone lifestyle.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Japanese Akoya White Cultured Pearl Necklace
Our Review
Pearl necklaces are a great gift idea for any special occasion. This strand of pearls is 18 inches, also known as the Princess length. The necklace is available in an assortment of pearl sizes, as well as your choice of white or yellow gold. If pearls aren’t really her thing, browse more jewelry gift ideas here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kama Sutra Massage Oils
Our Review
Want to get her a sensual gift for a romantic occasion? This set of massage oils will help keep things spicy in the boudoir. Use them to give her a massage before bed, or help her relieve stress after a long week. The kit includes five scents: Soaring Spirits, Pleasure Garden, Serenity, Healing Blend, and Sweet Almond.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
VIZIO M50-C1 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2015 Model)
Our Review
Looking for a cheap 4K TV? This model is available in both smaller and larger screen sizes, so you can find a model that will fit her living room perfectly. You can also browse more TV sets here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
DOZZZ Decorative Chenille Throw
Our Review
Is she always complaining that it’s cold in your apartment? Does she keep hinting that your place could use a more feminine touch? This snuggly chenille throw is a great gift idea. It comes in a huge array of colors, and measures 60 inches by 50 inches.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Serotonin Molecule Necklace by Silver Phantom Jewelry
Our Review
Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that contributes to feelings of well-being and happiness. That;s why this gift is perfect for the woman who makes you happy. You can browse more unique and offbeat jewelry from this company here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hollabears 10″ ‘Shawty U Fine As S**t Tho’ Teddy Bear
Our Review
Can’t find a romantic gift that really express how you feel? This “Hollabear” might be the right gift, especially if you want to make your girlfriend laugh. You can browse more hilarious Hollabears designs here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Gakken SX-150 MARK II Analog Synthesizer
Our Review
Ideal for musicians, EDM composers, or any gal who likes small electronics, this cool synth is a great gift idea for those who are musically inclined. Synths can costs hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, so this little unit is quite the catch. IF you want to see more options, you can browse more tabletop synths here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
AirDog Auto-Follow Drone for Adventure Sports
Our Review
If you and your girlfriend love adventure sports, this cool auto-follow drone is an awesome tech gift. It follows you and films you during all your crazy adventures. You don’t have to worry about any settings, and you can keep your hands free. With a top speed of up to 42 MPH, this little drone can keep up with even your fastest activities.
One minor downside is the short battery life, so if you’re looking for a drone with a longer air time (or a lower price tag), try something from our guide to the best drones for sale in 2016.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
WineRack
Our Review
Need a gag gift for your girlfriend? The WineRack is a special bra with a concealed plastic pouch that stores wine. This is a great gift for any gal who loves her wine, and wants keep her drinking on the down low. The bra itself can be machine washed, but you need to hand wash the plastic container where the wine is stored. It should come as no surprise that there’s a companion device for men, the BeerBelly.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Awair: Smart Air Quality Monitor
Our Review
Does your girlfriend suffer from allergies? Help her take control of her health and breathe smarter with this ingenious air quality monitor. The device links to your smartphone, and monitors temperature, humidity, CO2, VOCs and fine dust levels. The Awair Score (0 to 100 scale) combines with colors to communicate with her, much like a stop light. When the light is green, air quality is good. When it’s bad, a red light shines.
Not sure if this is the right model for her? Browse more indoor air quality monitors here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
NFL 2-Inch Hoop Earrings
Our Review
Does she get as excited about football as you do? These cool earrings will let her show off her team pride. The Ravens earrings are pictured above, but you can visit the link below to see all the available options for other NFL teams.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
DOGTEK Sonic Bird House Bark Control
Our Review
Does your girlfriend have a problem dog? Misbehaving pets can be a huge source of stress in a relationship, so helping to curb her dog’s annoying barking is important. This “birdhouse” can be hung indoors or outdoors. It detects the sound of barking, and then emits an ultrasonic tone that only dogs can hear. If her dog has other behavioral issues, browse more dog training aids here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘The Wes Anderson Collection’
Our Review
Does your girlfriend love quirky movies? This cool book is packed with original illustrations and production images from Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, and Moonrise Kingdom. You might also want to pair this gift with one of these Wes Anderson movies.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Presence: Bringing Your Boldest Self to Your Biggest Challenges’
Our Review
Is your GF starting her own business? Get her a book that will help her prepare for the road ahead. This inspirational book will help her access her personal power, get in the right headspace for success, and even master the body language of powerful people. A similar book is The Confidence Effect: Every Woman’s Guide to the Attitude That Attracts Success.
Need a gift for an older woman in your life? Browse our guide to the best gifts for grandma.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso Breadmaker
Our Review
Does your girlfriend stick to a gluten-free diet? This bread machine is a great gift for her, because it has special settings for gluten-free recipes. In addition, it can also make regular bread. If you want to see how this model stacks up against the competition, read our guide to the best bread machines.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Leica D-Lux (Type 109) 12.8 Megapixel Digital Camera with 3.0-Inch LCD
Our Review
Is your girlfriend a great photographer? Help her take her photos to the next level with this gorgeous Leica camera. Key features include a high-speed shutter, 4K video, and a full metal housing. Don’t have that kind of cash to spend? The next best thing is Leica M: From 1954 Until Today, a cool dual language (English and German) guide to this famous camera brand.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Catchall
Our Review
Is your girlfriend disorganized, or constantly losing her phone? This bedside catchall stand is the perfect place for her to stash her watch, jewelry, phone, a wallet, keys, or any other small, personal items. Disassembled, it lays flat and can easily be stored or packed, which also makes it a nice gift for a girlfriend who is traveling for work all the time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Knock Knock What I Love About You Fill-in-the-Blank Journal
Our Review
Looking for a sweet, schmoopy, romantic gift? This low-cost gift is perfect for guys who need a heart-felt gift on the cheap. This journal is filled with prompts that will help you improve your relationship, and create a deeper bond. Sometimes the best gifts are the ones that come from the heart. A similar option, Why I Love You: A Journal of Us, is also available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Monoprice Select Mini 3D Printer
Our Review
If your girlfriend loves tech and crafting, combine those two passions into one thoughtful gift. This model is ideal for beginners who aren’t ready to devote a lot of space to their new hobby. This particular 3D printer works with both ABS and PLA filaments, as well as specialized materials like dissolvable PVA. This printer is ready to go right out of the box, thanks to its pre-assembled design, the included PLA filament, and a microSD card with preinstalled 3D models.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Though She Be But Little She Is Fierce Gold Foil Art Print
Our Review
Need a small gift for your petite girlfriend? This Shakespeare-inspired art print is a great addition to her home or office. The same company also makes a “Follow your dreams” print that also makes a cool gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Michael Kors Access Touch Screen Rose Gold Acetate Bradshaw Smartwatch
Our Review
Looking for a smartwatch that strikes the right balance between fashion and tech? Michael Kors lovers will definitely be interested in the designer’s latest smartwatch offering. The watch provides notifications for texts, calls, emails, and progress towards fitness goals. This watch works with both iOS and Android smartphones, so unless she’s still using a Windows phone, pairing watch with phone shouldn’t be a problem.
Not sure if this is the right smartwatch for the person you’re shopping for? We also love Fossil’s line of fashionable smartwatches for men and women.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
J’adore by Christian Dior
Our Review
What better way to say “I love you,” than with a perfume called J’adore? It’s a classic scent that’s ideal for women of all ages. This delicate, instantly recognizable fragrance is a great gift for any gal who loves fine perfume or French fashion. But if you want to see more options, our guide to the best perfumes for women is filled with other amazing gift ideas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Spark Joy: An Illustrated Master Class on the Art of Organizing and Tidying Up’
Our Review
Is your girlfriend a little bit of a slob? This book is for her. Spark Joy is one of the most popular books in Japan, and now it’s available in English. This life-affirming book is perfect for ladies who need to get organized, or those weird Type A personalities who just love organization. The book teaches the acclaimed KonMari Method, with step-by-step folding illustrations for everything from shirts to socks, plus drawings of perfectly organized drawers and closets. For anyone living with too much stuff in a small space, this book is truly helpful. To help get her started, you might also want to book her a home cleaning visit from a professional maid.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sundance Film Festival Collection: Celebrating 25 Years
Our Review
Does she love quirky, offbeat, or dark independent films? This DVD box set is packed with cool extras, plus classic Sundance films like Sex, Lies and Videotape, Clerks, Smoke Signals, and American Splendor. Is she a Baltimore gal? Maybe her independent movie streak runs more towards John Waters or Barry Levinson.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Rachael Ray Cucina Enamel Nonstick 12-Piece Cookware Set
Our Review
Does your girlfriend love cooking, but hate everything in her kitchen? Help her rediscover the joy of cooking with a new set of cookware. The 12-piece cookware set boasts dual-riveted rubberized stainless steel handles and shatter-resistant glass lids, and the cookware is oven safe to 400 degrees. Consider tossing in a subscription to Rachael Ray Every Day magazine so she gets more recipe ideas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Masterpiece: ‘Poldark’
Our Review
If she’s got a sweet spot for period dramas and Irish dudes with dreamy accents, this PBS Masterpiece production is right up her alley. It’s romantic, action-packed, and sticks closely to the original books. If she’s more interested in modern British dramas, maybe a Masterpiece spy series like the Worricker trilogy would be more her speed.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff ‘Caged Stud’ Crystal-Pave Double Triangle Earrings
Our Review
Shopping for a girl who loves statement jewelry? These oversized earrings look awesome, and will get her lots of compliments. If you want to see other options like this, browse more jewelry from this designer here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Benchmark Bouquets White Elegance Bouquet
Our Review
Flowers are a great gift idea for birthdays, anniversaries, or “just because” gifts. This arrangement includes white roses, oriental lilies, hypericums, and seasonal greens. It’s a bouquet that will make all her co-workers envious. Want a more colorful bouquet option? The Fireflies at Midnight bouquet from KaBloom is a stunning orchid bouquet that’s perfect for any occasion.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch
Our Review
The newest addition to the Fitbit family of wearables is the Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit’s first tracker with a full-color touchscreen. One cool perk is the ability to begin a FitStar workout on your wrist and get step-by-step instructions and graphics to ensure you complete each move correctly. While we’d never advocate giving a gift that would imply you don’t like the way your girlfriend looks, this is a great gift idea for a serious runner, or any gal who’s training for a sporting event or triathlon. If she’s been hinting that she wanted a Fitbit, this is arguably the best wearable they make right now.
Not sure if this Fitbit model is right for her fitness style (or your budget)? Get additional recommendations on Fitbit models in our guides to the best fitness watches and our fitbit comparison post.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
’25’ on Vinyl
Our Review
She probably already owns this album, but if she hasn’t heard it on vinyl, she’s in for a real treat. If she doesn’t already have a record player, you can pick up a suitcase turntable for under $50.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘This Is What An Amazing Girlfriend Looks Like’ T-Shirt
Our Review
Need a cute gift? This simple, funny gift is a great way to show your girlfriend how much you care about her, and how much you appreciate everything she does.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Skyn ICELAND Saving Face Kit
Our Review
Is work making her break out? The skyn ICELAND Saving Face Kit contains five different beauty products to help rejuvenate tired skin. The kit includes the company’s famous Nordic Skin Peel, along with two pairs of Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, an Icelandic Relief Eye Pen, ANTIDOTE Cooling Daily Lotion, and Glacial Face Wash. When used together, these facial products can eliminate tired eyes and improve skin tone.
If you’re looking for a less expensive gift, we also like skyn’s “skin hangover” facial kit, which is half the price, but still has great products. Need more gift ideas? Browse luxury beauty and fragrance gift sets here, or grab her a Sephora email gift card instead, and let her pick her own present.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kendra Scott Signature Rayne Pendant Necklace
Our Review
This pretty pendant measures 30 inches, with an extender to go even longer. This creates a beautiful line over the body. The pendant is available in six different colors, so it’s easy to find a color that matches her eyes or her personality. Not sure this pendant is right for her? You can also browse more Kenda Scott designs here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mr. Coffee Cafe Barista Espresso Maker With Automatic Milk Frother
Our Review
All those $6 coffees start to add up. If your girlfriend is trying to get her finances under control, or just cut back on those expensive Starbucks runs, a fancy coffee maker can help her enjoy her favorite barista-style beverages for less. This machine from Mr. Coffee has a simple, one-touch control panel, and a reservoir for making frothed milk for lattes. An adjustable cup tray makes it easy to adjust the level of the drip pout to fill a small espresso cup at home, or a large travel mug for commuting.
Need some actual coffee beans to go with this machine? Grab something from our list of the best free trade coffee.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
PUMA Women’s Classic Suede Fashion Sneaker
Our Review
Is your GF in desperate need of some fresh kicks? These sneakers from Puma are a comfortable option for high-top fans. There are lots of cute, feminine color options to choose from, and the price is quite affordable for the average gift-giver. You can also browse more styles from Puma if you want to see additional possibilities for her (or pick up something for yourself).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Computer Virus and Spyware Removal
Our Review
Is your girlfriend’s computer running slow? It might be because she has a virus or spyware. Give her better peace of mind with a home visit from a computer expert. The expert can come to her house, or pick up her laptop at her place of business. The gift of a functional computer is pretty great, especially if she uses her computer for work.
If you are currently a student, you may want to take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Student Free Trial. You’ll get six months of Prime Student for free, which includes perks like free movie streaming, free photo storage, early access to deals, free Audible content, free access to select ebooks, and free two-day shipping on over 50 million eligible items.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Elizabeth Taylor: My Love Affair with Jewelry’
Our Review
Does your girlfriend love Old Hollywood glamour? This fascinating book recounts the amazing jewelry collection of Elizabeth Taylor. By the time she was in her thirties, Elizabeth Taylor already owned Burmese rubies and diamonds from Cartier, a fantastic emerald and diamond suite from Bulgari, and the 33.19-carat Krupp diamond, a gift from Richard Burton. The book features 125 stunning new photographs of her most remarkable pieces, and more than 150 rarely seen images of the star wearing her jewelry. If you can’t afford to buy her jewelry, this book is the next best thing. If she prefers movies to books, perhaps she can satisfy her curiosity about Elizabeth Taylor by watching the biopic Liz & Dick.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Feather Bangle Bracelet
Our Review
This simple feather bracelet is affordable, and quite a bit cheaper than similar designs from ALEX AND ANI. If the feather is not to her taste, you can browse more Lily and Louise designs here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Singing Machine Karaoke Machine With Bluetooth
Our Review
Does she love to sing? Then this is the perfect gift. This is a modern karaoke machine, complete with Bluetooth support. If she has old karaoke CDs, they'll work just fine with this system, but it's also ready to help you sing along with your favorite songs on YouTube or Pandora.