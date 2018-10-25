51 Best Gifts for Girls: The Ultimate List (2018)

Buying gifts for girls can be a challenge, whether you are shopping for a birthday or holiday. Get her a gift that she will love by thinking about her unique personality and interests – Does she love unicorns and sparkles, science, building, or the outdoors? Discover the best gifts for girls of all ages in the list below:

10 Best Gifts for Girls Right Now

Rank Image Name of Product Price Action
1
Melissa & Doug Giant Unicorn Stuffed Animal
$79.99 Shop now at Amazon
2
Barbie Dreamhouse
$179.00 Shop now at Amazon
3
Despicable Me 3 Light Up Fluffy
$20.64 Shop now at Amazon
4
My Little Pony: The Movie My Magical Princess Twilight Sparkle
$69.94 Shop now at Amazon
5
Scientific Explorer Charming Test Tube Science Kit
$11.54 Shop now at Amazon
6
Girls’ 14k Yellow Gold Heart Earrings
$65.29 Shop now at Amazon
7
Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk
$29.99 Shop now at Amazon
8
WOWWEE Fingerlings Interactive Baby Unicorn GIGI
$13.99 Shop now at Amazon
9
Kids Bubble Bath Bombs With Surprise Toys
$24.99 Shop now at Amazon
10
My Little Pony: The Movie Canterlot & Seaquestria Castle with Light-Up Tower
$71.99 Shop now at Amazon
