51 Best Gifts for Girls: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

Any girl who likes to play with Barbie will absolutely adore this Barbie Dreamhouse for Christmas. The Dreamhouse has three floors, seven rooms, over 70 fun accessories, a working elevator and more. The furniture features “Smart” ports for the accessories to snap in to, and then they light up or have sound and motion. For example, the aquarium has swimming fish and bubble sounds. The rooms are classic with modern design, and include the entryway, kitchen, dining room, bathroom, pet room, living room, bedroom and walk-in closet. The Barbie Dreamhouse is a great imaginative toy to let her discover a whole world of new possibilities.

