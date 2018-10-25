51 Best Gifts for Girls: The Ultimate List (2018)

Buying gifts for girls can be a challenge, whether you are shopping for a birthday or holiday. Get her a gift that she will love by thinking about her unique personality and interests – Does she love unicorns and sparkles, science, building, or the outdoors? Discover the best gifts for girls of all ages in the list below:
Melissa & Doug Giant Unicorn Stuffed Animal
Our Review
This giant stuffed unicorn is exactly what every little girl dreams of finding underneath the Christmas tree. With shimmering, glittery details, this unicorn has a truly magical look. She has a sturdy wire frame to keep her standing tall on her four durable hooves, covered in soft, cuddly fabric all around her body. This unicorn is meant for girls aged three and up and measures 45″ long x 32″ high x 12″ wide
Barbie Dreamhouse
Our Review
Any girl who likes to play with Barbie will absolutely adore this Barbie Dreamhouse for Christmas. The Dreamhouse has three floors, seven rooms, over 70 fun accessories, a working elevator and more. The furniture features “Smart” ports for the accessories to snap in to, and then they light up or have sound and motion. For example, the aquarium has swimming fish and bubble sounds. The rooms are classic with modern design, and include the entryway, kitchen, dining room, bathroom, pet room, living room, bedroom and walk-in closet. The Barbie Dreamhouse is a great imaginative toy to let her discover a whole world of new possibilities.
Despicable Me 3 Light Up Fluffy
Our Review
Here is an adorable stuffed Fluffy Unicorn from the Despicable Me movie. This plush toy is super soft and cuddly and has a light up horn as well as sounds and tunes that it can play. It is approximately one foot long. Any little girl will love this realistic replica of her favorite character in Despicable Me!
My Little Pony: The Movie My Magical Princess Twilight Sparkle
Our Review
My Little Pony is just as popular as ever – But now the ponies are interactive! This Twilight Sparkle pony reacts to sound and to touch and can say over 90 phrases. She can sing, tell stories and will even talk about her magic spells. Twilight Sparkle’s horn lights up and flashes, too. This toy requires four C batteries.
Scientific Explorer Charming Test Tube Science Kit
Our Review
Here is an awesome kit for girly girls who also love science. This science kit gives girls the chance to create their own test tube jewelry with a charmingly small chemistry set. The kit includes four rest tubes with cap and stand, measuring scoop, chemicals, satin cords for making necklaces, and instructions. This toy is recommended for girls ages eight and up.
Girls’ 14k Yellow Gold Heart Earrings
Our Review
Toys are not the only great gifts for little girls on Christmas. These beautiful little heart shaped earrings will make her feel special, grown up, and loved. They are made of 14K gold and have screw shaped posts to ensure that they do not fall off and become lost. Any girl with pierced ears will feel so special to receive these beautiful earrings under the Christmas tree.
Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk
Our Review
This Disney dress up trunk is the ultimate surprise for any girl who loves Disney movies. It features 21 pieces pieces – Four shirts, three skirts, two headbands, one tiara, one choker, three bracelets, one pair of earrings, one necklace, three rings and a storage trunk. There is enough to go around, so this will be a great toy for her to share with siblings or friends and have a dress up party!
WOWWEE Fingerlings Interactive Baby Unicorn GIGI
Our Review
Here is a unique and special Fingerlings figure that every girl will want. Gigi is not a monkey, but a unicorn! She loves to hold on to fingers just like her baby monkey friends, and she can use any of their play sets and accessories as well. Gigi responds to noise, motion and touch with blinking eyes, turning head and cute unicorn noises. She will even kiss you back if you bloe her a kiss!
Kids Bubble Bath Bombs With Surprise Toys
Our Review
These bath bombs from Two Sisters Spa are going to make your kids love bath time! They have so many amazing features that kids will love. They come in six fun colors that will color the bath water without staining, and each bath bomb has a surprise toy inside. They smell great too, with scents like berry, cherry, banana and fruit loops. And best of all, they make your bath into a bubble bath, too!
My Little Pony: The Movie Canterlot & Seaquestria Castle with Light-Up Tower
Our Review
This play set is the perfect gift for any My Little Pony fan. It features two worlds: Canterlot and Seaquestria. It has an elevator, spinning octopus ride, and slide on the lower level. The tower lights up when the pony statue is spun, a fun surprise for little girls to discover. This set also includes 30 plus accessories includes Seaquestria throne, waveboard, and vanity, along with a bubble tower, pufferfish figure, and instructions.
Bonny Billy Girls Long Sleeve Midi Lace Party Kids Dress with Bow Sash
Our Review
Here is a special party dress that your little girl will love to wear to holiday parties, church, or anywhere fancy! This dress comes in sizes for three to eleven year olds and features long lace sleeves and a boatneck maxi length design. The embroidered lace flower design will make her feel like a princess!
Fingerlings – Jungle Gym Playset + Interactive Baby Monkey Aimee (Coral Pink with Blue Hair)
Our Review
This Fingerlings jungle gym set includes two toys – the jungle gym and Aimee, an exclusive coral pink Fingerlings baby monkey with soft blue hair. Fingerlings are the hottest toy for girls right now, and Amazon is one of the only places you can get them! Aimee loves to interact and will hold on to your finger and respond to touch, sound and movement. She can also play and hang upside down on the jungle gym with her friends.
HABA Clara Doll
HABA Clara Doll
Every little girl needs a doll, and this Clara doll from HABA is perfect for girls of all ages. Instead of getting her a plastic doll with exaggerated features and things like makeup and fancy clothes, you can instead give her this humble doll that looks like an actual little girl. This doll is soft and plush and perfect for younger and older girls. She stands 13.5 inches tall and is washable, and can fit into all HABA 12 inch doll clothing sets.
Critical Cycles Cub No-Pedal Balance Bike for Kids
Our Review
Balance bikes are so much fun for toddlers to ride around on. Before she is old enough to ride a Big Girl Bike, she can roll around using her own two feet and learn to balance on two wheels using this bike. Balance bikes build confidence and coordination and help make the transition to a pedal bike much easier. This bike is designed for maximum safety and comes with minimal assembly required.
Hohner Kids Musical Toy Accordion
Our Review
All kids love to make noise, and this accordion is a super fun toy for noise making! This toy is perfect for kids of all ages. It has a solid red design with white buttons, as well as seven air valve buttons to make music in many different ways. This toy is recommended for kids ages four and up.
Melissa & Doug Solid Wood Project Workbench Play Building Set
Our Review
All kids love to play with tools, and this work bench gives them the chance to put their brains to work figuring out how to use things like screwdrivers, wrenches and more. It is made of safe, solid wood and features a vise, a tool rack, wooden tools and hardware like nuts and bolts. It even includes project ideas to spark kids’ imagination. This set is durable and safe and sure to stay in your family for many years to come.
Little Tikes 3′ Trampoline
Our Review
All kids are bundles of energy and need plenty of ways to release it. Play time outside is ideal but not always possible. For rainy days or any time that you need to stay indoors, it is great to have a way for kids to get their physical movement in so that they do not become fussy or overwhelmed. This trampoline is the perfect size for toddlers, with a bar for them to hold on to while they jump, jump, jump!
Gund Pusheen Plush with Cookie
Our Review
Pusheen is one of the cutest characters out there, and little girls love her! Pusheen is an adorable kitty who loves to eat snacks. This plush toy is 9.5″ long and is great for babies and kids of all ages. It comes with a chocolate chip cookie that she has already taken a bite of! This plushie is made by Gund so you know it is the highest quality.
Wonnv Retro Mini Cruiser 22 inch Complete Skateboard
Our Review
This skateboard is the perfect gift for active little girls. It is made of polypropylene and has thick pro aluminum trucks, so it is just as durable and safe as a real, grown up skateboard. This board can hold a max weight of 220 lb so it is perfect for girls of all ages and sizes. The PU wheels have high speed bearings and are soft for a nice, smooth ride. This skateboard comes fully assembled with a gift bag and T-Tool included.
Melissa & Doug Wooden Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter (28 pcs)
Our Review
Pretend play and make believe is one of the best things for little kids, because it gives them a chance to explore their imaginations, their feelings and their world in a safe way. This ice cream set from Melissa & Doug gives little girls all that they need to create their very own ice cream shop. It comes with 28 pieces including a wooden ice cream counter, eight ice cream scoops, six toppings, two cones, cup, scooper, tongs, wooden spoon, and six $1 bills.
ALEX Spa Hair Chalk Salon
Our Review
Hair chalk is one of the hottest trends for girls right now. It allows them to make their hair as vibrant as they are, without worrying about permanent dyes. She can express herself with a new hair color every day if she wants, since it washes out easily with just shampoo. This kit includes five chalk pens, 24 metallic beads and 24 hair elastics. It is recommended for girls ages eight and up.
3Doodler Start Essentials 3D Printing Pen Set for Kids
Our Review
3D printers and pens are a hot item this year. It is so much fun to be able to design an object and see it printed out right in front of you! 3D pens take it a step further by allowing you to sketch out your ideas in three dimensions. This 3D pen is the only one on the market that is child safe. It has no hot parts, and is safe for kids ages eight and up. The pen nozzle and plastic are all safe to touch and there is no risk of burns. This pen makes 3D art easy for kids and so much fun!
furReal Makers Proto Max-Amazon Exclusive
Our Review
Proto Max is a new toy doggie that acts just like the real thing. Through the downloadable app, kids can code and program their electronic pet to respond to their actions. Kids develop an emotional attachment to their pup as they learn to play with him every day. They also learn valuable lessons in coding and creating their own programs.
Hasbro FurReal Friends Torch, My Blazin’ Dragon
Our Review
If you are shopping for a young girl, stuffed animals are always a nice gift to give. Torch the Dragon is no ordinary stuffed animal, though. Kids can feed him his color-changing marshmallow treat, fill his tank with water so that he breathes mist, or touch his nose for fun interactive responses. He has soft moveable legs and plush fur, so he is great to hug as well.
Play Doh 36-Can Mega Pack – Amazon Exclusive
Our Review
This huge gift pack of Play Doh is an amazing gift for kids of all ages. It includes 36 cans of all different colors and enough Play Doh to last for years! Play Doh is one of the best imaginative toys that drives kids to use their own creativity in their play. This set is perfect for girls of all ages.
Herbie Kid’s Garden with Pizza Party Activity Kit
Our Review
Girls who are interested in gardening, cooking, or both will love this AeroGarden designed especially for kids. This garden is made for kids ages six and up to teach them hands-on about growing their own plants such as herbs using hydroponics. This complete kit includes everything she needs to grow her own foods like basil in just 12 weeks, which she can use to throw a pizza party with her very own herbs! This kit also comes with a 32 page activity book that goes through every step from seeding ad planting to pruning and harvesting, including 18 fun and educational activities. There is no soil, so there is no mess, and all of the materials for hydroponics are included, such as grow domes, seedling sponges, seeds, fertilizer, a dropper and 8W LED grow lights.
Wonder Workshop Dash Robot
Our Review
Dash is a real robot designed for girls and boys six and older. Dash robot is interactive and responsive, and kids can bring him to life using a smartphone or tablet. He comes with hundreds of coding prohects and adventures. Dash can dance, roll around, light up, make noise, avoid obstacles and react to voices and other sounds. All of the programs have their own instructions step by step so it makes it very easy for beginner coders to learn. This award winning robot toy comes fully assembled, no batteries required.
Disney Frozen Royal Sisters Doll (2-Pack)
Our Review
This set of two dolls is inspired by the hit Disney film Frozen, which your daughter is most likely obsessed with! These realistic dolls have fantastic details in their faces and clothing that make them look like the spitting image of Anna and Elsa. Any girl will love playing with these two dolls, either alone or with a friend!
KidKraft Uptown Espresso Kitchen
Our Review
This play kitchen is going to be a huge hit. Little kids love to play like grown ups and pretend to cook, do dishes, and pretend with play food. This kitchen is large enough for multiple kids to play at the same time. It features a refrigerator, freezer, microwave, oven and dishwasher, and the doors all open and close. The freezer even has a chalkboard on it as well. The modern design is reminiscent of grown up kitchens and will be so much fun for girls and boys to pretend!
Disney Moana of Oceania Adventure Doll
Our Review
This Moana doll is ready for any adventure, with 10 articulation points and a movie-inspired outfit. It does not need any batteries nd includes the doll with a full outfit and necklace.
Disney Kids’ Princess Watch with White Band
Our Review
This Disney watch is a great gift for a little girl who is growing up and starting to be more independent. A watch of her own will give her confidence a boost and show her that you trust her to take care of something special. This watch has a lovely Disney princess graphic that any girl will love. This watch is not water resistant.
The Clarke Tin Whistle Book + Whistle
Our Review
Tin whistles, or "Penny Whistles" are a fun way for kids to learn how to play music without having to learn how to read music. The Clarke Tin Whistle book incudes simple and easy to follow lessons that let kids learn a series of simple folk tunes in a short period of time. It has 83 pieces of music in all. This set includes both the book and a whistle.
Monkey String
Monkey String
Monkey String is a timeless toy that allows kids to express their creativity mess-free. This pack includes 500 pieces of Monkey String in 13 fun and bright colors. Each piece is 6" long.
“Lorraine” by Ketch Secor and Higgins Bond
Our Review
Lorraine is a beautifully illustrated modern folk tale written by the leader of the band Old Crow Medicine Show. It is about a young girl whi is able to use her music to stop a scary storm. This heartwarming book is inspiring for girls of all ages.
Yard Games Giant 4 Connect in a Row
Our Review
This giant Connect Four game is perfect for warm days playing outside. This is a fun game that she will love to play with her friends when they come over, or bring to the park. The wooden board measures 31" x 23" and it comes with 42 red and blue 3" coins.
“I Need A New Butt” By Dawn McMillan and Ross Kinnaird
Our Review
This best selling book has kids laughing out loud all over the world. The silly story features a young boy who notices a big problem - His butt has a huge crack! So, he sets out to find himself a new one. This hilarious book is great for kids of all ages and will become a quick favorite in your family!
Giant Dominoes
Giant Dominoes
These Giant Dominoes put a fun twist on a classic game. These dominoes measure 3.5" x 7" and have rainbow dots to make them fun for all ages. This is a great game to teach patterns, colors, counting and more. It can be played indoors or outdoors and is a fun addition to camping, a rainy day, or sleepovers.
Holga Medium Format Camera
Our Review
This innocent looking camera is the perfect gift for any artsy teenager who would appreciate the nostalgia of pre-digital photography. This camera is equal parts simple to use and great for making beautiful, fine art photographs. It produces mimages with softness, vignetting and light leaks and is less predictable than standard film or digital cameras.
“Ada Twist, Scientist” by Andrea Beaty and David Roberts
Our Review
"Ada Twist, Scientist" is a #1 NYT bestseller about the power fo a child's curiosity. Ada Twist is on a mission to use science to explore her world, and inspire other girls along the way.
“Wings of Fire” by Tui T. Sutherland Boxset, Books 1-5
Our Review
Wings of Fire is a NYT best selling series of five books for young readers. They feature drama, battle, fantasy and frindship. This series is highly recommended for any beginning fiction reader who likes fantasy and dragons.
Hogwarts Library (Harry Potter) by J.K. Rowling
Our Review
This mini library is a great gift for any Harry Potter fan. It features Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Quidditch Through the Ages,and The Tales of Beedle the Bard. There is an introduction and illustrations by JK Rowling herself, and commentary throughout by Albus Dumbledore.
“The Magical Unicorn Society Official Handbook” by Selwyn E. Phipps
Our Review
This fun and beautiful book is a make-believe handbook for the Magical Unicorn Society. It has extensive information on unicorns, where they live, what they like, how to look after them, what powers they have and more. Any young reader who loves unicorns will adore this book, and the beautiful illustrations make it great for little ones as well.
“Magic Tree House” Boxed Set by Mary Pope Osborne
Our Review
The Magic Treehouse is claimed as the best selling chapter book series of all time, and it is celebrating 25 years in publication with this boxed set featuring new covers and numberingsystem. These books are about brother and sister Jack and Annie, who find a magical treehouse in the forest that whisks them back in time to the age of diosaurs, a medieval castle, ancient Egypt and the land of pirates.
Kahootz Latch Hook Kit – Owl
Our Review
THis latch hook kit is perfect for crafty girls who like working with their hands. It is an easy and satisfying way for kids to make yarn art in the style of a rug, without requiring a lot of coordination like crocheting or knitting. This kit has a cute owl design, or you can also choose mermaid, rainbow or unicorn.
DIY Mini Green House Dollhouse Kit
Our Review
This DIY dollhouse kit from RoboTime is a beautiful creation for older girls to make. It comes with everything that is needed to create a fully stocked mini greenhouse with plants, books, birdhouses, and even real working lights. This kit has small parts so it is not recommended for kids three years and younger.
Fairfield Dollhouse Kit by Greenleaf Doll Houses
Our Review
This beautiful Victorian style dollhouse is every little girl's dream. It includes four fireplaces, a tower, a wrap around porch, real wooden shingles and durable plywood construction. This would be a great project do build together with an older girl, or a wonderful gift for a young girl to be surprised with.
JewelKeeper Mermaid Musical Jewelry Box
Our Review
Every girl needs a jewelry box, and this beautiful musical box is perfect for girls of all ages. It features a spinning musical mermaid and a beautifully painted exterior with mermaids, crabs, seahorses, a narwhal and other sea creatures. It also comes in 13 other patterns featuring fairies, ballerinas and more.
Barbie Career of the Year Robotics Engineer Doll
Our Review
This Barbie Carreer doll is an awesome example for young girls. She comes with a robot and laptop, and wears a tech-inspired T-shirt. This doll came from a partnership with Tynker, a platform that uses games to teach kids how to code, inspiring them to explore STEM opportynities.
Barbie Dreamtopia Rainbow Cove Flying Wings Fairy Doll
Our Review
This Dreamtopia series barbie features wings that really fly. Snap the wings on to her waist and pull her purple bow and the wings detach and fly away! This colorful Barbie doll will make a beautifl addition to any girls' collection.
LEGO Creator Mighty Dinosaurs
Our Review
This LEGO set is perfect for any kid who loves dinosaurs. It is meant for ages 7-12 and comes with pieces to let her create three different dinosaurs. She can build a T-Rex, pterodactyl and triceratops. Each model has opposabe joints.
Jar Melo Rock Painting Kit
Our Review
Rock painting is a fun way to turn something mundane into something wonderful. This kit comes with 10 smooth river stones ready for painting. It also has 12 colors of acrylic paints and two paintbrushes.
