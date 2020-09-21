50 Best Gifts for Aunts and Uncles

Finding the best gifts for aunts and uncles may seem daunting this year but we’re here to help. This guide will help you find the best individual and joint present ideas for uncle and aunt gifts. For more ideas for your auntie, we can help you pick out the best aunt gifts.

The special relationship with your aunts and uncles. 

Aunts and uncles are a really unique relative in that they're often somewhere between a parent and a peer. Brigham Young Univerisity nails it when they say that aunts and uncles are friends, role models, and supplemental parents. 

That said, an article in the Cambridge University Press also called aunts and uncles, "The Forgotten Kin," because society can tend to really focus on the "nuclear family unit" of only parents, children, and sometimes grandparents. 

But we aunts and uncles are family and are invested in our nieces, nephews, and niblings (gender-neutral). A thoughtful gift can go a long way to making us feel loved.

What about aunts and uncles that aren't related?

Lots of families these days are made up of chosen family that isn't specifically related by blood. That is just as valid as biological family, and some could argue even stronger of a bond because you're making the choice to become family. Some of my closest aunts growing up weren't related to me and my nephew isn't mine by blood either. None of that needs to affect gift-giving.

Gifts for first time aunts and uncles.

Whether it's exciting baby announcement gifts for new uncle and aunts or aunt and uncle gifts from a baby, a good go-to here is clothing or items with an aunt or uncle label. 

New aunts and uncles will be excited to wear their new title on their shirt, hoodie, hat, or coffee cup.

Stressed and looking for a gift for aunt who has everything?

I have one of those and I feel your pain. Every year, my Aunt Barb "doesn't want anything" so I live this. If you don't see anything that fits in this list, consider looking at gifts for women who have everything.

What about that one weird but funny uncle?

If you've got a goofball, prankster uncle, he might really love something off the wall so consider some truly weird gifts this season.

