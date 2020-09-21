50 Best Gifts for Aunts and Uncles

Finding the best gifts for aunts and uncles may seem daunting this year but we’re here to help. This guide will help you find the best individual and joint present ideas for uncle and aunt gifts. For more ideas for your auntie, we can help you pick out the best aunt gifts.
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If they love their coffee, bring the coffee shop right into their own kitchen with the Mr. Coffee One-Touch Coffeehouse. It will save them money and time by allowing them to make their own cappuccinos, lattes, and espresso at home–without needing barista training.
The One-Touch is just that–you fill the water and milk reservoirs and then select which drink you want and the machine does the rest. The frother arm pours your foamed milk into your glass as the espresso is brewing into it and shuts off automatically giving you the perfect cup every time without much effort at all.
It can brew single or double shots of espresso and the milk tank is removable so you store any leftovers directly in the fridge.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re aunt or uncle has gotten into gardening or enjoys puttering around their yard, get them this 10-Piece Garden Tool Set With Folding Seat by Inno Stage. It’s perfect for anyone 30 years old or older when our lower backs start to complain about all that crouching that gardening requires.
The seat folds flat for easy storage, comes with a padded backrest, and can hold up to 370 pounds. The included tote bag can be carried by the handles or attached to the bottom of the seat for easy access. For tools it comes with a hand rake, trowel, transplanter with measurements, pruning shears, misting bottle, coil of binding line with a built-in cutter, rubberized claw, digging gloves, and the chair backrest double as a kneeling pad.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bring them the fun of birdwatching without having to leave their house with this Suction-Cup Window Bird Feeder. It attaches directly to the outside of their window and so you can observe birds up close. The suction cups are strong and make it a breeze to install.
I like this design because while all these feeders use transparent plastic, this one has a cut-out viewing window for an even clearer look at the birds just on the other side of the glass.
We got one of these as a gift a while back and it was fun and relaxing to watch. If they have pets, it will fascinate their cat or dog to watch these birds fly right up close.
The feeder holds up to three cups of seed and has a little roof to keep the birdseed dry as well as drainage holes to drain any water that does get in.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I test out a lot of Bluetooth speakers for this job and the Marshall Kilburn II is the one that we keep permanently out for regular use. One of my favorite features is its multi-host functionality, meaning my husband and I can both be connected to the device at the same time so there’s no more shouting, “Hey, hon’, can you disconnect from the speaker so I can use it,” from across the house.
The sound quality is impressive for a Bluetooth speaker with deep bass tones and decent treble. Both of these are easily adjustable to your preference with knobs on the top along with a good range of volume. This thing can get loud if you want it to and with speakers on both sides, the multidirectional sound is a real plus. It has a battery life of up to 20 hours of playtime. We use this often but I don’t feel like we’re constantly charging it. It’s water-resistant, which is different than waterproof so don’t go bringing this one into your pool.
I was sent a media sample to try out but with no promise that I would write a positive review or a review at all.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Everyone knows about Mama Bears, but Auntie Bears are just as fiercely loving and protective so get your aunt this Auntie Bear Hoodie. It’s available in four different colors and in sizes small to 2XL.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I dare you to name something your aunt and uncle want more than to see you more often and the Echo Show 8 is perfect for making video calls more convenient.
It has an eight-inch high-definition screen and stereo sound for clearer calls between your Alexa devices. Plus it comes with the mile-long list of perks and benefits of Alexa devices including photo galleries, Spotify, media apps like Hulu and Prime Video, and voice control of your home smart devices.
The Echo Show 8 is practically plug-and-play so even your older aunts and uncles can set it up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your aunt or uncle enjoys golfing, get them this Indoor Putting Green to practice their skills. It quickly breaks down and rolls up making it easy to store and has a ball return feature so they won’t have to walk up and retrieve your ball every time you sink a putt.
The putting green offers two practice holes, one larger and one smaller making it a great choice for folks looking to improve their putting game. It also comes with three balls and storage for three golf balls built-in.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your aunt or uncle works at a desk, chances are they still have sore feet at the end of the day and this Under Desk Foot Rest by Everlasting Comfort is meant to relieve that.
The memory foam pillow is shaped to help reduce back strain, sciatica pain, and foot pain. It supports your feet in a more natural position and helps maintain a comfortable temperature. If their legs get restless during the day the pillow can also be flipped over and used to rock back and forth as a fidget pillow to get their legs moving.
It comes with a machine-washable cover with non-slip grips on the bottom.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This lovely Wooden Plant Stand contains three small glass vases suspended in the air, perfect for hydroponics (spider plants are a great option) or cut flowers.
It looks great on a desk or windowsill, bringing a bit of the outside to their home in an elevated way.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Uncles are the fun relatives who let the kids get away with lots of stuff they maybe shouldn’t so get your favorite uncle this retro-style Bad Influence Uncle T-Shirt.
It comes in sizes small to 3XL and in several colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
My Nanoleaf Canvas Lighting Set is one of my favorite things in my home. These modular smart lights are both fun and practical–but mostly fun.
You can arrange the nine six-inch by six-inch squares in whatever formation you want as long as they are touching each other. You can try out different shapes using a tool on the Nanoleaf app. I’m not going to lie, putting them up on the wall was a bit of a task just because you need to connect each one as you stick them to the wall but so worth it and no worse than assembling Ikea furniture.
Once up, you can control the light with your smartphone, manually, or with voice commands using programs like Google Home. I use the Nanoleaf app because that’s where all the fun toys are. It comes preloaded with several color scenes that shift colors gradually or not so gradually depending on which one and there are hundreds more you can download made by other Nanoleaf owners. You can create your own color scenes as well and upload them to share with others.
Nanoleaf has a music function that will make the light pulse and change color as it reacts to sounds and music which is fun for a mini dance party.
One of my favorite functions is the ability to set a sunrise color scene to turn on at a certain time. Ours is set to turn on as dim as possible and then gradually brighten over the course of a half an hour to simulate the sunrise. This is perfect for dark New England mornings when the sun doesn’t rise until late.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Morels is a relaxed board game for two about walking through the forest gathering mushrooms. It’s one of my husband’s and mine’s favorite games to play when we just want something fun, not too long, and not too complex.
It’s simple to learn and set up and the more you play the more you really start to understand the strategy involved. Plus the artwork is really beautiful.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the aunts and uncles who don’t have the space, time, or energy for an outdoor garden, they can still bring fresh produce inside with the AeroGarden Harvest 360.
This entirely self-contained hydroponic garden can grow up to six plants at once, alerts you when you need to add water to the reservoir, and turns its grow lights on and off automatically. AeroGarden has a wide range of seed pods available including herbs, vegetables, and lettuces.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If they love camping, tailgating, barbeques, or just hanging out by the firepit, they’ll love this Home Away Loveseat by OmniCore. It’s a pair of camp chairs that have been joined together making it perfect for a couple to snuggle up together. I like that it’s still canted at a bit of an angle making it comfortable for conversation.
There’s a cup holder on each arm and it comes with a carry sack with backpack-style straps for when you fold the chair back up again. It’s a durable set with a weight capacity of 300 pounds per seat.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Salking Edison Bulb Wax Warmer is a stylish and trendy way to bring calming fragrances into their home without the fire hazards of candles or clunky look of reed diffusers.
The single Edison bulb warms the basin suspended above it and melts the wax cubes of your choice, releasing their scent. This set comes with soothing lavender wax cubes. You get all the benefits of a candle, including a warm glow, without the fire. It comes with a cap that you can place over the wax to reduce the strength of the fragrance if it’s a little strong for your liking.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Get them the gift of the coziest winter beverage there is: Godiva Hot Chocolate. Godiva’s hot chocolate is, hands down, the best hot cocoa I’ve made at home, and I’ve gone through the trouble of shaving those solid hot chocolate bars and making it from scratch.
This set comes with three canisters, one in dark chocolate and two in milk chocolate. The milk chocolate is nostalgic and wonderful while the dark chocolate is indulgent and strong without being bitter.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If they’re on a lot of video calls, upgrade their built-in laptop camera with the Logitech C92 Pro Stream Webcam.
It captures video in HD at 1080 pixels and 30 frames per second or 720 pixels at 60 frames per second depending on your needs. There are two microphones to capture clearer stereo sound. Autofocus and a light correction features mean a better picture even in low lighting.
The webcam is compatible with Mac, Windows, Android, and Xbox One.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If they love their home cocktails in the evening or entertaining, they’ll love this Saunder Luxe Bar Cart. It has an opulent art deco look that’s very trendy these days. It’s an eye-catching design that elevates any room.
The two shelves are made of tempered glass with sunburst geometric shapes screen printed onto the glass. The cart is on locking casters making it easy to keep out of the way when not in use and then wheel out when it’s time to party.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If they’re active and outdoorsy, they’ll go wild over this GoPro Hero7 Action Camera. They’ll be able to capture 4K footage of their adventures in any weather conditions (even underwater) and share them with the world.
GoPro is the top name in action cameras for a reason. They’re rugged, well-tested, and are supported with apps that have gone through years of perfecting to iron out the bugs. The Hero7 can live stream through their app and can start and stop recording with voice commands.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your aunt or uncle battle the weather every year in their garden, get them this Miniature Greenhouse for all the benefits of a greenhouse at a fraction of the footprint.
It really doesn’t take up much more room than a plant stand but the zippered cover can keep plants warmer and protected, allowing you to extend the growing season far longer than you normally would. It’s small enough to fit on patios and apartment balconies.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If they’re already taking advantage of an Alexa device, this Amazon Smart Plug will allow them to extend their control past the smart devices they already use in their home.
The Smart Plug is controlled by an Amazon device (like an Echo Dot) and can turn the outlet on and off. That means anything you plug into this can be turned on and off by using Alexa commands. It’s great for lamps, humidifiers, fans, and even Christmas trees that aren’t built to be smart devices.
The compact design means you can fit your smart plug into your wall outlet without blocking the unused slot.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Candles are a staple holiday gift for good reason (you can never have too many) but this Nest Candle Luxury Votive Set will blow any big box store candle out of the water.
I had the chance to test out some media samples of Nest candles years back (with no promise of a review) and we’re huge fans in our house. They’re high-quality, with complex scents that are strong but not artificial-smelling. My husband gets headaches from scents easily but he happily burns these.
The glass containers are gorgeous and the fragrances are complex instead of a one-note vanilla candle, a sign of luxury candles in my opinion.
This set comes with six of their most popular scents including Bamboo, Velvet Pear, and Moroccan Amber.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether they have an espresso machine, maker, or Moka pot, drinking from proper Espresso Cups can make a cup of coffee that much more enjoyable.
These are four-ounce cups that can hold up to a double-shot of espresso and even a small single-shot cappuccino if you like it strong. The set comes with six cups in a gradient of blues with matching saucers. They’re porcelain and are microwave, dishwasher, freezer, and oven safe.
The included stand helps to minimize their footprint on the countertop, making your home coffee bar look tidier.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For those who have get more snow than they care to shovel but not enough to warrant a full-size snowblower, there’s the Snow Joe Cordless Electric Snow Shovel.
The Snow Joe is a miniature snowblower that’s just a little bigger than a heavy-duty weedwhacker and weighs right about 15 pounds. It’s a great size for patios, walkways, sidewalks, and even small driveways. I’ve got one of these on my Christmas wishlist and if it’s not under my tree, I’m buying it myself.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you know your kids are on the rambunctious side (and whose kids aren’t?), get your sibling this “Auntie of the Wild One” T-Shirt for them to wear as a badge of honor.
They’ll love the plaid accents and rustic, detailed bear printing. It comes in five different colors and from size small to 3XL.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If they love to tailgate, camp, or RV, upgrade their cooking arrangement with this Coleman Two-Burner Camp Stove.
It has two adjustable burners so you can have your water for coffee warming up while you cook your breakfast. A three-side windbreak helps keep your stove lit and keep the heat consistent. The stove folds flat like a briefcase and is extremely lightweight so perfect for hike-in camping. It runs on one-liter propane canisters.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the family who loves their smart devices, check out the Aero Smart Diffuser. It’s a long-lasting smart home fragrance device you can control from your smartphone.
It allows you to control the strength of the scent with 10 levels of fragrance and set up schedules so you’re only using it when you want.
There are lots of smart home fragrances devices, but what I love about this one is how long the pods last. I got to test out a sample a few years back (with no promise of a review and I’m still using it) and one fragrance pod would last for months. I think the longest I had one go for was six months. I have a Pura device in my house that I’m text now, and those things run out in only weeks so not having to worry about fragrance levels is a huge plus.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This BXL Heavy Duty Utility Cart is a great way to make your aunt’s and uncle’s life easier. It can be used to carry groceries, shopping bags, around the yard for wood or yard waste, and beach or barbecue supplies when out camping.
With a weight capacity of 160 pounds, there isn’t much it can’t carry. It’s rugged, sturdy, and collapsible so it can easily fit in the trunk of their car. It has wide wheels making it great for taking off-road.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a matching gift for both your aunt and uncle, check out this Argyle Aunt and Uncle Mug Set. The extra-large 15-ounce mugs are printed in argyle and the cute text about being such cool aunts and uncles is printed on both sides of the mug.
The mugs are ceramic and are both microwave and dishwasher-safe. This would be a cute way to announce a pregnancy to a sibling at your next holiday party.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Give them the newest home massage technology with this TaoTronics Massage Gun. This handheld percussion massager is great for working on tense muscles after a good workout or just after a long day of work.
It has 10 levels of massage speed and comes with six different massage heads. It’s wireless and rechargeable so you can use it wherever you need to without having to worry about being near an outlet. The massage gun also comes with a carrying case for all its parts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got a tough aunt or uncle with a no-nonsense look to them, they’ll get a kick out of this Rooster Tumbler. It states “I may look calm” with an image of a rooster who does, in fact, not look calm at all.
The tumbler is stainless steel and uses double-wall vacuum insulation to keep beverages cold or hot. Plus it’s dishwasher-safe which is a must in my house.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Surprise your sibling with their new auntie title with this cute “Hello Auntie” Onesie by Bump and Beyond. Just make sure your camera is recording while they open it so you can capture their reaction.
It comes in white and heather grey and is made of 100 percent cotton.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Help them bring fresh fruit and vegetable juices right into their own home with a Hurom Slow Juicer. This affordable model in the quality Hurom juicer line is much more compact than most models making it easy to find counter space for it. It’s a good size for crafting your owns single serving juices each morning.
Slow juicing squeezes the juice out instead of using blades to cut and blend for a fresher juice with less cellular damage. The pump that comes out of Hurom juicers is so dry you can really tell that it’s extracted every last drop.
I got to try out a media sample of their H101 Easy Clean Juicer and if you have the budget to spring for this larger juicer, I absolutely loved it. The way Hurom designs their juicers, they aren’t a huge hassle to clean away but their Easy Clean Juicer is practically paired down to just needing to be rinsed.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This cute Rose Gold Wine Tumbler is a cute gift for the aunt who loves to have a glass wine at night.
It’s a 12-ounce tumbler made from stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation to keep their wine the perfect temperature. The plastic lid is BPA-free and comes with a small stainless steel straw with a straw cleaning brush.
It comes in this cute rose gold as well as turquoise and holographic silver.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
They’ll love this Paxcess Robotic Pool Cleaner because if they have a pool, chances are cleaning it is one of their least favorite chores. Vacuuming your pool is clunky, tough on the lower back, and a tiresome, especially if it’s hot out.
This little rechargeable robot rolls along the bottom of the pool and sucks up all the dirt and debris sitting there so you don’t have to. It has a battery life of up to an hour and a half and when it senses it is low on battery it will move to the edge of the pool so it’s easy to pull it up from its floating handle.
The Paxcess is small and lightweight at just over 12 pounds so it’s easy to move around and retrieve from the pool.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Send some love to your uncle this season with these “Uncle Bear” Slippers by Dearforms. Your uncle is fun but also just as protective as a Papa Bear so let him know how much you appreciate that.
These Dearforms slippers have a rubberized non-slip sole, soft memory foam interior, and are machine-washable. The clog style is easy to slip on. They come in sizes small to extra large.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If they’re obsessed with their lawn, they’ll love this Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler System Controller. Their latest third-generation controller works with Alexa, Google Assistant, Smart Things, or Apple Home to help you efficiently use your sprinkler system and avoid wasting water.
The smart device will automatically skip watering if it senses that it’s not needed, like in cases of freezing temperatures, wet soil, or days when it’s raining. It’s simple to install and set up a watering schedule that fits your needs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Weber Spirit II Grill Series has some of the best grills out there and something any aunt or uncle would love to receive.
This two-burner E-210 is great for folks with limited patio space making it great for apartment-living or people only cooking for one or two. It still takes a full-size propane tank so you don’t have to worry about messing with tiny tanks that won’t last as long. The grates are porcelain-enameled cast iron for amazing heat conduction without all the upkeep of cast iron.
If they’ve got the space and like to cook for large groups, check out the Spirit E-330 which is large enough to host the next family barbecue and has a specialized sear station for steaks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Show your Auntie you love them with this Alex and Ani “Because I Love You, Aunt” Bangle. It has a lovely charm with the word “Aunt” and interlinking hearts accented with Swarovski crystals.
It uses a sliding clasp for a custom fit and is made in America.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If they spend a lot of time on their feet for their job, they’ll swoon over the Miko Foot Massager. It uses motorized shiatsu massage, air compression therapy, and heat to release muscle tension and improve bloodflow.
Each chamber has multiple rollers for motorized massage and there are five air pressure settings. It can be controlled with the buttons on the top of the massager or with one of the two wireless remotes included. The foot liners are removable and washable.
They’ll be thanking you for years to come.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether they’re an older generation or hipster Millennials like me, your aunt or uncle will love getting into vinyl with this Fluance High Fidelity Turntable.
It has a diamond-tipped counter-weighted arm to preserve the quality of your records while delivering crystal clear sound. The real wood body help to improve the resonance. I have a wood-body speaker system by Fluance and I love it. The sound is really impressive for the price point.
The turntable has built-in speakers and a pre-amp and can be used as Bluetooth speakers for your music as well. I’ve found their Bluetooth connectivity is impressive. I know when my husband comes home from work because I hear him pair to our speakers before he’s even parked.
This is a great gift to either update their old set up or get them into the world of vinyl.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Your aunt will love wearing this cute BAE T-Shirt by Ann Arbor T-Shirt Co. It’s a cute little play on words and a fun shirt to use for a pregnancy announcement.
The super-soft, stretchy v-neck is flattering and feminine. Ann Arbor T-Shirt Co shirts are printed in Michigan and are known to be high-quality. It comes in size small to 2XL.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s nothing cozier than sitting by the fire but if you don’t have a fireplace, they’re incredibly expensive to install and maintain so give the gift of cozy evenings with low effort with this Rovsun Freestanding Electric Fireplace.
They’ll adore this vintage woodstove look and the nostalgia for these simpler times. It features flickering faux flames and glowing faux logs for a realistic effect.
It may look pretty, but really it’s a 4,800 BTU space heater with a thermostat that runs from 68 degrees to 98 degrees Fahrenheit. At only 20 inches high and 17 inches across, this can fit into almost any space.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Establish dominance over your siblings and cousins with this Stainless Steel Camp Mug that clearly states who your aunt or uncle’s favorite is. Facts are facts. They were going to find out eventually so you might as well make it known.
The 11-ounce camp mug is made of long-lasting stainless steel and covered in food-grade enamel. It’s also available from their favorite nephew.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The iRobot Roomba 675 is a great first robot vacuum (or upgrade) because it’s so easy to work with. It’s controlled with your smartphone and you can simply set up cleaning schedules, detect high-traffic areas that need a little more attention, and can respond to voice-commands via Alexa or Google Assistant.
Roombas have really improved since they first came on the scene and this robot vacuum automatically adjusts height when moving from carpet to hardwood flooring, has a three-stage cleaning system, and adaptive navigation to move around furniture and avoid stairs.
This vacuum will save your aunt and uncle a lot of time and work around the house.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If they’re proud of their hometown or current town, get them this set of City Map Whiskey Glasses. These 10-ounce rocks glasses are etched with old-fashioned maps of their city and include labels on different neighborhoods and the latitude and longitude.
Greenline Goods has 17 different major cities to choose from including Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Seattle, and New York City.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If they work at a desk, chances are their neck and shoulders could use a good rub down and they’d be thrilled to open up a gift to find this Naipo Neck and Shoulder Massager.
You wear it like a scarf and it uses motorized rolling massagers to work on the knots in your neck, shoulders, back. I like that you control the pressure of the massage by how much you pull on the straps. It can also be used on the legs and feet but the neck is where it really shines.
There are multiple speed settings, the direction of the rollers can be changed, and there’s a heat function to help release even more tension.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s a little niche, but this Pregnancy Announcement Hoodie is perfect for siblings who’ve loved treating your fur-baby dog like their little niece or nephew and now they get to do that with a little human baby.
It’s funny and it’ll be hilarious to watch what it means dawn over them as they open their gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the aunt who loves jewelry, get this Kedrian Sterling Silver Cable Bracelet. It’s dainty, feminine, and subtle–maybe like your aunt. It comes with a one-inch extender to ensure a perfect fit.
A portion of each sale goes to support girls’ education in countries across the globe so you know you’re helping to empower women with your purchase.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Many folks don’t realize how important using a high-quality manicure set like this Seven-Piece Nigeloh Manicure Set really is. Cheap sets get dull and rust but this set is made in Solinger, Germany by some of the best steel artisans in the world. These tools will stay sharp for years and come with a lifetime warranty.
The tools come in a fashionable leather case. If you’re looking for something a little more masculine, go with Nigeloh’s Toplnox Imando XL.