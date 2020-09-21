50 Best Gifts for Aunts and Uncles

My Nanoleaf Canvas Lighting Set is one of my favorite things in my home. These modular smart lights are both fun and practical–but mostly fun.

You can arrange the nine six-inch by six-inch squares in whatever formation you want as long as they are touching each other. You can try out different shapes using a tool on the Nanoleaf app. I’m not going to lie, putting them up on the wall was a bit of a task just because you need to connect each one as you stick them to the wall but so worth it and no worse than assembling Ikea furniture.

Once up, you can control the light with your smartphone, manually, or with voice commands using programs like Google Home. I use the Nanoleaf app because that’s where all the fun toys are. It comes preloaded with several color scenes that shift colors gradually or not so gradually depending on which one and there are hundreds more you can download made by other Nanoleaf owners. You can create your own color scenes as well and upload them to share with others.

Nanoleaf has a music function that will make the light pulse and change color as it reacts to sounds and music which is fun for a mini dance party.

One of my favorite functions is the ability to set a sunrise color scene to turn on at a certain time. Ours is set to turn on as dim as possible and then gradually brighten over the course of a half an hour to simulate the sunrise. This is perfect for dark New England mornings when the sun doesn’t rise until late.