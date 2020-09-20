101 Unique Gifts for Her She’ll Absolutely Love

Need a remarkable gift for your one-of-a-kind woman? Our guide will help you find truly amazing gifts for all the special women in your life, from funky and fun to completely extravagant. Read on to discover the most unique gifts for her that are perfect for birthdays, Christmas, anniversaries, and all of her other special occasions.
If she’s always wanted a she-shed, help her create her own special outdoor oasis on a budget with these backyard camping essentials.
Any special woman on your list will delight in every breeze when you give her this imaginative, innovative kinetic wind spinner. It features swirling, spiraling, and tumbling action that is mesmerizing, whether the breeze is blowing or not. More like yard art with movement, it adds so much visual interest to outdoor spaces.
Crafted from high-quality metal that’s powder-coated for weather and rust resistance, this wind spinner will last for years to come. While this one has an aged bronze patina, you could also get the Multi-Color Tulip Wind Spinner, with a solar powered color changing light in the center.
If your lady is an apartment or condo dweller, without a yard to decorate, no worries. You can get her a beautiful copper wind spinner accented with painted metal spirals that hangs from her porch, patio or eave.
Leather seats are beautiful, but they can be mighty cold to the touch on a winter morning, or burn her bum on those hot summer days. Keep her comfy, no matter what the weather with these sheepskin car seat covers. They are naturally temperature regulating, so even when it’s hot, she’ll stay cool and in the winter she’ll feel like she just tucked her fanny and back into a fluffy fur coat.
If you’re shopping on a budget, or you think a full seat cover might be a bit much for her, you can also get these 18 x 18 in sheepskin seat pads for less than $25 each.
Winter weather is rough on skin, and there’s no better way to rehydrate and refresh like a great face steamer. This unique gift for women is also great for men too. In just 30 seconds, this face steamer powers up and turns clean water into micro-fine particles that help clear pores and blackheads, as well as restoring needed moisture.
With a powerful, and consistent mist, it can cover your entire face with cleansing, healing steam for up to 15 minutes, and it features an automatic shutoff when the water reservoir runs dry. With a UV light to sterilize the steam, you’re assured that the water vapor you’re breathing and enjoying is pure and safe.
And why limit her moisturizing steam treatments to home, when she can carry the portable Nano Face Mist Spray Facial Steamer right in her purse or pocket? It’s a great way to refresh during the workday, without ruining her makeup.
If the woman on your gift list is constantly snapping photos with her smartphone, but would really like to shoot higher quality images on a regular basis, there’s no better choice than a DSLR camera. We’ll tell you, one of our top choices has to be this Nikon D3500 DSLR camera kit that’s got everything she’ll need to express her creativity in full. With 24.2MP resolution, it delivers about 15 times the quality of most standard smartphones.
With this sweet setup, she’ll get the camera body, AF-P 18-55mm VR lens, 70-300mm dual zoom lens kit, Sandisk Ultra SDHC 16GB UHS Class 10 Memory Card, a deluxe camera case, 55mm wide angle and telephoto lens, 55mm UV, Polarizer and FLD Filter kit and tons of other extras. Having tested a demo of this camera on a recent wilderness excursion, we can tell you this little camera is seriously easy to use.
It delivers professional quality photos with very little experience, and once she sharpens her skills, it offers all the benefits of many more expensive cameras on the market. We loved that it shoots 1080p video, and even links to her smartphone via Bluetooth with the Nikon SnapBridge app. A splurge gift perhaps? We say go for it.
There’s nothing worse than walking out into the daylight and discovering that your makeup simply isn’t right. It’s most likely due to lousy bathroom lighting that doesn’t allow you precise application and color control. That’s what makes this lighted vanity makeup mirror such an awesome gift for any woman who always likes to look her best.
With 72 LED lights, this mirror features three lighting modes and a dimmer switch that allows her to perfectly apply everything from foundation and blush, to lipstick and mascara. It also features three different levels of magnification, so products like eyeliner and brow pencil that require precise application will go on so much easier.
If your lady doesn’t apply makeup at a vanity, consider getting her a wall mounted makeup mirror like this one from Jerdon. Once installed, it easily swings out from the bathroom wall, and it offers a lighted ring, along with regular and 5X magnification options.
This adorable faux leopard print jacket features a notched lapel, long sleeves and oh-so-cozy pockets to keep her hands warm in the coldest weather. Better yet, the comfy cut dolman sleeves never feel bulky in the underarms, so it’s the perfect unique fashionista gift for your lady, and one she’ll be happy to sport throughout the cold weather season and even into the shoulder seasons.
If you’re looking for an awesome faux fur jacket in plus size, Aofur has a gorgeous option in sizes up to 3X, and Woman Within has a rich-looking faux sable fur coat up to 38/40 as well.
If you’ve never experienced it, there’s nothing more relaxing and conducive to napping than hanging outdoors in a comfy hammock. Even better, if you’re snuggled up next to a loved one. This sweet purple hammock is the kind of unique gift for her that will encourage your lady to get away from her computer and head outside to enjoy some sunshine, shade and a favorite book, or simply to breathe in nature.
Made of lightweight but durable ripstop nylon, this hammock can accommodate up to 500 pounds, so hey, she can invite her kiddos to join her in the fun as well. Shopping on a budget? The Bear Butt two-person hammock is a sweet deal and comes with everything she’ll need to swing in the trees.
Shopping for a woman who collects unusual watches? This funky watch from The Unemployed Philosophers Guild features Alice in the center and as the watch hands move, the cards swirling around her do too. Perfect for the lady who’s into steampunk everything, this watch has a funky and fun appeal for any woman of any age.
The watch features a Japanese quartz movement and a cool printed polyurethane watchband. The watch is water-resistant (but not waterproof). Another fun watch we like from this company takes its design cue from Dr. Who.
This gorgeous grab and go Pendleton blanket is the perfect unique gift to stash away for the woman who loves a spontaneous moment, either outdoors or indoors. With a vintage look that is at home in both rustic and contemporary settings, this beautiful blanket was inspired by the “ombre stripe” blankets that cowboys often carried on the backs of their saddles and unrolled to make camp after a long day on the range.
Because it comes with a cool leather carrier, it’s great to toss into the trunk for an impromptu picnic or day at the lake, and you know you can count on soft comfort with this wool and cotton blend that will help to keep water from seeping through to her bottom. It’s also great to keep in the car for winter emergencies. Just in case it takes a while for help to reach her, it will keep her cozy and warm during the wait.
If your gal has a particular affinity for the national parks, Pendleton has a complete line of national park inspired wool blankets that might really hit her sweet spot.
This rocket-shaped cocktail shaker with a stand is totally retro kitsch. Made from high-quality stainless steel, it adds a touch of Space Race cool to any home bar. In addition to looking awesome, it’s a functional piece that makes great martinis or other shaker cocktails. We’re also quite taken with this airplane cocktail shaker and this pineapple cocktail shaker, if you’re looking for additional gift ideas.
In your search for the best unique gifts, a dynamic listening experience is unbeatable. Especially when you choose the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones in juicy citrus red. These can amp up her workout or just let her enjoy her favorite artists, anytime and anywhere. The fine-tuned acoustics maximize clarity, breadth, and balance making for more dynamic base, sharper treble, and overall amazing sound.
Plus, if she’s working, instead of working out, she can take calls, control her music and even activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls. The on-ear cushioned cups mean she can wear them all day in comfort, and with a 40 hour battery life, recharging’s never an issue. When she wants a smaller option for ease and quality, the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones are tiny but deliver big sound.
Are you shopping for a fitness fanatic? Slacklining is incredible for improving your balance, focus, core strength, and endurance, and it might be a fun way for you or the woman in your life to try something new together. The Trailblaze Slackline Kit gives you a challenging 60 line that’s made of weather durable two-inch woven nylon.
Simply string it between either backyard trees or poles that are securely anchored, and ratchet it tighten with the included ratchet. It also comes with tree protectors and it’s easy to set up in just a few minutes. It comes with a convenient carrying bag so you can easily take it camping and practice your fitness routine anywhere.
If you’re buying a gift for someone with a family, you can also find slacklines for kids that have enough weight capacity to handle adults too.
Looking for a cool gift for a woman who loves comics, art, or American pop culture? This funny book outlines some of the lamest, most ill-conceived superheroes from early American comic books.
These totally weird, totally wacky superheroes include Bee Man (like Batman, but with bees), the Clown (a circus-themed superhero who fights crime), and the Eye (a giant, floating eyeball).
A related title you might also find interesting is Mail-Order Mysteries: Real Stuff from Old Comic Book Ads.
Remember, you were the one looking for unique gifts for women this year, and we can’t think of a more unique gift idea than a sheet mask made with snail slime. Now, cool your jets, because this isn’t as disgusting as it might sound. Actually, these amazing sheet masks are one of the steps in the wickedly popular Korean beauty regimen.
Let your lady know that she’s going to elicit some laughter when she puts these masks on to do their work, because they do leave you looking a bit like something out of a horror film, (just the eyes, nose and mouth are cut-out, while the rest covers your whole face.) So if she’s a little sensitive, she may want to try them out the first time in the privacy of her own bathroom.
And, if you’re wondering about the power of snail slime, the properties in snail secretion filtrate have been shown to help with tissue repair, acne, rosacea, scars, and even razor bumps. Who knew?
This same company makes another unique product that’s a perfect beauty gift. Formulated with the same properties as active human tears, SKEDERM Tears Concentrate Hydration Booster helps to leave her skin moisturized, protected, and revitalized, and better yet, she won’t have to hide anywhere when she uses it.
I admit it. The minute I saw these slouchy boot socks, I knew they’d have to hit this unique gift list for women. They’ve been a regular part of my “get comfy” outfits ever since. Natch, they’re cozy as can be because they’re knit, not regular sock material. I had to fight off my teenage granddaughter who tried to steal them on her last visit. Darned kids.
These sweet socks are the perfect idea to wear with your sweaters and leggings too. The articulated toe and heel are extra comfy, even after hours of wearing my favorite new boots.
If you’re looking for something super sassy to wear with a mini and your tall boots, the Ozone Women’s Elizabethan Lace Over the Knee Socks are extra adorable.
Warm donuts are better than cold donuts. Place a donut over the opening in this mug, and the heat from the coffee will keep the donut warm and soft and oh-so-tasty. Pair this gift with some coffee or donut mix to make your gift more complete. We recommend Sweet Potato Pancake & Waffle Mix By Rosella Baked Goods for women with adventurous palates.
You can get coffee recommendations from our guide to the best free trade coffee. You could also get some Dunkin’ Donuts coffee if you’re feeling a little jokey.
Every woman needs at least one great pair of red cowboy boots in her closet, and this pair from Dan Post Boot Company is the perfect way to accomplish that this year. Get her this unique gift, and she’ll be kicking up her heels in all kinds of unexpected ways.
These beautiful western boots feature a red leather upper that’s embellished with an artistic design that flows from toe to topline, and they’ll grab everyone’s attention, including hers. The full-grain leather foot and shaft provide durability and all-day comfort, on or off the trail.
But because these boots have just enough heel, we suspect she’ll wear them clubbing as often as she slips them on with her favorite jeans. With a traditional pointed toe and leather pull tabs, they’ll deliver a great look whenever she chooses to wear them.
Soap is totally one of those safe small gifts that you get for people you don’t know well, or people you aren’t very close to. But these carved soaps are really unusual and special. Designed to look like real flowers, these upscale soaps are all carved by hand. They arrive in a decorative wood case, making them gift-ready as soon as they come out of the box. Fun fact: the soap carver behind these soaps was featured on the Discovery Channel’s How It’s Made program.
High end board games for adults are a hot holiday gift. These beautifully crafted games are practically works of art, and they’re totally engrossing. Scythe is a board game set in an alternate version of the 1920s, where humans shared the battlefields of WWI with heavily armored Mechs. Each player takes the role of a faction leader, with the ultimate goal of gaining power over eastern Europe. Players conquer territory, enlist new recruits, reap resources, gain villagers, build structures, and activate monstrous Mech. The game can be played with up to five players, or even enjoyed solo. Each game takes around 90 to 115 minutes to play.
Want more gift ideas like this? Another unusual, beautiful board game we love is Jamaica.
If you’re looking for a truly impressive gift for a woman who’s a wine aficionado, this splurge-worthy wine system could be the perfect unique gift for her. Coravin’s wine system gives her the freedom to pour and enjoy a glass of wine from any bottle, at any time, without pulling the cork. Sounds crazy, right? It’s totally legit.
Coravin’s proprietary technology in the new Model Two lets her taste, share, compare, and explore wine like never before. The Coravin Model Two Plus Pack combines Coravin’s most intuitive wine system with a carrying case and three additional needles that leave the cork in place while allowing the wine to flow.
Taste wine from any bottle, even your most expensive vintage bottles, and the Coravin Capsule Load Cell Technology installs 99.99 percent pure argon gas to protect the remaining wine from oxidation, while the cork naturally reseals.
This fun mug changes when hot liquid is added. The outside of the mug features famous nude paintings from history, with modern dress on top. When hot water or coffee is added to the mug, the clothes disappear. Toss in some nice Wuyi Da Hong Pao tea, and you’ve got a complete gift for a tea lover or aficionado of the finer things in life.
If your special woman is a kitchen goddess who loves to create meals to perfection, this fantastic Joule Sous Vide is an awesome gift for her. She’ll never over or under-cook anything using this clever kitchen tool, because predictably perfect meals are in the bag, literally.
You might be wondering what the heck a sous vide is in the first place. In French, it simply means “under vacuum”, so it refers to the process of vacuum-sealing food in a bag, then cooking it to a very precise temperature in a water bath.
This technique produces results that are impossible to achieve through any other cooking method. Her trusty smartphone, a favorite pot, a ziplock-style bag, and water is all she’ll need to get cooking. With a magnetic base and a versatile clip, Joule can attach to almost any container, from a small saucepan to a cooler.
If she’s cooking a steak, she can simple seal and cook it to the perfect temperature, only requiring a quick sear on the outside before serving. It’s the same with so many other dishes that can be dicey to get right. If your gadget goddess doesn’t have one, give her the Joule that fits in a standard silverware drawer, where she’ll remember to use it.
To make her cooking even easier, be sure to get her a cooking container with a lid that accommodates her sous vide.
As a rule, we’re a fan of fitness trackers as a really useful way to stay motivated toward reaching goals, both after the food rich holiday season, and throughout the rest of the year. What makes the Spire Stone a unique gift for women (or anyone) on your list, is that this wearable activity tracker also helps to manage stress levels with a sensor that tracks the wearer’s breathing and detects when they’re experiencing anxiety.
The Spire Stone helps users keep in sync with their mind and body by measuring breath patterns all-day, and alerting them to sudden changes. They can follow their breath-wave, a real-time view of their breathing, on the Spire Stone companion app’s home screen. When breathing becomes rapid or erratic, the Spire Stone will send a gentle notification with actionable next steps.
Its in-the-moment notifications make improving health easy throughout the day, with in-app breathing exercises and guided mini-meditation sessions when needed. Spire charges on an included wireless charging pad, and features a 10-day battery.
Another fitness tracker that’s great for younger women, the Bellabeat Leaf Nature Health Tracker also keeps track of menstrual cycles for women hoping to get pregnant.
Looking for an unusual musical instrument gift? This steel drum is ideal for beginner players, whether they’re kids, teens, or adults. The interior of the drum features hit areas that are clearly labeled with the note they will create when struck, making this a good option for women who have never played any musical instrument before. The drum comes with an adjustable stand, mallets, and a songbook. There’s also a play-along CD in the bundle to help make playing more fun.
Looking for more music-inspired gift ideas? Check out our guides to the best electric guitars and the best guitar amps.
While we definitely still love the Guinness World Records books, we have to admit that this weird little book of interesting facts is a much more entertaining read because it’s a gold mine of wide-ranging, eye-opening, brain-bursting nuggets of trivia that’s impossible to put down This is definitely one of those unique gifts for her that will help jumpstart conversations over cocktails or around the dinner table.
Are you shopping for a gal who prides herself on great looking hairstyles? Why not give her a gift that gives her all the professional salon tools to use at home? The NuMe Blowout Boutique includes a cool tote bag that’s filled with everything she’ll need for perfect hair every day, including a powerful ceramic ionic blowdryer that makes short work of drying, while being gentle on her hair. It also includes a microfiber towel to soak up excess water after washing, so her drying time, and potential hair damage, is minimized.
This kit also includes hair clips, an ionic round brush to help reduce frizz, and a snap-on diffuser to let her rock her natural curls and waves if she has them. Blow dryers for curly hair are especially coveted by those lucky women endowed with kinky curls and waves.
This cupcake pillow looks good enough to eat. We think this would look great in a dorm room, guest room, or girl’s bedroom. It’s a fun gift idea for the woman who appreciates a little whimsy, and loves cupcakes. And another cupcake pillow even features a vanilla scent to add to the room decor.
This year, give your lady a gift that’s intriguingly green, although we’re not talking about color. The Rocketboot Everlast is a smart paper-and-pen notebook that’s endlessly reusable. The Everlast notebook provides a classic pen and paper experience, yet is built for the digital age. Although it feels like a traditional notebook, it connects to all of her favorite cloud services.
When she writes notes or ideas, using any pen from the Pilot FriXion line, her writing sticks to Everlast pages like regular paper. But add water and the notebook erases like magic. Compatible with the Rocketbook app, she can shoot her notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Slack and Evernote — perfectly organized, and looking even sharper than when she wrote them.
The Everlast notebook negates the need for traditional paper, helping to preserve our precious planet. For a busy executive, or anyone who loves to doodle ideas for upcoming creative inspiration or create an impressive presentation in literally minutes.
We all know her – that woman who just can’t put work away before bedtime. You can give her the gift of convenience that doesn’t take up space on top of her bed with the BedShelfie. This cool wooden shelf gives her space to set her laptop and a few necessities, so she can quickly answer emails without having to get out of bed. Perfect for the woman who travels on business, the BedShelfie attaches in a matter of minutes and holds up to 15 pounds of her workload. Made from eco-friendly and sustainable bamboo, this cool bed tray takes her homework to a whole new level.
If she’s more inclined to work in the tub, this bamboo tub caddy might be a better option, plus it also holds a glass of wine and a candle. Hmmm…sounds pretty nice, doesn’t it?
This unusual beehive candle is a fun gift for apiologists, or for anyone who likes rustic home accessories. This coiled candle burns for 70 hours. You can set it to self-extinguish after a set time by adjusting where the clip is positioned on the candle. When the flame reaches the clip, the flame will go out. Made from 100 percent beeswax, this candle will lend a nice glow to any room. We also like the addition of tiny bees along the outside of the candle. A similar candle is available that looks like a Christmas tree.
Ever since Oprah graced the cover of her magazine in her new favorite faux fur hat, these Russian style hats have been growing in popularity. Surely you’ll want to get the ladies on your gift list one of these unique gifts for women, won’t you? First off, they’re super cute, which is important when it comes to fashion choices.
But second, they are super cozy and warm, with fun furry flaps that come down over your ears. This particular hat happens to be faux silver fox fur, but the cool thing about these hats is that they come in other natural-looking faux furs too.
We also love the Faux Fur Women Russian Cossak Hat, which looks like the model (or your lady) just stepped out of the classic movie, Dr. Zhivago. If you are looking for a fur hat that might be a little bit more approachable style, how about a fur French beret? Made from 100 percent natural rabbit fur, this knitted cutie can be slouched, worn to the side or pulled all the way down like a fitted cap. Adorable.
This mermaid tail blanket is a perfect gift for the woman who loves The Little Mermaid. It’s also a nice gift for the woman who has perpetually cold feet once winter comes. The blanket pictured above measures 71 inches by 32 inches, but other colors and sizes are available.
The opening is sufficient enough to get comfortably inside the tail, but still encase the wearer in all-around warmth. If you’re shopping for a woman with kids, you might also want to pick up a kid-sized mermaid blanket. This one even comes with a doll-sized mermaid tail blanket too.
Ever so elegant, this tiny jeweled compact is an elegant gift that gives a woman the perfect way to check her teeth or her makeup. Inside this compact, there are two mirrors, one to magnify and one regular, so she’ll know before important meetings whether everything is in place. The vintage look is exceptional and an old-style plunge clasp pops it open on a moment’s notice.
This compact comes in a variety of designs in addition to this paisley one, including designs with pretty enamel work or an edgy Día de los Muertos design.
Three words: Edible. Gold. Spray. What more do you need to know? Spray it on cakes, cookies, a rack of ribs…whatever you want to make shiny and tasty. It’s Kosher and takes less than a minute to dry. This would be a fun gift for someone who loves to bake, or someone who just gets a kick out of eating “gold”.
If you’re looking for more gifts that appeal to budding bakers, we also like the books Cake Magic! (packed with creative and easy recipes) and Professional Cake Decorating (awesome for those who want to make their cakes look better than the average homemade cake). For ladies with a love of alcohol, we also recommend the Booze Cakes cookbook.
This is the perfect unique gift for every woman who ever loved the movie, Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Audrey Hepburn’s infamous eye mask let her sleep well past noon, and we know she always awoke looking completely adorable. So why wouldn’t every stylish woman want one of these for her own?
It’s handmade from pure blue silk, with embellishments on the front, and because it’s self-tying, it’s a perfect fit for anyone who wants to block out the morning light and wake late, looking refreshed. The bonus, of course, is that, when it comes to unusual gift ideas for women, this one comes in a Tiffany-inspired blue box, wrapped in pretty pink ribbons. We’ll take two please, and a glass of champagne to go with.
Adult coloring books remain a huge trend. In addition to being a creative outlet, coloring has also been linked to some nice health benefits like lower blood pressure and reduced anxiety. This fun coloring book for adults is filled with images of tasty junk food. The images are printed on perforated pages for easy removal and display.
You could pair this gift with some regular colored pencils, but we recommend picking up some scented colored pencils instead, for an added fun factor.
We can’t even begin to say how much we love these brilliantly hued mixing bowls and measuring cups, not just because of their glorious colors, but because of their pure efficiency. If you’re looking for some gift ideas for women, this nesting bowl set is one to grab and run with.
They’re perfect for the woman on your list who is dealing with limited kitchen space, but still loves to have the right tools for the job. With a space-saving nesting design, the individual pieces stack neatly together. Each of the bowls features a wide, non-slip bases, and easy-carry handles, plus they’re super lightweight, so she’ll never strain her back trying to lift the stack out of a lower cupboard or drawer. That makes them a great gift for an older woman as well.
Does the lady on your gift list value things that are handmade and one of a kind? If she’s an old hippie at heart, or she simply loves that Bohemian style, this gourd night light is a beautiful piece of functional art. It reflects light with gorgeous colors, beautiful patterns and lots of positive energy. Who wouldn’t want that on their special day?
Handmade from a natural gourd, artfully designed and carefully jeweled, this night light is a perfect present for the woman who celebrates her individuality. This same artist has a couple of other designs we think are pretty fantastic including The Blaze Gourd Night Light and The Luciferous.
There’s no better way to greet the day than with beautifully cheery dishes. This set of four stoneware plates would make lovely gifts for every lady on your gift list, whether you’re looking for a pretty birthday gift or something special, just because. Each plate is hand decorated and features a different, beautiful floral design.
And while they look like traditional stoneware, these ceramic dishes are dishwasher safe, and the perfect size for an egg and a piece of toast for breakfast, or great as salad plates to brighten up the lunch or dinner table as well. The matching dinner plates are a perfect 10.5 inch option, and would certainly beat back any rainy day blues at your house.
If your lady isn’t into such bright kitchen colors, she might prefer the Porcelain Floral 7-inch Bread and Butter Plate Set, that features a beautiful blue and white pattern. Once again, each plate offers a unique design and would be perfect in a modern, contemporary kitchen. Another benefit of small plates is that they encourage everyone to pay better attention to portion control and to more thoroughly savor each and every bite.
This unusual handbag is perfect for the woman who likes to make a statement, and hates showing up somewhere to see someone with the exact same bag as hers. This fun “hen bag” is the perfect size for a day bag, especially if her errands involve hitting the farmer’s market. Grab the matching coin purse, and you’ve got a fun gift for a farmer, 4H leader, agriculture student, or anyone who likes funky accessories.
Not sure this bag is right for the woman you’re shopping for? Browse designer women’s handbags and find something she’ll like better.
Need to find gifts for more people on your shopping list? Another guide to the best gifts for women might help you find some unique gifts for her that are really special.
With marijuana now legal or decriminalized in 28 states (plus Washington D.C.), more people are becoming open about their enjoyment of cannabis. Whether you know someone who enjoys cannabis recreationally or for medicinal purposes, this fun book can help them find novel ways to enjoy the benefits of marijuana. After all, not everyone enjoys the act of smoking, so finding other ways of ingesting or enjoying cannabis is important.
The Cannabis Spa at Home features guides for making cannabis lotions, creams, balms, and masks, as well as cannabis herbal poultices, cannabis bath salts, and foot and hand soaks. Recipes for edibles are also included, such as hemp smoothies and cannabis bhang. Author Sandra Hinchliffe is a home herbalist, autoimmune disease survivor, and legal medical cannabis patient in the state of California. She’s also the founder of the SpaKind.com cannabis spa app, so you know she knows her stuff.
Want more cannabis-inspired gifts for the women in your life? You may also enjoy our guides to the best LED grow lights, the best cannabis cookbooks, and the best gifts for stoners.
For the woman who loves to combine exercise with pure fun, there’s no better gift option than this clever folding Ebike that lets her peddle and cruise up to 15.5 miles on a single charge. This cutie fits women of all different heights and sizes, with an adjustable seat post and adjustable handlebar grips to best fit her wrists.
Air filled rubber tires ensure both comfort and good traction on a variety of surfaces. It’s reasonably lightweight at a nimble 37.5 pounds, and can fold up to be simply stowed in her trunk so she can head to the beach for a boardwalk ride, or keep it in her front closet, ready to zoom around the neighborhood or down to her favorite coffee spot.
When she uses both the pedals and the throttle, she’ll tackle hills with 83% less effort than a traditional peddle bike, and it offers Autoguard – a braking mechanism that ensures she’ll have instant stopping power if someone throws open a car door or a pooch runs out in front of her.
We love a simple concept that works, and if you’re looking for a special and unique gift for the fitness-minded woman on your list, it’s pretty likely that she’s had an injury or two during her training and exercise. With this unique gift idea, she can give her injuries, aches, and pains the cold shoulder. The Recover cold massage roller ball is fitted with a cold gel core, so it combines the benefits of cryotherapy and traditional massage, for a quick recovery from muscle soreness.
The massage roller ball delivers the benefits of foam rolling and icing, for great muscle-relaxing therapy. The friction-free, smooth-rolling ball glides comfortably over her skin, reducing inflammation and enhancing quick recovery. The insulating gel maintains the ball’s temperature so that it won’t get too cold. The bottom blue ring can be unscrewed from the top handle, enabling your lady to use the ball for exercise purposes too. It’s great for foot massage and foot stretching.
The non-toxic gel in the rolling sphere can stay cold for about six hours, after a night in the freezer. Its easy-to-grip base handle makes it simple to control, while the compact size makes it easy for her to target sore and knotted muscles. Now if you were really extra nice, you’d offer to do the massage for her.
These fun earrings are an inexpensive gift idea for chefs, or for anyone who loves Japanese food. Each fabric button is handmade using parts made in the USA. Each earring has a hypoallergenic, raw titanium post. The button covers are decorated using a digital inkjet process to print directly on 100 percent cotton fabric. For maximum longevity, this handmade artist recommends keeping the earrings from getting wet, and to put them on after applying makeup.
Not sure these earrings are right for her? There are lots of other Sushi jewelry choices as well as a lot of fun Sushi themed gifts.
Why not give the women in your life a little eau de vie this year? Since water is essential for a healthy life, any gift that encourages her to drink more of it is a terrific idea. This elegant glass carafe and tumbler is enticing and easy to keep at her bedside for a nighttime sip. But it’s also the perfect gift idea to keep her hydrated at her desk or anywhere else around the house, where she might need encouragement to drink.
This nifty gift is also great for older women, who have a tendency to forget they should drink plenty of water throughout the day, and since it’s so lovely, they could also use it for teas, or cleansing drinks too. If you think she’d like something more funky and fun, this bedside carafe and glass feature a much more avant garde look.
We love this unique gift for your woman with a green thumb. This groovy growing kit will brighten up mealtimes with a fun selection of five distinctive and unusual salad vegetables. With starter growing pots that are made from peat and are biodegradable and five peat growing disks that expand to seven times their original size when watered, she can simply plant any of her five different seed options to create some righteous salad greens and veggies.
This cool kit includes Crystal Apple round lemon cucumber seeds, red lettuce seeds, Red Globe bunching onion seeds, Golden Detroit beet seeds, and Fiesta Blend radish seeds. Also included in five plant markers and a great little guide to sowing and growing.
Even if she doesn’t want to raise these crops to fruition, the hot trend of snipping and enjoying micro-greens is another yummy option, as they are vitamin and flavor-rich. From Hot Chilis and Sweet Peppers, to Funky Veg, the Plant Theatre peeps have got lots of crazy cool growing opportunities for your lady.
From the minute we saw this extra cool pizza cutter, our minds raced with the possibilities for young mothers, who are incessantly cutting food for their little ones. This super sharp pizza cutter not only cuts the main attraction, but it also would be great to make bite size morsels out of sandwiches, pancakes, waffles, bananas and more.
If you’re looking for inexpensive and unique gifts for girlfriends, or any woman really, this cool cutter can slice through any kind of pizza like butter, no matter the thickness. The custom thermoplastic elastomer handle has a protective shield, to guard her precious fingers. And this little slicing miracle worker easily comes apart, so she can wash all the hard to reach spots without cutting herself.
All tension will melt away when you deliver a delicious box of bath melts to the ladies on your gift list. These unique gifts for women look more like dessert, than traditional bath bombs, which makes them even more special. They’re pretty for sure, but they’re also handmade in Germany and Austria, which gives them some added international appeal.
While they smell heavenly, these naturally vegan bath bombs are made with organic shea butter, olive oil and cocoa butter, so once they’ve melted into her bathwater, they’ll give her an aromatherapy treatment that also leaves her with beautifully soft and smooth skin.
This box contains six sweetly scented bombs including juicy cherry, pink twist, strawberry duck, strawberry cheesecake, berry milkshake and pink Champagne. What’s better is that if you have more than one woman to buy for, like perhaps your sister, and mom, along with your sweetie, these gorgeous bath melts also come in sets to tempt them all from Chocolate Love to Blossoms and Hearts.
But there are so many to choose from, we don’t want to limit you, so why not look at the whole list of options before you choose?
Don’t you love your woman’s wicked sense of humor? We thought so, which is why we picked this coffee mug to land on our list of unique gifts for women. It slyly gives a not so subtle middle finger to the day’s annoyances, and reminds her to have a good chuckle, without it being at the expense of others.
With a full 14 ounce capacity and an extra large handle for stable drinking, she’ll have lots of fun during coffee breaks, if anyone takes those these days. We also love the hilariously silly WTF Nifty Notes by Knock Knock a sizable pad of stickies she can use to brighten or horrify her friends, kids or co-workers.
They’d fit perfectly into her Christmas stocking, along with a pad of Awesome Citations and some Nailed It notes.
Perfect for the woman who loves to reflect on and then let go of worries and stress, the Buddha Board is an artistic gift that allows her to express her creativity over and over again. No clean up. No waste. Just water and a bamboo brush to paint with, her imagination will soar. This unique gift gives her a blank slate to paint images that slowly fade away as they dry. Great for meditation and simple relaxation, the Buddha Board will be a present she’ll use to be present with her thoughts.
Another fun gift idea for women who love to meditate in unique ways is a Tibetan Singing Bowl. Once she masters the technique, she’ll make her own kind of music for relaxation and stress relief.
We love unique gifts that offer up an unexpected idea or product that helps to solve a problem we all face, like buying expensive organic herbs at the store, and having them go slimy before you can use them up. This nifty herb saver keeps fresh herbs at the peak of perfection in your fridge, for up to three times longer than leaving them in the bag.
That means more flavorful meals every day. With a water-filled reservoir at the bottom, she can simply rinse her herbs, slip them into the base, and close the cover over the leafy bits. With a water change every few days, her herbs will stay delicious for weeks. Plus this nifty kitchen gadget is dishwasher safe, which means it’ll see a lot more use.
If the woman on your list likes to keep lots of fresh herbs stored, the larger Novart Premium Herb Keeper is the largest available. For larger produce that tends to wilt in the fridge, like lettuce and kale, the OXO GreenSaver Produce Keeper gets rave reviews.
To macerate fresh or dried herbs, a mortar and pestle is another great and inexpensive gift idea.
There’s probably never been a year when your feminist, humanist wife or girlfriend felt more of a need to speak her feelings in public than this one. And even if she’s not attending protests, she can quietly protest the state of her world by wearing this awesome tee shirt that upholds the themes of peace, love and unity. Made from a cozy cotton and poly blend, this sweet tee is fashioned for a woman’s body, so it won’t look boxy or bulky on her.
Another unique gift for women this Christmas is the Nevertheless She Persisted Tee, an homage to the strength of all women, in the face of difficult times. If these tee shirts resonate with the women on your list, and if those women are working to teach their girls how to grow into strong women, consider getting them She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World, a great book to inspire both them and their daughters.
We also love the Cinnamon Rolls Not Gender Roles Tee Shirt for women of every age.
Are you shopping for a woman who loves alternative thinking, and possibly healing? This set of healing crystals is a really cool gift idea for her that features stones which gem theorists believe help support abundance and prosperity. Packaged in a lovely wooden box, this set includes rough blue calcite, pyrite, tree agate, aventurine, tiger’s eye, and malachite.
This set also features an informational guide to help her fully appreciate the healing properties of the stones included, and how to use them for maximum benefits. Think she’d prefer a larger single healing crystal? Crystal décor pieces can offer both healing properties and be beautiful conversation pieces for her home.
Unique gifts for women should be interesting and fun, and these cute cat ear pierced earrings sure fit the bill. Your lady is going to want them right meow, because they’re perfect to spice up her look, not just during the holidays, but all year round.
The pretty luminescent freshwater cultured pearls are elegant, but the sterling silver cat ears and post make them even more purr-fect. Plus you can get them for around twenty bucks, which is a steal. We also love the fact that you can get these pearl studs in several pearl colors, and you can also choose from cat ears plated in yellow or rose gold, in addition to sterling silver.
If you’re looking for a super cute tiny gift, or perhaps some additional stocking stuffers, get her the cute sterling silver cat ears ring to go with her earrings.
Let’s face it, whether it’s winter’s chill and snow or just a rainy day, there will come a time when your lady and her family might be stuck inside and needing some fun entertainment. When it comes to unique gifts, we love this book of super fun ideas to keep everyone (including you) from going stir crazy.
UNBORED Games has all the smarts, creativity, and DIY spirit for a creative family, but with a laser-like focus on the activities we do for pure fun: whether it’s to survive yet another rainy or snowy day, or to test your family’s skills and stretch their imaginations.
There are more than seventy games in this epic tome, plus many more recommendations, and they cover the full gambit, from old-fashioned ideas to high-tech games. This clever little book offers a goldmine of creative, constructive fun: intricate clapping games, bike rodeo, Google Earth challenges, croquet golf, capture the flag, and the best ever apps to play with Grandma, to name only a handful.
UNBORED Adventure gets your woman leading the charge for whole family to get away from their devices and instead jump into some fun in outdoor activities, a great healthy alternative to being stuck inside all day. Or get the whole set of three UNBORED books, including the original, which is a serious field guide to family fun.
The tree of life represents a spiritual journey. It’s a symbol that the world needs your woman in order to grow and prosper. This lovely stainless steel locket is a really unique gift for women that embraces what she means to the world. Beautifully crafted, it includes four bottles of 100 percent pure therapeutic essential oils.
This lovely aromatherapy necklace is the perfect way to reflect her essence and also give her the spiritual balance she needs in her daily life. You might want to consider finding some pretty tree of life earrings or a pretty matching ring to go with this necklace. Heck, get all three, because they’re especially unique gifts for women that are as affordable as they are unusual.
There’s something magical about these light-up slippers. Designed to fit most adult women’s feet (up to size 12), these slippies include a six-color LED bulb with a built-in sensor, so they will light up automatically when walking. Batteries are included with the slippers, with the included batteries estimated to last up to six months before needing to be replaced. Toss in a unicorn robe, and you’ve got a whimsical gift for any woman in your life.
The Dammit Doll is the ultimate stress reliever. These cuties can be thrown, punched or slammed to the ground, without batting their weird little criss-cross eyes. Their limbs have been specially developed to accommodate your rage, but they’re filled with the softest stuffing so she can’t do any serious damage during her tantrum.
While they’re not quite like voodoo, they might actually be more fun. And while she’s shouting curse words, these little dudes will be silently cheering her on. This hunky shirtless wonder means your giftee can keep herself covered for those sudden fits of frustration at home, work, and even in the car. He features a funny sewn on saying that can quickly thwart an anger attack.
If your giftee is frustrated with the current state of presidential politics, she can get in a punching match with the Dammit Doll in the likeness of 45.
Hypochondriacs, med students, and microbiologists will all appreciate this fun, accessible guide to things that might kill you. Featuring over 300 deadly diseases, this full-color book will definitely give people nightmares about terrible ways you might die. However, it’s also a cool, educational book that will appeal to those who are curious about the world around them.
Shopping for someone who prefers magazines to books? Get her a subscription to a feminist magazine like Bust.
Made from copper-plated steel, this fun party cup is designed to look like a grown-up version of the classic Solo cups you see at college parties. This upscale, all-metal version of the cup is durable, and has a lot more panache. It’s an especially nice option for Moscow Mules, which are traditionally served in copper cups to keep things super-chilled.
Pair this gift with a Moscow Mule Carry On Cocktail Kit, and you’ve got a lovely gift for a sister, best friend, or work colleague. You can also check out more quirky home goods from Fred & Friends, and find something else she might like to spruce up her home.
Looking for more gifts for women? Check our out guide to the best gifts for women over 50.
Remember being a little kid and blowing dandelion seeds out while making lots and lots of wishes? The pendant necklace lets her make a wish every time she wears it, because the pendant actually contains a real dandelion seed fully encased in an oval glass globe. It’s attached to a 24 inch silver tone chain, and includes a tiny charm that says “wish.”
The lady on your list might prefer a more rustic look, but still would appreciate the whimsical wishes of dandelions. This pendant features three dandelion seeds encased in a round glass globe, and it hangs from a leather-like cord.
Need a funny gift for the woman who is definitely not a morning person? This gun and target alarm clock will help get her out of bed, and take out some aggression at the same time. To silence this alarm, the sleeper must take the gun and shoot the target in precisely the right place.
There are two alarm modes: normal (one shot deactivation) and hard (five shot deactivation). This would be a nice gift for the woman who habitually hits snooze, and is a heavy sleeper.
Looking for a totally random, WTF gift? It doesn’t get much weirder than a pair of lobster claw hands.
These would be a crazy gag gift, White Elephant gift, or just a fun gift for someone who LOVES lobster. And cosplay? Probably cosplay.
If this gift is too “out there,” Accoutrements has tons of other hilarious gag gifts.
Anyone who needs a little inspiration in the kitchen will be blown away by this beautiful and unique knife set. Each handle has been ergonomically designed for a balanced, secure grip, and they’re color-coded so busy chefs can easily find the right knife. But the blades are the star of the show here, displaying vivid color images of the universe in all its glory.
Made from durable stainless steel, and honed to razor sharpness, these beauties are also dishwasher safe, so she won’t need to pamper them by handwashing, unless she’s simply enjoying the view.
You can also find these knives with wildlife images and landscape images as well.
How to Tell If Your Cat Is Plotting to Kill You is a hilarious book by Matthew Inman, better known to the world as The Oatmeal. Famous for his webcomics, this funny book features TheOatmeal.com’s most popular cat jokes and cat-related art. This is a great gift for women who love cats and internet humor. The Oatmeal has tons of other books that will keep her laughing as well.
Wherever your lady lives, there’s probably a place from her childhood (or adulthood) she remembers and misses. This genius little gift idea for her brings the scents of that state flying back to her state of mind. Each is uniquely scented with natural aromas of home to evoke fond memories, no matter where she’s at for the time being. Order these cool candles by the state of your choice, because all 50 are represented. And with 60-80 hours of burn time, she’ll have so much fun reminiscing about days gone by.
Yarn artists are always wrestling with their latest skein, and this beautiful yarn bowl is a great gift idea for any woman who loves knitting, crochet, or fabric arts. This beautiful bowl comes in a creamsicle glaze with swirling tones of red, orange, and tan. If you’ve got a feisty knitter, get her the Dante’s Inferno yarn bowl instead.
Toss in some nice skeins of yarn (we recommend this baby alpaca yarn, which is super soft), and you’ve got a gift she’s going to adore. Yarn bowls run the gamut from ceramic to wood, so if you’re looking for a more organic form, they’re easy to find.
For the woman who loves to savor a good glass of wine, there’s nothing more frustrating than uncorking an expensive bottle and finding a bunch of sediment that impedes her experience. That’s when the Ullo Wine Purifier is simple to slip out of her cupboard. With a beautiful handblown glass carafe, the Ullo features a simple to use filter that not only removes sediment but also allows her to aerate her wine perfectly before drinking it.
The elegant carafe is perfect for serving to guests as well, and this cool filtration system comes with six filters and a filter holder. If she’s a regular wine drinker, you might want to purchase some replacement filters so she’s always got one handy when she’s ready to indulge.
This Gilmore Girls candle is perfect for superfans of the show. Created by the Firefly Candle Co., this fun candle has notes of hazelnut coffee and cinnamon pastries.
No Gilmore Girls fans in your life? This funky candle company makes lots of other pop culture-inspired candles, such as Sunnydale Library, and TARDIS.
Whichever scent you choose, you can feel safe burning these candles in a home. All candles from this company are made from natural soy wax, phthalate-free fragrances, and Eco Wicks.
If you’re shopping for your bestie, a super sweet gift is a jar filled with memories of the adventures you and she have had together. This kit gives you enough tiny notes to write 180 different memories, along with a pen and the jar with a cute twine chalkboard label. Each of you could agree to fill the jar, and make a regular date to see what’s newly added. Better yet, fill it first with 20 or 30 memories of your own, and then create a treasure trove of memories shared for later.
These sweet memory jars come in versions to keep track of your kids’ milestones, family memories and more.
Are you shopping for someone who loves to cook with fresh herbs and greens of all sorts? The AeroGarden Harvest is the perfect unique gift for her as it allows her to grow up to six plants at a time 365 days a year. This simple hydroponic system uses a full spectrum 20 watt LED high efficiency grow lighting system that is tuned to the specific needs of her plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests. No dirt, no mess, just pure eating joy.
It has an easy to use digital display so she can set her system to run even while she’s on vacation. Be sure to get her some starter growing pods so she can get growing right away. Hydropic growing systems are also available in larger sizes for indoor and outdoor use.
Just imagine brewing up a steaming hot cup of tea without having to deal with a soggy tea bag afterward. Tea Drops are natural and organic pressed teas that simply dissolve in your cup. Made from USDA certified organic tea leaves, spices, and lightly sweetened with raw sugar, each soothing cup is a blissful blend to be enjoyed to the last drop.
This fun sampler includes Energizing Matcha Green Tea, Calming Rose Earl Grey, Refreshing Citrus Ginger, and Cooling Sweet Peppermint teas, pressed in sweet shapes and packaged in a Paulownia wood tea box that features a slick sliding top that’s adorably decorated.
Some unique gifts for her might seem a bit personal, but they also might mean the world to the woman you love. The Elvie kegel exercise trainer is one of those ideas that would be great for the woman who has some bladder control issues, usually thanks to having babies. This simple device easily helps her to build up her pelvic floor strength to improve bladder control.
In just three give minute sessions a week, this personal trainer links to a smartphone app that guides her through her exercise sessions, which can be done while she’s getting ready for the day ahead. And amazingly, she’ll see results in just four weeks time. That’s a huge bonus, especially for women who love high impact sports, which often cause leakage.
Whether your lady is an avid hunter who wants to share her elk camp location with her friends, or she’s a hiker that wants to keep family informed of her route, the BREADCRUMB is the ideal Bluetooth location marker that can keep her safe and easy to find in the wild. In four simple steps, she can set up and take this portable location tracker with her anywhere. It connects to her smartphone with a user friendly app.
This cool tracker is made for the outdoors, with a bright beacon light, speaker and watertight gasket to protect it from rain and wet environments. She can set markers along the way to quickly locate gear, game cams and more.
This is a great gift for strong women who are staunch feminists. Available in a variety of sizes and colors. In fact, a feminist tee is always in season, so grab a great one with an empowering quote from RBG, or Michelle Obama.
And it’s never to early to empower kids too. While you’re shopping for your lady, who may be a new mom, or about to be, get her an empowering onesie for her newbie baby girl or baby boy, because empowering kids is a key to their healthy future, per Psychology Today.
Stinky refrigerator smells and dried on microwave food explosions are no laughing matter. That’s why we’d recommend you give this dynamic duo to the woman in your life who shares her home with people on the tad bit lazy side. If she’s the primary keeper of cleanliness, these two silicone ladies are going to make a stand on her behalf.
The Cool Mama, when regularly filled with baking soda, helps keep your fridge smelling fresh for months, eliminating odors so foods taste fresh longer. Fill the Angry Mama with water and vinegar, and microwave for seven minutes. As steam pours out her noggin, baked on crud breaks down and is easily wiped away. But honestly, the best part of this gift is their expressions, which we’ve all likely worn before.
If she loves sci-fi, fantasy, magical realism, or other “weird” literary genres, this collection makes an excellent Christmas gift. This collection contains the “most peculiar stories from the last hundred years,” including tales from authors like Kafka, Haruki Murakami, Neil Gaiman, Michael Chabon, William Gibson, Stephen King, H.P. Lovecraft, and many more. No matter what her tastes, it’s likely she’ll find many stories to enjoy in this oversized collection. Another option to consider is Jeff and Ann Vandermeer’s collection The Big Book of Science Fiction.
People are crazy for pumpkin spice everything, from coffee and teas to lotions and soaps. If you have a lady who loves all things pumpkin, this face mask from Peter Thomas Roth might be the kind of gift she wouldn’t splurge on for herself. This three in one mask helps to resurface her skin leaving it smooth and soft. It exfoliates with pumpkin enzyme and peels away dead skin cells with alpha hydroxy acid. This mask polishes with aluminum oxide to leave her skin shiny and smooth. It fights fine lines and wrinkles while leaving her skin beautifully radiant and alive.
No. It doesn’t actually contain any of that spice smell. Yes. She will feel a lot spicier with more beautiful skin. Another kind of splurgy gift to consider is this tub of Peter Thomas Roth complexion correction pads that can be used a couple of times per week to keep her skin looking blemish-free, vibrant and luminous. In fact, exfoliating pads are a great gift for both the women and men on your gift list who value younger looking skin.
When it comes to barbecue tools, there’s no better choice than heavy duty stainless steel, but why settle for giving your lady something so pedestrian, when you could amp up her “cue” with these rockin’ guitar shaped tongs and spatula? Extra long handles keep her hands away from the heat, while the smooth wooden grips are ergonomically designed to be super comfy in the hand.
Make her gift and next BBQ even more special with a Fender Stratocaster cutting board on which she can serve that perfectly seared steak or smoked brisket to friends and family.
Since you’re looking for a gift that super quirky, cool and unique, this two in one idea is one of our faves. The Back to the Roots hydroponic garden is also an aquarium, so it creates an ecosystem that works in harmony to feed the fish and fertilize her plants at the same time. She can grow microgreens on top, while nurturing her tiny aquatic pets below. The fish waste helps to fertilize the plants, and the plants keep the water pristine for the fish. Cool, right?
Microgreens are fast growing and super nutritious, plus they taste as good as they look on top of salads, soups, dips and nearly anything else you want to top with a dose of healthy greens. In less than ten minutes, she can set up the system and have her own kitchen garden. If you think she’d like and can accommodate a much larger aquaponic system, the Ecolife ECO-Cycle Aquaponics Indoor Garden System might be the right gift for her.
If you’ve got a beginning gardener on your gift list, what they need most are some basic tools to get them started. This cute floral print garden tool set is the perfect idea o get her digging, planting and growing, even if it’s just in patio pots to start with. This set includes ten of the most used hand tools all in a molded toolbox to keep them well stored when not in use.
The anti-rust tool heads will last years if kept clean and dry, and once you’ve got her hooked on the gardening game, you can add to her collection with some key yard and garden tools like these Fiskars Bypass Pruning Shears, and a couple of pairs of micro snips to make deadheading flowers a snap.
One gift that’s sure to be a hit with most women is any piece of jewelry, especially if it’s something seriously unique. That’s why we think your lady is going to love this beautiful mixed metal meditation ring – a handmade artisan piece from NOVICA. It features five separate spinners in sterling silver, copper and brass, all stacked on a hammered sterling silver base ring that’s impressive in size. This ring is perfect for the person who likes to get into a zen mindset or just someone who needs something to fidget with.
If you feel she’d be more impressed by a ring with some beautiful sparkling gemstones, she might love the NOVICA Green Ivy Ring which features two sparkling pear cut peridot stones around a gorgeous green turquoise stone in the center. The Butterfly Queen Cocktail Ring is another impressive artisan-made choice that features beautifully cast swirls and leaves of sterling silver along with bezel set citrine, topaz and amethyst stones.
A little like Jenga for grownups and a whole lot of fun, this wooden toppling tower game combines skill and finesse as participants build the tower up to and over five feet tall. With 54 giant wood blocks, the tower grows as each player removes one from the stack and adds it to the top. This outdoor game will keep your gal and her girlfriends (or you and the kids) laughing the whole time as they try to build higher and higher.
For another grownup take on a kids game, the GoSports Giant Wood Dice Set lets your lady play all sorts of dice games outdoors, and the solid wood pieces will never crack or fade.
If space saving isn’t your first concern, but you want to preserve her substantial investment in her beauty products, you might want to consider this large Cooluli mini fridge that can accommodate up to 20 liters of cosmetics, snacks, and more. This larger version of the mini fridge weighs in at 13 pounds and measures 11.25 x 13.75 x 16.25 inches. One advantage we really like is the digital control panel on the front that allows you to set the temperature to your desired range, meaning you can actually approach a real refrigerator temperature, unlike many others.
This unit warms as well, adding to its flexibility. Once the unit reaches your desired temperature, it reverts to eco mode which means about 50% less power usage. With a fairly wide temperature range, it cools down to 40° below the ambient temperature and can warm up to 149° on the internal thermostat.
It has two internal shelves and an additional two internal storage racks inside on the door. While it works on 110-120 volt outlets, it also comes with a car charger.
The sweet sounds of trickling water are a soothing gift any woman might like, but they’re even sweeter when they come from a beautiful fountain like this handmade copper leaf fountain by John Timberland. The copper finished handcast resin leaves drop water from top to bottom. At 41 inches tall, this beauty is perfect for either indoor or outdoor use and comes with the water pump included. She can just set it up, plug it in and relax wherever she’d like. At just 18 pounds, it’s easy to move from the patio or porch to an inside space.
Are you shopping for a woman with a distinct sense of style? Is she willing to break boundaries and look completely unique? Then this beautiful blue print georgette blouse is a lovely gift choice for her. Slightly sheer, a ruffled overlay creates an elegant draped sleeve. Smocked cuffs ensure the sleeves stay in place, while creating a cape like effect in back. This blouse would look dynamite with her favorite jeans, or a more formal pencil skirt. This cutie comes in sizes from X-Small to X-Large and it’s also available in black.
We know you want to give a gift that’s one of a kind, but it’s pretty hard to do if you’re shopping on a moderate budget. What’s the solution? How about this stunning handblown glass pendant? No two are alike and she’ll be blown away by the beautiful autumn colors in this artisan piece that are reminiscent of a Gustav Klimt painting. Murano glass is lauded throughout the world as some of the finest and most lustrous available. The heart pendant hangs from an elegant black woven cord with a lobster claw clasp that’s adjustable from 18-20 inches long.
If you want to upgrade her gift to make it even more special, you can get this Klimt themed glass pendant on a gold chain that includes several more Murano glass accent beads. Because not every woman loves heart-shaped jewelry, consider the Klimt design in a more artful necklace with large glass accents.
Seems like everyone has an essential oil diffuser these days, but if you’re looking for a more unique and elegant option that doesn’t require a plug in, this reed fragrance diffuser from Caitlins Home is a lovely option to lightly disperse a variety of different scents into her space. While this diffuser features the lovely aromas of jasmine and lily, you can also get these in clean linen scent as well as ocean breeze. The diffuser sticks simply set inside a pretty glass jar filled with aroma oil, and the light fragrance will help to reduce her stress and anxiety as well as her feeling of well-being.
There are plenty of options to add fragrance to her home – some electric and some not.
There’s no time like the present to celebrate your lady’s special occasion and you can do it in style when you give her this clever Cuisinart frozen yogurt, sorbet and ice cream maker. She can whip up tasty frozen confections for herself and her friends in just 25 minutes. And it’s versatile. She could switch up her recipe for the girls and make frozen daiquiris, margaritas, or Prosecco slushies. Capable of making two quarts of whatever concoction she’s in the mood for, this machine tackles the treat game, and cleans up in a flash.
If you’re looking for true artistry, handblown glass is always a wonderful option because you know each and every piece will make a unique gift for her that no one else has. The pretty handblown blue glass rose sits atop a high-quality stainless steel and rubber bottle stopper that will last for years. Think a flower might be too delicate? This Blue and Green Dichroic Fused Glass Double Sided Wine Stopper is a stunner, or you might consider a Fused Glass Stopper and Wine Charms Set.
We all know women are often the ones who keep the family’s stuff organized – whether it’s in their purse, the car or at home. That’s why this car trunk organizer is one of our favorite gift ideas for her. This big stow bin features three large compartments that can keep car essentials, soccer equipment, and groceries all contained instead of sliding all over in the trunk. It’s also perfect for the back hatch of her SUV.
This storage option has three non-skid bottom floor supports, 14 separate pockets, and super strong handles that simply stand up to heavy use. Plus, when you need the space for suitcases or other items, this storage bin folds down nearly flat so you can stack stuff on top of it. We think any woman would love getting this surprise for her birthday or any other special occasion for its total usability. If she’s driving a smaller rig, this organizer is another great option and it includes a net for the top to keep things in their place.
For the woman who loves jewelry, but has a tough time keeping it organized, this standing jewelry armoire is a gift she’ll appreciate and use absolutely every day. It’s free standing on a 360 degree swivel base, so she can use the full length mirror to check out her attire and jewelry selections before she heads out the door.
The big cabinet features 32 necklace hooks, 48 stud earring holes, 90 earring slots and more storage for other jewelry pieces as well as nail polishes, lotions, perfumes, and other items too. On the back, the armoire features a three-tiered storage area for favorite books, her devices and more.
If this standing cabinet happens to be too big for her space, you could also consider a locking jewelry cabinet that hangs on her closet door. We like this one for its big mirror, ample storage and locking cabinet door. Looking for something that fits her French country decor? Perhaps this armoire from Hives and Honey will fit the bill.
For busy women and particularly working moms, there’s probably no more challenging moment than trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. This cool meal planning game can amp up the excitement and get her out of a rut, or she can use it to encourage her husband, partner or kids to get into the meal planning game and take the pressure off her.
Foodie Dice uses five primary dice – protein, cooking method, grain/carb, herb, bonus ingredient and four seasonal veggie dice to create all different kinds of meal options that will make shopping for and prepping meals a lot more fun for the whole family. With a simple roll of the dice, they encourage food exploration and creativity. While this set is specifically for seasonal dinners, you can also get her Mixology Dice for creating cool craft cocktails.
Oh sure, you could get your lady some lovely wine glasses, but when you could give here these copper toned stunners, wouldn’t that be a much more unique gift option? This four pack of glasses features a copper finish that looks as though it was swirled like a fine wine, but there’s a clever secret behind the design. The copper allows white wines to stay chilled and red wines to stay at perfect room temperature, so not only will they be an eye-catching gift, but they’ll allow her to truly savor her evening libation without having to hurry.
We don’t know about you, but we know plenty of women (us included) who don’t want to get out of bed without a great cup of coffee or a shot of espresso. Now you can save her from hitting the coffee stand in her jammies with this fabulous coffee and espresso maker from Nespresso. This machine heats up lightning-fast – in just 15 seconds! That means your special lady will never have to wait too long for her fave hot drink in the morning, and she can pull double or single shots to pour over ice and make her most loved coffee drinks for summer too.
After nine minutes of non-use, this energy saver automatically shuts off. A 54 ounce water tank means she can make a delicious cuppa frequently without having to refill it. This machine comes with a generous supply of Nespresso Vertuoline coffee pods so she won’t have to wait to brew her first time.
If you happen to live with the lady you’re buying this gift for, it’s one of those presents you’ll likely also get some use out of (ahem, BONUS?).
Just in case she’s not an espresso gal, consider getting her a cold brew coffee maker or a simpler single serve option.
If your special someone loves to lounge around in the morning or on weekends, give her something super comfy to wear while she’s doing it like these lovely bamboo pajamas from Joyaria. They feature a classic man style design, with contrast piping on the sleeves, placket, collar, and legs. The long-sleeve top and drawstring pants are cozy enough for a winter morning, but because bamboo is moisture wicking, they’re also super cool for summer coffee on the patio.
These come in tons of colors and sizes from Small to XX-Large. If you think she’d rather have a nightgown or shorty PJs in bamboo, there are lots of styles of bamboo pajamas to choose from in every color and size.
Even if you can’t get that special lady in your life a jacuzzi tub for her special birthday or holiday, you can give her the next best thing with this electric massaging bath mat from SereneLife. This set up not only makes her tub time more cozy and enjoyable, it makes bubbles, massages, and it’s heated too. It comes with a motorized air pump that sits outside the tub and produces millions of air bubbles every second. She can even adjust the bubble intensity using the included remote control, so her bathroom can become her own home spa.
While everyone is pretty concerned about germs and dangerous viruses these days, this 59S UV light sterilizer bag is a unique gift that’s big enough to sanitize all sorts of her personal items. It uses powerful UV-C lights to do the trick. With two light banks, each with 12 UV lights for a total of 24, it has more than twice the number compared to most other bags. It works in just three minutes to kill 99% of the bad stuff. A sapphire mirror adds to the reflective properties inside the bag giving you 360 degree UV sterilization.
This big bag will automatically shut off after the cycle has finished so you don’t need to keep a close eye on it. Because it doesn’t use ozone, it’s safe to use items immediately after the cycle is finished. This bag is sizeable at 9.45 inches wide x 7.68 inches tall x 5.91 inches deep. There are UV sterilizers for things as large as a full room or as small as earbuds and pacifiers.
It’s difficult enough to deal with dry skin, so why not give your lady a pampering gift like this Conair True Glow heated lotion dispenser? This lotion dispenser heats up in just two minutes to deliver perfectly warm lotion she can smooth on and it feels seriously soothing compared to cold lotion. This cool dispenser has a reservoir that holds up to 16 ounces of her favorite lotion at a time, and it’s super easy to fill.
For the lady who loves a prolific vegetable or flower garden, there’s nothing like having lots of friendly pollinators to ensure her success. A bee house is a guarantee that she’ll get plenty of them. While so many mason bee houses look like, well, houses. This round insect house looks more like a tree of life. And there’s no more fitting metaphor than a bee house that can foster a hive of mason bees, shelter butterflies, and give ladybugs and other solitary bees a beautiful and safe home.
This bee house is 11 inches in diameter and it features a multi-habitat design that includes bamboo tubes for egg laying, drilled cavities for ladybugs, a butterfly enclosure, and pinecones for even more varied living space. Made from pine, it’s 2.5 inches deep and has a metal hanging bracket attached to the back. The exterior and tree design are painted a soft mossy green so it will look perfect in any natural setting.
Is this the year you plan to seriously splurge on something special for your lady? This gorgeous gas firepit from Christopher Knight is an ideal way to spend more time together. This column of stacked faux stone is topped by a fire bowl that delivers 40,000 BTUs of heat and runs on a standard propane tank so no piping is necessary.
Spending time around the fire often creates warm conversation even when the evening turns chilly, so gas fire pits are a great gift option if you and your sweetie like to spend lots of time outside. If her tastes run to the more elegant, you could consider this stunning gas fire table instead.