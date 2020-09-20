101 Unique Gifts for Her She’ll Absolutely Love

We don’t know about you, but we know plenty of women (us included) who don’t want to get out of bed without a great cup of coffee or a shot of espresso. Now you can save her from hitting the coffee stand in her jammies with this fabulous coffee and espresso maker from Nespresso. This machine heats up lightning-fast – in just 15 seconds! That means your special lady will never have to wait too long for her fave hot drink in the morning, and she can pull double or single shots to pour over ice and make her most loved coffee drinks for summer too.

After nine minutes of non-use, this energy saver automatically shuts off. A 54 ounce water tank means she can make a delicious cuppa frequently without having to refill it. This machine comes with a generous supply of Nespresso Vertuoline coffee pods so she won’t have to wait to brew her first time.

If you happen to live with the lady you’re buying this gift for, it’s one of those presents you’ll likely also get some use out of (ahem, BONUS?).

Just in case she’s not an espresso gal, consider getting her a cold brew coffee maker or a simpler single serve option.