51 Best Cheap Gifts for Men: The Ultimate List

We might not act like it, but men are pretty easy to shop for. Sure, we all have a lavish wish list of high-tech gadgets that we love to mention, but most guys will be happy with a humble token of appreciation on any occasion.

While you don’t have to break the bank over a simple birthday gift, but at the same time, you also don’t want to get them something too generic. A great way to find the middle ground for the person you’re shopping for is to get them something that they can make use of.

Of course, what will improve any one person’s life depends on their hobbies, which will vary from person to person. That’s why we’ve put together a list of our all-around favorite gift ideas for men, which includes camping supplies, athletic gear, tech gadgets, party hosting, and more. The best part of these gifts is that most all of them are under $30.