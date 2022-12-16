35 Best 80s Gifts: Your Ultimate List

Bear with me – I’m aware the Nintendo Switch is not from the 80s. However, the original NES did have its wide release in North America in September of 1986 and was the best selling console until the Game Boy surpassed it.

While you could honor your inner 80s child by buying the NES Classic, which retains the vintage styling, I would advocate for enjoying NES-era games on a new platform. Via the online store, Nintendo has made 44 titles available from the NES library, as well as SNES games. This way, you and your family can enjoy all the benefits of a fully modern console and all the classics of the 80s.

As an alternative gift, you could give The NES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintendo Entertainment System and get your nostalgia on that way, too. For tiniest gamers, there’s an NES controller teething toy.