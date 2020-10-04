101 Gifts For Boyfriends

The right gift shows your boyfriend just how much you care about him. You want a gift that feels personalized just for him, and shows that you pay attention to his likes, dislikes, wants, and needs. Below, discover unique, creative, and trendy gifts for boyfriends with our ultimate list. And if you don’t live close to each other, consider long distance relationship gifts that bridge the gap between you.
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does your boyfriend love to put hot sauce on basically everything? Then he’ll love playing around with this create-your-own kit that comes with everything he’ll need to design and bottle his own hot sauce concoctions.
With enough materials for seven different bottles of hot sauce, he can play around with flavors from sweet and smokey chipotle style to what-have-I-done ghost pepper hot sauce. The kit includes all the tools and ingredients needed like bottles, gloves, funnels, spices, vinegar, labels, test strips, and, of course, the peppers: habanero, chipotle, ancho pasillas, and ghost peppers.
Detailed instructions and recipes are included but they also give guidance for how to create your own recipes for something truly unique.
Home brewing types might also enjoy a wine making kit or kombucha kit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Your boyfriend will love breaking out this pint glass when his friends come over for beers to see the look on all their faces. This Bulletproof Pint Glass from Ben Shot USA is hand-sculpted around a real 50 caliber copper bullet to that it looks as if the glass itself stopped the slug in its tracks. There’s no lead or gunpowder in there so it’s completely safe to use, but it is real.
This is a perfect gift for military men, hunters, law enforcement, and any gun enthusiasts.
These also come etched with the American flag as well as rocks glasses and shot glasses.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your man likes jerky, he’s going to love trying these exotic jerky sticks from Buffalo Bob’s. This gift box comes with 15 different flavors including alligator, ostrich, venison, wild boar, elk, buffalo, pheasant, duck, and kangaroo. When’s the last time he’s had kangaroo?
Now I’ve tried most of these flavors and they are actually distinct from each other. It’s a really fun jerky tasting experience on your own or with a bunch of friends.
This is perfect for any meat-lover or adventurous foodie. The box also comes with cinnamon-flavored toothpicks as a little bonus gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This game is not for the faint of heart or easy-to-offend. This game might not even be for the hard-to-offend. It’s as inappropriate and off-color as it gets and if that’s something your boyfriend is into, he will love this.
The first time I played this at a party, I thought I was going to pass out from laughing so hard. It’s some of the most fun I’ve ever had playing a game.
It’s simple to learn. You’re all dealt cards with single panels from Cyanide & Happiness comic strips. Two cards are dealt for the table that are the first two panels of the comic strip and you have to pick the card in your hand that you think would make the best punchline. A rotating judge picks their favorite.
There are cards in here you won’t be able to wait to play. You’re probably going to play cards so offensive that make you feel like a terrible person but it won’t matter because the whole table is laughing too hard to breathe.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If he likes to experiment with mixing his own cocktails at his home bar, these dice with inspire some new creations.
The dice have cocktail elements on each side and when you roll them (they recommend rolling three for one drink) the ingredients that appear on the top of the dice become the recipe for the drink you make.
These could be the basis of a really fun party drinking game where you drink whatever these dice decide. You’ll probably come up with some duds but you’ll come up with some unique, unexpected winners as well!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Maybe your man needs socks. Socks aren’t the sexiest gift in the world but if he’s got toes poking out all the time, they might be exactly what he needs. That doesn’t mean they can’t be a fun gift.
These socks come in their own little pizza box and look just like pizza. You get four pairs per box: one Hawaiian pizza, one Italian pizza, one pepperoni pizza, and one pair that’s the pizza crust. They’re fun to open, fun to wear, and comfortable.
You can even get all different types of toppings like mushroom, all pepperoni, or all Hawaiian.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the low-key guys out there, the best gift might be a quiet night in for a little Netflix and chill. This cheeky gift set comes with everything needed for some Netflix and chill (except for the Netflix and you two) including movie theater snacks like a bucket of Redenbacher popcorn, Junior Mints, Reese’s Pieces, Sour Patch Kits, Jolly Rancher Gummies, M&M’s, Mike & Ikes–as well as a box of Trojan condoms.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For a coffee table book that will have him bent over laughing check out Crap Taxidermy.
This masterpiece captures over 90 pages of the worst taxidermy jobs of our time. These creations are truly something else and you’ll have a hard time wrapping this up without looking through every page first.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If he loves Deadpool, he’ll love this hilarious card game.
It’s a little like Cards Against Humanity but the card you’re choosing a match for is an image of Deadpool doing ridiculous Deadpool things that make no sense or appear compromising. You have a hand of cards of phrases with blanks in them and you have to choose a card that you think best explains what the heck Deadpool is doing.
You use the dry erase markers to fill-in-the-blanks with the word or phrase of your choice, completing the explanation. The reusable fill-in-the-blanks let you get really creative and as wild as you want with your answers. This one will be a real hit at parties.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is half a gag gift and half an extremely useful gift–which is a good combo in my opinion. These motion sensor toilet lights hook onto the bowl of your toilet, under the seat, with the device on the outside and an LED bulb reaching inside the bowl.
The motion sensor only kicks on when it’s dark and then when it senses motion, it turns on the light, illuminating the toilet bowl preventing any sleepy misses or messes that result from trying to pee in the dark.
No one wants to turn on the bright light when you get up to pee in the middle of the night and these toilet night lights take care of that. You don’t even have to turn it on because it turns itself on for you.
There are five brightness levels depending on how much light you need and 16 different colors to choose from. It seems like a joke but it ends up being something you didn’t realize you needed.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you guys love lounging in the sun and frolicking in the pool, this beer pong float is a wacky gift idea for the boyfriend who loves to party. This pool-friendly float can be used as a regular float, but can also be transformed into a floating beer pong table. There are divots to keep the cups stable, and the float comes pre-packed with five ping pong balls. There’s room for 28 cups all told: 10 cups in each end rack, plus four cups along both sides for spectators to hold their drinks.
If he’s more into terrestrial beer pong, you might consider The Clean Cup, an automatic ball washer for beer pong balls.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Need a funny gift for a guy who hits the gym hard? This great muscle tee lets him show off his biceps. If your partner is still working on perfecting his gym body, maybe he’d get a kick out of this “Muscles Installing” tank.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you want to go a little more adult, this cute keychain reminds him that you love him and appreciate him–and you value what he gives to you when the lights are off. (Or on. I don’t know what you get up to.)
You’ll both get a good laugh out of it and it will make him feel pretty good about himself. (And encourage him to keep up the good work. Having a healthy sex life can be integral to a strong relationship.)
In the mood for something a little more risque? Check out my 50 Shades of Grey post for kinky items to recreate your favorite scenes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Need a little gift for your wine-loving boyfriend? This funky wine preserver will make him laugh just looking at them. Great for the handy guy in your life.
Racking your brain for other fun gift ideas for a wine lover? Peruse our guide to the best wine openers, or consider this romantic home decor sign for wine lovers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Help your adreneline-junkie capture his adventures with a new GoPro Hero 7. This tough camera has everything you’re looking for to document your mountain biking, snowboarding, surfing, or anything else you can think of. It’s waterproof up to 33 feet, takes photos at 15 frames per second, and records video at 1080p with built-in video stabilization.
The bundle comes with adhesive mounts, 32G memory card, floating handler grip, headstrap, customizable compact case, SD card reader, memory card wallet, lens cleaning pen, dust blower, cleaning spray and swabs, cleaning cloth, and charging cable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is it a little bit of a gag gift? Will it improve your life if he has it? Definitely.
The Master Crapsman Set from Poo-Pourri comes with two bottles of their famous smell-containing magic to make his bathroom a more hospitable environment. The included scents are Trap-A-Crap, which is a woodsy cedarwood and citrus, and Royal Flush which is a bright eucalyptus and spearmint.
The packaging looks like a toolbox which I think is cute and the two bottles are good for about 200 flushes. Do yourself a favor and get this for him.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
He can turn any lamp or appliance into a smart home appliance by plugging it into this special switch. Once plugged in, he can control anything that’s plugged into it from his smartphone.
You can turn off lights remotely, or make sure that you’ve turned off the coffee pot before you leave for work.
If he’s been intrigued by the whole smart home trend, this is an affordable way to get him started with creating a smart home environment. You might consider tossing in some WeMo light bulbs as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sure, there are other lighters out there, but none have the prestige of a Zippo.
A lighter is a great gift for a smoker, as well as for survivalists or campers who need an emergency source of fire. These matte finish Zippos have a cool look, and are available in colors like white, blue, green, orange, black, and even hot pink.
If you want a more ornate option, you could opt for a dragon Zippo or eagle Zippo instead.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Binoculars are a great gift idea for boyfriends who love hunting, bird watching, or just taking in beautiful vistas somewhere in the great outdoors.
But not all binoculars are created equal. When you’re shopping for the right pair, you want to strike a balance between performance and price. These binoculars from Bushnell are affordable, but still offer waterproof design and fog-free performance. We also like the easy-to-grip design, which he’ll appreciate if he’s using these ‘nocs with sweaty or wet hands.
A large knob in the center makes it easy to adjust the focus. In addition, you get a limited lifetime warranty, which not all ‘nocs on the market can offer. These binoculars boast 8x magnification and a 25mm objective diameter.
If he doesn’t need a compact design or wants even more powerful magnification, consider Celestron SkyMaster Giant 15×70 binoculars instead. They are especially nice for stargazing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Do you sometimes wonder if he loves his car more than you? If your boyfriend is a gearhead who takes insane pride in his ride, he might love this automobile cleaning tool.
The Brush Hero is a powerful rotating brush that makes quick work of cleaning the dirt from tires and wheel wells. It can also be used to clean bikes or motorcycles after a muddy ride through rough terrain.
Looking for something a little more special? Another gift we recommend for car guys is the Automatic, a small device that plugs into your car’s diagnostic (OBD-II) port. The device connects with a smartphone app, and helps to demystify what it means when a “check engine” light illuminates on your dash. It also provides crash assistance, and gives you driving tips to save on gas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If he likes to barbeque, this smoker by Weber will make his jaw drop. Grilling is great and all but for blue-ribbon worthy meats you need a smoker.
A smoker is something that he probably thinks about but doesn’t splurge for himself so you can surprise him with something he’ll love.
The Smokey Mountain Cooker has two grates so you can have two smoking areas going at once. The controls are simple so it’s perfect for people new to smoking meats and the porcelain-enameled cooker will last for years without peeling or rusting.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your boyfriend loves Marvel movies and superheroes, this S.H.I.E.L.D. shirt will make him feel like he’s part of the action. If he’s in need of a new hoodie, maybe an Iron Man or Captain America costume hoodie would be better choices.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a cool gift for a professional cook or serious foodie? A knife roll is a practical gift that’s just plain awesome.
A knife roll is what professional chefs use to store and transport their knives. When unrolled, it is easy to select just the right knife for the task at hand. Denim and leather rolls are also available, but waxed canvas is a classic option that has the added benefit of being a bit easier to keep clean.
A bit steep for your budget? Hardmill also makes some pretty dope lunch sacks, also out of waxed canvas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This fun Star Wars chess set is a great gift idea for the Star Wars fan in your life.
This simple game of strategy gets a fresh look by making each piece look like a classic Star Wars character. The black pieces are Imperial characters, and include notable bad guys like Darth Vader and Boba Fett. The silver pieces are all Rebel Alliance, and include fan favorites like R2-D2 and Han Solo.
This is a fun gift for someone who loves sci-fi, or someone who collects chess sets. It’s also kid-friendly, which is great if you have a lot of children around the house. The quality isn’t super-premium, however, so a more serious Star Wars might prefer something that is made from more durable materials.
If you want to get a Star Wars gift for his inner child, but with a quality that feels more adult, consider a Kotobukiya Han Solo and Chewbacca Artfx+ statue.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does your boyfriend love stories of true crime, science, or history? This fascinating book examines the potentially antagonistic relationship between Johannes Kepler and Tyco Brahe.
These famous scientists were both larger than life characters. Brahe famously lost part of his nose in a sword fight, and Kepler struggled with poor vision and crippled hands after surviving smallpox. While there’s no definitive proof that Kepler killed Brahe to steal his research, the idea that Brahe could have been the victim of poison is very intriguing.
If your boyfriend loves a good murder mystery or is just fascinated with the history of science, he’ll enjoy this interesting book.
If he’s more interested in history than science, he might also enjoy the delightfully creepy book The Invention of Murder: How the Victorians Revelled in Death and Detection and Created Modern Crime.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does your boyfriend love totally random gifts? It doesn’t get much more unusual and unexpected than a mini desktop dumpster.
Designed to look just like the kind of industrial dumpster you’d see in an alleyway, this steel dumpster will fit on his desk. It makes a fun cubicle decoration and can be customized with stickers, spray paint, or anything he wants to make it seem even more like the real thing.
It’s a nice size to store office supplies, magazines, or other items he wants to keep close at hand. And of course, he could also use it as a tabletop wastebasket.
Too weird, or too expensive? Another WTF gift we recommend for a guy with a quirky sense of humor is the funny photography book Crap Taxidermy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether he’s a survivalist, hunter, hiker, or camper, this four-panel solar-powered bank allows you to charge your devices completely off the grid.
One full charge on the waterproof Hiluckey can power a phone eight to 10 times. It’s capable of charging two devices at once and if you’re in civilization and don’t need the solar panels it can be powered up using a USB adapter.
This is great for always having access to your phone in emergency power outages, broken down car situations, long camping trips, or any scenario that leaves you with a low battery and nowhere to plug in.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your boyfriend works late hours or irregular hours, he might not be eating well. Having a slow cooker in the house means there is always a healthy, hot meal waiting for him when he walks through the door.
A slow cooker can also be a good small appliance for novice cooks who are just starting to enjoy cooking as a hobby, rather than as a necessity. If a slow-cooker isn’t quite the right gift for your boyfriend, consider something from our guide to the best birthday gifts for boyfriends.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is your boyfriend interested in astronomy? This is the perfect telescope for first time telescope owners.
Designed to be set up quickly, with no tools required, PowerSeeker 70EQ’s equatorial mount makes it simple to track objects as they move across the night sky. This telescope also provides correctly-oriented images, so it’s ideal for both star-gazing and getting a closer look at stuff here on solid ground that’s off in the distance.
If he already has a beginner-quality telescope, perhaps he’d prefer a more complex model like the Orion 09007 SpaceProbe 130ST would be better for his needs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Collector’s Edition includes everything in Overwatch: Origins Edition, plus some cool extras. The Collector’s Edition is packed with bonus digital content, along with a visual sourcebook, game soundtrack, and Solider: 76 statue.
Overwatch features a wide array of unique heroes, ranging from a time-jumping adventurer, to an armored, rocket-hammer-wielding warrior, to a transcendent robot monk. If he loves to kick back and play team-based shooters with his buddies, he’ll be stoked that you got him this gift. You can also browse more titles and goodies from Blizzard here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does he need a new wallet? This unique design is not only cool, but functional.
If you think he’d prefer a more traditional wallet, we also like this RFID wallet from Access Denied.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Need a gift for your outdoorsy boyfriend? He can use a new hammock while camping, backpacking, or just lounging around the yard at home.
The Go Hammock eliminates uncomfortable pressure points by distributing the user’s body weight more evenly than traditional hammocks. Its generous size allows freedom to move around and makes it easy find lots of comfortable positions, even for side sleepers. It’s 11 feet long and 70 inches wide, so even tall or zaftig frames should fit with ease.
Other gifts that might appeal to your outdoorsy boyfriend include camp-friendly products like a portable clothes washer, UniTerra Nomad Espresso Machine. You may also want to check out our guide to the best two-person tents, which is perfect for snuggling up with your BF during a camping trip.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cornhole is the official unofficial game of backyard cookouts. It’s simple to learn, hard to master, fun for all ages, and fun sober or not.
This portable set lets him bring cornhole wherever he’s at whether that’s camping, chilling at the lake, going to the beach, picnicking in the park, or just heading over to a friend’s house.
The PVC frames are easy to break down and set up. The whole set fits into the including carrying bag and only weighs six pounds. It also comes with eight bean bags so you’ve got everything you need to start playing right out of the bag.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Designed for two to four players, a game of Pandemic takes about 60 minutes to play. Four diseases have broken out in the world, and it is up to a team of specialists in various fields to find cures for these diseases before mankind is wiped out. This is a fun game for couples or groups, since it requires co-op play. You either all win, or you all lose.
Looking for fun card game or board game alternatives he might also enjoy? We also recommend the spy-tastic Codenames, or the rewardingly complex Space Alert. If he’s a seasoned Magic: The Gathering player, he might also appreciate something from our list of the best Magic cards.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If he’s always got a lot of stuff in his car or truck, this trunk organizer can be a life-saver. It makes things easier to find and neater without being a huge hassle to keep up with. It’s collapsible for when he doesn’t need it and broken down into several sized sections.
With the clips, you can only use one section while clipping the other section closed so it works for cars and trunks of all sizes both in the trunk or backseat. It comes in six colors including charcoal, black, and red.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the dedicated whisky man in your life, check out the Master Whisky Aroma Set designed to help you learn to recognize the most common aromas of whisky and Scotch whiskey like a real connoisseur. The quality wooden box contains 88 vials of common whisky scents so he can pour a glass and test himself to figure out that the notes are in his drink.
The set comes with a Whisky Aroma Wheel that helps you categorize aromas by breaking them down into categories so if a whisky is described as “cereal” the wheel will show you what scents they might be referring to.
It also comes with a whisky board game with world map and metal board game pieces that will help teach you about whisky and to memorize whisky aromas so that next time he’s at a tasting he can impress with how much he can tell with his nose.
The scents should last for 10 years and come with an illustrated guide to each of the 88 aromas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is your musician boyfriend in the market for a new bass? With some high-end bass guitars selling for $1,800 or more, you’re probably looking for a bass that is affordable but still built with quality in mind.
The Ibanez GSR200 has a one-piece maple neck with rosewood fret board and a pearl dot inlay. Why grab an Ibanez bass? While everyone has their own unique preferences and playing styles, we think this is a solid bass for the price.
Many guys who play rock or metal gravitate towards an Ibanez, in part because of the low action and solidly constructed necks. If you’re not sure an Ibanez is going to appeal to your boyfriend, you can browse more bass guitars on sale here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If he loves jazz, this epic record collection is a great way to get all the best of Miles Davis in one package.
Issued to celebrate what would have been Miles’ 90th birthday, this set includes all ten 10-inch LPs on which Miles Davis appeared as a leader for Prestige Records, plus a bonus LP featuring Davis as a guest artist with Lee Konitz.
Also included is a 16-page booklet and a collectible print of a painting by Miles. Other players included on these records include famous names like Dizzy Gillespie, Charles Mingus, Thelonious Monk, Max Roach, Sonny Rollins and Zoot Sims, among many others.
If a box set is too rich for your blood, consider a single LP instead. Kind of Blue is a classic album that makes a great gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Give the fisherman in your life a good laugh with this pouch in the shape of a carp. The outside is a detailed print of a carp including photo-realistic scales and fins. The zipper opens up along the fish’s belly and the fabric inside is printed like the inside of a fish, as though it’s just been gutted.
This is a fun gift for fishermen to help organize their tackle or store whatever else in their life needs organizing when they’d really rather be fishing. It’s a great conversation starter and a good laugh to show off to their fishing buddies.
For other realistic fish oddities, check out 2019’s best sushi gifts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If he’s a fan of Fluxx or other fast-paced card games, he might enjoy this Python take on the game. Designed for two to six players, each game takes under 40 minutes to play.
Zombie Fluxx and Firefly Fluxx are also fun alternatives he might enjoy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Want to get him a gift that will make travel more fun, or just keep him more organized in a small bathroom? A dopp kit is a great way to contain all his manly toiletries.
Designed with vintage style in mind, this bag is made from canvas, faux leather, and rust-proof stainless steel. The bag is designed to hang on a door or in a closet for easy access to skincare products, cologne, and more.
Want to see more gift ideas like this? Browse more dopp kits and travel toiletry bags here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Time to upgrade his wardrobe to include a “grown-up” watch? This handsome watch looks equally great when paired with a suit or a t-shirt and jeans.
The leather band and Japanese quartz movement ensure that this piece feels quality, despite the relatively low price tag. You can browse more Nixon watches for men here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are shopping for someone who loves puzzles, brainteasers, or Japanese culture, then they’ll be fascinated by this unique gift. This box only opens after you slide portions of the exterior design in a precise order. Yosegi refers to the unique style of mosaic woodwork on the exterior.
The boxes themselves are called Himitsu-Bako in Japanese and were famously used by samurai to send secret messages, or conceal precious items. Your boyfriend can use these tricky boxes to store anything that’s important to him. There are a couple of different designs to choose from. The one pictured above is the “five sun, 21 move” style, which is the largest, most ornate, and most complex option available. Other, less expensive puzzle box options are available via the link below.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your boyfriend loves to sing, a karaoke machine is a quirky, fun gift idea. Karaoke machines are a great way for him to unwind with friends after a long week at work. This model has overwhelmingly positive reviews from the people who have purchased it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does your boyfriend love the beach? A rash guard protects his skin from irritation while surfing, and also can be worn on the beach to prevent overexposure to the sun.
We like this rash guard from Volcom because it comes in a nice variety of colors, is easy to wash, and provides the equivalent of 50 SPF protection against the sun. Volcom also makes long sleeve rash guards, for guys who need extra coverage.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Headphones are one of those things that you don’t always think about splurging on. But once you’ve tried a pair of headphones that fit great and offer high-quality sound, it’s hard to go back to cheap headphones. If your boyfriend loves to run and listen to music at the same time, these headphones will offer him a snug fit and superior audio performance.
The headphones are splash-resistant, so they can handle running in the rain, or getting hit with a little sweat. Flexible joints and a very lightweight body ensure that you can get the gift you need, without a lot of additional stress on your ears or head. These are wireless headphones with up to nine hours of battery life. A really interesting feature is Sound Share, which allows you to share audio with a second Level U PRO headset, Level On Wireless PRO headset, or Level On Wireless headset. If you guys travel together a lot, you might want to invest in two headsets so you guys can listen to music or watch a movie together.
Not sure if these headphones are the right gift for your guy? Get more gift ideas from our guides to the best wireless Bluetooth headphones and the best wireless earbuds for running.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Shopping for a high-energy guy with a quirky sense of humor? This goofy tee is probably right up his alley.
Too intense for your boyfriend? Maybe a more somber, simple shirt would be better for him. Maybe a simple Van Heusen long sleeve dress shirt is the way to go.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Need a unique gift that’s as one-of-a-kind as your man? These smart glasses are a smart gift idea.
The glasses take HD photos and video, and also have a built-in flashlight. These glasses are a great way for him to record his adventures, or memorialize his “Let’s Play” videos. The glasses have 8GB of on-board storage, and can also be connected to your phones by Bluetooth to take calls on the go or listen to music.
Another cool feature is “Drive Safe Assist” mode, which sounds an alarm when it senses you might be nodding off behind the wheel.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If he owns a smartphone that’s capable of wireless charging but doesn’t take advantage of this feature, you should hook him up with a wireless charging platform.
This wireless charging stand is compatible with several Samsung Galaxy smartphones, as well as other Qi-compatible devices. Even if he already owns one charger, he might appreciate having a second one to use at school or in his office.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Remote starters are a great way to upgrade a car and make it feel more luxurious. They are especially nice in the winter when you want to warm up the car a bit before you get in.
This system does need to be professionally installed, so consider giving your BF a little cash with this gift to cover the cost of labor. If a remote starter isn’t really the right automotive gift for him, perhaps a trunk organizer or an Automatic car diagnostic device would be nice alternatives.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ripper Street is a great gift for guys who love crime procedurals or period dramas. The scripts are impeccable, with dialogue that perfectly fits the time and place.
The show is set in London in 1889, just after the Jack the Ripper murders. A detective, his sergeant, and an American doctor try to solve murders, wondering all the while if Jack the Ripper is going to resurface and kill again. Each episode is sort of like CSI, with the characters using then-cutting edge techniques like motion picture cameras, fingerprinting, or forensic entomology to solve each case. The action will keep him on the edge of his seat. As of this writing, four seasons have aired, and a fifth is in the works.
Want another gift idea in this vein? If your boyfriend loves period dramas and war movies, consider getting him Band of Brothers, a great HBO show about soldiers in WWII.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Shopping for an Italian guy, or someone who loves to cook? A pasta maker means he can have fresh pasta whenever the craving strikes.
If he’s super into pasta, consider the fast and versatile Philips pasta maker. If he loves pasta, but he’s not so great in the kitchen, maybe a ravioli press is the way to go. He can make filled pasta using simple ingredients and fresh pasta sheets from the grocery store.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your boyfriend loves PC gaming, he’ll appreciate a gaming mouse that’s more ergonomic and has additional features compared to a regular mouse.
This model from Logitech has 13 programmable controls and boasts that it will execute commands up to eight times faster than a standard USB mouse. If he’d prefer something with a little more panache, we also like this colorful Razer Naga MMO laser gaming mouse.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The 22nd season of Top Gear will live in infamy. This is the season where the presenters were attacked while filming “The Patagonia Special,” and it’s also the season where Clarkson assaulted a producer.
Notable episodes include a madcap race across St Petersburg, a tribute to the Land Rover Defender, and a project to make a better ambulance. Celebrity guests featured in this season include Will Smith, Ed Sheehan, and Gillian Anderson.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your boyfriend is taking a lot of chemistry classes, or even has a job in the sciences, this handy pen is a thoughtful gift that gives him easy access to reference materials.
If he’s more into mathematics, he might also dig this fun Pocket Pi pocket reference tool.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your boyfriend hasn’t had the cash to buy a new Xbox One console, treat him to a bundle that includes a compelling shooting game, a console with one controller, and plenty of extras.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Based on over two hundred original interviews and extensive archival research, this book traces the beginnings of comedy in America from vaudeville to modern stand-up.
Interesting highlights include comedy’s role in the Civil Rights movement, and the surprising links between organized crime and the rise of comedians in nightclubs.
If you’re looking for another interesting read, he might also enjoy Out of the Box: The Rise of Sneaker Culture.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Shopping for a musician? This MIDI controller is great for both its versatility and its portability.
Velocity-sensitive backlit pads make it easy to launch clips or hit the drums, even in dark conditions. This is a great gift for musicians who mostly play in the studio, as well as those who play gigs or tour frequently. Best of all, Ableton production software is included. You might also be interested in our guide to the best gifts for musicians.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Love your BF, but hate his breath? It might be time to up his toothbrush game.
It’s hard to top this fancy electric toothbrush from Oral-B. In addition to cleaning more effectively than a manual brush, this cutting edge oral health tool offers Bluetooth connectivity. From the Oral-B app, he can get intel on what he’s doing wrong in his brushing routine. It even senses when you brush too hard, which is cool. The brush has six different cleaning modes: Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, Deep Clean, and Tongue Cleaner.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If he’s a fan of Maisie William and her string of appearances on Doctor Who, this novel featuring the continued adventures of The Woman Who Lived will definitely get his attention. Want more gift ideas for the sci-fi fan in your life? Our guides to the best Doctor Who gifts and the best Star Trek gifts are also helpful resources.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a gentle way to tell your BF about his BO? If his drugstore brand doesn’t cut it, this is a nice option.
This scientifically-developed deodorant is completely unscented and controls body odors 24/7 with professional-grade ingredients. And because it is fragrance-free and aluminum-free, this is also a nice option for a boyfriend who has sensitive skin, or has concerns about deodorants that contain aluminum. We also like that it applies easily, and won’t stain clothing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Want to get him a gift that’s personalized and sexy? Order him a customized pair of boxers with your name on them.
These comfy, pre-shrunk boxers are a great way to stake your claim on the man that drives you crazy. If boxers don’t strike you as the right gift, perhaps these cute customizable couples shirts are the better choice.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Need a gift for a gamer? While a new video game seems like the obvious choice, it can be hard keeping track of what games he already owns, and what games he has already pre-ordered.
If you want to avoid buying a game he’ll end up returning, perhaps this interesting book on video game history is the gamer-friendly gift you need. The book includes screenshots and information about 151 of the most influential video games of all time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This wolf necklace is a great gift for a guy who is passionate about nature, wildlife, or mythology.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Send the coffee-lover in your life around the world with this set from Bean Box. It comes with 16 1.8 ounce bags of whole bean coffee from around the world in all different roasts and flavor profiles. It’s a fun way to try out new coffees in your own home and discover the roasts and origins you love best.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does he need a new jacket? This lightweight jacket is nice for warmth, or for protection during light rain.
We like the blend of zipper and button closure, the adjustable hood, and the military-inspired style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This cool burrito maker is a great way for anyone to make a meal quickly, but use fresh ingredients instead of relying on a processed, frozen product. For anyone who loves a hot breakfast, this is a must.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a romantic gift for a Game of Thrones fan? This his and hers Dothraki ring set is perfect for any couple who loved the relationship between Daenerys and Khal Drogo.
One ring reads Shekh Ma Shieraki Anni (“my sun and stars” in Dothraki), while the other one reads Yer Jalan Atthirari Anni (“moon of my life”).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every guy needs a great leather jacket. This beautiful piece is made from lamb’s leather, and has a zip front and a zippered chest pocket.
If he wants a leather jacket with a little more edge, this Harley-Davidson motorcycle jacket feels a lot more macho. It’s a little more expensive, but well worth the price to the guy who needs more Harley cred.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your boyfriend is still using drugstore shampoo, it might be time to upgrade his shower routine.
The right shampoo really makes a difference, especially if your boyfriend has longer hair. John Allan’s Sport Shampoo is a luxurious option that pampers, cleans, and conditions his hair. It is ideal for those with normal or dry hair.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If he loves grilling on the back porch, sitting by the pool, or simply spending time outdoors, get him a portable Bluetooth speaker for playing his music that’ll fit right into your backyard summer vibes.
The Dikaou speaker has an LED flame light that glows and flickers like real fire. It’s like having a mini tabletop firepit or tiki torch that also plays your favorite tunes.
It’s wireless and rechargeable so you don’t have to deal with batteries or running wires into the house. It’s simple to use and these little lamps even synch up to each other so if you have a couple of them they’ll all play together for dispersed surround sound.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If he’s ever wanted to play around with a drone, this is the one to start out with. The Potensic T18 is affordable and user-friendly while still being packed with the functions you want out of a drone.
I love that it has one-button take-off and landing so the drone does the hard parts for you so you can enjoy piloting it once it’s up in the air. Or if you don’t feel like controlling it this drone can synch to your phone and follow you wherever you go.
The big danger with drones is losing it, but the Potensic T18 has GPS return so you can tell the drone to go home and it will return to the GPS coordinates you’ve set. If the drone senses that it’s running low on battery, it will automatically return home as well.
It carries an HD Wifi camera that transmits live video and can take wide-angle photos. This one is awesome for beginners and just a lot of fun to play with.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If he works at a desk and maybe needs to get some stress or aggression out, get him this zombie pencil holder. It has amazing details down to the wrinkled clothes and anatomically correct bones poking through rotten flesh.
It makes putting your pen down so much more satisfying.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether your boyfriend is growing his beard out for the first time, or has worn a beard for years, Billy Jealousy Beard Control treatment will help keep his beard looking great.
The treatment conditions beard hair, while also providing definition. If he doesn’t have a full beard, he may also appreciate some Billy Jealousy Hydroplane Super-Slick Shave Cream to tidy up along his jawline or cheekbones, and better define his facial hair.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a scent that will make him smell sexy? DARK OBSESSION is a bold, masculine scent that will make you weak in the knees, and give him more confidence.
This scent contains notes of green mandarin, guarana, absinthe, and suede.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you think woodsy scents are sexy, you’ll love it when your man gets clean with this hair and body wash with its fresh
It comes packaged in a stylish, gift-worthy box. If you need an inexpensive grooming gift, this is a solid option.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your boyfriend needs a little help with grooming his beard or hair, this rechargeable trimmer is ideal for face, head, and body.
It also has an attachment that lets him trim any stray hairs in his ears or nose. If your boyfriend isn’t clean-shaven, perhaps a better alternative might be this ultimate beard care kit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your man is the king of breakfast, he’ll love an electric griddle.
A griddle is the ideal surface for cooking pancakes, french toast, eggs, and bacon because you have a large flat surface that’s maintained at an even temperature throughout. Plus without the sides of a normal saute pan, it’s easier to get a perfect flip every time.
The Presto has removable handles and the whole thing is submersible for easy cleaning once you remove the heat control.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a slightly nerdy gift for your slightly nerdy BF? This “principles of flight” tie is a great gift for a scientist, pilot, engineer, or aviation enthusiast.
This tie will definitely class up his work wardrobe.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the outdoorsman, hiker, hunter, or nature-lover in your life, check out this gorgeous set of whiskey glasses.
They have a satisfyingly heavy bottom and the detail on the print of the trees is absolutely incredible. I like that the image wraps around only half of the glass, leaving the other side clear so that when you look through the glass the landscape doesn’t get all muddied by the trees overlapping each other.
The glasses are made and printed in America. They’re dishwasher safe but will hold up better with handwashing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Juniper Books specializes in custom editions of your favorite books, with an eye towards jackets that create works of art along the spines. This set of Tolkien books is perfect for the Middle Earth fan in your life.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This hot dog steamer is a great gift for the guy who loves having friends over to watch the game.
With very little prep or cooking experience, he can prepare a delicious spread of hot dogs or skinny brats, complete with warm buns. It steams up to 24 sausages at a time, making it perfect for watching the game at home or tailgating with a stadium crowd.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does your boyfriend love being full of factoids? Or does he simply love reading Cracked? You Might Be a Zombie and Other Bad News: Shocking but Utterly True Facts is a collection of unexpected but true facts that will make his eyes bug out.
It’s a fun and funny read and will have him bursting with, “Hey, did you know–?”
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Shopping for a guy who loves comics and graphic novels can be tough. It can be hard to find a volume of something they don’t already own. For that hard-to-shop-for comics lover, we recommend the first volume of The Manara Library.
Italian comics artist Milo Manara isn’t super well-known in the US, but he has a devoted following. His artwork is lush, and his stories are often set in America’s past, making them appealing to history buffs. This collection includes Indian Summer, widely considered to be one of Manara’s best works. It’s a great introduction to this cult favorite.
You might also consider picking up Volume 2 and Volume 3 if you want to give him a more lavish gift and expose him to material that wasn’t previously available in the US.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Help him experience the difference luxury skincare products make with this gift set from Jack Black. It comes with TSA-approved travel-size bottles of their facial cleanser, facial scrub, SPF 20 face moisturizer, and SPF 25 lip balm.
Jack Black is the only hand moisturizer my husband uses for its ability to tackle even the driest New England winters. The brand is gentle but so much more moisturizing than cheaper, drugstore brands.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Get him something honest this year with this “I paused my game to be here,” shirt. This is great for gamers that you’re always trying to drag away from their controller.
The shirts are printed in the US and made of 90 percent American-grown cotton.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your boyfriend struggles with breakouts, these clarifying pads can help tame his problem skin.
With one swipe of the pad, excess oil is removed, and pores are tightened. If he needs help staying dry and sweat-free, he may also appreciate the gift of Anthony No Sweat Body Defense.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is your boyfriend interested in secret codes, secret societies, or history? This cool book is an engrossing read, spanning fascinating historical events like WWII, the Renaissance, and even the campaigns of Julius Caesar.
Modern cryptography gets plenty of attention, too, which is especially relevant in the digital age.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Check out this fun tee for the Game of Thrones fan in your life. It comes off as a simple brewery shirt at first but those familiar with the show will recognize the famous quote. It’s 100 percent cotton and available in sizes medium to 3-XL.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Us over-30 folks remember making mixtapes for our crushes growing up so go for a little romantic nostalgia with this mixtape USB drive.
It looks just like a cassette tape but hides an eight-gig USB for you to load with songs your boyfriend will love. It’s a modern, easier way to load up your mixtape playlist in a gesture that will make you feel like teens again (but this time with no curfew.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Being a geek keeps getting more and more attractive and I, for one, am all for it.
Get him this funny Star Wars sound effects shirt and it will get a laugh from his friends and be a real hit with the kids. Plus, it’s basically impossible to read out the words on the shirt without smiling.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the man who loves to grill, wood chips are crucial for creating the perfect smokey flavor. This gift set comes with a stainless steel smoking box for adding that smokey flavor to your regular grill along with a thermometer, cherry wood chips, hickory wood chips, applewood chips, and hickory smoked sea salt.
The set includes instructions and recipes to create the smokiest bbq meats possible on a grill. It’s perfect for someone looking to further their grilling technique without investing a whole lot of money right now.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If he’s a fisherman, having a fishfinder will mean more successful days and bigger catches.
The Striker 4 combines a transducer and high-frequency GPS to map your location and help you locate and remember hot spots as well as track depths and speeds so you can make sure you’re getting the most out of your lures.
This is a good match for those who fish from kayaks, canoes, small rowboats, or are into ice fishing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This multi-tasking cooker converts from a countertop grill to a panini press to a pancake griddle.
The Griddler had two removable and reversible cool non-stick cooking plates where one side is a flat griddle and the other is a grooved grilling surface. You simply flip the cooking plate to your preferred side and adjust the center dial to either griddle or grill.
The griddle knob allows you to carefully adjust temperatures for even cooking of pancakes and eggs while the grill control gives you a higher range of temperatures for searing. The Griddler can operate opened up entirely for two cooking surfaces or together as a press for paninis and burgers.
I love that the cooking plates are dishwasher safe making clean up a breeze.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Yeti Rambler is a tough, insulated 14-ounce mug perfect for the guy who needs his drinks to stay warm or hot wherever his day takes him.
This mug has an extra-large handle for larger hands and is designed to not sweat in humid weather for a more secure grip.
Yeti is one of the most trusted brands in travel mugs and it doesn’t get much more durable than this. It comes in eight different colors (I love this stainless steel look) and is, of course, dishwasher safe.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If he does any work in the garage or workshop, he’s going to need a shop vac.
Shop vacs are heavy-duty vacuums capable of picking up both liquids and dry debris. They’re perfect for sawdust, dirt, minor flooding and spills, bugs, and cleaning drains and dryer vents. The blower option makes them great for clearing dust and blowing up inflatables.
This six-gallon vac from DeWalt is a great medium size that’s big enough for most at-home jobs but not so big as to be a pain to use or store.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the big-kid in your life who looks forward to Taco Tuesday all week, get him his T-Rex shaped taco holder.
There are things worse than taco-spillage but probably not that many and this helpful dino holds two taco shells at once so you can enjoy your meal without trying to keep your tacos precariously propped up or constantly losing your fillings.
Just be careful because he might start eating all of his food out of dinosaurs. You can also find fun taco holders in the shape of camels, triceratops, brontosaurus, and grown-up, non-animal taco holder shapes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether he’s a hunter or simply a nature-love game cams allow you to observe the wildlife in your area that’s you’d normally never be able to see.
These cameras are set up in your backyard or in the hunting spots he’s scouting out and left there before coming back to collect the data.
The waterproof camera is triggered by motion and captures images of animals moving within 65 feet of the sensor. It can even take crystal clear night vision pictures of nocturnal animals. It’s great for capturing images of birds, wild game animals, forest critters, and sometimes people making it ideal for home security as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If he doesn’t already have a Nintendo Switch you can be pretty sure he wishes he did. The boundary-breaking system makes it seamless to switch from a small, handheld game device to a traditional on-screen gaming console.
This Switch bundle comes with everything you need to get playing right out of the box with the game console, switch dock, right and left Joy-Cons, Joy-Con grip, two grip straps. HDMI cable, and AC adapter. You also get a $35 credit for games from the Nintendo eShop.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your boyfriend hunts, get him a quality field kit for processing game.
This set from Outdoor Edge has all the tools he’ll need for processing big game including a caping blade, gut hook skinning blade, wood and bone saw, game shears, and rib spreader.
The set comes with an organized, hardshell carrying case as well as a cutting board and protective gloves. The handles are rubberized for a better grip to keep him safer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does he need a warm weather wardrobe refresh? These cargo shorts are perfect for summer fun.
Some wearers feel like these shorts run a tad small, so keep that in mind before you order.