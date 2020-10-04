101 Gifts For Boyfriends

Does your boyfriend love to put hot sauce on basically everything? Then he’ll love playing around with this create-your-own kit that comes with everything he’ll need to design and bottle his own hot sauce concoctions.

With enough materials for seven different bottles of hot sauce, he can play around with flavors from sweet and smokey chipotle style to what-have-I-done ghost pepper hot sauce. The kit includes all the tools and ingredients needed like bottles, gloves, funnels, spices, vinegar, labels, test strips, and, of course, the peppers: habanero, chipotle, ancho pasillas, and ghost peppers.

Detailed instructions and recipes are included but they also give guidance for how to create your own recipes for something truly unique.

Home brewing types might also enjoy a wine making kit or kombucha kit.