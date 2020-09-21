101 Best Gifts for Girls She’ll Absolutely Love

Are you hoping your girl might become the next Marie Curie? Then it’s never too soon to spark her interest in science and chemistry with this awesome Mind Blowing Science kit. Both you and she will learn amazing new things about basic and acidic solutions, and how to play with them in fun and exciting ways.

Whether erupting an under-water volcano or growing colorful, jiggly crystals, this science kit mixes learning with experimentation in a fun and colorful way. Each of the hands-on activities in the science guide is intended to be performed by your young scientist, but of course, your supervision is required too.

The great thing about a girls’ gift like this, is that it creates more opportunities for you and your girl to spend quality time together. While none of the experiments included in this kit are especially messy, each one should be done on a flat surface that can be easily wiped clean in case of spills.

The Scientific Explorer Tasty Science Kit is another fun one, with the payoff of creating sweet treats that will satisfy her tummy and inspire her curiosity. Grab a great science kit for a summer surprise, while you’re at it. The Ice Cream Science Kit can show them how to create their favorite tasty treat in just five minutes.