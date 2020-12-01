101 Best Gifts for Husbands He’ll Absolutely Love

You’ve found the perfect partner in life, so now the pressure is on to find him the most amazing presents for every special occasion. We’ve found the most coveted, insanely cool gifts, large and small, for your special guy.
We’re about to make this the easiest shopping experience you’ve ever had because we’ve rounded up 101 of the very best gifts for husbands this season!
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your man loves to ride, or he simply loves to work out at home, a bike trainer can kick his body into shape fast, and make all of his outdoor adventures, including biking, a lot more fun. Maybe you’ve looked at magnetic trainers in the past and felt like they were just too expensive to consider. That’s just one of the reasons we think this YAHEETECH bike trainer is an absolute hit.
It has lots of the options of more expensive bike stands, plus a few that don’t come with many. But the price point will wow you, and we were super impressed with not only the operation, but how sleek it looked. Honestly, the great paint job is impressive, but the smooth operation and easy set up were even more so.
This smooth operator offers a bar mounted remote that lets your husband set his preferred training level with six settings of increasing difficulty. No more jumping off the bike to set the rear resistance wheel. Nice. We also think he’ll love the quick release and ride function that lets him get outdoors with the simple flip of a lever.
The shocker for us was the super quiet resistance wheel, which was slightly quieter than the much more expensive trainer we tried in a side by side test.
Want to see other a few other options in case you’re someone who likes to shop before you buy? Check out our guide to the best bike trainers here.
Another great gift for your man who loves cycling is a wireless bike computer to keep track of his stats. Find our recommendations for those here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking to upgrade or augment your home security system? This cool Wi-Fi camera can be accessed from his smartphone, so he won’t miss a thing when he’s away from home. The camera takes 1080p video, spanning a 130 degree field of view. This camera can capture footage 24/7 for up to 30 days, detecting every tiny move and activating the video.
He’ll get person alerts so he can see who’s actually in his home space, listen in and speak up to get their attention. This cool cam comes with everything he’ll need to get started feeling safer and keeping his family safer too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the coolest little units we’ve seen come down the pike, this wood burning camp stove actually uses thermoelectrics to create electricity from fire. Sure you can use it to fire up a steaming hot pot of coffee and warm your stew, but this camp stove actually generates 3 watts of usable electricity for USB charging of LED lights, mobile phones, and other devices.
The internal, rechargeable 2600 mAh battery stores excess power to charge devices, even without a live fire. This stove is so efficient, it can bring a liter of water to a boil in just 4.5 minutes, and the portable grill attachment transforms it into a wood-fired grilling surface for four burgers or six hot dogs.
Talk about transforming the camping experience. The smaller BioLite camp stove is another mind-blowing combo that delivers a crackling wood fire and creates electricity too, and it’s a little more portable than our featured camp stove, making it a good alternative for hikers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your husband loves to explore history and science, or he loves to take culinary adventures, you can give him the a gift of good taste that lets him do all of that at once. The Complete Cheese Making Kit contains all the supplies he’ll need, except the milk and cream.
This fun DIY kit includes a two-hour instructional DVD, a thermometer and drain bags so that he can make hundreds of cheeses using either cow, goat or sheep milk. He can also use farm fresh raw, or store bought pasteurized milk. It’s so easy to make feta, mozzarella, ricotta and more.
In just minutes, he can turn a gallon of milk into delicious, preservative free, handmade cheese. This super fun kit contains: liquid microbial rennet (vegetarian and kosher), mesophilic culture, calcium chloride (a must when making cheese with store-bought milk), citric acid, lipase powder, cheese salt, soft curd draining cloth, and an instant read thermometer.
It also includes the Standing Stone Farms famous, no fail Mozzarella recipe. Some fantastic accessories that would make this an even more perfect present for your man are a cheese press and wax brush for coating his hand made hard cheeses.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Who says diamonds can’t be a guy’s best friend too? Whether he wears cufflinks every day, or only on special occasions, these understated cufflinks are a way to add a little elegance to his look. The diamonds are certified conflict-free, which means you can both feel good about this addition to his wardrobe.
If you want another jewelry option, consider something from our list of cool men’s bracelets. He’ll especially like this titanium bracelet that features magnetic therapy as well as rugged good looks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does your sweetie like to test his mettle against the choppy water on local lakes or the surf of the ocean? A stand-up paddleboard (SUP) is the hottest thing to hit the water (other than your husband, of course,) and it’s a great way to take a relaxing paddle, or work it hard to burn fat and build muscle.
This SUP combines all the best characteristics of an all-around board and a touring board, so it’s stable and offers terrific tracking too. Despite the fact that it’s been made with some of the beefiest materials on the market, this super strong SUP is lightweight, ding-proof, extremely durable, nearly indestructible, and performs just like a hard board. What’s really cool is this kit comes with a conversion option to turn it into a kayak including fin, seat, and more.
Weighing in at just 37 pounds, it has a maximum capacity of 300+ pounds, which means your hubby can securely enjoy the water, and have fido riding on the front or back, while he does it. This stand up paddleboard comes with a light, fiberglass paddle, so he’ll be comfortable for long days paddling. And it floats, so if he loses his grip, it can be easily retrieved.
This kit also comes with a pump, paddle leash, and a backpack to transport everything to the water’s edge with complete portability.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is your husband constantly glued to the game or his favorite television shows? If you answered yes, this is the time to step up and give him the gift of unbelievably powerful television. This extraordinary 65 inch television from Sony reveals every detail with 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR).
Combined with 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR video content delivers exceptional detail, color, and contrast, with a far wider range of brightness than other video formats. The result is the most lifelike picture TVs have ever been able to create, with brilliant highlights and fine detail.
This television delivers more color, depth, and realism, as rich and vivid as nature’s own thanks to the TRILUMINOS display with more shades of red, green, and blue than ever before. The 4K Processor X1 ensures everything you watch, from movies and sports to streaming video, looks incredible.
Sony’s refresh rate technology (Motionflow XR 960) allows fast moving action sequences in sports and movies to be seen with lifelike clarity. If you really want to enhance his television experience, add a home theater sound system so that sound quality matches the incredible visual clarity. Amazon Prime Video is the perfect addition to this awesome TV as he can stream movies, his favorite shows, and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This cool watch turns the table on all those high tech, multi-dial numbers with an elegant and simple wood face and bracelet. It features the time, date and second hand functions. A perfect gift idea for your husband who is a carpenter or woodworker, this handsome watch comes in ebony, maple or sandalwood, in addition to this classic brown.
If you’re looking to splurge on your sweetie, get him the JORD Wooden Wrist Watch. Known for their use of exotic woods, JORD watches are superbly rated for beautiful form as well as function.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
An awesome present for your husband is one that allows him to hone new skills and have a gift that will last for a lifetime. Such is the case with this beautiful Damascus steel pocket knife. The blade is professional-quality, made with over 276 layers of true Damascus steel.
These blades will last a lifetime, if well cared for, and their ability to retain a sharp edge makes them ideal for hunting. Your husband will love this knife for general use, but thanks to the sharp blade it can also be used for whittling, gutting fish, or whatever else he wants. The stag horn handle is ergonomically shaped to make the hand fit exceptional comfortable and secure.
Damascus steel blades make far superior weapons, per the experts at ThoughtCo. because they are strong and stay sharp longer than forged iron blades. This pocket knife has been hand forged, making it truly a one of a kind gift idea for husbands. It also comes with a sharpening rod to keep it in the best shape.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Your husband protects you. Help protect his valuables with this biometric safe. Designed to be opened with a fingerprint, this secure vault provides storage for important documents, passports, cash, jewelry, rare coins, firearms, or any other valuables you want to keep safe. The safe comes with mounting hardware, as well as two keys that can be used to open the safe in the event that you need to open it, and he isn’t on hand to open it with his fingerprint.
Not sure this safe is big enough for your needs? The same company also makes a rifle safe that is large enough for long guns, or any other over-sized valuables you need to stash.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every boy wants a fun new bicycle for Father’s Day, their birthday, Christmas or just for the heck of it, even big boys. Certainly, your husband is no exception to this rule. The Cyrusher electric fat tire mountain bike, is an extra special gift for your honey, for fitness, fun, and just plain showing off.
Fat tire bikes are great in the snow as well as on sand and trails, so he can get out and ride, even if you’ve got winter weather going on. This fat bike is equipped with a 48V 13AH lithium removable battery and rear-drive 750 Watt motor. The control panel offers options for monitoring the mileage and regulate the speed. The 3.7-inch LCD screen offers clear readings of the speed, charge level, and trip distance.
He can ride without using the motor, but when he hits a hill he can engage it and make steep climbs a lot more simple. He can also accelerate thanks to the throttle, but beware if he’s racing you because the outcome will never be on your side. Front and rear disc brakes make stopping smooth, and this bike also comes with a handy bike pack so he can make quick store runs on a whim.
He can easily fight flats on the trail with a mini tire pump that can handle both Presta and Schrader valves. Make sure you get him a good bike helmet and ask nicely (aka. insist) that he wear it on every ride.
While this is a bit of a splurge, when it comes to the best husband gifts, it’s a whole lot cheaper than a sports car and better for his health.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kitchen work can be dangerous work, especially during high stress meal prep, when a dull knife could equal a really bad cut. Keep your sweetheart safe in the kitchen, and at his culinary peak, with the really awesome gift of high quality, super sharp knives like these from Wüsthof.
Their high carbon, stainless steel blades are actually sharper than their chief competitor, Henckels. Wüsthof knives are made of slightly harder steel, similar to Japanese knives, which means they can be sharpened sharper and keep their edge longer. They’ll stand up to the rigors of the kitchen with no worries.
This 16 piece knife set comes in a beautiful Acacia wooden block, and it includes a 2.5 inch paring knife, a 2.75 inch trimming knife, 2.25 inch peeling knife, three inch spear point paring knife, a 4.5 inch utility knife, six 4.5 inch steak knives, a five inch spreader, five inch hollow edge Santoku knife, an eight inch bread knife, eight inch cook’s knife, a nine inch sharpening steel and come-apart kitchen shears, along with the 17-slot block.
If your hubby hasn’t mastered the sharpening steel, he can do more damage than good. If your guy is a fisherman and likes to cook in the outdoors, consider adding this amazing Wüsthof fillet knife to his collection.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your husband plays tennis, this tennis training aid can help take his game to the next level, and for a fraction of what you’d pay for a lesson with a tennis pro. This tennis trainer can be used on the court, but it is just as effective indoors on a rainy day.
He can set it up in the garage or family room, or wherever there’s ample space without people walking by, and in just two minutes per day perfect his topspin technique and lock in ‘new’ muscle memory just like the professionals do.
Not sure if he’ll like this training aid? You could also opt for an on-racket sensor, such as the QLIPP tennis sensor that will let him perfect every shot.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This funky mug is perfect for a coffee-swilling guy who is always on the go. The shape is inspired by ancient drinking horns, but the design is packed with lots of thoughtful modern touches, such as a travel lid, handy carrying strap, and holder that turns into a stand. This is a nice gift for guys who are conscious about their carbon footprint, and prefer to bring their own mug to the coffee shop.
There are many other colors to choose from, so browse the whole Goat Story collection to find the color and material combination he’ll like best. You might consider throwing in some organic, fair trade coffee as well. This is a great gift for a husband with a quirky sense of humor, or ancestral ties to the Viking homelands.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This nifty little smart projector is so tiny it can fit in the palm of his hand. If your husband loves movies, this fun gadget can let him project films or photos at home, or while traveling. It works with any app on you can control with your smartphone or tablet, as well as with your streaming devices and game stations.
This is a cool gift for artists, the gadget-obsessed, or any man who likes to claim a space for his own. Some cool features 360 degree sound to give you the full cinematic experience wherever you’re at. At less than a pound, it’s going to become his new favorite entertainment device.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I didn’t know about bone conducting headphones until my son in law asked for a set. He suffered some hearing damage as a submariner in the Navy, and thought this technology would be way better for his listening pleasure. Turns out, he was right.
These AfterShokz Trekz Titanium Wireless Bone-Conducting Headphones are lightweight and comfortable, delivering incredible, high-quality sound. They’re a smart alternative to traditional in-ear sport headphones and earbuds, because they let you keep your ears open so you can hear surrounding sounds.
Bone conduction technology, an open ear design, and a suite of audio features deliver premium music play and crystal clear calling without compromise. Designed with athletes in mind, these headphones are sweatproof, secure, and
the LeakSlayerTM technology significantly reduces natural sound leakage.
They repel sweat, dust, and moisture – from workouts to wicked weather. Enjoy six hours of continuous music and calls on a single charge. The EQ presets boost bass, and reduces vibration while he’s on the go. Dual noise canceling microphones exclude surrounding noise, effectively enhancing speech.
The Audrey Says™ voice prompts guide users through power, pair, play and talk. Why consider bone conduction headphones? Bone conduction is a natural part of the hearing process. Sound travels through our eardrums and bones simultaneously. Bone conduction headphones deliver unrivaled sound quality along with situational awareness and comfort.
Transducers guide mini vibrations through your cheekbones to the inner ears, delivering sound without plugging or covering them. He’ll hear his music like never before. (Don’t worry, only he’ll be able to hear it.) Included in the box: Trekz Bone Conduction Headphones, carrying case, micro-usb charger, ear plugs, and FitBands.
Interested in other models of bone conduction headphones? Find lots more of them here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does your husband have food allergies, or a serious medical condition? This gift can give you both some peace of mind. We’ve seen a lot of medical alert bracelets over the years, but this one stands out because it has six lines to inscribe detailed information.
This gives you ample room to list his name, any allergies or medical conditions, emergency contact info, doctor’s name, or any other pertinent details. Other colors are available, in case black isn’t really his color.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The clothes make the man. We’re not saying the right pair of shoes is the difference between success and failure in the business world, but a new pair of dress shoes can make him look polished, professional, and trustworthy. These Italian leather chukka boots from GIFENNSE are sturdy, but still upscale enough for days when he needs to impress in the boardroom. They look great with jeans, slacks or a full suit.
Want to see more dress shoe options for men? Find them here. For the guy who has a more casual style, consider something from our guide to the best men’s dress sneakers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Special times are all about the lasting memories they create, and this year your husband can capture them all with the amazing Canon EOS 80D camera. This awesome birthday, holiday or special occasion gift for your husband is a pro-level camera in every respect.
Its high speed shooting and blazing fast auto-focus set it apart, but it also includes features such as Intelligent Tracking and Recognition (iTR) for improved focus tracking, dual-pixel autofocus for smooth, natural looking focus when shooting video, and well designed ergonomics.
For those beautiful pictures of your family on vacation or Christmas morning, the face detection mode accurately identifies and focuses on faces. The beautiful thing about any Canon camera, is the Canon system of lenses that can move effortlessly from his simpler point and shoot EOS Rebel T6, to this newer, high-tech camera.
If he’s more into wildlife and landscape photography, get him the amazing Canon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM Lens. For capturing water droplets on leaves or incredible close-ups in nature, a Canon Macro lens is a must. To keep his new camera protected, but easy to take into the wilderness, a camera backpack would be awesome.
Canon makes fantastic DSLR cameras for photographers at every level and price range. Find more of them here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re considering adding to your husband’s stock of power tools for his birthday, anniversary or Christmas, consider this Bosch Plunge Router kit that comes with both a fished base, plunge base, and an edge guide. Not only will he be crazy excited, but he’ll be more likely to accomplish your “honey do” list when he’s got the right tools.
Cutting the perfect groove, making a beveled edge or simply rounding over a piece of rough wood is a snap with this terrific Bosch router. It can take care of even tough routing jobs with the powerful 2.25 HP/12 Amp motor and its versatile speed range of 8,000 to 25,000 RPM.
The variable speed dial allows your sweetie to set the optimal speed for the routing task and material. And with built-in “Constant Response Circuitry”, this router will maintain a constant speed throughout the cut, for cleaner, more accurate results. This versatile kit provides all the components necessary for fixed-depth routing and plunge routing, as well.
The microfine bit depth adjustment has an overall range of one inch and is accurate to 1/64 inch. Both of the included bases, fixed and plunge, feature quick clamp systems for quick tool-free conversions, so moving the motor between the two bases takes only seconds and requires no tools. For smaller, more precise jobs, the Bosch Palm Router is a mini-router with many great features.
If you’d like to consider more router brands, find a wide selection of them here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is your husband obsessed with making the perfect taco? This gorgeous cookbook will definitely inspire him to try some new ingredients and techniques. The book teaches readers how to make tortillas from scratch, along with flavorful sauces and salsas. If your husband believes Mexican cuisine deserves to be taken seriously, this is the book for him.
Looking for a vegetarian cookbook instead? If he loves global cuisine, he’ll enjoy thumbing through Near & Far: Recipes Inspired by Home and Travel, a vegetarian recipe book inspired by authentic dishes around the world.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your husband has a garage, man cave, shed, or home bar, this neon sign is a perfect way for him to decorate his space. Made of real glass, not plastic, it’s mounted on a sturdy metal frame so it’s meant to last. Hurry though, because quantities are getting limited. He’d likely also love the Good Vibes neon sign, just as a reminder that he puts off those.
Danbai Neon Factory has lots of cool bar style signs, so you might want to look for something that’s even more fitting for your man.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This double hammock is great for cuddling with your sweetie, or for husky guys with bigger frames, as it supports up to 450 pounds. We like the fact that it comes with a built-in pillow, and is available in a sunny striped quilted fabric. The curved bamboo bar at each end makes this hammock easier to get into and out of without flipping over. Simply hang it from your favorite trees or consider a hammock stand like this to keep it perched on the patio.
A nice companion piece to this hammock would be a Keter Patio Pool Cooler Table, a cool little patio table that doubles as an insulated chiller for beer, wine, or soda.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your husband has fond childhood memories of using a Polaroid camera, this modern phone case is a great way for him to rediscover the fun of instant photography. The Prynt case is available to fit the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, and iPhone SE. The case snaps on to his iPhone, and instantly prints pictures taken with his smartphone.
Want to get him a different type of iPhone case? You might be interested in our guide to the best waterproof iPhone cases, or the best iPhone 6 Plus cases. You can also browse our full list of iPhone case reviews to find even more iPhone case recommendations.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If skiing or cycling isn’t your man’s jam, how about getting him out of the house in winter by giving him the gift of snowshoes? These Atlas Rendezvous showshoes feature LRS suspension, which allows for the perfect blend of comfort and function.
Their NYTEX decking is lightweight, durable and quiet in cold conditions. The STRAPP binding and uniloop pull make for a totally easy, no-hassle fit that delivers excellent support. The V-frame helps to conserve energy with each step as the frame rolls naturally with his gait.
These snowshoes track well in even the deepest snow, because the tapered tail pulls less snow with it. Toe crampons support and keep his feet and ankles from twisting, making steeper snow ascents easier.
In addition to the Rendezvous snowshoes, this cool kit comes equipped with Lockjaw poles for added stability, and a carrying bag to stow his poles and snowshoes in, when it’s time to store them for the season. This awesome set is perfect for men from 150-250 pounds.
If you’d like to go with your husband, I’d definitely recommend women specific snowshoes. Cold weather gloves would make a perfect stocking stuffer to go along with his snowshoes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Gone are the days of pounding nails with a hammer. Make your husband’s chore list a hundred times simpler with the gift of this BOSTITCH three tool nailer and compressor kit. This highly rated power tool kit consists of one brad nailer gun, one finish nailer, one heavy duty crown stapler and one compressor.
The brad nailer drives 18 gauge brad nails from 5/8-inch to 2 inches, for a wide variety of applications, and features a tool-free depth adjustment, an over-molded no-mar pad, a tool-free jam clearing feature, and tool-free 360 degree exhaust, with a trigger lock-off.
The 16 gauge straight finish nailer drives 1-1/4 to 2-1/2-inch finish nails and weighs only four pounds. It features a tool-free depth adjustment, tool-free jam clearing feature, and a tool-free 360 degree exhaust. The heavy duty 3/8-inch crown stapler drives heavy-duty crown staples from 1/4-inch to 9/16-inch.
The oil-free operation of this stapler requires no regular maintenance and eliminates the risk of oil stains. It allows for bottom loading, meaning quick reloads, and has a low fastener indicator which let’s your hubby quickly assess when it is time to reload.
These three tools are paired with a six gallon 150PSI pancake compressor. This compressor features a high efficiency motor for easy starting, and long life, oil free, maintenance free pump. It operates at 78.5dba operational noise level for a quieter work environment, and an impact-resistant composite shroud protects controls and gauges from job site damage.
The compressor weighs in at just 29 pounds, and its improved handle grip makes it simple to move around your house for jobs, from major remodels, to simple trim installation and more. If your husband doesn’t need quite this extensive line-up of nailers, or he doesn’t have room for this complete kit, consider a lithium-ion cordless finish nailer or brad nailer. While you’ll pay a bit more for the cordless technology, the ease of use may be worth it for your guy.
To look and compare prices and features of nail gun and compressor kits, browse here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for an unusual gift for a husband that likes to wear jewelry? We’re obsessed with these gift-worthy candles. Every candle contains a hidden piece of jewelry that is revealed as the candle burns down.
Some candles contain rings, while others contain earrings or a necklace. These are no cheap pieces, either. While less expensive pieces of jewelry are included in some candles, you may be lucky enough to get one of the rare candles containing a piece of jewelry valued at $500.
Simply select his preferred candle scent and preferred type of jewelry, and you’re good to go. These candles burn for up to 150 hours, making them a great value for the money even when you take the jewelry out of the equation. Let him keep the jewelry, or keep it for yourself and just let him enjoy the relaxing scent of his favorite candle.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Old school shaving kits are a great gift for the man who appreciates the way things were done in generations past. This vintage-inspired shave kit comes in a cool gift box that looks fun for collectibles. Inside, this wet shave kit contains the a top-quality safety razor and blades, badger hair shave brush, Gentleman Jon’s special shave soap, and an alum block just in case you have a slight slip of the hand.
If he’s the kind of guy who likes to shake up his grooming routine from day to day, consider adding some Proraso after-shave lotion to his gift set. It features cooling and soothing ingredients to tone and firm his skin.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Meditation isn’t for sissies, but if you’ve got a husband who is brave enough to try it, the benefits can be life-changing. This Tibetan meditation singing bowl makes for a perfect little gift for him that could get him started on the path to enlightenment and peace of mind.
This meditation bowl, wooden striker and hand-sewn cushion were in the Himalayan foothills by Nepalese artisans to create an ambiance for emotional calming and healing. The sounds generated by this bowl offer spiritual energy medicine that promotes the release of stress, pain and anxiety. Its unique tones create the perfect state for deep meditation, creative thinking and intuitive messages.
Since he’ll need a resource to learn the basics, Wherever You Go, There You Are, is a great primer for meditation and mindfulness in daily life. For a more humorous look at learning to meditate, 10% Happier is a fantastic read that’s laugh-out-loud funny, even though it offers up some serious life lessons. Often, meditation music can promote relaxation as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are you married to a duffer who wants to up their game? Any time is the perfect time to give him a new set of clubs with a great combination of distance and forgiveness right out of the box. These awesome Callaway clubs deliver the performance men want for their game, and an eye-catching look that suits their style.
This set comes with nine clubs, two head covers and the great self-standing bag. The 460cc forged driver has a large sweet spot, and provides more forgiveness to help him rip it off the tee. The 3-wood is very forgiving and has a more aerodynamic head shape for long, high flying shots.
Hybrid clubs offer a great alternative to difficult long irons, allowing for more confidence on a variety of shots. The stainless steel irons offer a great combination of forgiveness and control. The putter mallet features T-style alignment to help give him incredible accuracy. And the lightweight, durable stand bag comes with five convenient pockets, an additional cooler pocket, a rain hood and a backpack strap system.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you love to compete with your husband at any kind of game, CornHole is guaranteed to be a fun time for you two, and your family. You might think it’s just a summer game, but you can play CornHole while Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner is cooking, so bundle up and get out and play with this fun and challenging gift for your husband.
The game boards are made using a high strength aluminum frame, topped with water resistant MDF, to provide the perfect CornHole surface. This set includes eight all-weather, duck cloth bean bags that are filled with plastic pellets making them land, bounce and add to the challenge.
An added bonus, if your hubby wants to take his CornHole game on the road, this set folds up and neatly stores into the included carrying case. If your sweetie likes to throw backyard barbecues that last late into the evening, don’t let darkness stop the play, because you can get him an LED light-up CornHole game that keeps the fun going into the wee hours.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Shopping for a guy who loves books, booze, or both? This cool gift lets him feel mysterious and cool. The hidden compartment in this recycled book has a hidden stainless steel flask. Whether he enjoys the simple cleverness of this book safe, or he just wants to keep his cocktail mixings hidden, he’ll definitely appreciate this unique gift. It comes gift wrapped in prohibition-style paper.
Looking for similar gift ideas? There are all kinds of book safes for stashing valuables, so it’s easy to find a book that matches his current collection. If you’re looking for a serious handgun safe to keep his firearm away from curious little ones or others, the Vaultek Smart Safe is worth every penny of the investment.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You’re always looking for a fun game that provokes your husband and causes interesting or hilarious conversations. Get him the hilarious gift that is almost guaranteed to leave you and your friends feeling awkward, offended or insulted, or even just mildly miffed.
Personally Incorrect is the appalling game that will make you hate what you think and love what you play. have you ever played a party game that just got more and more offensive through the night? Me too! This game is sexist, ageist, racist, and downright dirty. Not only do you get to make up absolutely outrageous allegations, but you get to make them up about someone sitting right next to you at the table.
If you’re playing with close friends, watch out. Inside jokes and embarrassing facts might just take center stage. Unlike similar games where the question reader is king, players vote to decide who hands over the best answer. Expand on his most unspeakable thoughts with the Personally Incorrect expansion game. If you want a more mainstream, less offensive, but certainly not less confronting game, try out Cards Against Humanity.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s nothing more glorious on a sunny summer day than taking this Perception kayak out on the lake for a paddle. This awesome gift for your husband is the kind of present that will give him peace and quiet, time to think, and a great upper body workout at the same time.
Perception built the Pescador Kayak with your fisherman in mind. This sit on top features a comfortable lawn chair style seat – a relief from hard-plastic back and butt torture – along with pedal drive that allows him to get to anywhere he sees fish jumping in a hurry. This kayak does a great job on flat water and even in gentle swells and waves.
It’s easy to get the hang of this stable boat, even for a beginner which features ample storage for fishing tackle and gear. That’s pretty much a guarantee he’s going to love it.
Don’t forget to include a paddle along with the kayak. For extra long paddling days, it’s worth it to consider lightweight carbon kayak paddles. If you’re looking for a bit more affordable option, check out our recommendations for the best cheap kayaks that include fishing, sit in, and sit on top boats.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes only expletives will suffice, when it comes to making things better, but since that might upset friends or co-workers, get your husband the gift that keeps him on everyone’s “good boy” list. This creative gift gives him a lighthearted way to release his anger and frustration from the day.
A global bestseller, this beautiful coloring book features 50 creative and intricate designs with classic and wonderfully original insults, exclamations and swear words to help your hubby relax and let go of the stressful situations in his life.
Each single-sided page includes such aggression-relieving words as ‘Shitballs’, ‘Twat Waffle’ and ‘Asshat’ laid over therapeutic, mandala and nature inspired patterns. These designs deserve far better coloring implements than crayons, so give him the gift of gorgeous Prismacolor pencils. If his interest in coloring expands to drawing and sketching on his own, get him some blank sketch pads and a huge tin of colored pencils.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Darts are an age old competitive game that pairs manual dexterity with a keen eye for a target. Your husband would love a quick game of darts with you or his friends, and this fun gift idea is a great one for challenging both your eye and your throw.
The Alien Dartboard is a favorite among professional dart players, and tournament taverns that require, and expect, the best in quality. This board is tested and played daily by the largest steel tip league in the USA. Make sure you have enough steel tip darts for a good sized group of players, whether in your family room or the garage.
Don’t forget to get an easy to use, dry erase scoreboard to keep things fair, because darts can become a wicked obsession.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We’ll assume here that your husband has a great, and somewhat dark sense of humor. He’ll need it if you get him this off the wall gift. Exploding Kittens is a card game for people who are into kittens and explosions and laser beams and sometimes goats.
In this highly-strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian Roulette, players draw cards until someone draws an Exploding Kitten, at which point they explode, they are dead, and they are out of the game. Out, unless they happen to have a Defuse card, which can defuse the Kitten using things like laser pointers, belly rubs and catnip sandwiches. All of the other cards in the deck are used to move, mitigate, or avoid the Exploding Kittens.
Illustrated by the hysterical folks at The Oatmeal, this game is one of the best husband gifts because it’s a great party ice breaker if you’ve invited the right company. Once he’s mastered Exploding Kittens, he can expand his expertise with Imploding Kittens. The Exploding Kittens: NSFW Edition (Not Safe For Work) features a little more explicit content that’s definitely for adults only.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You want your husband to have a healthy body and mind. A great way to help him accomplish that big goal is to give him an introduction to this practice with this 7-piece yoga set. This health-enhancing gift could create a habit that will last a lifetime and one that’s good for both of you. This Clever Yoga set includes an extra cushy yoga mat that’s one of the thickest on the market.
The extra-large, non-skid mat is made with specially designed memory foam that offers superior impact absorption and comfort. It is ideal for all types of yoga, especially restorative poses. He’ll also get support and balance with the two durable foam yoga blocks, and he can deepen his stretches with the eight foot yoga strap that allows for smoother and better extension of the body. Two microfiber yoga towels deliver excellent absorption to provide slip-resistant and sweat-free workouts.
This kit comes with a convenient carrying bag to make heading to a class or storage at home simple. For a gift that’s kind to both body and mind, get him started with the great DVD set, Yoga for Beginners. If he’s more inclined to learn from a book, The Yoga Beginner’s Bible is a great place to start.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Crazy creative, that’s what your husband will be when he gets his hands on the imaginative 3D printing pen. This is a cool tool for an imaginative mind like his, and it would make the perfect birthday, Father’s Day, or Christmas present for your husband, especially to use with your kids or grandkids.
It allows him to build 3D objects from the ground up – anything and everything he can imagine – with ease and precision. Art has been around since the dawn of time. This pen is a really cool way to express all of his creative genius.
Lightweight and easy to use, this 3D pen allows him to build almost anything – whether he wants to make a jet fighter, bicycle or box, he can do it. This 3D Pen comes with an adjustable speed control function, as well as temperature controls that allow users to adjust the plastic filament output, in order to control the finer details of their art projects. It also comes with step by step instructions via an iOS or Android app.
The 3D pen uses either ABS or PLA filament that extrudes out of the nozzle tip once it’s been heated. As it exits the pen, it instantly cools and solidifies, creating a strong, stable foundation for an evolving art project. Once your husband gets going, he won’t want to stop, so be sure to get him plenty of extra filament to work with.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Your husband will always love you, but he’ll love you even more (if that’s possible) when you give him the gift of the EGO POWER+ 15 inch String Trimmer. It might seem counter-intuitive as a gift idea, but this thing is so cool, so quiet and so much easier than a gas powered or plug-in style trimmer.
I know from experience, because I got this for my husband and he absolutely loves it. This trimmer is the next big step up in power and convenience for cordless string trimmers. The POWER+ 56-volt lithium-ion battery and a new, high-efficiency, brushless motor deliver the performance of gas without the noise, fuss and fumes.
The 15 inch cutting swath and extended aluminum shaft make for efficient trimming around your yard. The advanced EGO POWER+ 56-volt battery uses industry-leading arc-lithium technology to deliver full power right up until it needs a charge.
The 56-volt battery is compatible with all EGO POWER+ products, so you might consider getting him the EGO POWER+ lawn mower for his birthday, and the EGO POWER+ leaf blower for your sweetie’s special day. Also great to know, all EGO outdoor power equipment comes with a five-year limited warranty and three-year limited warranty on EGO POWER+ System battery packs and chargers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A circular saw is a workhorse in your husband’s shop, so why not give him one of the best – this this top-rated 7-1/4 inch circular saw from PORTER-CABLE. This dandy saw will do all the basics and then some. It’s the power tool he’ll need most, whether he’s building a deck, fence, shed or picnic table, or even remodeling in your house.
This saw features a heavy-duty 15 amp motor that delivers power and torque through the toughest applications. At just 11.3 pounds, the lightweight saw reduces fatigue and improves user handling. It has a 45 degree bevel capacity, making it suitable for a range of applications.
The stamped steel shoe with optimum line of sight provides accurate cuts and durable construction. A spindle lock feature allows for single wrench bit changes, and a kerf cut indicator aligns the blade to the indicator for the most accurate line cuts.
This saw is very highly rated by Amazon purchasers, and right in time for holiday shopping, it’s also a great deal. The Stanley premium quick layout tool makes marking your cuts more accurate. A selection of high quality Diablo circular saw blades ensures he’s got the right blade for every cut.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Your husband spends so much time thinking and working, wouldn’t it be great if you could help him relax his mind and body with a brand new creative outlet like this one of a kind art kit? Painting and sketching, either indoors or outside, is almost like yoga for the mind. It’s a zen endeavor that also trains your brain to increase its cognitive capabilities. Is there a better or more thoughtful gift for your husband than that?
This awesome set from US Art Supply includes all the necessary supplies to get him started in this new creative endeavor. With easels for painting at home or on the go, he will enjoy the compact size and the fact that it has 163 pieces to help expand his skills from beginner to expressionist.
The sketch box is a fully adjustable field easel and storage unit all in one. Made of hand-sanded beech wood and finished with metal hardware and a durable leather handle, it features a 12 inch wide sliding drawer with divided compartments, a removable wooden palette, and adjustable shoulder strap.
It has metal hooks that allow for the transport of wet canvasses, and this cool kit includes watercolors, acrylic paints, oil paints, brushes, canvasses, watercolor paper, and more. If you want to get him started with a smaller, perhaps less intimidating set is a better choice. If he’s more of a doodler, consider a sketchpad and pencil set.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Your husband can easily become a wine making expert by learning from one. The Master Vintner® Wine Starter Kit gives him exclusive first-class instruction from over 50 years of combined experience. The time-tested techniques of industry leader Tim Vandergrift are delivered via an easy-to-follow, how-to DVD.
This great instruction, combined with an all-inclusive equipment lineup, means your sweetie will be ready to make complex Cabernets, hand-crafted champagnes, and all of your other favorite varietals. This cool starting vintner’s gift will give him the opportunity to impress both you and his friends with his sense of chemistry and artistry combined.
Because this kit is compatible with any wine recipes that make up to six gallons at a time, he can experiment using fresh grape juice or other seasonal ingredients. And since great glasses enhance both the aroma and taste of wine, once he becomes accomplished at his craft, celebrate with some special wine glasses from Reidel.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is your husband the pit master at your house? Give him a gift that he’ll love every day of the year and one that lets you off the hook for cooking every dinner. With this top of the line Weber gas grill, he can show off his cooking prowess to friends and family on any day of the year.
The Weber Genesis II liquid propane gas grill is full of features to make a grill master’s mouth water. It offers a total cooking area of 513 square inches, so he can cook for just the two of you, or wow a huge party crowd. It comes complete with a 156 inch warming rack area, and stainless steel side prep workspaces featuring integrated hanging storage hooks for his barbecue tools
This Weber gas grill features premium stainless steel rod cooking grates that provide even heat distribution across the entire grilling surface, and retain heat, for chef-inspired sear marks. With a 10 Year warranty, these babies are built to last.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Most men love beer, but if your husband has shown some interest in brewing his own, this best-selling home brewing kit would be a great gift for him to kickstart his brewing adventures. Mr. Beer’s Premium Gold Edition Complete Homebrewing Kit provides aspiring brewers with their patented brewing equipment and high-quality ingredients that simplify the home brewing process.
Their patented brewing system includes a compact, lightweight fermenter that is modeled after the design of professional brewing equipment. It also includes eleven 25 ounce reusable and shatterproof bottles that are specially designed for carbonating beer. The kit includes a can of brewing extract, a concentrated form of all natural, malted barley and hops, produced by Australia’s oldest family owned brewery.
Also, included are a no-rinse cleanser and unique carbonation drops to simplify the super-important sanitization and carbonation processes. This kit will have your hubby brewing up Aztec Mexican Cerveza and Czech Pilsner beers in no time.
If he’s more of an IPA kind of guy, get him the ingredient kit for Mr. Beer Diablo IPA. And be sure to get him the Mr. Beer St. Patrick’s Irish Stout ingredients to brew up a batch in time for the wearing of the green.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hands down, a great cordless drill/driver will become the most used tool in your husband’s shop. It’s time for you to give him the gift he’ll love for the long haul, this DEWALT DCD780C2 20-volt max lithium-ion compact drill/driver kit. It comes equipped with advanced technology and innovative features that make it ideal for home users as well as professional builders, remodelers, carpenters, and woodworkers.
Its extreme durability, performance, and comfort will allow your husband to easily to match his tool to the task at hand, making it more flexible to use for a variety of applications. This compact drill’s design incorporates a slim handle with contoured grip that extends user comfort during long jobs.
It’s got a great, lightweight feel and the bright, built-in LED work light above the trigger has a 20-second delay that improves visibility in dimly lit spaces. If you want to get your sweetie a tool that will get him through the biggest task, this drill/driver’s 20-volt lithium-ion batteries deliver 35 percent longer runtime than 18-volt lithium-ion battery technology.
This cool kit includes the DCD780 drill/driver, two 20-volt max 1.5 Ah lithium-ion batteries, a 30-minute fast charger and a hard plastic storage and carrying case. To give him maximum project flexibility, get him the 45 piece professional drill/driving set from DEWALT.
DEWALT tools are a favorite of casual woodworkers and professional craftsmen. Check out more of them here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Remember when down jackets made your guy look more like the Michelin man than your husband? Today’s packable down jackets are ultra-light, fashionable, and warm, so you can keep your husband toasty warm and looking handsome with the gift of Mountain Hardwear’s packable down jacket.
The Ghost Whisperer is being touted as the best down coat by outdoor reviewers all over the nation. The world’s lightest full-featured hooded down jacket, this coat weighs less than eight ounces, which is pretty darned amazing. The Ghost Whisperer can be compressed into its own pocket for easy storage.
It’s been designed with the essentials in mind: Q.Shield DOWN 800-fill insulation resists moisture and maintains warmth, elastic stealth elastane binding inside the cuffs seals out moisture, and the toggle hem adjusts easily. Plus this packable down jacket comes in colors galore.
While this jacket is moderately priced in the category, there are many more packable down jackets at even more affordable prices from top makers like Columbia, The North Face and many others.
You can find tons of men’s packable down jackets at every price point right here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You might actually want to go remote camping with the man in your life if you buy him this super cool tent. The Tentsile UNA is the ultimate two-person portable “treehouse” tent with a removable fly cover. Imagine watching the stars together from your suspended sleep space.
With your gear stored in one of the four internal pockets, and you safely suspended from the trees, you’ll leave zero footprint behind. This cool camping option offers you and your honey the chance to connect with each other and nature on a completely new level.
As we’ve mentioned previously, sleeping on the ground sucks. This treehouse tent lets you sleep in complete comfort, suspended in the canopy, without the worry of forest bugs and rodents crawling in with you. Be sure to get your hubby the floor hatch cover to keep out cold weather and wind. Getting in and out of your tent is made simpler with a sturdy webbing ladder that you can pull up at night.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your husband is carrying an old school briefcase or shabby laptop bag, consider giving him a terrific gift that will not only amp up his style quotient but will protect his valuables and computer. This beautiful Kenneth Cole Reaction messenger bag is made from rich, full-grain Columbian cowhide leather.
The exterior, with a single gusset, flap-over design, opens up to a fully lined interior with a magnetic snap closure. Under the flap, he’ll find two open-top pockets. One includes a holder for his cell phone. The second pocket includes pen loops and credit card slots.
The main compartment is padded to protect his delicate laptop and also offers a padded leather pocket for an iPad or tablet, as well as a full length zipper pocket for important files and papers. The rear bag exterior has a full length open pocket with a magnetic snap closure for easy access to frequently needed items.
Kenneth Cole has a wide array of beautiful leather messenger bags for men. See more here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Let’s be honest, men and meat just go together, don’t they? This delicious charcuterie gift box will delight your husband with tons of tempting treats to snack on and savor. With a whopping 1.5 pounds of cured meat treats, this box includes shelf stable staples like Wagyu salami – 100% Wagyu Beef seasoned with fresh thyme black peppercorns and cabernet, Nduja (spreadable salami) and pepperoni, Smoky Spanish chorizo, and Sopressata Dolce – Pork sausage with a sweet yet subtle combination of spices.
Want to give him a gift that keeps giving all year long? Consider a Carnivore Club monthly subscription box, or any other of the many subscription boxes he might love.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Your husband can live in the wilderness for days, and even weeks, without food, but clean water is essential for his survival. To be sure he comes home healthy and happy, give him the gift that could be a life saver – the LifeStraw Go Bottle.
This water bottle has 2-stage filtration to improve the taste of his water and provide protection from all kinds of bad stuff. This water bottle features the award-winning LifeStraw hollow fiber membrane filter that eliminates bacteria and protozoa.
This next-gen Go Bottle incorporates a carbon capsule that reduces bad taste, odor, chlorine and organic chemical matter into a convenient, reusable sports bottle. Your sweetheart can take the LifeStraw Go when he heads out hiking, camping, or traveling to areas with poor water quality. He can simply scoop water from any pond, stream or river and filter as he drinks.
The LifeStraw Go filters water down to 0.2 microns, and has been rigorously tested to surpass EPA standards for removing E. Coli, Giardia and Cryptosporidium oocysts, as well as many other waterborne contaminants. When the filter has reached capacity (1,000 liters or 264 gallons) it will stop taking in water. The activated carbon capsule is effective for up to 100 liters (26 gallons), or the equivalent of three months of continuous use.
Replacement filters are readily available. Made of BPA-free Tritan, the 23 ounce LifeStraw Go bottle is durable and easy to clean. If he’s not likely pack a water bottle, consider getting him the original LifeStraw for his next birthday or holiday.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When it comes to jaw-droppingly cool culinary gifts for your kitchen-minded husband, you might not think of a sous vide, because that seems like a professional chef tool. But the reality is, this ambitious little kitchen helper can give your guy the upper hand on everything from perfectly prepared steaks, to the most persnickety of sauces and more.
With a visual doneness feature, this sous vide gives him predictably perfect results every time. With a phone, favorite pot and a ziplock style bag, cooking great meals has never been easier. This small wonder circulates and heats water, to accurately temp foods for their final preparation.
It works with Amazon Alexa, so he can control what’s happening in the kitchen with the sound of his voice. The Joule is half the size of most other sous vides, so it can easily slip into a kitchen drawer. And because this is a splurge worthy gift, it’s good to know that the top and base are cold-forged from solid stainless steel, for maximum durability and corrosion resistance.
If you’d like your sweetie to cook even more delicious meals, get him some inspiration in the form of an awesome guide like The Effortless Sous Vide Cookbook. It features 140 recipes for creating restaurant quality meals. Lucky you, as his tester.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you man is out in the cold camping seasons, there’s nothing a guy wants more than hot coffee and something warm to eat. That’s why this cool Sunflair® Solar Oven is such a nifty outdoor gift idea for your husband. This oven is highly portable, weighing in at just one pound, two ounces. It folds down to the size of a seat cushion, yet it can cook for up to eight people.
This deluxe kit comes with everything you need to get cooking: the solar oven, two collapsible silicone pots, a three pound round roaster, two baking/dehydrating racks, two heat conducting baking trays, a solar oven thermometer, and a convenient carrying bag.
With state-of-the-art, closed cell insulation, this little oven can reach temperatures of up to 285 degrees Fahrenheit. Temperatures vary, depending on the season and oven location. You might compare this to slow cookers that simmer your food, which is a gentler and more flavorful cooking method.
Your sweetie can use this solar oven in all four seasons, below 40 degrees latitude (the bulk of the US and everything south.) Above that, this still works for cooking in spring, summer and fall. Sunflair® solar ovens provide a smoke-free cooking environment without the pollution of wood fire cooking, that can contribute to health issues.
Cooking with Sunshine is a great little read that can guide your husband through the nuances of cooking solar. If your hubby likes to camp in really remote places, get him a stow and go roll-up folding camp table for best placement of his solar oven.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Trust me, your husband doesn’t have to be a cowboy to sport a great western hat, and there’s no brand better-known for making the best than Stetson. If you’re a persuasive wife, you can surely convince your husband to dump that ball cap in lieu of something more mysterious, sexy and classic.
The gift of this Stetson Silver Mine 4X fur buffalo blend hat will give him (and you) a whole new attitude about hat wearing. This great looking hat features a 3.75 inch brim and four inch sloped, pinch-front creased hat crown. The black hat band features silver-tone, diamond shaped concho accents. If he’s looking for a dressier or simpler hat band, there are many options to choose from.
While felt hats are great in the rain, Stetson also makes straw and crushable felt cowboy hats. See more of them here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is a perfect present that’s all about precision spicing and flavoring of dishes. Tiny, but mighty in the kitchen, these stainless steel electric salt and pepper grinders can mean fresher flavors and perfect seasoning at the touch of your sweetie’s fingertips.
Think about slippery fingers or those moments when he has only one hand for two tasks. These touch-of-a-button grinders will save him the heartache, and headache, about over-delivering salt, pepper, or spices. If you’re looking for an awesome small, but worthy, gift for your hubby who loves to cook, these electric salt, pepper and spice grinders deliver amazing results every time.
These cool kitchen gadgets have a built-in LED light on the bottom so he can position and grind the perfect amount every time. Their cordless, portable design makes them super convenient to keep next to the stove, or on the table. Because they’re stainless, they’ll look great next to all your appliances.
Of course, you’ll want to get him grinding right away, so get him a selection of sea salts, peppercorns or other whole spices to experiment with.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
So, you want to heat things up a little with your sweetie this year? This great two person infrared sauna could be the perfect present for both of you. This nifty gift idea is made from a double layer of 100 percent Canadian tongue and groove solid hemlock, that is FSC certified, meaning it’s sustainable as well as beautiful and durable.
It comes with a built-in MP3 system and two premium speakers. It has a soft touch control panel LED display featuring sauna temperature and time functions. For electrical efficiency, the sauna uses six low EMF infrared Carbon Energy Efficient heating panels that provide even heat that is more skin penetrable. The snap-together panels mean your man and you can assemble it in about an hour be enjoying this sauna in no time.
Plus, it’s easy to break down and to transport to other locations, if, or when, necessary. This is more than a gift of warmth and togetherness, it’s a gift of togetherness in the buff. In the unlikely instance that he’s a little shy getting into the sauna, you can always get him a robe to wear in and out. At most, he’ll probably want a sauna towel, but he won’t likely want one for you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When it comes to mixing, kneading, grinding and doing the toughest of kitchen tasks, the KitchenAid stand mixer is the gold standard for your kitchen aficionado. For his next birthday, anniversary or holiday, treat your husband to the biggest, most powerful professional mixer that can do a surprising number of tasks with one robust machine.
This KitchenAid stand mixer has a 575 watt motor with a 10 speed control. The 6-quart polished stainless steel wide-mouth bowl has a contoured steel handle for easy lifting and maneuvering. This mixer includes a burnished power-knead spiral dough hook, flat beater and wire whip, all of which move in a 67 point planetary mixing action.
While it sounds complex, what that really means is that this mixer delivers more even mixing, for better cookies, cakes, bread and whatever else he happens to task it with. The KitchenAid Professional series stand mixer delivers power, versatility and reliable performance, and unlike the tools in his shop, your honey might actually invite you use this once in a while.
If your husband is a hunter and likes to make his own summer sausages and more, get him the food grinder, rotor slicer, shredder and sausage stuffer attachment. If he’s a fan of homemade pasta, the pasta roller and cutter is a must have attachment. If he simply wants to grind his own beef, lamb or pork, the simple meat grinder attachment is a perfect gift option.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is your husband a bit of a weather nerd? The Ambient Weather professional weather station is the perfect gift for the guy who is fascinated by what Mother Nature has in store. This cool weather station combines reliability, easy installation and with its WiFi capability, your guy can take his home weather forecast on the go via tablet, computer or smartphone.
Accurate, precise and affordably priced, it transmits weather information from the outdoors to the easy to read display console. It also gives you a heads up on temp and humidity indoors too. The display console sends and receives internet data, using Wi-Fi connectivity to transmit outdoor temperature, humidity, wind speed, wind direction, rainfall, UV and solar radiation. The weather station also calculates dew point, wind chill and heat index
To make sure this cool digital weather station is set up to properly predict weather trends, be sure to get the mounting tripod and mast.
If you’re looking for less complex, and more affordable, gift for your weather-addicted hubby, there are lots more options here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Garmin touts the fēnix 5S Sapphire as “An uncompromising sport watch designed for demanding athletes and outdoor adventurers.” With a nearly ridiculous list of features, this more-than-a-watch is the perfect techie gift for your husband if he’s outdoorsy, adventurous, athletic, or simply a tech junkie.
It features a stainless steel EXO antenna with GPS and GLONASS support for fast location fix and accuracy. It has a 1.2-inch sunlight readable color Chroma display with a high-strength domed sapphire lens. When used with a heart rate monitor, it crunches fitness data, including your running speed, beats per minute and heart rate variability to estimate the maximum volume of oxygen you can consume per minute.
Outdoor navigation options include a 3-axis compass, altimeter and barometer. But wait…there’s more. The 5S Sapphire is water-rated to 100 meters and has a battery life of up to 50 hours in UltraTrac mode, 16 hours in GPS mode and up to 3 months in watch mode (all depending on settings). It can also enhance your swim training and skiing too.
Borrowing from the Garmin Swim, it tracks your distance, pace, stroke count and more. You just tell it the size of the pool you’re swimming in and begin your workout. Ski-board mode puts speed, distance, vertical drop and an automatic run counter (with auto pause for the lift line) and more at your fingertips.
It can record a GPS track log, creating a “bread crumb trail” as you move. The 5S also allows you to mark locations, such as a start/finish line, course checkpoint, or a campsite, vehicle or other point of interest. With this smart watch, you can create and follow courses, mark up to 1,000 locations and store up to 10,000 track points and navigate to them.
Smart notifications let you receive emails, texts and alerts right on your watch, even if you’re on the trail. fēnix 3 receives the wireless signal from a compatible smartphone and lets you know you have a message, displaying the text on its own screen whenever you’re ready to read it.
Just in case you’re overwhelmed by all this technology, Garmin also has more sport specific devices you could choose from this Christmas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does your husband love to listen to his music loud? The UE MEGABOOM might be the perfect gift for him. The MEGABOOM is a portable, wireless speaker on steroids. It can blast freakishly amazing 360-degree sound with deep, heart-pounding bass, anywhere, and everywhere, he wants to go.
It has a waterproof, easy grab and go shape, that’s surprisingly light at just under two pounds. It also has an amazing battery life, averaging 20 hours on a single charge, and features extended wireless range to start a party wherever, whenever he wants.
With Siri + Google Now voice integration on UE MEGABOOM, just say it to play it. The MEGABOOM is platform agnostic, so it’s compatible with both Android and Apple devices including smartphones, tablets and other devices that support Bluetooth and Bluetooth Smart wireless audio.
Did we mention it’s waterproof? While we’d recommend you don’t do this for fun, the UE MEGABOOM can be immersed in liquid up to one meter deep, for up to 30 minutes, so in case it accidentally topples off the boat, you aren’t out of business, or music.
To protect your sweetheart’s MEGABOOM for long wear, get him the Caseling hard case for his speaker that also holds the plug and cables.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your husband’s a hottie, he might love you for giving him this gift of seven different hot sauces to spice up your date night, Christmas or just for whatever reason at all. With a collection that includes Garlic Herb, Smokey Burbon, Garlic Pepper, Chipotle Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Whiskey Habanero, and Ghost Pepper, you’ll need to give him a sweat rag for a few of them.
Wrapped up like a clever pack of dynamite, he’ll think you’re a firecracker for thinking up this cool, er, hot gift for him. With seven three ounce bottles, he’ll have a tasty adventure trying each. If you are the couple who likes to create your own culinary creations, he might really appreciate this hot sauce making kit so he can experiment with the levels of heat in each.
You might suggest he check out the Scoville ratings for each of the peppers he considers using with this handy list.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your husband loves the outdoors, give him one more reason to spend time in nature with this great fly fishing starter package from Wild Water. Fly fishing is a zen sport, where quiet, stealth and skill combine to catch the next big one. And it’s not a fish story – this sport takes some serious practice, and outfitting.
This starter kit has everything he needs to embrace the sport. It includes a nine foot, 5/6 weight rod, with a high quality cork grip, and a die-cast aluminum fly reel, pre-loaded with 20 pound blaze orange backing, weight forward 5-weight floating fly line, and nine foot 5X leader.
This set also includes a waterproof, floating fly box that holds up to 372 flies. It comes pre-stocked with three each of black ants, parachute adams, gold ribbed hare’s ear nymph flies, all in size 14. These flies are winners when it comes to landing trout and other panfish from small streams and ponds.
Compared to buying these fly fishing components separately, you’ll save hundreds of dollars buying this kit that isn’t so spendy. It affords your guy the opportunity to test out this sport that has legions of fans for its ability to truly commune with nature.
And while you’re amping up your husband’s outdoor experiences with this awesome fishing set up, don’t forget, he’ll need to relax after hiking along rivers and streams, so reclining camp chairs are a must when he gets back to your campsite.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
On a cold day, you can come inside to a warming batch of soup or stew that your husband has cooked, simmering in his new Le Creuset dutch oven. The best thing about this ceramic coated, cast iron pot is that he can cook things slowly in a low oven, and virtually ignore them while he’s doing it.
I have this very dutch oven and I’ve used it to make everything from slow roasted stew, chicken and ribs to apple butter. It doesn’t scorch, ever. It’s this versatility that makes it a staple for your man in the kitchen. This updated kitchen classic enhances the cooking process by evenly distributing heat and locking in the optimal amount of moisture.
With ergonomic handles, and an advanced enamel interior that resists chipping, it cleans super easily. And I mean that. When I first looked at that white coating on mine, I thought cleaning would be a nightmare. No matter what your sweetie prepares, you can help him clean up almost effortlessly – whether it’s a sticky batch of sweet and sour meatballs, or a pot of spaghetti sauce.
In fact, if you’re looking for a really over the top kitchen gift for your guy who loves to cook, get him an entire Le Creuset cookware set. And a brightly colored set of Le Creuset silicone prep bowls would add life to any big cooking day for your guy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This husband gift is more than just a present for him, it’s a great way to make sure he stays looking like that same handsome rogue you married. Formulated specifically for a man’s face, this non-greasy moisturizer absorbs fast and dries with a matte finish, both moisturizing his skin and detoxifying with charcoal to absorb and trap impurities.
With no artificial fragrances, this face cream is great for even the manliest of men – and we tried it on several, who loved it. We’d also recommend you build his birthday package by adding the Beau Brummel deep cleansing face wash and charcoal face mask to kickstart his habit of great facial care.
If he needs an entertaining little read while he’s waiting for his face mask to dry, we’d recommend Beau Brummell: The Ultimate Man of Style, an entertaining tome about one of the original icons of masculine style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This nifty little kit will get your guy in the mood to get outdoors. Made from high quality, FDA approved, non-toxic anodized aluminum, this awesome camping cook set conducts heat quickly and is great survival gear that is built to last. The entire 10 piece mess kit collapses into a small bundle for easy storage.
The kit includes a nonstick pot, nonstick pan, pot cover, two bowls, a folding stainless steel spork, soup spoon, wooden spatula and cleaning loofah. It also comes with a handy nylon draw-string pouch to easily store your mess kit. Your next camp out will be even more fun when you try out the included recipe book for perfect roasted marshmallows and s’mores.
If you really want to get into the outback, get him a cool ultralight portable backpacking stove and start planning your overnight hike.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Give him the gift of craft beer with this innovative six-pack carrier and greeting card in one. Treat your sweetie to a fun evening of beer tasting wrapped up in this clever carrier. What better way to say I Love You? These six pack holders come with four different themes, so you can treat him on many special occasions this year. Add your own loving note and deliver in person.
Pick up these super cool beer chillers to go along with his six pack selection of beers and get ready for a frosty pint. For a six pack holder with more longevity, snag this cool wooden beer carrier that he can take along to friends’ houses with a selection of his favorite microbrews.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s nothing your guy loves more than a hot homemade breakfast with you. Now he can fix a quick and healthy meal for your and himself with the Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker. In less than five minutes, your breakfast is cooked. Simply place your ingredients inside, build the base of your sandwich in the bottom layer, place the egg on the cooking plate and close the lid.
Slide the cooking plate out and your sandwich assembles itself. Open the lid and your hot breakfast sandwich is ready to eat. The included recipe book offers a variety of breakfast sandwich options, from the traditional egg, ham, and cheese to the unique cheddar, apple, bacon and egg croissant sandwich.
Serve up his breakfast with some super dark roast fair trade coffee and he might just decide to skip work and spend the day with you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Clearly, your sweetie didn’t get cold feet, but he might sometimes get cold hands. That’s when the Zippo hand warmer comes in mighty handy. The sleek, thin design fits into the smallest pockets for any outdoor adventure or event. This hand warmer is rugged and durable, with metal construction to stand up to the toughest conditions.
It’s virtually odorless when you use the specially formulated Zippo hand warmer fuel. With flameless heat technology, the catalytic burner provides safe gentle warmth to your honey’s hands for years to come. Or get him a gift set that includes the hand warmer, fuel and a fantastic chrome Zippo lighter.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Have you got a guy who sports a somewhat scratchy beard or goatee? This little gift of an idea could save his beard and your relationship from a major break-up. Make his beard soft and kissable with the Urban Nobles premium sandalwood beard oil and beard balm. These wondrous elixirs can turn a rough, dry and ragged beard into a soft and manageable work of art.
This package includes an easy to pack dopp kit, sandalwood beard comb, sandalwood beard template, scissors, and a beard brush. The beard formulas contain Jojoba, Vitamin E, and soothing Green tea tree. Just in case you discover that this beard kit doesn’t do the trick, you can get him the next best gif – a shaving set and a brand new razor.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Okay, we admit it. We feel a little guilty passing this off as a gift for your husband when actually we all know it’s a gift for you. This sensual and delicious scent for him, Dolce & Gabbana Pour Homme is a rather intoxicating blend of lemon, orange, lavender, sage, cedar, and tobacco. It’s clean and crisp, and not too sweet, but this manly scent lingers perfectly throughout the day, encouraging you to perhaps snuggle a little closer to him. Okay, so maybe it is a gift for him after all.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Give your husband the ultimate in relaxation with this deep tissue massager. This little baby will work out the kinks and knots from his stressful day at work. It improves the circulation of blood, reduces muscular tension, affects the nervous system, enhances tissue healing and does much more. It is the perfect way to put his body at genuine ease, soothing his stiff and aching muscles and it offers the same benefits of a genuine massage.
This percussion massager conforms to almost every massage need, and includes four attachments for different uses on the body from relaxing tense muscles in his neck and shoulders all the way down to hips, legs, and even his tired tootsies. To enhance his stress relief, start with a hand massage using essential oils. And if you want to make it a more intimate affair, study up on massage for couples.
Looking for something he can more easily use himself? We’ve got lots of recommendations for massagers that relieve tension and neck pain.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your sweetheart is like mine, he likes to keep his car clean and pristine. Get him the Black & Decker Dustbuster handheld vacuum. This cordless vacuum makes cleaning his car, pickup or boat so easy, thanks to a 16V lithium-ion battery that holds a charge for a seriously long time. It has all the power to pick up gravel, dirt, crumbs and more. It comes with a fast-charging power base to keep it at the ready at all times.
It features a slim nozzle that lets him vacuum from those hard-to-reach spaces that those snacks, treats, and sneaky dirt just seem to find their way into. This vac features cyclonic action, which means the filter stays clean and the suction stays stronger for a longer amount of time. The one-step easy-empty dirt canister allows for a mess-free clean-up.
It also comes with a crevice tool and flip-up brush to do a more thorough job. To keep his rig sparkling like new, get him a microfiber detail duster for those tricky vent areas and tight spots along the dashboard and windshield, along with some Armor All wipes to keep his vinyl moisturized and crack-resistant.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Your husband likes his coffee nice and hot, and his water and other beverages fresh and cold. Whether it’s first thing in the morning or time for a cocktail or beer, this Hydro Flask Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Bottle is the perfect man canteen for every day of the week. This awesome stainless steel water bottle is a sports bottle that he can take anywhere, any time.
This bottle is made with food-grade stainless steel so you can be sure your special guy is drinking from a top-quality beverage receptacle. It keeps a beer or adult beverage easily concealed, but it’s equally great to keep a protein shake or fruit smoothie cold all morning long. This nifty flask keeps drinks hot up to six hours or cold up to 24 hours.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s just something about opening a bottle of wine for a special evening. It’s kind of like carving the turkey at Thanksgiving. Your sweet husband likes to do the honors. The ceremonial quality of removing a cork truly indicates it’s time to unwind. Whether relaxing after a long day at the office or hosting an intimate dinner soiree or holiday party, the Secura electric wine bottle opener makes it easy to start the evening off in sophisticated style.
Designed to fit all traditional wine bottles, the electric wine bottle opener offers the same portable, cordless convenience as other wine bottle openers, but with the added benefit of sleek presentation and fast, effortless performance, opening a bottle in a matter of seconds. Fast, zero-effort cork removal ultimately means he’ll have more time to spend with the people he loves (meaning you.)
For events, it can uncork up to 30 bottles on a single charge. It also comes with a convenient foil cutter, to make the process so easy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your husband is a huge fan of tailgating, he probably loves hanging out with family and friends while flipping burgers and dogs for everyone at the pregame or halftime party. The problem is, dragging his big gas grill from home steals just a little bit of the fun. No worries. This tabletop gas grill from Cuisinart is the ideal choice for portable parties that are simple and super fun.
This grill features a 160-square-inch grilling area, enough surface for eight steaks, eight hamburgers, up to 10 chicken breasts, or more than four pounds of fish. With all the efficiencies and cooking prowess of a large grill, the telescoping base brings it up to traditional grilling height. It can also be set up on his tailgate just as easily.
At just 17 pounds, he can take it anywhere and be set up and barbecuing in less than 10 minutes. You can help him amp up his grilling reputation with this savory set of FreshJax Grilling Spices.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Your man might just take his outdoor activities to the next level with this deluxe backyard croquet game. The Baden Champions Series Croquet Set is portable and perfect for leisurely afternoons at the park and simple to tote over to a neighbor’s backyard. A great gift idea, especially for husbands who are also dads, this is a game your guy will play for hours with family and friends.
A game of croquet is the perfect pick-me-up on a sunny summer afternoon or evening. Built with soft grip handles for hours of comfort, this set is ideal for two to six players, and comes with everything he’ll need to get started. If your man happens to be a real croquet aficionado, you could opt to get him a more high-end croquet set.
Croquet is a game that can be played at any age, and according to Health Fitness Revolution, it has some great mental and physical health benefits from stress relief to confidence building.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does your guy love fine writing instruments? (Mine does.) The Ambition fountain pen from Faber Castell might make the perfect present for your honey. From the minute he picks up this lovely fountain pen, what he’ll notice first is the nice feel and pen weight in his hand. Next, he’ll be inspired to write something important or noteworthy.
The design is beautiful, but what makes this pen awesome, in my opinion, is the amazingly smooth ink flow. As a long time lover of good pens, I have several fountain pens in my collection. As a rule, they’re persnickety and tough to get a smooth, consistent flow of ink. Not so with the Ambition. It flows beautifully right out of the fancy box it comes in.
Because men want nothing more than to leave a legacy for their families, get your guy The Book of Myself, a do-it-yourself autobiography in 201 questions. His story would be an amazing gift for your whole family one day. Don’t think he’ll go that far? Get him some elegant note cards to go along with his Ambition fountain pen and ask him for a handwritten letter every now and then.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Designed with an updated, streamlined fit for men, this coveted windproof shell is the all-around jacket for windy, rainy or cooler weather. If your husband loves to be outdoors, no matter what the weather, this jacket is the perfect all-around gift for any occasion and any time of year. Great for cool camping mornings, chilly days at the beach, and misty day bike rides, the protective TNF Apex ClimateBlock fabric is windproof and water-resistant.
This jacket is super flexible, so he won’t feel bound up no matter what he’s doing. It also maintains a comfortable level of breathability during any kind of aerobic activity. The semi-stretchy nylon fabric keeps this jacket looking great, even after hours of wear. And he can go ahead and get as dirty as he wants because this shell washes and dries like a dream. Coupled with some cozy gloves, getting in a cold car in the morning isn’t nearly so bad.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there’s one thing guys love, it’s a good shower. Even better if it’s a shower while he’s out camping and especially hunting. This waterproof, battery-powered portable shower can do the deed, indoors or out. By drawing water from any bucket, basin, sink or lake, the KEDSUM portable shower system turns a pool of water into a gentle shower stream, on demand.
With mobility and shower-anywhere capability, it is great for on-the-go showering for bikers and hikers. It’s perfect for poolside or beach showering, and it provides gentle bathtub showering for toddlers and babies, eliminating the need to use the strong overheard shower stream. He can even use it to wash your pets.
With two rechargeable batteries, the shower runs for up to 120 minutes on a single charge. Charging is easy via USB connection to any computer or laptop, or with a 12v car adapter. Couple that with the included suction cup and hanging hook, and you’ve got a shower ready when you are. Use the S-shaped hook to hang the lightweight, 1.6-pound shower head on any nearby branch, and go. What’s extra cool is this gadget features a pressurized small sprayer nozzle as a bonus, in case someone gets muddy on their outdoor adventures.
If you really want to spoil your man while he’s in the outdoors, get him a super nifty Bucket Water Heater to guarantee a long hot shower anywhere.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I know you think I’m nuts for putting a lawnmower on a gift list, but I promise you, if your guy is green and loves the planet, he’s going to love this great gift idea. The Greenworks dual blade lawn mower’s 40V, 4Ah Lithium Ion battery gives it a run time of up to 60 minutes per charge, with more power for the toughest lawns. Innovative high-speed twin 10 inch blades let him finish mowing faster because of the 20 inch total cutting width and excellent mulching ability.
Single-lever 5-position height adjustment allows your hubby to choose the best lawn height for the season. This mower’s lightweight poly deck is extremely durable and easy to push through the most challenging terrain, while the big 10 inch rear and seven inch front wheels allow maximum maneuverability.
The rear bag and mulch functions convert easily without tools. What man wouldn’t want to mow faster and better without using polluting gas? Lightweight and long-lasting, your guy will love kicking the can – gas can, that is.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your husband likes the occasional shot of scotch or bourbon on the rocks, there’s nothing to spoil the moment like a bunch of melted ice diluting the taste of his single malt. This beautiful gift set features eight natural granite whiskey stones that will keep his drink perfectly chilled along with tongs, two rocks glasses and two cool slate coasters to save your wood tabletops. It comes packaged in an elegant wooden gift box that adds to his enjoyment each time he pours a drink.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Your hubs is nothing if not inventive, adventurous and fun. While he may be out and about on his own, he’ll never be out of touch with this portable solar charging station. The high efficiency folding solar panels convert the sun into power for his devices with dual USB ports. About the size and weight of a smartphone when folded, this power bank can charge most smartphones in about two hours and recharge them up to seven times once the bank is fully charged.
If he needs to charge three devices at once, this GoerTek Solar Charger is even more portable, but just as powerful.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tell your duffer to stop playing golf if he’s serious about improving his swing. Honest. Selected as the #1 Golf Training Aid by PGA.com, the Orange Whip is weighted and counter-weighted for a perfect pre-round warm up. The flexible shaft and counter-weighted system are designed to enhance both his swing rhythm and balance, as well as enhancing his core fitness and flexibility. Hoist a beer to that.
As he develops an accelerated swing, each swing will provide more impact from his body rather than his shoulders, or arms and hands. Add the SKLZ Smash Bag to let him test the difference in his impact with the ball. Now you just need to set up a tee time challenge.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Let’s face it. Most husbands like to be revered as Mr. Fixits. They dig tools and gadgets that make the fixing easier. This incredible and easy to use plastic welder melts adhesive that is 100 percent waterproof and heat resistant. The solvent-free formula stays liquid until cured with the included UV LED light. The result is a clear and permanent bond that can fix and fill almost anything, from plastic to wood, metal, PVC, steel, rubber, wiring, ceramic, figurines, vinyl, Kevlar, polypropylene, leather and so much more.
This efficient kit includes one applicator, one 15 x 15 inch microfiber cloth, one four gram tube of liquid plastic and one four gram liquid plastic refill. Get some extra refills, because your guy is guaranteed to be fixing everything that’s broken around the house and shop.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Your husband is going to love the EGO Power+ Blower, and I know that first-hand because I bought my husband one as a special gift last year. It is the first rechargeable blower to perform better than many premium gas-powered models. Your guy is going to appreciate it for its turbine fan engineering, inspired by advanced aeronautics technology because it delivers industry-leading power.
The light-weight, compact, high-efficiency brushless motor delivers longer run times, less vibration, and extended motor life. It’s super light and easy to handle – especially when you compare it to dragging around a blower with a cord. The advanced 56 volt battery uses industry-leading Arc-Lithium technology to deliver consistent power, and it is compatible with all EGO Power+ products from string trimmers to lawnmowers to hedge trimmers.
All EGO outdoor power equipment comes with a 5-year limited warranty and 3-year limited warranty on EGO Power+ System battery packs and chargers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is he passionate about genealogy? This elegant, Italian-made family tree diagram from Il Papiro Firenze is a great way for him to explore his family heritage, and display his lineage for all to see. Made using traditional Italian methods and constructed from high-quality materials, this is a great gift for the man who is all about family.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Make this the year you give your husband the perfect present to enhance his man cave. You’ll be up for some competitive fun with this classic tabletop game. This foosball table can be the centerpiece in your family room or den, or as a fun addition to your home entertainment area.
Constructed with medium density fiberboard and chrome finished steel rods to remain sturdy and stable, this awesome game table has eight rows to allow four rows per team. It also has abacus style scoring and an internal ball return. Solid square legs mean even if your play gets rough, the table will be stable.
The rod bars have comfortable grips to better control the ball as it slides on the smooth, friction free surface for that game winning goal. The necessary instructions are also provided to get the table up and the game started. Don’t forget to keep replacement foosballs on hand to keep the fun going. For more fun and games in the man cave, get his this cool table top pool table too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your husband has done a fair amount of camping, he’ll tell you that sleeping on the ground sucks, even if he’s inside a dry tent. The next time you’re thinking of getting him something special, switch things up for him when he’s out hunting or fishing, with the oversized Kamp-Rite tent cot.
This cool camping gift is a fully framed and enclosed cot, with nylon sides and tie-up no-see-um mesh doors and windows. It’s both a comfy bed, and a personal tent. The legs of the cot are suspended a full 11 inches off the ground, which means your guy will be carefully tucked away, safe from moisture, snakes, and rodents.
This cot is roomy and comfortable, with plenty of space for your sweetie to stretch out and sleep in style. He can simply situate the tent cot on any piece of level ground, toss in his favorite sleeping bag or blanket, and he’ll be ready for a great night of sleep.
As a bonus, he can also collapse the tent cot into a flat cot orientation, to take full advantage of the sun’s rays on a warm afternoon, or it can also be converted into a lounge chair by tilting one end upward. The tent cot’s frame is made of lightweight yet durable aluminum, with anti-vibration aluminum nuts and bolts that won’t loosen over time or rust.
The “tent” portion of this product features durable 420-denier nylon fabric with no-see-um doors and windows that open on all four sides. When the outer nylon doors are zipped open, and the interior no-see-um mesh doors are zipped closed, the tent cot is 100-percent insect-proof, yet still encourages 360-degree airflow–a must for warmer climates.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Even if your husband isn’t a motorcycle rider, nothing says he can’t sport some classic biker style. Get him this natural leather motorcycle jacket as a special menswear gift that will make him look great, stay warm and be stylin’ all at the same time.
This premium leather biker jacket is made from top quality cowhide leather, with a full zip-out thermal liner. That makes it awesome for winter wear, but also light enough for summer days. The asymmetrical front zipper snaps down to prevent flapping, or zips to his neck up for colder weather.
Zippers on the front pockets keep his wallet and keys safe and secure. There’s even a snap down coin pocket for his small stuff. The double snap, extra big gun pockets can accommodate large cell phones and other necessities. If your hubby is indeed a motorcycle rider, the action back and pre-curved sleeves, provide rider mobility and minimize fatigue on those longer rides.
A great pair of black cowboys boots would be a wicked addition to this oh-so-cool coat. Then all he’ll need is some fine fitting jeans to channel his inner James Dean.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your husband has always dreamed of flying, why not get him a high-end drone for his next special occasion? The uber-cool X PlusOne is a drone that’s been redefined. Without compromising precision hovering capabilities, xCraft has created a drone that is both fast and stable.
At its core, the X PlusOne Platinum is a revolutionary hybrid that combines multi-rotor capabilities with high-speed flight from its fixed-wing. Plus it’s easy to fly. If your sweetie can fly a multi-rotor or a remote-controlled airplane, he can fly the X PlusOne.
The craft self-stabilizes in both hover and forward flight modes. Transitioning between the two is a matter of simply flipping one switch, because the on-board computer and sensors manage the details. The X PlusOne is capable of carrying an array of filming apparatuses. From a simple micro DV camera (there’s already one included with this drone,) to the ever-popular GoPro, the optional stabilizing gimbal platform renders silky smooth video.
The X PlusOne can take off, hover, and land like a traditional multi-rotor, but that’s where the similarities stop. The key differentiator is this: In place of the quadcopter frame is an upward facing wing. This allows the X PlusOne to pitch over 90 degrees, and fly nose-first at over 60 mph. Flight control is handled by varying motor speed to provide pitch, roll, and yaw control, even in forward flight mode.
This Platinum version allows him to plan his missions using a maps interface. This craft can also auto-follow his laptop or tablet. And, when the battery runs low or signal is lost, the X PlusOne will automatically return to its launch position and land.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A great piece of jewelry is a gift that your guy is going to cherish for years to come, but finding the right thing can be dicey. This beautiful Sergio Lub copper bracelet features a classic design, the super popular mixed metal styling, and a hidden secret.
It contains two powerful, permanent North Pole facing magnets, encapsulated in stainless steel, which enhances their conductivity. Magnetic therapy is an alternative medical practice that uses static (i.e. unmoving) magnets to alleviate pain, and other health concerns. These rare earth magnets, which are made of the mineral neodymium, that never lose their strength.
The five tiers of metal, in three different colors, are hand shaped, to create a handcrafted jewelry piece that’s one of a kind. Incorporated into this bracelet are solid copper, jeweler’s brass, and Germansilver, which are also considered to deliver time-released essential minerals via the skin.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every man needs a great MacGyver tool to keep on hand in case of emergencies and the TAKEFLIGHT tactical pen is a brilliant gift that keeps your guy safe in bad circumstances. Made of aircraft-grade aluminum, its precision design makes it suitable for law enforcement and military folks, so you know it’s solid.
Sure, this acts like and looks like a pen, but it can also operate as a tactical flashlight, bottle opener, and window breaker. While it’s just pocket size, it does the work of a full-sized tool in emergency situations.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This authentic Irish Claddagh ring is among the favorite sentimental gifts, not just because it’s a beautiful piece of men’s jewelry, but because of the meaning behind the symbol, which is guaranteed to tug at your honey’s heartstrings.
It features the inscription “Love Loyalty Friendship”, the three keys to what makes the Claddagh so popular. Since Roman times, this emblem has been a symbol of commitment, which makes it perfect as a gift from you. In this classic design, hands symbolize friendship, while the heart symbolizes love and the crown, loyalty.
This gorgeous, tarnish-resistant sterling silver ring is actually handcrafted in Dublin, and hallmarked in the Assay Office located in Dublin Castle. How cool is that?
If your boyfriend is rough on rings, you might want to get him the 10k Yellow Gold Irish Claddagh Ring because the harder metal can withstand a bit more wear and tear.
If you think the Claddagh might not be his style, a Celtic knot design is super cool because it represents never ending love. This Celtic Engraved Black Tungsten Ring will look super cool, and be romantic at the same time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Remember when you were kids and how fun it was to learn to fly your first kite? Somehow in the busy effort of growing up, most of us forgot about that feeling… the sheer freedom of running into the wind and watching your kite soar into the sky. Give your guy (and yourself) a beautiful kite for any other special occasion, and you can rekindle your kite flying memories and get outside together almost anywhere.
This sweet kite has the high-tech look of a sport kite without the complication and learning curve. The new Jazz Dual-line Sports Kite puts a classic, high flying double-liner in a package that’ll fit in his briefcase or messenger bag to take anywhere. The tough fiberglass frame makes flying a breeze in a wide wind range, and the high flying angle allows maximum altitude.
Bungees in the spars make assembly a snap – just let the rods spring into their connectors like a tent pole. For added flair, optional tails attach at the wingtips and spine. The 5-foot wing folds to just 18 inches long, and this package includes the kite and 200 feet of premium braided Dacron line on a hoop winder.
If you’re looking for something fancier and bigger, a true stunt kite can present a fun challenge. And if you’ve got little kids that will go along with you, don’t forget to get them kid kites too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s a scientific fact that smells can transport you to a different time and place even more effectively than pictures. That seems especially true, when you think about the way your man’s natural scent triggers a flood of sweet emotions. If you’re looking to help him find a new signature scent, consider a splurge and give him one of the most popular and sentimental gifts for men, Tom Ford Noir Extreme.
This sensual, warm and spicy scent is filled with floral, citrus and sandalwood notes, along with the subtle undertones of vanilla. Reminiscent of the desert, you could always get him an awesome pair of aviators and a good looking straw hat to channel his inner Indiana Jones.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You celebrate everything that makes your man look and feel his best, so why not give him a gift that will make him feel gorgeous from head to toe? This cool kit is a terrific men’s grooming package. It features Jack Black’s super popular, all natural skin and body products, including moisturizer, Turbo hair and body wash, Beard Lube shave cream, Pit Boss anti-perspirant and daily facial cleanser.
If your sweetie rocks a beard, you can celebrate his love affair with facial hair by getting him an awesome beard grooming kit. If your hubby sports a chrome dome, he can experience all-around head shaving goodness with the HeadBlade ATX Kit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Your sweetie will feel like you’ve wrapped him up in a nice warm hug if you give him this gorgeous 100 percent Cashmere crew neck pullover sweater. Since men love hugs, this is one of our fave sentimental gifts for men. This sweater is soft and oh-so-cozy, but it’s also going to keep your sweetie warmer than a plain old wool sweater.
Those wiley Cashmere goats that produce the downy Cashmere fiber have been growing fur that’s reported to be nine times warmer than regular Merino wool. What makes this gorgeous sweater even better, it looks and feels lightweight so your he can wear it for three seasons, and every time he puts it on, he’ll surely think of you.
I purchased one for my guy a while back, and it’s his absolute favorite office sweater for those chilly days. Plus all the ladies he works with pay him tons of compliments whenever he puts it on.
A cozy cashmere turtleneck would look awesome on your man, especially if you gave him a gorgeous brilliant red Cashmere scarf to wear with it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Remember the butterflies you’d get when you boyfriend first kissed you? You can bring back those feelings of crazy love and romance, especially when you realize that kissing is more than just fun, it’s essential to a great relationship. Kisses 4 Us is a box of fun, flirty and romantic kisses, with fun facts and ideas to make kissing fun again.
There are 30 high quality, well designed kiss cards that describe how to do each kiss. Each kiss card also has extra trivia, tips and fun facts to enhance your kissing experience. Get flirty by personally customizing five of your own unique kiss cards.
If you’re looking for conversation starters with thought-provoking questions to get to know each other on a new level, TableTopics Couples is a fun way to start. If you’re looking to really heat up your love life, Sexy Truth or Dare ought to do the trick.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nothing is more intimate than touch. That’s why couples’ massage has become such a popular indulgence. Just imagine the experience of giving your sweetie a hot stone massage at home. This beautiful basalt lava hot stone massage kit is the perfect tactile gift for him. Hot stones are tools of the trade for hot stone massage therapists, and now you can learn to use these beautiful cured and hand-polished stones to give him an indulgent spa experience.
Hot stone massage therapy increases circulation, facilitates maximum blood flow for optimum body functioning, and increases cell metabolism, thereby increasing the rate at which the body processes nutrients and toxins. This form of massage also increases lymphatic function, improving the detoxification benefits and cleansing and eliminating bad stuff from his system.
The deep relaxation of muscles helps to alleviate stress and tension, creating a feeling of balance and harmony, and giving him a deeper and longer-lasting sense of relaxation. Practitioners of hot stone massage prefer these ancient stones because of their heat-retaining and energizing properties.
In order to properly heat the stones, you’ll want to get a stone warmer to get them to just the right temp. And to learn the best, most therapeutic ways to use these stones, be sure to get a book by the experts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This awesome float tube is one of the most advanced and durable float tubes you can buy. With a top and pockets that are made of heavy-duty, ripstop material, and a heavy-duty PVC bottom, it reduces resistance in the water and protects against punctures and wear. The foam seat and adjustable extra-high backrest sit your sweetie above the water for less drag and warmer days of fishing.
This great float tube features two cargo pockets, two drink holders, two rod holders, a mesh stuff pocket, a mesh storage platform, and more to keep his equipment close at hand. We also think he’ll love the mesh strip with a printed fish ruler so he’ll never have to wonder if he’s catching large or small enough fish.
The maximum weight capacity on this float tube is 250 pounds. If you really want to take it over the top for his special day, there are other great gifts for husbands that would go nicely with this float tube, like an awesome pair of Oakley GasCan Sunglasses and enough high SPF sunscreen that your sweetie can stay out fishing all day.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes busy husbands have trouble shaking off the workday. That’s when this Sleep+Sound Therapy System can save the evening and ease your man into relaxation mode. He’ll sleep better and calm down more easily with this healthy sound environment creator that features 30 rich and immersive non-repeating sound environments for better sleep, relaxation, and sound masking.
An optional sleep timer gently reduces the volume after 30, 60, 90, or 120 minutes to allow him to drift off or simply relax and meditate. The front panel automatically dims as the sounds soften.