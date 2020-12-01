101 Best Gifts for Husbands He’ll Absolutely Love

If your man loves to ride, or he simply loves to work out at home, a bike trainer can kick his body into shape fast, and make all of his outdoor adventures, including biking, a lot more fun. Maybe you’ve looked at magnetic trainers in the past and felt like they were just too expensive to consider. That’s just one of the reasons we think this YAHEETECH bike trainer is an absolute hit.

It has lots of the options of more expensive bike stands, plus a few that don’t come with many. But the price point will wow you, and we were super impressed with not only the operation, but how sleek it looked. Honestly, the great paint job is impressive, but the smooth operation and easy set up were even more so.

This smooth operator offers a bar mounted remote that lets your husband set his preferred training level with six settings of increasing difficulty. No more jumping off the bike to set the rear resistance wheel. Nice. We also think he’ll love the quick release and ride function that lets him get outdoors with the simple flip of a lever.

The shocker for us was the super quiet resistance wheel, which was slightly quieter than the much more expensive trainer we tried in a side by side test.

Want to see other a few other options in case you’re someone who likes to shop before you buy? Check out our guide to the best bike trainers here.

Another great gift for your man who loves cycling is a wireless bike computer to keep track of his stats. Find our recommendations for those here.