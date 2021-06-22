85 Gifts For Kids Who Have Everything

Kids just love to play with cool things, and you won’t find anything cooler than the Lifx Bulb, a Wi-Fi enabled LED light bulb. What’s so cool about a light bulb, you ask?

Well, the Lifx Mini Bulb can be controlled with any smart device, allowing them to change the lighting in their room to whatever color they choose (out of 16 million colors). But it does more than that.

Because it’s Wi-Fi enabled, it can be setup for other uses. For example, I have a few of these bulbs around my own home set up to alert me when different things happen: if it starts snowing, the bulb will turn a whitish blue, if I get a new @mention on Twitter, the bulb will automatically turn a shade of Twitter blue, and if someone tags me on Facebook, it’ll blink Facebook blue twice.

It’s all in good fun, and when it’s hooked up to IFTTT (If this, then that), it’ll teach them the basics of coding.