50 Best Gifts For Snowboarders: The Ultimate List

The Ibex Woolies Tech Long Sleeve Crew is a wonderfully versatile garment for winter activities and lounging that’s built with high-performance in mind, as well as a killer degree of cozy.

This is a merino wool, mid-weight base layer designed to keep you dry and warm. The durable nylon core merino wool utilized in the construction is moisture wicking, nice and soft against the skin (unlike many traditional wool garments), and inherently controls odor – making it a stellar layer for boarding.

When you’re favorite rider gets off the slopes, chances are they won’t want to take this base layer off – it’s totally comfy for lounging and casual wear, so it will see a lot more action than solely on the hill.

The Woolies Tech Long Sleeve Crew is furthermore built to last through many seasons of wear, so rest assured you’re gifting a quality piece of apparel here that will see many days on the mountain in its lifetime.

Available in a nice array of colors and both men’s and women’s sizing, this is a great go-to gift for any snowsports enthusiast on your shopping list.