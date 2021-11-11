50 Best Gifts For Snowboarders: The Ultimate List

Gift shopping for an expert or aspiring snowboarder in your life? No matter their skill level or style, we’ve put together a list of the best gifts for snowboarders so you can skip the headache and nail down the perfect present for your favorite board sport enthusiasts!
The Ibex Woolies Tech Long Sleeve Crew is a wonderfully versatile garment for winter activities and lounging that’s built with high-performance in mind, as well as a killer degree of cozy.
This is a merino wool, mid-weight base layer designed to keep you dry and warm. The durable nylon core merino wool utilized in the construction is moisture wicking, nice and soft against the skin (unlike many traditional wool garments), and inherently controls odor – making it a stellar layer for boarding.
When you’re favorite rider gets off the slopes, chances are they won’t want to take this base layer off – it’s totally comfy for lounging and casual wear, so it will see a lot more action than solely on the hill.
The Woolies Tech Long Sleeve Crew is furthermore built to last through many seasons of wear, so rest assured you’re gifting a quality piece of apparel here that will see many days on the mountain in its lifetime.
Available in a nice array of colors and both men’s and women’s sizing, this is a great go-to gift for any snowsports enthusiast on your shopping list.
A game-changing piece of luggage when it comes to packing for snowboard and ski trips, the Thule RoundTrip 90L Ski and Snowboard Duffel Bag will make for a knock-out gift idea.
Featuring a spacious main compartment for stashing a helmet, gloves, and other essential snowsport gear, two oversized balanced side pockets for accommodating ski or snowboard boots, and a padded, soft-lined compartment for goggles, a phone, or other fragile gear, Thule has hit all the bases here. There is even external lash webbing for securing additional equipment in the event you need even more storage.
90 liters is a whole lot of space, so the RoundTrip should be a generously sized bag for most snowboarders.
Padded shoulder straps and multiple grab handles are integrated into the design for easier hauling, and the brand has even included drain holes in the boot compartments in order to ensure no wetness gets trapped in there as things defrost.
Perhaps best of all, this innovative ski/snowboard bag is able to quickly connect to any Thule RoundTrip Ski or Snowboard Bag for even more seamless portability on gear-laden trips.
If you like the idea of giving the gift of a safe and reliable helmet, the Bern Macon 2.0 MIPS Snow Helmet is an excellent value choice offering top-notch protection, as well as a cool aesthetic.
Helmets have a lifespan, so even if the snowboarder you have in mind already owns and wears one, chances are they’re due for an upgrade. It’s the type of gear that’s vastly important to replace every few years, so this is both a thoughtful and practical gift idea.
Built 15% lighter than the brand’s previous model, the Macron 2.0 is built to be low profile and stylish, without sacrificing safety. This helmet is furthermore suitable for all-season use by switching out the brand’s different liners (sold separately), so it’s also a great helmet for skating, biking, and more.
Featuring a no-fuss elastic system rather than a traditional dial that controls tightness, the Macron 2.0 is also exceptionally easy to adjust right to the perfect fit.
Available in an array of sharp color options, this is a killer multisport helmet for snowboarding and beyond.
The Chips 2.0 Bluetooth Helmet Speakers will make a wonderful gift for any snowboarder who loves to rock out while riding. Offering a far superior level of comfort and practicality when compared to regular headphones or earbuds, this handy device integrates directly into speaker-compatible helmets for seamless listening up on the hill.
Any helmet featuring slots for audio drop-ins can receive these speakers – including but not limited to helmet models from Bern, Giro, Smith, K2, and Anon. Simply slide them into the designated space, connect to them via Bluetooth, and you’re ready to go!
40mm drivers for clear Bluetooth wireless audio provides impressive sound quality, while a single charge provides up to 10 hours of playtime. The Chips 2.0s are also rated down to -20 degrees F when it comes to their cold tolerance, so they won’t quit on you on those especially chilly days.
Operating these speakers is furthermore made easy with two-button glove-friendly controls as well as voice control through Siri, so your favorite rider will never have to de-glove again in order to find the perfect track.
No doubt a game-changer when it comes to laying down nasty powder lines while jamming, the Chips 2.0s are a killer snowboarding accessory for virtually any rider!
Alright – here’s a seriously cool gift idea that’s both highly practical and surprisingly affordable considering its capabilities. The DryGuy DX Forced Air Boot & Garment Dryer is an ingenious at-home device that’s utilized to effectively and quickly dry boots, gloves, and other garments.
Featuring four different air tubes, the DryGuy DX can simultaneously dry four different garments at once – so you can set up a pair of boots and gloves, two pairs of boots, or any combination of wet garments. There are also two removable extension tubes included for use with especially tall boots up to 16 inches.
Able to apply heat (up to 105 degrees), or just forced air, you can furthermore carefully control how you dry your garments rather than recklessly blasting hot air at potentially sensitive fabrics/materials. There’s even a timer (up to three hours) so you can set it and forget without worrying about over-drying or harming your performance garments.
Including a one-year warranty, you can rest assured you’re gifting a quality product with the DryGuy DX that will no doubt prove itself practical for supporting winter season sports, and beyond!
The KOODER Boot Dryer is a super handy, portable device for drying boots and gloves on the go. It’s the perfect companion for snowboard and ski trips that doesn’t take up much pack space and ensures your feet and hands are happy, no matter how wet and wild things get out there.
You simply plug the device in and slide it into your boots or gloves, and it distributes even, controlled heat. You can use it overnight to dry totally soaked glove liners or boots, or run it for just an hour or two in order to eliminate damp spots.
The KOODER Boot Dryer furthermore eliminates odors and keeps your footwear from getting nasty after extended wear, so it’s a nice tool for keeping your gear locker nice and fresh as well.
Affordable, practical, and able to come along on virtually any adventure due to its righteous portability, this is a fail-safe gift that any snowboarder will be delighted to own.
One of our top picks within our gift list for outdoorsmen for its awesome portability, killer sound output and quality, and rock solid toughness, the Demerbox Waterproof Speaker will make for a tremendous gift idea for any snowboarder who likes to jam.
A brilliant tool for parking lot parties while getting suited and booted up with the gang, Demerbox’s speakers are nothing short of an impressive feat of acoustic engineering. Able to truly blast your favorite tunes with crisp clarity and deep, full bass, the snowboarder you’re shopping for will be an instant base-area legend (or nuisance) once equipped with this bad boy.
Built utilizing a crush-proof Pelican case and designed to be totally waterproof when you employ the port plug, this speaker is furthermore essentially indestructible, so it can handle the abuses of a snowy, wild tailgate in stride. The Pelican Box base upon which the speaker is built even offers some internal dry storage, so you can safely stash a few small items within the device itself.
Featuring a downright impressive 40 hours of battery life, the rider you’re shopping for can get quite a few days of use out of this powerhouse speaker before needing to recharge it. There is also internal USB charging integrated here, so you can use the Demerbox to juice up your phone and other devices.
An absolute champion of a portable, waterproof speaker, keep in mind the Demerbox will perform wonderfully out on the boat, at the campground, the beach, and beyond – the applications are endless!
Available in two different sizes and in a few different cool color options, this is one seriously rad gift idea that will become the star of the show within virtually anyone’s gear locker.
The Smith Quantum Helmet is a top-quality, high-performance piece of equipment geared towards serious riders who log a lot of days on the hill each season.
Built for long lifespan and unparalleled protection, this will make for an outstanding gift. Koroyd®, a fully-vented material that absorbs more energy in a crash than traditional foam construction alone is utilized throughout the helmet, so Smith has gone the whole nine yards engineering this bad boy. There is also of course MIPs protection for enhanced safety during angled impacts.
A sweat-wicking, odor-fighting liner is included to keep you warm, while an easily adjustable 22-vent design allows airflow adjustment as needed. The brand has even integrated the Quantum with a fitting-system that micro-adjusts to your head, so there’s no excuse not to be totally comfortable in there!
Available in a few different awesome aesthetics, selecting a helmet for any boarder on your gift list is made easy!
The Dakine Men’s Phoenix Gore-tex Mitt is a top-notch, highly versatile ski and snowboard Mitten designed for long-lasting performance and exceptional comfort and warmth. No matter what your favorite rider currently has in their glove/mitten lineup, we assure you this will make a killer addition!
Designed with a goat leather palm and back of hand, the Phonenix Mitts are built especially tough to withstand even the most reckless and rowdy riding styles. The rest of the mitten exterior consists of a 4-way stretch shell to maintain maximum water repellency as well as dexterity and overall feel.
Best of all, Dakine has equipped this model mitten with their waterproof-breathable GORE-TEX insert featuring Gore Active technology, enabling excellent temperature regulation and breathability. The removable liners also mean you can utilize the Phoenix Mittens at any point of the season – so these mittens remain an awesome companion from early to late season riding.
If you’re shopping for a gal, Dakine also offers this model mitten for women. If you think the rider you have in mind would rather own a pair of gloves over mittens, there’s a Phoenix model designed for them as well!
The Hestra Wakayama Retro Inspired Winter Glove will make for a truly special and practical gift for any rider who’s known to love classic, heritage-style aesthetics.
The brand recently sent me a pair of Wakayamas to field test, and I love the way they fit, feel, and look on the mountain. Hestra has engineered an impressive glove here that they describe as a mix of “rustic style and plush warmth”.
Equipped with Primaloft Gold Insulation, and removable wool terry liners that effectively trap air, these gloves are warmer than they might appear. Neoprene cuffs promote a nice and snug fit while included wrist loops ensure the Wakayamas don’t go anywhere – so they’re just as functional as they are attractive.
The exterior is constructed from 100% cowhide and is somehow nice and soft to the touch despite its high level of integrity. Not only are these gloves a stellar option for snowboarding, skiing, and other winter sports, they are easily packable, and more than stylish enough to be worn on daily commutes, and in other casual contexts.
With a totally cool array of two-tone color options to choose from, this pair of unisex gloves furthermore has an available aesthetic to match anyone and everyone’s style!
thirtytwo’s Men’s Lashed Premium Snowboard Boot will make for a killer gift for just about any boarder on your shopping list who’s due for a new pair of boots.
Equipped with the brand’s Performance Fit System and fitted with their ultra-soft Energy Foam outsole, this is an exceptionally comfortable pair of laced boots, offering solid support and cushioning.
The performance fit liner is furthermore constructed with dual density intuition foam in order to maximize stability underfoot and provide proper stiffness. Rated 7/10 on the brand’s flex scale, they are fairly forgiving boots perfectly suited for tearing up the park, and freestyle all-mountain riding. If the rider you’re shopping for is known to have a need for unchecked speed, maybe consider something a bit stiffer.
Featuring a stylish leather aesthetic, the Lashed’s are furthermore a head turning pair of boots that will be envied on every slope!
Both a striking statement piece and a brilliantly engineered pair of optics for a wide range of applications, the bollé Chronoshield Sunglasses are a wonderful go-to gift for snowboarders with an appreciation for gnarly aesthetics.
Designed for crystal clear panoramic views, complete and total coverage, and the utmost level of comfort, these shades are a brilliant sunglasses option for road tripping and daily wear, as well as for actively riding depending on who you are.
The Chronoshields are available in several different lens options, each offering its own advantages, but where the brand has really excelled here in my opinion is with their applied Thermogrip technology. The utilized temple tips, nose pads, and adjustable nosepiece are all made from proprietary Thermogrip material offering hydrophilic properties that make the components even more grippy when wet. In other words – these shades feel awesome on your face and won’t budge on you even during periods of extreme exertion.
bollé recently sent me a pair of Chronoshields to field test equipped with their new Volt+ lens, and I’ve been quite impressed with the optic’s overall performance. The lens offers “a 30% color enhancement (twice the market average) while maintaining natural white point, increased depth perception, and high-performance polarization”, so these bad boys truly make your surroundings pop!
The Phantom photochromatic lens option is also a crowd-favorite when it comes to razor-sharp clarity – so it’s tough to go wrong here.
Available in several different lens and frame color combinations, selecting a pair of Chronoshields for the snowboarder you’re shopping for should be a mindful decision. An equally wonderful option for wear behind the wheel and while strapped in up on the hill, the rider you’re shopping for will have a hard time taking these shades off no matter what they’re up to.
Sometimes you need some cargo space up on the mountain depending on what kind of day you’re getting into. The Mammut Nirvana 35 Ski & Snowboard Backpack is a wonderful companion for touring and freeriding endeavors alike, offering a plethora of storage within a streamlined, high-speed/low-drag package.
Suitable for single or multi-day ski or snowboard tours, the Nirvana 35 is engineered for unparalleled comfort, durability, and practicality through its utilized materials and integrated features.
Built with high-density, 2-layer EVA back padding and a removable stretch fabric hip belt, this pack will never betray you in regards to chaffe or uncomfortable shifting while actively hiking or riding. Diagonal and A-Ski carrying systems and a snowboard carrier feature are also integrated, so you can effectively carry your board or skis wherever you’re comfortable trekking. A mindfully engineered U-frame goes on to further increase carrying comfort and load transfer with attached skis or boards, so the brand has truly not cut any corners here.
Designed with full rear zipper access to the main compartment (even with an attached board), a soft-lined goggle compartment, integrated helmet carrier, hydration bladder sleeve, zippered pocket on the hip belt, and more, the Nirvana is a full-feature pack decked out with the whole nine yards.
Perfect for expert-level, intensive snowboard tours into the heart of the gnarliest conditions as well as a great choice for loading up with beers and snacks for a day of casual resort riding, the Nirvana is a top-notch versatile pack that beautifully supports any riding style or skill level.
The Dakine Heli Pack is a brilliant, especially low-profile backpack option that’s very nicely engineered for comfortable, no-nonsense riding while offering just the right amount of storage for your essential gear.
Although this minimalist technical snow pack is backcountry approved and equipped with a vertical snowboard carry and diagonal ski carry system as well as an external shovel slot, we think it’s perfectly suited for resort riding. The slim, streamlined design of this pack will make you forget you’re even wearing it, and it also doesn’t feel burdensome against the seatback while riding a chairlift.
Whether the rider you’re shopping for chooses to utilize the Heli Pack for ambitious touring applications or just plain old fun resort riding, they’re bound to fall in love with the fit and feel of this bag.
It’s the perfect size for toting all of your essential safety gear while in the backcountry, and also just the right capacity for more casual days where you want to pack a lunch, an extra pair of gloves, some water, and maybe a backup layer.
Featuring 12 liters of storage, an insulated hydration sleeve that doubles as a 15-inch laptop pocket, a safety whistle on the sternum strap, and a fleece-lined goggle/phone pocket, the Heli Pack is mindfully equipped for all sorts of endeavors both on and off the mountain. Great for urban commutes, alpine hikes, and even as a carry-on travel companion, the application of this adventure-ready snow pack are endless.
Make sure to check out our top list of the best snowboarding backpacks for some additional options worth checking out!
The StoreYourBoard Multi Snowboard Home and Garage Wall Mount will make for an awesome space-saving gift for any household with a passion for boarding.
Strong enough to hold one or two snowboards on each level, you can stash a total of eight snowboards with this easy to install device. The tracks measure four feet tall and the arms are 14.5 inches, so you can store a whole lot more than just snowboards here. Surfboards, skis, wake boards, tools, and more can all be placed on this rack, creating a plethora of much-appreciated free space in one’s gear locker or garage.
Simply screw in the tracks to your preferred mounting point, attach the arms, and reap the benefits of off-the-ground gear storage.
Every avid snowboarder gets their board tuned at the start of each season, and oftentimes a few times throughout. The Demon Complete Ski & Snowboard Tune Kit with Wax and Brush Kit is a wise tool to own for riders who are passionate about the condition of their board wax and edge.
Including a flat file, edge tuner, wax scraper, tuning stone, three wire brushes, adjustable temperature iron, polish pad, P-tex, and a carry case, this is a highly inclusive, impressive quality tune-up kit for the price point. The brand even includes 133 grams of Demon Wax designed for Universal snow temperatures with this purchase, so your favorite rider will have everything they need to give their trusty steed some love before hitting the slopes.
The included iron is well rated for ease of use and features a dial for precise temperature adjustment, so chances are the person you’re shopping for will find no need to upgrade it. The brand furthermore offers a lifetime warranty on the iron, so you can be confident you’re gifting a quality tune-up kit with this one.
If the boarder you’re shopping for loves to pack their bags and chase powder wherever in the world it’s fresh, the Dakine Low Roller Snowboard Bag will make for an awesome travel companion.
Able to accommodate two boards (one with attached bindings), boots, and outerwear, this is a relatively high capacity travel bag while still retaining a more than manageable profile and weight. There is even an exterior zippered pocket for stashing a few extra pieces of essential gear.
Offering 360° padded board protection, dual carry handles, and durable roller wheels for effortless transit to wherever it is you’re heading, Dakine has engineered this bag to effectively support any ski trip, big or small.
There is even an attachment point integrated into the design that enables you to attach this board bag to your regular rolling luggage, even further freeing up your hands – pretty handy right!?
With a wide assortment of colors and patterns to choose from, the brand has made selecting a Low Roller Board Bag a piece of cake for anyone on your shopping list.
The Dakine Tour Snowboard Bag is an excellent option for grab-and-go trips to your local hill, or for international adventures to far away powder stashes. If your favorite shredder doesn’t own a quality board bag, then they’ll be beyond stoked to receive this gift.
With capacity for one board, boots and outerwear as well as an exterior pocket perfect for stashing a tuning kit or other essential items, the Tour Snowboard Bag offers a great degree of storage potential for its weight (under four pounds).
360-degree padding keeps hard goods properly protected, while dual end handles and a removable shoulder strap enable easy carrying. There are no wheels included with this bag in order to keep it as low profile and portable as possible, so if you like the idea of gifting a roller bag, check out the Dakine Low Roller Snowboard Bag listed above, or another one of our favorites, the Phantom Flight Travel Bag from Demon United.
Available in an array of cool colors and patterns, customizing the Dakine Tour to your favorite rider’s preferred aesthetic is furthermore made easy.
Able to safely carry up to six pairs of skis or four snowboards, the Thule Universal Snowsport Carrier is a must-have accessory for road warriors who drive themselves to the mountain.
Including all of the necessary universal factory mounting hardware, this board carrier is compatible with all Thule and Yakima roof racks, as well as most factory racks. Installation is a breeze to complete even for folks who are known not to be handy, and popping the carriers of is just as easy when the season comes to a close.
Some outdoorsmen utilize this style rack for securing fishing poles and other thin diameter pieces of gear/equipment to their rooftop, so if the snowboarder you have in mind has more than a few hobbies, chances are they might leave this bad boy on year-round and employ it for several applications.
Featuring a one-key system with two lock cylinders and keys, whatever it is that you choose to store up there is safe and secure until you unlock it.
No doubt a thoughtful and practical snowboarding gift that will free up precious car space for more riders, luggage, and more.
The Thule SideKick Rooftop Cargo Box is a downright awesome road trip companion that makes packing for gear-intensive ski trips a total breeze. If your favorite boarder drives a vehicle with limited storage and is forced to jam-pack their car with all of their essential gear, this tool will put an end to the maddening game of Tetris they’re used to playing.
This roof box does not have the length to accommodate snowboards or skis, but it is perfect for stashing suitcases, camp gear, boots, bindings, and other otherwise cumbersome gear. The compact design furthermore leaves room for other roof-mounted accessories, so depending on the vehicle, the person you’re shopping for may be able to utilize a snowboard mount up there as well.
The external dimensions measure 54 by 25 by 15.5 inches, while the interior comes in at 48 by 23 by 13.5 inches. Most notable, this is a nice and tall roof box that can accommodate especially thick suitcases and luggage. Featuring a 75-pound load capacity, the SideKick is up for most gear loads.
Installed through the utilization of sturdy U-bolts with reinforcement plates and adjustable brackets, Thule has ensured there’s a nice and secure fit to almost any roof rack, without the hassle of an intensive install.
The Magog Boots from KODIAK are a top-notch pair of waterproof winter boots perfect for navigating cold, snowy conditions in style. While this gift idea isn’t terribly affordable, this is a killer investment purchase that will remain a wardrobe staple for many years to come.
Built with warm insulation, high-quality waterproof leather, sealed seams, and a waterproof membrane, these boots handle the worst of winter in stride. The Magogs are the perfect companion for powder-seeking road trips, and make for a stellar daily driver no matter the season – just keep in mind they are warm.
Equipped with 200 grams of Thinsulate insulation and a soft microfiber lining, these boots are beyond toasty. Beyond their impressive warmth and comfort rating, a removable leather memory foam footbed is included here for a nice degree of cushion and rebound, so they feel great underfoot after a long day of all-out riding.
Not to be overlooked, a slip-resistant lug rubber outsole provides excellent traction over variable and uneven terrain, so your favorite rider will be properly supported from icy resort parking lots to snow-laden hiking trails.
Available in several different striking leather aesthetics, the hardest part about gifting these boots is selecting a favorite style!
The Shak Lite Jacket from ibex is a brilliantly engineered, highly versatile mid layer available for both men and women that’s bound to make for a knock-out snowboarding gift.
Wearing wonderfully as a performance piece over a base layer and underneath a waterproof shell, and equally awesome as a causal layer for lounging at the base lodge, or even a night out on the town, the applications of the Shak Lite Jacket are vast.
Built with lightweight, 100% Merino Ponte knit, this garment offers an awesome degree of natural stretch for unrestricted movement and is remarkably soft against the skin if you choose to wear it without a base layer. The brand has also include gusseted underarms here for even more mobility during active pursuits.
Including reverse coil zip closures, a wind flap zipper guard, a reinforced neck seam to prevent stretching, and two zippered pockets, ibex has hit all the bases to ensure you get far more than your money’s worth out of this garment.
Available in a nice selection of different muted colors, the Shak Lite will furthermore impress you and the rider you’re shopping for with its inherently cool, go-anywhere syle.
If you like the idea of gifting a quality pair of new snow goggles but don’t have an especially generous budget to work with, the Wildhorn Pipeline Ski Goggles should absolutely be on your radar.
An official supplier of the US Ski and snowboard Team, Wildhorn is a respected budget brand within the industry. Their products offer pro-level performance at a far more reasonable price point, so those seeking an affordable gift should absolutely perk their ears here.
The Pipeline Goggles offer 100% UV protection through a scratch and fog-resistant polycarbonate lens available in a plethora of different colors for closely matching any given day’s light conditions. The brand has furthermore built these goggles with their renowned Aurora Tech system, enabling super rapid switching out of the lenses through an easy-clip magnetic locking system – so consider pairing this gift with an extra lens!
Add in the triple-layer foam for a high degree of comfort and effective moisture-wicking, and you’ve got yourself top-notch pair of goggles that’s ready for any and all conditions.
The Smith 4D MAG Snow Goggles are a top-notch, performance choice of optics geared towards serious snowboarders and skiers.
Equipped with ChromaPop™ lenses to enhance contrast and natural color, these goggles truly make your surroundings pop. Smith has also employed their BirdsEye Vision™ build with these goggles, enabling an especially wide field of view in order to keep a keen eye on your peripherals.
Perhaps most practical of all, the MAG™ lens change system utilized here uses magnets for quick, easy lens changes, so the snowboarder you’re shopping for can be ready for any and all light conditions.
Designed with the QuickFit strap adjustment system for finding just the right fit quickly, an ultra-wide silicone-backed strap, and three-layer DriWix face foam to for enhanced comfort and fog prevention, the 4D MAG Goggles furthermore feel great on your face.
It should be noted that these goggles are designed for seamless integration with Smith helmets in regards to ventilation and fit, but that certainly doesn’t mean they’re not a stellar option whatever your helmet choice is.
Offering crystal clear, color enhanced views, a wonderfully comfortable customizable fit, and a totally cool aesthetic, it’s easy to see why the 4D MAG Goggles are an industry leading option.
The Workwear Duffle by United By Blue is a downright cool and highly functional 42-liter bag perfect for loading up your essential gear on day trips and weekend outings. Awesome as a gear-tote, or as regular luggage, the Workwear Duffle offers a high degree of organization, and an ample overall storage capacity.
Built from a durable organic cotton canvas body and accented with vegetable tanned leather zipper pulls and brass hardware, this is a striking, head-turning bag option on top of its functionality.
Offering a generously sized main compartment for stashing your most cumbersome gear and garments in addition to a plethora of zippered and snap-closure pockets and compartments, finding a designated place for all of your snowboarding essentials is made easy here. It’s the type of bag you build a practiced routine with when it comes time to load up, so chances are your favorite rider will develop a love affair with this piece of innovative luggage.
Offering a classic, heritage style aesthetic, awesome array of mindfully placed pockets and compartments, and plenty of room for even your more bulky snowboarding essentials, the Workwear Duffle is bound to be an instant staple in the gear locker of whoever it is you’re shopping for that will see tons of use beyond solely snowboarding applications.
It’s also worth noting that United By Blue is a B-Corp certified brand with a strong commitment to sustainability and pollution mitigation. For every product sold, the brand pledges to remove one pound of trash from our planet’s oceans and waterways – so this is truly a gift you can feel good about giving!
If you’re shopping for an expert or aspiring backcountry rider, consider giving the gift of a safer experience while tearing it up out in the field. The Backcountry Access BCA Tracker 4 Avalanche Beacon + Avalanche Probe is a wonderful, user-friendly introduction to search and rescue technology, and also a likely upgrade if the rider you have in mind already owns gear of this nature.
Including a BCA Tracker 4 Avalanche Beacon/Transceiver and a 260cm aluminum avalanche probe, this is a very reasonably priced safety kit. There is also a body harness and batteries included for the beacon.
Upgraded from the previous model, the Tracker 4 features a rubberized over-molded case, larger LED display, and the same easy to use Tracker interface previously utilized. Equipped with signal suppression and Big Picture modes for deliberate multiple-victim searching as well as motion-sensing auto revert-to-transmit mode, this is an advanced piece of no-nonsense safety equipment that won’t waste any time locating avalanche victims in the event of an emergency. The software is furthermore of course upgradable.
Those with a passion for snowboard and ski touring are likely well aware of the inherent risks, but a gift like this will nonetheless be a solid reminder of how safety should ALWAYS come first while seeking out those crispy, untouched lines.
Backcountry enthusiasts, snowmobile shredders, and adventurous riders, in general, should all consider the benefits of snowboarding or skiing with a highly capable radio. No matter how safe and mindful you may be, accidents happen up on the hill, so it goes without saying owning equipment that enables you to call for help is a must.
The Backcountry Access BC Link 2.0 Radio is a brilliant solution when it comes to staying connected to your friends in the field, as well as emergency services while embarking on particularly gnarly winter endeavors.
Featuring a maximum range of 40 miles, and a usable range of approximately 6 miles, the BC Link 2.0 is an invaluable tool for riders who seek the thrill of the trails and wilderness zones not often trekked. Offering up to 400 hours of battery life in standby mode (through a rechargeable Lithium battery) and able to span 22 FRS GMRS channels and 121 sub-channels in order to ensure minimal interference, this radio truly means business.
The brand has integrated a Smart Mic grill designed to be impervious to snow-packing and has furthermore designed the BC Link 2.0 to integrate into all Float avalanche airbags and Stash backpacks for even easier carrying.
Backcountry Access has even gone on to mindfully protect the on/off/channel selection dial switch from inadvertent channel changing and included an easy to view battery display, making this a particularly user-friendly radio option for backcountry endeavors and beyond.
Depending on one’s riding style, carrying a portable, but extensive first-aid kit is a wise practice. If you’re shopping for a backcountry shredder or touring enthusiast, the Compact Adventure First Aid Kit from VSSL could make for a great gift idea.
This is a mindfully put together first aid kit curated specifically for adventures in the outdoors. The contents include everything from Steri wound-closure strips, to blister protection, so just about everything you’d want to confidently patch yourself up off-grid is here. If the rider you’re shopping for doesn’t see a need for some of the components such as the included face mask or thermometer, they can simply remove them or swap them out for more practical items.
Where the Compact Adventure First Aid Kit really excels is through its remarkably light weight and packable profile. Engineered to all fit within a watertight military-grade aluminum tube, this handy kit measures just 9.375 by 2 inches, and weighs an impressive 1.06 pounds – easily sliding into even low-capacity snowboarding packs.
Perhaps most practical of all, the tube is also equipped with an integrated 4-mode, 200-lumen LED light, as well as an oil-filled precision compass. If the rider you’re shopping for finds themselves in the dark and disoriented, this is a capable tool for finding a way back to safety.
The Dakine Pyramid Studs Stomp Pad will make for a wonderful stocking stuffer or add-on gift for a snowboarder who lacks un-clipped traction on their trusty steed.
Designed as an alternative to traditional adhesive stomp pads, these zinc alloy studs can be separated and placed on your top sheet where they are needed most for optimal boot grip. Application is quick and easy through utilization of the simple peel and stick adhesive backing, so installing this superior stomp-pad is not any more intensive than what your favorite rider is used to.
Best of all, the ability to separate the nine different studs means you can carefully place them as to not cover your board graphic – pretty neat right?
No explanation needed here – the One Mfg Game Boy Snowboard Stomp Pad will make a cherished gift for a lover of old school gaming and shredding.
This is a simple five-by-six-inch, high-impact thermoplastic stomp pad intended for adding traction to your board top when moving around with one foot out of your bindings. Molded spikes throughout the pad provide a solid grip underfoot, yet feature a smooth finish that won’t abrade or tear clothing or gloves while carrying your board.
Application is as simple as cleaning your top sheet, peeling off the adhesive sticker, and firming fixing the pad. Voilà!
The Pelican 70 Quart Elite Cooler is an ideal option for boarders who bring the whole nine yards to the mountain when it comes to food and beverage. If the rider you’re shopping for prefers to take a break midday in order to eat a packed lunch and save on steep resort prices, they’ll love owning this high-capacity cooler.
Engineered with two inches of polyurethane insulation and a 360-degree freezer-grade gasket, the Elite Cooler provides extreme ice retention, so groceries will stay nice and fresh for days in there if needed.
Four integrated self-draining cup holders are built into the cooler top so everyone has a spot to place their beverage while tailgating after a big day on the hill, while rubberized non-skid feet ensure the Elite doesn’t slide around.
Equiped with over-molded carry handles, three-inch locking latches, a reinforced lockable hasp, integrated bottle opener, anti-shear hinge system, and molded-in tie-down slots, Pelican has designed this workhorse of a cooler to be both impressively feature-rich, as well as indestructible.
The brand even includes their lifetime guarantee on this product, so if the rider you’re shopping for somehow finds a way to bust it, they’re totally covered.
With a few different unique color schemes to choose from, you can even personalize the Elite Cooler to almost anyone’s style preference.
One of our top picks within our list of the best insulated backpacks, the IceMule Pro Cooler Backpack is a stellar option for actively snowboarding.
Built with the brand’s ultra-tough Muleskin exterior and interior and equipped with PolarLayer insulation, the Pro Cooler is built to withstand heavy abuse without issue, and can retain ice-like temperatures for up to two days.
Featuring a 23-liter capacity (18 cans +ice), this is a fairly spacious portable cooler option that can then be gradually collapsed throughout the day due to its roll-top design. It’s a brilliant feature that enables you to become more and more streamlined as you work your way through the cooler’s contents.
Equipped with padded, air mesh shoulder straps and a sternum strap, the IceMule Pro can furthermore be cinched nice and snug against your person, so although there’s no internal frame of any sort, this pack won’t cramp your style while tearing it up.
It’s built to be totally leakproof, and will even float if using it around water, so the applications of this cooler bag are vast if you’re shopping for a snowboarder with a multitude of outdoor hobbies!
Shopping for a snowboarder or skier who prefers to pack a lunch? Whether the rider you have in mind likes to bring along a sandwich and snacks or a jacket full of beers, the Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze 24 Can Backpack Cooler will make for a wonderful companion on the mountain.
While we realize keeping food and beverages cold is not much of a challenge while skiing given the fact that it’s a winter landscape, this backpack will keep all your drinks and snacks nice and chilly when compared to stashing them in a regular backpack or on your person. Alternatively, a cooler backpack such as this is a wonderful way to keep your lunch or beverage of choice warm – so the rider you have in mind could employ this pack as an insulated space for a hot thermos. Ever had a steaming bowl of chili or a piping hot cider drink on the ski lift? Me neither, but it sounds lovely!
Designed with the brand’s Ultra Safe leak proof lining with Microban, The Deep Freeze Cooler will never allow any wetness in or out, and is furthermore a piece of cake to wipe clean when you need to. The brand has also engineered this cooler for abrasion and puncture resistance, so it can hold its own when bombing down tight tree runs and taking tumbles.
Featuring a few different zippered compartments and even some bungee storage on the pack front, your favorite snowboarder can also utilize this cooler backpack for stashing some other essential gear, or even an extra layer or two. A padded back with breathable mesh panels and adjustable padded backpack straps means actively riding with this cooler is far from a burden, but keep in mind there are no chest or waist straps here.
Offering a relatively streamlined fit, generous capacity for food, drinks and gear, and an impressive insulating ability all within a tough-built cooler, the Deep Freeze Backpack is a killer option for days on the mountain that will no doubt see all sorts of other applications throughout the entire year!
The Men’s Wooderson Snowboard Pant by Thirtytwo will make for a cherished and regularly utilized gift that’s bound to be an awesome upgrade from your favorite snowboarder’s existing snow pants.
A top selling pant option from the brand, the Wooderson Pants are built with the brand’s REPEL 15k Dura-Stretch fabric for an exceptional degree of mobility and a “timeless chino look.” They’re incredibly comfortable and unrestrictive while actively riding, provide total repellency from the elements, and feature a totally cool look.
Thirtytwo’s Team Level Lining System is also integrated here, further boosting the comfort stats of the pants.
In regards to fit and integration into the rest of your snow apparel, the Wooderson’s feature a metal shank waistband closure with a zippered fly, hidden drawcord waist cinch, and snap-lock jacket-to-pant belt loop interface. They’re mindfully designed to seamlessly pair with virtually any jacket, so no need to wonder if they’ll complement your favorite rider’s current lineup of outerwear.
Available in several different cool colors and patterns, the Woodersons are a sure-fire choice of radical snowboarding gift for any rider who appreciates a proper blend of performance and style.
If the snowboarder you’re shopping for doesn’t already own a pair of snow bibs, the Burton Men’s Reserve Bib Pant could make for a stellar gift option!
Bibs aren’t for everyone when it comes to actively riding, but their warmth level and ability to exclude the elements when paired with a hard shell are unparalleled regardless of how you feel about them. The Reserve Bib Pant is designed with a regular fit in order not to feel too snug or baggy on your person, so if this style of apparel is new to the rider you have in mind, this option will make a great introduction.
Built with 100% polyester DRYRIDE two-layer fabric and fully taped seams, this piece of outerwear is truly impervious to wetness and wind. The material is effectively breathable despite its weather resistance, and zippered mesh vents located on the inside of each leg go on to promote proper temperature regulation.
Perhaps best of all depending on your riding style, the Reserve Bib Pants are extensively outfitted with a plethora of pockets and on-your-person storage potential. Zippered microfleece hand-warmer pockets, a zippered chest pocket, cargo pockets with hook-and-loop closure, and back pockets with hook-and-loop closure all total to an impressive degree of gear capacity and organization, so if the boarder you’re shopping for is known to have full pockets, they’ll love these.
Not to be overlooked, a pair of bibs is a beautiful piece of apparel to own for a wide range of contexts outside of actively riding. Clearing off the car and scraping the windshield and passively hanging out at the base with a beer in hand calls for a no-nonsense, WARM layer that you can rest assured you’ll stay dry in, so think beyond the slopes with this gift idea.
Available in a huge array of color options, there’s furthermore a Reserve Bib Pant for any and all riders’ preferred aesthetic.
A stellar affordable option, the Volcom Women’s Species Stretch Snowpant is one of our favorite picks for women when it comes to style, functionality, and bang for your buck. If you’re shopping for a gal who’s due for some new outerwear up on the hill, be sure to check this gift idea out.
Built with a tough, critically taped 10K 2-layer shell with the brand’s v-science breathable lining system, these snow pants are a stonewall to moisture while remaining effectively breathable. Mesh-lined zippered vents on the inner legs are furthermore present when you really need to dump some heat out there.
Equipped with Volcom’s patented Zip Tech jacket-to-pant interface and boot gaiter system, the Species Snowpants exclude each and every snowflake from breaching your shell once properly fitted. The brand has designed these pants with a slim, contoured fit featuring a narrow, articulated knee and a nice degree of stretch in the fabric to maximize mobility, so they both feel and look great.
Loaded with an array of awesomely practical features including brushed tricot-lined hand warming pockets, a reinforced back hem, specialty lift ticket ring, and adjustable inner waistband, the brand has not cut any corners here.
Offered in a wide selection of cute colors and patterns, there’s furthermore an aesthetic for just about every gal’s preferred style.
If you like the idea of gifting a high-quality, yet affordable pair of new snow pants for actively riding in, the Volcom Men’s Carbon Ergo Relaxed Fit Snowboard Pant should most definitely be on your radar.
These 100% polyester pants feature taped seams and a waterproof/breathability rating of 10,000mm/10,000gm², totally excluding wetness while remaining effectively breathable.
Featuring a relaxed ergo-fit for comfort and unrestricted mobility, the Carbon Pants are perfect for riders who prefer a looser fit on the mountain. Add in the Zip Tech pant-to-jacket interface and integrated boot gaiters, and you’ve got a seamless snow-defense system that moves nice and freely, no matter your riding style.
Front zippered pockets are also present, so you’re able to stash a few small essentials on your person.
Offered in an extensive array of unique color options, you can furthermore personalize the Carbon Ergo Pants to any rider’s preferred aesthetic.
The Cotopaxi Dorado Half-Zip Fleece Jacket is a hip, head-turning statement piece that’s somehow even cozier than it is aesthetically sharp.
Built from 100% recycled polyester fabric, this is an exceptionally soft and supple pullover that’s perfect for hanging at the base lodge and commuting to the mountain. It can also absolutely be worn as a mid-layer while actively riding – because taking this ultra-cozy fleece off will prove to be a challenge.
Elastic binding at the collar and cuffs keeps chilly drafts out, and a zippered chest pocket and two hand pockets provide you with some space to stash what you need to.
Available in several different striking, retro-reminiscent color patterns, The Dorado Half-Zip is bound to make a memorable and cherished gift for virtually any rider.
The Lightweight Patch Logo Windbreaker by Body Glove is a handy layer to own for enduring the elements in style while hanging at the resort base, commuting to and from the slopes, or tailgating the parking lot.
Featuring a 100% polyester build with an interior water-resistant coating, this piece of outerwear offers a waterproof pressure resistance of 600mm and elastic cuffs for further wetness exclusion.
There is no real insulating value here, so this is more so the type of layer you throw over your flannel or fleece to block the wind and wetness during casual hangouts. That being said, this is a fairly high-performance piece of outerwear, so while we don’t necessarily recommend it for actively riding, it is absolutely a suitable layer for active, all-season pursuits.
Decked out with a mesh-lined 3-panel hood, matte-finish eyelets and zippers, a tear-away neck label, and welt pockets and mesh pocket bags, the Patch Logo Windbreaker is impressively feature rich for the price point.
Available in a few different two-tone and solid color options, Body Glove has designed a go-anywhere garment with this one that looks sharp on just about everyone!
The StretchDown Pant by Mountain Hardwear is a supremely toasty and devastatingly cozy garment perfect for both lounging and effective layering that is a must-have piece of apparel for lovers of snow sports.
Available in both men’s and women’s sizing, this righteous pair of performance pants feature an impressively durable exclusive stretch-woven fabric, and RDS-certified, Bluesign approved 700-fill down insulation. Designed for unparalleled warmth without sacrificing freedom of movement, the StretchDown Pant utilizes weaved pockets of down insulation from a single fabric to achieve unrestricted mobility.
Whether the snowboarder you have in mind chooses to wear these pants over a base layer for especially chilly casual hangouts, or underneath a waterproof shell for actively riding on the most brutally cold days of the season, this garment will prove itself to be invaluable in a number of different contexts.
Also a great piece to own for camping, hunting, hiking, and even fishing applications, the StretchDown Pant is a particularly brilliant gift idea if shopping for a snowboarder who also enjoys a mess of other outdoor hobbies.
Make sure to check out our list of the best down pants if you like this gift idea!
Offering a cool and unique style as well as a plethora of practical integrated features, the Men’s Light Anorak by thirtytwo is a radical head-turning piece of outerwear great for gifting.
Built with the brand’s 32 REPEL 10K fabrication with a fully seam-taped 2-layer polyester plain weave shell, this jacket is a total barrier to wetness and wind while remaining effectively breathable. Mesh lined zippered vents are also present in the event you need to heat dump fast.
This is a quarter zip anorak, so you pull it over your base layers rather than zip it up which some riders might be intrigued by.
Loaded with awesome features, thirtytwo has equipped this shell with a toggle adjustable hood, brushed tricot chin guard, Lycra wrist gaiters, handwarmer pockets, a media pocket, adjustable cinch cuff, and more – so the rider you’re shopping for is bound to be impressed with this one!
Lightweight, impressively packable, warm as can be, and featuring a totally cool, fashion-forward look, the Fjällräven Expedition Pack Down Jacket is a must-have piece of outerwear for cold season fun.
Insulated with ethically sourced 700-fill goose down in stitched-through channels and reinforced with synthetic insulation over the shoulders for extra resistance against pressure and moisture, the Expedition Pack Down Jacket is seriously warm for its weight and compresses wonderfully when its time to stuff it and go.
Able to collapse into its own interior pocket, this down layer is an easy companion to pack on any snowboard trip, near or far.
Engineered with a recycled nylon shell, Fjällräven has furthermore built this jacket for resilience against abrasion and puncture, so your favorite rider should be able to beat on this garment for quite some time.
An awesome layer for a night out on the town, daily commutes, base lodge festivities, and beyond, the Pack Down Jacket will no doubt make for a killer gift!
A classic look both on and off the hill, Carhartt’s Knit Cuffed Beanies are a crowd favorite piece of apparel for snow sport enthusiasts and fashion-forward characters everywhere.
Built from the brand’s 100% acrylic, stretchable rib-knit fabric, these beanies are just as comfortable as they are toasty. Priced affordably and available in a huge spectrum of colors, there’s a Knit Cuffed Beanie to match every cold-season style you can think of.
A great gift for the guys and gals alike, you can’t go wrong with this solid go-to!
Here’s a gift idea for the ladies out there that embrace winter, and like to look good doing it. If you’re shopping for a snowboarding gal who appreciates both cozy and functional winter apparel, they will no doubt find a friend in the United By Blue EcoKnit™ Pocket Scarf.
Built from 68% recycled polyester, 12% acrylic, 10% polyamide, 7% wool, and 3% spandex, this is simply a rectangular scarf with patch pockets on each end. You can stuff your hands in there when you need an exposure break, or stash a phone or wallet if you need an extra hand.
The Outdoors Jogger Sweatpant from Smith is a killer go-to gift idea if you’re stumped on what to purchase your favorite snowboarder that they’re bound to instantly fall in love with.
These are a truly awesome pair of hang-around sweats perfect for lounging at the base, and for driving to and from the mountain in. Built from a 80% cotton, and 20% polyester midweight fleece and designed with tapered legs and ribbed cuffs, these sweatpants are furthermore suitable for wear underneath a shell while actively riding – although they are far from a performance base layer.
Where these joggers really excel is with their cool, relaxed aesthetic, and comfort rating. They are bound to impress anyone who loves to kick back in both comfort and style, so those shopping for a boarder who ” already has everything” will most definitely find a friend here!
Here’s an awesome hang-around shoe that will be a welcome embrace for tired feet after a long day of riding. The Lamo Romeo Slip-on Shoe is an easy to slide into, faux fur-lined slipper offering adequate traction and a charming aesthetic, so fret not if you’re struggling to come up with both a thoughtful and practical gift idea.
Built with a dashing suede upper and thermoplastic rubber outsole, these are impressively capable slippers when it comes to navigating icy parking lots and variable terrain. We don’t recommend braving wintery trails in these slip-ons, but they are absolutely equipped for underfoot traction when it comes to hanging at the base or tailgating the resort parking lot.
Best of all, elastic panels provide a nice and snug fit that remains effortless to slide into, so the Romeos will stay put nicely while also not willingly allowing in any snow.
Available in a few different leather aesthetics, Lamo has engineered an attractive slipper here that’s bound to become an immediate all-star in regards to comfort and style. Be sure to check out our list of the best camp shoes for some alternative options of casual footwear perfect for mountain commutes and post shred-session hangs.
The gift of a crispy new flannel has always been a solid go-to, no matter the occasion. The Responsible Flannel by United By Blue features a dashing aesthetic, high-quality fabrics, and cozy fit, making it a wonderful option for gifting if you’re stumped on what to purchase your favorite snowboarder.
A handsome piece of apparel for enjoying beers at the base, tailgating the parking lot, and for nights out on the town, this is a fail-safe gift that will look sharp on anyone.
Built with the brand’s signature silky soft brushed flannel twill consisting of 60% organic cotton, and 40% recycled polyester, the Responsible Flannel is furthermore as the name implies, easy on the environment compared to most of the competition.
Available in a rad array of different plaid patterns, selecting a style to match the preference of your favorite snowboarder is made easy.
Designed for snow sports but able to be worn comfortably year round, the Swiftwick Pursuit Twelve Winter Sport Sock is a fantastic go-to for snowboarding applications.
Offering moderate compression and built with fine gauge no-itch merino wool in order to keep your feet dry and happy all day long, the brand has engineered a truly supportive and comfortable sock here. The Pursuit Twelves furthermore feature built-in channels at the top of the sock that effectively release heat and moisture to improve breathability.
Mid-level cushion nicely absorbs impacts without feeling too bulky, while a virtually invisible toe seam eliminates friction at the toes. The brand has truly hit all the bases here in regards to performance.
Perfect for snowboarding and skiing, as well as all-season hiking, trial running, and cycling, the boarder you’re shopping for will likely end up purchasing themselves a few extra pairs of these bad boys for their awesome versatility alone!
The Zip Stick Retractable Lip Balm Holder will make for a brilliant stocking stuffer or add-on gift idea that will enable your favorite snowboarder easy, instant access to their chapstick or lip balm while actively riding.
Able to clip to your bag, jacket, or snow pants, this handy little retractable zinger has your back when the wind, cold, and sun start to dry out your lips.
Being able to signal for help is downright important for snowboarders of all skill levels and riding styles. If you get stuck in a tree-well, injured deep within a glade, or have your bindings or other pivotal gear fail on you, an emergency whistle might be the difference between life and death.
LuxoGear’s Emergency Whistles are ultralight, super loud, and built with a minimalist design in order to prevent failure. Crafted from high impact ABS plastic to ensure strong durability and complete waterproof moisture resistance, these whistles also won’t stick to your lips in the cold like metal has a tendency to.