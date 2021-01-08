13 Best Fishing Rod Holders For Your Vehicle

The RodMounts Sumo Suction Rod Carrier is a brilliant innovation in fishing rod holders. It allows you to safely secure your poles to the outside of your vehicle that’s easily popped on and off in seconds.

This is more of a transport system than a storage system considering the suction cups pop right off of your vehicle when you’re done using the device.

The brand claims this rod holder features a higher grip-strength than the magnetic alternatives by employing the suction cup attachment points – allowing for greater highway speeds, bumpier roads, and stronger crosswinds.

If you’re seeking an external rod holder system but often get up above 45mph while driving with your rods, you’re better off with a suction system like this than with magnets. That being said, there are remarkably powerful magnetic rod holder options out there that in reality, will hold your rods just fine – and they’re not affected by wetness, cold, and grime like suction cups are.

Make sure to carefully consider the weather, driving speeds and road conditions if you’re thinking about buying a quick on-and-off option like this.

This transport system can carry up to 6 rods of any style, making it a highly versatile, high capacity option. If you prefer to bring a variety of rods when you hit the water, this is a solid choice.

You can mount this rod holder a few different ways depending on your vehicle. Hatchbacks and sedan owners will likely put both suction cup mounts up on the roof, while those driving trucks might opt to put one suction cup on the hood, and the other on the truck roof, orienting the rods tip-up running up the windshield.

Easy on and off attachment, a nondiscriminate high rod capacity and a variety of ways to mount to virtually any vehicle, RodMounts has without a doubt come up with a killer fishing rod holder with this one.