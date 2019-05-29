25 Best Starburst Clocks You’ll Absolutely Love

Whether you love all mid century modern décor, or you just have a special place in your heart for starburst clocks, we think their cool retro vibe still seems pretty forward thinking. Today’s designs feature the classic style and superb craftsmanship of the originals, but with whisper quiet timekeeping and some creative new curves.
This mid century modern classic is one of those starburst clocks that could fit well in a home filled with steampunk décor, hygge designs or a straight ahead mid mod design vibe. This wall clock combines alternating mirrored rays with metallic silver protons to give it an out of this world look. It runs on a single AA battery, which is not included. This beauty is 19.4 inches across, with a depth of 1.8 inches.
This clock would look lovely in a living room hanging above this cool stainless modern console table. If you prefer some wood in your wall clock design, this George Nelson Wooden Starburst Clock features similar metallic protons, but the rays are made of espresso colored wood.
Have you been searching for a sunburst clock with lots of romantic appeal? This swirling gold clock features brown faceted tones adorning the swirling rays in three places. At nearly 24 inches across, it’s going to make a big bold statement wherever it’s hung. The face features ornate clock hands that harken back to a more Victorian style, which is interesting in a mid mod design.
This elegant starburst clock features unique square cut crystals on black iron rods that embellish a golden clock face. We love that its overall profile is star shaped. And this elegant wall clock features roses rather than crystal embellishments. Also quite romantic.
Perfect for a man cave, or den, this wooden spindle starburst clock is an interesting option, with a couple of design twists we think are uber-cool. Let’s start with the spindles themselves, which are multi-toned wood in a shape that flares out like a horn on each end. With one for each hour, they attach to the whisper quiet clock with metal rods. The clock face is brushed brass, but it’s the clock hands that offer up another interesting design feature. The minute hand is long and narrow, while the hour hand is shaped like a tall pyramid, to give this timepiece a really unique look.
Another interesting wood starburst clock features conical rays and interesting clock hands as well. The starburst clock is one of the most iconic of mid century modern designs, according to RetroPlanet. It was designed by George Nelson, who hope to reimagine what home interior design could look like after the art deco era.
Reminiscent of wooden planets in a never-ending dance around the sun, this clock features a round steel clock at the center, with curved spokes and walnut ball ends. At 13 inches across, this clock would be awesome in an office or den, as it’s the ideal conversation starter, and definitely not to fussy. It would also be a cool gift for the hispster on your list as they prefer things minimal and interesting.
This bronze and black starburst clock is another fun idea, with black balls around the center, but it doesn’t have those super cool curved spokes.
While we’ve talked about some of these wall clocks as perfect for a man cave or den, we have to say this stunning clock would look lovely over a dressing table in a woman’s room where a more feminine touch is called for. It would also be perfect in her large walk-in closet, keeping her on time as she prepares for the day ahead.
The large green glass dial is easy to read, and the durable metal rods feature faceted crystal accents that give this piece and undulating look, like ripples on the water. It has a 23 inch metal frame and weighs a bit more than many of the others, so make sure you have a secure way to hang it. The Crystal Drop Metal Clock is another beauty, with a combination of round and teardrop shaped crystals on metal rods. It’s a bit weighty as well.
If you’re looking for a mid mod clock with more of an organic appeal, this black metal clock features an openwork leaf design that’s studded with faceted glass beads. With a nine inch black glass dial, white numbers, and luminescent hands, this clock is perfect for the bedroom because you can easily see the time when you wake up in the night. At 25 inches across, it’s a sizable piece that could also fit nicely above a living room couch or console table.
For a lighter look, consider this clock with the leaves in silver metal with a white glass dial, although the hands aren’t luminescent if that’s something you’re looking for. Another fanciful clock features whimsical wrought-iron flowers tipped with blue and white glass beads that catch the light and your eye.
Interesting and airy, this eye catching starburst clock is made from a unique fabric like substance that gives it a super lightweight look. Made in Germany, this clock comes with both black and white hands. At nearly 18 inches across, it’s perfect to create a summery and light feel in any room, and we think you’ll like that it comes from a company that prides itself on sustainable manufacturing.
Koziol makes room dividers that have much the same look as this clock, but they also manufacture a whole host of interesting and useful items for the home and kitchen.
This multi-tonal metal clock has an eye appeal that’s undeniable, with a large, easy to read metallic face printed with black hour numerals. It has ornate black hands as well as a sweep second hand. While the face is pretty, it’s the ray pattern that makes this starburst clock so interesting. Dozens of different length brass are threaded with shiny steel balls that all appear headed straight for the clock or perhaps out into the atmosphere. You can also find this same design, but instead of brass rods, the steel balls are threaded onto black rods. That’s a good look as well.
We can’t say for sure, but we’re pretty certain they call this the “million dollar clock” because it looks like an impressively expensive timepiece, despite its affordable price. This novel looking clock features chromed metal rods and a brushed chrome clock face. The rods are set with faux diamonds of impressive size, which makes it look like a million bucks. With easy to read black hands, we like the fact that this clock features large numbers a 3, 6, 9 and 12 o’clock mounted on some of the metal rods.
For a more defined clock face, this one features a black dial with easy read numbers for every hour and a brushed metal face. It too is sprinkled liberally with faux diamonds.
When you’re looking for that perfect piece for your seaside cottage or beach themed bedroom, this lovely stained glass starburst clock adds a refreshing pop of brilliant blue and green to the scene. Reminiscent of boat sails or sailing flags, the rays are hand pieced like a pinwheel, centered by a non-ticking clock with white hour and minute hands and a red second hand. You can order it in two sizes – 10 inches and 14 inches.
If you’re looking for a true to mid century modern design, this blue and white stained glass starburst clock is definitely reminiscent of a Tiffany piece, without the astounding price tag. It can be ordered in two sizes as well. And if you have a more rustic decor, but still love the starburst, order this clock in a brown and white color scheme.
Love stained glass but don’t know a lot about Tiffany glass? Here’s a fun read that will fascinate.
This spectacularly spiney urchin clock takes that mid mod look to the max with a bold gold design that’s almost 20 inches across. It’ll add a burst of style to any room, and we love that the smooth quartz movement means this clock actually keeps accurate time. The brushed gold clock face is numeral free, but the bold black hands make it easy to read. It’s somewhat heavier than others, so plan to hang it where you have a stud to ensure it stays on the wall.
If you’re looking for an even larger starburst clock design, this urchin clock by MZ Berger features three tiers of hand-welded metal rods that give the still design a look of movement. And this black and gold accented urchin clock creates a huge presence on the wall with its spines shooting out into a large square. At 28 inches across, it’s a total room maker.
When you’re looking for a wall clock with lots of personality, but one that doesn’t interfere with your decor colors, you can choose various metals, or settle on a cool black and white sunburst design like this one. This clock is made from iron and high density board, painted with a matte black finish and white numbers on each of the 12 large rays. The silent movement clock runs on a AA carbon battery, which isn’t included. At 22 inches across, this clock is a statement piece, but you can also order it in 14 inch and 18 inch sizes.
If a small wall clock is what you’re after – one with minimal lines and colors that don’t compete – this retro starburst clock with Roman numerals might be an ideal choice at just 12 inches across.
One of the most iconic clock styles created in 1948 by George Nelson, this ball clock design is among his most popular. A little more sputnik than starburst, this cool clock features baby blue wooden balls attached to the clock face by brass rods. The black clock hands have a bit of out of this world style too. This design comes in multi-color options in addition to many single color options as well.
His asterisk clock and polygon clock were blockier styles that seemed so fitting for the simplicity of mid century modern design, especially after the stuffier and more ornate art deco period had passed.
If you’re looking for that single piece that’s going to define a space, and you’re looking for something handcrafted by an artisan who delivers superb workmanship, this stunning starburst clock is the ideal pop of color and design to dress up a room. Designed to mimic the blast of a firework against a dark sky, each layer pulses out in a cacophony of colors.
Each of the four layers features more than 20 hand cut pieces which are fitted together through a technique much like marquetry. They’re hand painted with five shades that run from copper to golden yellow. The black hands make time easy to tell, and we think you’ll love that this clock actually has a second hand. The Peacock Sunburst Clock features all the traditional colors of gorgeous peacock tail feathers in hues of green and blue. For a wildly avant garde design, we also love the handmade Medusa Rainbow Clock that you can order in three sizes up to 39 inches across.
We love the sharp-edged combination of natural maple with the dark gray in this sunburst clock. It gives it both an organic, yet polished feel, and the added teal clock hands add the perfect touch of color. Made from maple plywood and reverse painted acrylic, this clock will stay true to color after years of adorning your walls. This piece is 23 inches across and features a sweeping non-tick clock, so it’s even quiet enough for your bedroom.
Hang it above this mid century modern sofa, and adorn your end tables with these stunning mid century modern lamps, and you’ll have a full-room design aesthetic that’s wow-worthy.
Are you looking for just the right clock for a smaller wall space that’s more of an accent versus a focal point? We think this small copper ribbon clock from Umbra would be a perfect option for a kitchen with copper fixtures or accessories. At just 12 inches across, this sweet timekeeper features overlapping brushed copper ribbons that act as the hour markers. With black hour and minute hands as well as a second hand, this silent quartz clock can help you stay on schedule and on point from a design perspective. Love the design but not the copper color? You can also get it in black and stainless steel too.
If you love the copper clock idea, but this design is just too modern for your tastes, perhaps a more rustic copper starburst clock would better fit your décor. It’s also just 12 inches across. Perhaps your room calls out for something copper that has a bit of sparkle to it. If that’s the case, this 15 inch copper sunburst clock might be just right.
If you’re looking for a more eclectic design, when it comes to a wall clock, this crystal and iron starburst clock is funky and fun. With graduated sizes of sparkly clear, blue and purple crystals threaded onto curvy iron rods, it creates a colorful statement. It’s whisper quiet and would make a fun addition to a teen girl’s room or the end wall of a hallway, which can always use a fun design spark.
You can get this same clock with colorless crystals for a more elegant look, or with black and clear crystals, which is also timeless. For a more whimsical look, this crystal and iron starburst clock features rods that hold crystal studded flowers and peacock feathers.
So you’re on board with the mid century modern starburst clock, but perhaps you’re one who wants a super minimal design with few embellishments. This modern adaptation might make you one happy clock buyer. The oxidized gold finish has almost a greenish patina that would look awesome in any room with darker wood tones. At 24 inches across, you’ll want to put it in a place of prominence. The rounded clock face, pyramidal rays, and funky clock hands make this piece a unique item for your home, or perfect as a gift for a friend.
You can also get this design in multi-toned metals including gold, silver and blue.
Talk about taking a concept and stirring it up into something different, this starburst clock is literally inspired by your everyday kitchen essentials. At 15 inches across, it would be an awesome gift idea for the person who loves to cook and spends lots of time in their pursuit of culinary adventures. In fact, the clock hands are made up of a smaller knife and fork, which is ridiculously clever.
Another spin on this idea is the spoon and fork starburst clock that has a traditional face and hands, but multi-colored utensils around the exterior. You can also get this design in stainless steel.
If you’re looking for a starburst wall clock, but you want to switch up the metal or wood look to deliver all the style with some fun pops of color, this decorative shell clock is an ideal option. At 24 inches across, the clock face is nice and large, and easy to read from a distance with bold black numerals. Each metal ray is embellished with pieces of shell in tones of blue, teal, coral, orange, green and brown. It adds a light an airy look to a kitchen or bedroom with its whimsical feel.
Another playful option on the starburst clock, this wrought iron wall clock features rays tipped by flowers and crystals. Get a similar design that features a diamond shaped ray pattern of flowers, or switch to another organic design option that looks like a swirl of raindrops and crystals.
If starburst or sunburst clocks could be considered minimalist (and we’re not certain they can,) this simple and elegant design would be the one that could pass that litmus test. Handmade in a Cincinnati art studio, this clock is made to withstand temperature and humidity, so it’s a great choice for the kitchen or bathroom. This 23 inch clock features a semi-gloss finish that can be easily wiped clean. You’ll love the contrasting bright red clock hands that make this such a standout, although you can also get this design with green, blue or black hands as well.
If you’re looking for a similar style, but with a white starburst and contrasting black hands, this clock will do the trick. It also comes in powder coated aluminum as well.
You can easily spend hundreds on starburst clocks, but if you’re looking for something playful and colorful for a kids’ room or casual space, this multicolored wall clock strikes the perfect balance between function and form. The white dial with bold black numbers is easy to read, even at a distance. The rays feature a modified arrow shape, and come in colors including blue, teal, green, orange and black. At 24 inches across, you’ll want a fairly substantial space in which to hang it.
If you love all those colors, but you need something substantially smaller, this 12.9 inch starburst clock features clever colored balls at the ends of metal rods and seriously clever hour and minute hands. It would look superb in a room with this Mid Century Canvass Cat Print that features a similar clock in the background.
With a radiating molecular design, this wall clock features mirrored disks in addition to dozens of metal rays to create an especially eye catching retro design. The shimmery silver clock face features black numerals and a shiny frame around the five inch clock dial. This clock is somewhat more diminutive in size at just 20 inches across.
Another smaller design, the Modern Silver Metal Starburst Wall Clock features faux crystal accents instead of the round mirrors of the first clock featured. It’s 19 inches across and would look superb on a bathroom or accent wall. If you love that crystal sparkle, but you’re looking for a gold starburst clock that delivers that same level of shine, the NEOTEND Decorative Silent Wall Clock offers lots of glitter and a bigger profile at 26.5 inches across.
Does your home cry out for a wall clock that’s a cool combo of dark cherry and gold? This midcentury clock is anchored by an inner gold ring, and each cherry ray attached by a gold fitting. The inner clock features bold numbers and a face that’s brushed metallic in the center, surrounded by white. This clock is substantial, at nearly 31 inches across.
The Walnut Mid-Century Modern Starburst Wall Clock offers a more ornate design with walnut rays, and a gold inner circle embellished with round gold balls between the rays and a clock face that’s two tone metallic. The Utopia Walnut Starburst Clock skips the inner metal circle and adds metal protons to wooden rays in two shapes.
If you’ve got a big space to fill, this wheel iron wall clock measures in at 39 inches across. The rusted windmill rays make a perfect fit inside any home with rustic farmhouse decor, but the huge size makes it suitable for commercial settings as well. This rustic design is centered by a more formal looking small clock featuring roman numeral indices.
Love the windmill look but can’t deal with that large size? The Gianna’s Home Rustic Farmhouse Metal Windmill Wall Clock comes in three size options – 14.5 inches, 18.5 inches, and 24 inches. You might also like this windmill clock that features a unique combination of roman numerals at 3, 6, 9 and 12.