25 Best Starburst Clocks You’ll Absolutely Love

This mid century modern classic is one of those starburst clocks that could fit well in a home filled with steampunk décor, hygge designs or a straight ahead mid mod design vibe. This wall clock combines alternating mirrored rays with metallic silver protons to give it an out of this world look. It runs on a single AA battery, which is not included. This beauty is 19.4 inches across, with a depth of 1.8 inches.

This clock would look lovely in a living room hanging above this cool stainless modern console table. If you prefer some wood in your wall clock design, this George Nelson Wooden Starburst Clock features similar metallic protons, but the rays are made of espresso colored wood.