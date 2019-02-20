9 Best Walkers for Seniors: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

As we age, mobility frequently becomes more difficult. But when the key to better mental and physical health means getting up and around, it becomes crucial. For seniors who are often sidelined due to arthritis pain, medical professionals advise them to keep moving and exercising as the best way to minimize discomfort. A walker or rollator can significantly enhance their ability to do just that.

In fact, the Heart Association recommends moderate walking for just 10-15 minutes per day, three to four times a week, in order to increase strength and stamina. While that might seem like a lofty goal for some, the right walker can make it quite possible, as well as more pleasurable.

We’ve researched the most popular walkers and come up with an awesome list of possibilities to choose from. Each offers some unique combination of design and usability assets that will provide you the options that work for your particular circumstances. Whether you’re dealing with age-related disabilities, impairment from a stroke, surgery or other medical issues, these walkers can help you on your road to recovery.

They provide comfy seats and backrests for breaks while you’re strolling the neighborhood, as well as increased stability and safety. Our advice? Be sure to investigate the differences in wheel sizes and materials. Larger wheels work best on uneven terrain, and rubber tires can make skids less likely. Do they have easy to use hand brakes that lock? You’ll also want to look at how easily they fold and store, how much weight can they accommodate, and specifics like seat width and height adjustability.

This list provides you with some distinctly different designs, each geared toward offering high quality, whether you’re searching on a budget or you’re looking for a deluxe model. These are the best walkers for seniors.