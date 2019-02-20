9 Best Walkers for Seniors: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

As we age, mobility frequently becomes more difficult. But when the key to better mental and physical health means getting up and around, it becomes crucial. For seniors who are often sidelined due to arthritis pain, medical professionals advise them to keep moving and exercising as the best way to minimize discomfort. A walker or rollator can significantly enhance their ability to do just that.
In fact, the Heart Association recommends moderate walking for just 10-15 minutes per day, three to four times a week, in order to increase strength and stamina. While that might seem like a lofty goal for some, the right walker can make it quite possible, as well as more pleasurable.
We’ve researched the most popular walkers and come up with an awesome list of possibilities to choose from. Each offers some unique combination of design and usability assets that will provide you the options that work for your particular circumstances. Whether you’re dealing with age-related disabilities, impairment from a stroke, surgery or other medical issues, these walkers can help you on your road to recovery.
They provide comfy seats and backrests for breaks while you’re strolling the neighborhood, as well as increased stability and safety. Our advice? Be sure to investigate the differences in wheel sizes and materials. Larger wheels work best on uneven terrain, and rubber tires can make skids less likely. Do they have easy to use hand brakes that lock? You’ll also want to look at how easily they fold and store, how much weight can they accommodate, and specifics like seat width and height adjustability.
This list provides you with some distinctly different designs, each geared toward offering high quality, whether you’re searching on a budget or you’re looking for a deluxe model. These are the best walkers for seniors.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $198.19 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $179.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $198.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $349.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $54.85 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $97.17 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $96.60 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $85.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $159.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Drive Medical Nitro Euro Style Rollator WalkerPrice: $198.19Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique European design adds stability
- Cross brace frame makes it easy to fold
- Comes with an easy clean 18 inch nylon seat
- Big front wheels are great on all terrain
- Spendy compared to some
- A bit hard to control on smooth surfaces
- Somewhat too large for those of more diminutive size
When you think about using a walker or rollator, it's hard not to giggle a bit about one that's deemed "Nitro", but hey, we think that's part of the charm with this one. The Euro design is quite different than most of the walkers we've reviewed here, with an ultra-compact design, and an easily collapsible frame. The handle on the seat allows for a simple grab and lift to partially collapse the walker when need be, to get through tight spaces.
Large front wheels increase stability, and the 18 inch wide nylon seat is especially comfortable for those with larger frame sizes, plus its super easy to keep clean. It comes with a generous removable zippered storage bag, ergonomic handles and a cross brace design that makes it easily foldable.
This walker can accommodate up to 300 pounds. Made of lightweight aluminum, it weighs in at just 17.5 pounds. And we love that it comes with a clip to keep it locked when it's folded. For folks over six feet tall, you can get the Nitro with a tall frame. For folks under 5' 2", you can also get the Nitro Petite.
Find more Drive Medical Nitro Euro Style Rollator Walker information and reviews here.
-
3. Comodità Brava Compact Rolling WalkerPrice: $198.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Big wheels with rubber tires are stable on slippery surfaces like wood and tile
- 18 inch wide seat accommodates people with larger frame sizes
- Comes with a convenient storage bag
- Design adds more walking space to minimize tripping
- More pricey than many
- A bit heavy at 18 pounds
- Somewhat difficult and time consuming to fold up
Small but sassy, this compact rolling walker from Comodità can manage the weight load of some of the larger models, but does it without adding size. This walker also features one of the widest seat pans, at 18 inches across. That means you can walk somewhere, and sit in comfort without feeling pinched in. At a comfy height of 21 inches from the floor, the seat allows for plenty of walking space, as does the uniquely design frame.
Eight inch wheels with rubber tires provide lots of stability, and they stay nice and grippy, even on more slippery surfaces like wood and tile. This walker comes with a removable cup holder, cane holder, and shopping bag, as well as a practical storage bag that makes it easy to take anywhere.
Find more Comodità Brava Compact Rolling Walker information and reviews here.
-
4. Evolution Lightweight Medical Walker RollatorPrice: $349.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- At just 14 pounds this walker is very lightweight
- Multiple size options mean a customized fit
- Plush padded seat and back rest
- Simple to collapse
- The most expensive of those reviewed
- Open storage bag isn't as secure as zippered bags
- Doesn't include a cup holder
Weighing in at just 14 pounds, this ultra-lightweight rollator ranks as one of the best walkers for seniors who are on the hunt for something they can easily heft into their trunk or back seat. The tight front casters give it extreme maneuverability making it extra convenient for moving around tight spaces both indoors and outside.
Tool free height adjustability is another of it's winning attributes, meaning you can customize the fit to your frame size with the simple turn of a knob. It easily folds from the center to remain standing for storage, and it comes with a hefty open storage bag as well. The wide backrest is comfy, as is the plush padded seat. Large wheels and easily locking hand brakes make starting and stopping a breeze.
Don't let the lightweight design fool you. This walker handles a weight capacity of up to 300 pounds, and it comes in three colors - pink, black and blue. Depending on your height, you can order this walker in three different sizes, including mini, regular and tall. The tall walker accommodates up to 350 pounds.
Looking for more lightweight mobility devices? Check out our guide to the best lightweight wheelchairs.
Find more Evolution Lightweight Medical Walker Rollator information and reviews here.
-
5. Drive Medical Four Wheel Walker RollatorPrice: $54.85Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large wheels make this walker seriously stable
- Padded seat and back rest allow for rest periods on longer excursions
- Fold easily for storage
- Convenient carry basket for necessities
- Can pinch fingers when folding for storage
- Doesn't lock closed when folded
- Doesn't comfortably accommodate larger frame sizes
The Drive Medical four-wheel walker has been a real Godsend for my mom who suffered a stroke a couple of years ago. This walker is super stable and has a whole host of amenities that have made it possible for her to rehabilitate to the point where she hardly needs to use it anymore.
The 7 5 inch non-marring wheels are ideal for indoor and outdoor use, especially if you are looking for something that can handle somewhat uneven terrain while maintaining complete stability. This walker is height adjustable and has easy to use hand brakes which makes it ideal for the senior who intends to stay active and keep moving.
For longer excursions, the padded seat makes for a quick resting place, and the padded back makes it extra comfortable. It also features a convenient seat level basket for carrying any necessities - from a water bottle to a wallet or purse. It also easily folds for quick storage in the trunk or other vehicle spaces, so it can go anywhere they need it to.
While this walker can accommodate up to 300 pounds, the seat isn't super wide, so a person's frame size is worth keeping in mind as the seat is just 15 inches wide. One thing I'm impressed with is how many things this walker can be used for, from transporting a laundry basket to carrying in bags of groceries. Clever.
Find more Drive Medical Four Wheel Walker Rollator information and reviews here.
-
6. NOVA Traveler 3 Wheel Rollator WalkerPrice: $97.17Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wide wheels make it stable on the most uneven terrain
- Removable storage pouch, basket and tray add convenience
- Stands even when folded
- Narrow profile when folded makes storage a breeze
- Three wheels make it less stable that a four wheel model
- No seat for rest breaks
- Heavy for its size
With wider eight inch wheels than most, this three wheel walker is just the ticket for someone who likes to travel on uneven terrain, through parks, and off traditional sidewalks and paved surfaces. It's height adjustable from 33 inches to 37.25 inches, which means it can accommodate anyone from about 5' 5" to 6' 2" tall. That means it's got lots of flexibility. While it has a weight capacity somewhat lower than others at 250 pounds, this walker doesn't feature a seat. It's strictly for those who are on the move.
It comes with a large zippered storage pouch, wire basket and tray, all of which are easily removable. The hand holds feature a comfortable grip, and easy to use hand brakes which can be locked if you're standing in one place. With a lifetime warranty on the frame, and a five year warranty on the brakes, this walker is built to last.
Another standout feature in our option is the small profile when this walker is folded. At just 9.25 inches wide it's so simple to slip behind a sea or into a closet. The other thing we think you'll love about this walker is that even when it's folded, it stands in a stable upright position, at the ready for the next use.
Find more NOVA Traveler 3 Wheel Rollator Walker information and reviews here.
-
7. Hugo Mobility Portable Rollator WalkerPrice: $96.60Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The most widely adjustable for different heights
- Narrower profile fits through most standard doors
- Ergonomic hand grips make braking more natural
- Tool free assembly
- Very narrow seat pan
- Hard wheels aren't the best on slippery surfaces like tile and wood
- More difficult to collapse and reopen than many
The company who is well known for its popular electric mobility scooters also makes many more mobility devices like this four wheel rollator walker. What makes it one of the best walkers for seniors? We'd highlight its particularly light weight, which is just over 15 pounds, making it one of the lightest reviewed. That's important for seniors who often want to fold their walker and store it or take it in the car.
It also has one of the widest levels of adaptability in terms of height, being adjustable for people from five feet tall to 6' 2". The ergonomic hand grips make accessing the brakes natural and comfortable. No tools are required to assemble this walker and it easily folds down to stow and go.
With a weight capacity of 300 pounds, it's worth mentioning that the seat has a more narrow profile than many at just 12 inches wide. Under the padded seat you'll find a convenient storage bag and this walker also has a padded backrest, making it comfy when it's time to take a break. The big eight inch wheels make for added stability as well.
If you're interested in exploring motorized mobility aids, check out our guide to the best mobility scooters.
Find more Hugo Mobility Portable Rollator Walker information and reviews here.
-
8. Medline Rollator WalkerPrice: $85.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comfy padded seat and backrest
- Folds easily by simply lifting the seat
- Cushioned grips and locking brakes
- Handles feature easy height adjustment
- Less features than some
- Handles don't extend enough for taller folks
- Smaller wheels than most
If you've been on the hunt for a lightweight walker that easily folds and stows without calling in extra help, this Medline walker weighs in at just 18 pounds. By simply lifting the seat it folds flat so you can slide it behind a car seat or into the trunk with no worries.
While this walker lacks some of the frills of others, it doesn't scrimp on the necessities. It has an easily adjustable height. The handles can be moved by simply removing a twistable knob and sliding bars up or down. Cushioned grip handles offer plenty of support and a quick push down on the brakes lock the walker in place.
The comfy cushioned seat can be simply flipped up to get to the roomy storage bin underneath, and the padded backrest makes taking a break a pleasure, not a pain. Much like the other Medline walker we reviewed, this one also features that anti-microbial finish that helps keep germs and bacteria at bay. This walker can accommodate up to 300 pounds.
Find more Medline Rollator Walker information and reviews here.
-
9. OasisSpace Aluminum Rollator WalkerPrice: $159.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique design with larger front wheels to increase stability
- Easy to use on uneven terrain
- 350 pound weight capacity among the largest of all reviewed
- Partial collapse feature to get through tight doorways
- Difficult to completely collapse
- Product instructions are lacking
- Heavier than some
This lightweight walker features a unique design that combines larger 10 inch wheels in front, and eight inch wheels in back, delivering more stability on grass, trails and other uneven surfaces. The large front wheels take the pressure while the back ones smoothly glide you wherever you desire to go. The wheels give users agile control, and the brake arms offer ease of access.
This rollator walker features an extra wide seat for added comfort while resting, and can accommodate up to 350 pounds - one of the highest weight limits of all those we've reviewed. It also has a wide padded backrest which allows for easy sitting at a computer, desk or table.
It comes equipped with a large stow bag to carry enough supplies for longer walks or days shopping, and also features a simple partial collapse if you need to fit it through tight doorways. Another bonus? Really easy assembly, which you'll love.
OasisSpace also makes a slightly different designed rollator walker that also gets rave reviews for its sturdy build and easy collapse.
Find more OasisSpace Ultra Folding Rollator Walker information and reviews here.
Even if you don't plan to use your walker long term, you'll be surprised at the many uses you'll find for them, once you have one. From carting in groceries from the car to moving unwieldy laundry baskets and boxes, your walker can allow you to do lots more tasks independently.
See Also:
- Best Gifts for Seniors
- Best Silicone Breast Forms
- Best Mastectomy Bras
- Best Foundation for Mature Skin
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.