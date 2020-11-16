19 Best Immunity Boosters to Stay Healthy

When you want to give your body a boost, especially during cold and flu season, a daily dose or two of Nuun Immunity antioxidant support is a tasty way to do it. This vitamin C rich formula includes zinc, turmeric, elderberry, ginger, and echinacea, natural herbs and minerals well known for their positive health benefits.

Tumeric and ginger are particularly helpful for reducing inflammation and are often recommended by doctors for those who suffer from arthritis. Ginger can help with digestion and reduce nausea. Echinacea has been shown to help fight the flu, particularly important as we face the threat of Coronavirus. Naturally, most of us know that Vitamin C can help boost immunity but has many other disease-fighting powers as well.

Post-workout, this immunity booster can help you to rehydrate with electrolytes you may have lost through sweat. It is soy and gluten-free, vegan and kosher.