10 Best Playroom Rugs: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)

Reading, playing, wrestling, and all sorts of other activities take place all day long, so it’s important to have a nice spot for kids to spread out and be kids. A kids playroom rug is a great addition, as it creates a designated spot for your children to play, adds a layer of softness for still growing bones, and can also work as an added decor piece.

Whether you want the rug to add an element of learning, fun, or just plain coziness, there are multiple options to choose from. Read on for our top kids playroom rugs picks.