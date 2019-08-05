11 Best Cooling Mattress Pads for Better Sleep

Bamboo bedding products are amazing, as the viscose derived from bamboo fiber is naturally softer and cooler than standard cotton. This bamboo mattress pad helps to regulate your body temperature while you sleep and also works to prevent heat from getting trapped. Naturally hypoallergenic, this pad is also great for those with sensitive skin.

Filled with down alternative fibers, the pad is very plush and soft to sleep on. It’s also machine washable, and is quilted to keep all of the fill in place, even after many times through the washer and dryer. One benefit we’re big fans of is that rather than sitting on top of your mattress, this pad is actually connected to an elastic skirt that goes around your existing mattress (up to 18 inches thick). This will help keep the pad in place, even if you roll around throughout the night. Sizes available: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king.