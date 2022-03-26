15 Best Bamboo Bath Towels: Which Is Right for You?

While it seems like an easy task, shopping for the best bamboo bath towel can be kind of overwhelming. Bamboo is a great material for bath towels as it is stronger and more absorbent than standard cotton towels, meaning you can get more use out of your towels for longer periods of time. Being that bamboo is mildew resistant, your towels won’t develop a funky smell over time. Here are the best bamboo towels for your home.

Our Unbiased Reviews

One type of bath towel that is universally liked is bamboo bath towels. Pure bamboo towels are on the thinner side, while bamboo/cotton blend towels are heavier and plusher, so keep that in mind when you are deciding which towels to get.

Whether you love classic white towels or a bold color, cheap towels, or something more luxurious, there are plenty of bamboo towels to choose from that will give your bathroom and linen closet a total refresh.

There are so many colors and sizes to choose from. No matter the size of the house or bathroom within, there is a perfect towel to pair with your specific needs. These towels make for great dorm gifts for teens as they won't grow mildew and are hypoallergenic. I have had bamboo bath towels for years and they truly do last for a lifetime. You can get towels that are super soft, less soft, or towels that are made more for things than the human body. There are towels that are great for dogs and cats and towels that are ultra-soft for babies and elderly folks.

The bamboo towels in this list won't upset sensitive skin and get even softer over time. You will absolutely love your new towels, washcloths, and hand towels. You can use them after getting out of the pool, shower, or even sauna. The sets are all relatively inexpensive so you can fill every linen closet and bathroom with brand new, soft, and cozy towels.