15 Best Bamboo Bath Towels: Which Is Right for You?

While it seems like an easy task, shopping for the best bamboo bath towel can be kind of overwhelming. Bamboo is a great material for bath towels as it is stronger and more absorbent than standard cotton towels, meaning you can get more use out of your towels for longer periods of time. Being that bamboo is mildew resistant, your towels won’t develop a funky smell over time. Here are the best bamboo towels for your home.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $49.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $27.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $35.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $42.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $31.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $44.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $49.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.59 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $42.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $28.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $13.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $104.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. EDITOR’S CHOICE: Cariloha Bamboo Towel SetPrice: $49.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three piece set
- Bamboo and Turkish cotton blend is super soft
- 600 GSM is really absorbent
- Seven color choices
- Only one bath towel
- May fray in the wash over time
- Expensive
Cariloha is known for creating high-quality bamboo products that are available in multiple colors. This towel set is no different, as it is made with a bamboo and Turkish cotton blend that is super soft on your skin. The material is a good medium weight, and the yarn is 600 grams per square meter so it’s perfect for absorbing water.
The set includes one bath towel (30 inches by 56 inches), one hand towel (16 inches by 30 inches) and one washcloth (13 inches by 13 inches), so this set is ideal for outfitting your own bath, or even a guest bathroom. Available in seven serene colors, it’s easy to match your existing bath decor.
Find more Cariloha Bamboo Towel Set information and reviews here.
-
2. RUNNER UP: Brooklyn Bamboo Bath Towels SetPrice: $27.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Less than $30 for three towels
- Highly absorbent
- Anti-fungal and non-toxic
- Hypoallergenic
- Material is not overly plush
- May fray in the wash
- Panda design can be distracting in some bathrooms
This set of three bath towels is 100% made from bamboo and is available in two color choices. Hypoallergenic and non-toxic, this towel set is a great choice for those who are sensitive to certain fibers and odors. While these towels seem on the thin side, they are so absorbent that you won’t even miss the extra plushness that you may get from other towels.
Each of the towels is 27.6 inches by 55.1 inches, which is the perfect size for wrapping up your hair or wrapping around your body. The towels are available in either grey or ivory, and each towel has a unique bamboo and panda jacquard design. And at just under $30, this set of three bamboo towels is a great deal.
Find more Brooklyn Bamboo Bath Towels Set information and reviews here.
-
3. Chakir Turkish Linens Luxury Bamboo Turkish Cotton Bath TowelsPrice: $69.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Spa-like towels are thick and luxurious
- Set of four
- Blend of bamboo and Turkish cotton is really soft
- Made with natural materials
- Not purely bamboo
- May be too thick to wrap around your body
- Only one color choice
This set of four bath towels definitely leans towards the luxury side, as they are fluffy, thick towels that feel like what you would get at the spa and can be purchased in three different options. The blend of bamboo and Turkish cotton means you have a softness and absorbency that you can’t find with standard cotton towels.
All of the materials that go into the towels are natural and free of harmful chemicals, so you can feel good about your purchase knowing that the towels are safe to use on your skin. The towels are also environmentally friendly so each set is perfect for eco-conscious homes. These towels make great gifts for new homes and for the entire family including moms and dads.
Find more Chakir Turkish Linens Luxury Bamboo Turkish Cotton Bath Towels information and reviews here.
-
4. JML Heavy Bamboo Bath TowelsPrice: $35.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very absorbent
- Heavier material is nice and plush
- Nontoxic and hypoallergenic
- Multiple colors available
- Heavy material can be hard to keep wrapped around your head/hair
- Not 100% bamboo
- May create lint for the first few washes
This bamboo bath towel is made with 90% bamboo and 10% cotton, so it’s highly absorbent and durable and can be purchased in 9 different colors. Measuring at 27 inches by 55 inches, the towel is a standard sized bath towel but on the heavier side, which is great if you like wrapping up in a plush towel after you get out of the shower.
Similar to other bamboo towels, this towel is also nontoxic and hypoallergenic. The towel comes in a set of two, and is ideal for any bathroom and so easy to match with existing decor. I have bamboo bath towels and i swear by them, honestly cannot see myself ever going back to regular towels again.
Find more JML Heavy Bamboo Bath Towels information and reviews here.
-
6. CANFOISON Bamboo Bath TowelPrice: $31.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Different purchase options
- 10 total colors
- 3 different sizes
- Hypoallergenic
- No larger sets
- Washcloths only available in 4-pack
- No warranty
When I buy towels I am typically buying for one person, myself, which means I don’t need an 8 or 10-pack of towels, I may just need one or two. The great thing about these bamboo towels is that there are a few different options for folks that don’t need full sets. You can buy just one bath towel, or one washcloth, or one hand towel, or you can mix and match just by adding to your shopping cart. These towels come in ten different colors with 4-packs of washcloths and 2-packs of hand towels also available. the 60-40 bamboo to cotton ratio is pretty standard and will help these towels last longer and stay softer. This is one of the more budget-friendly options because you can buy exactly how many you need whether it is one or two or a dozen.
Find more CANFOISON Bamboo Bath Towel information and reviews here.
-
7. Bamboo Microfiber Large Bath TowelPros:
Cons:
- Microfiber dries quickly
- Thin enough to pack to the gym or while traveling
- Three color choices
- Very absorbent
- Microfiber can be hard to get used to
- Some pilling after the first wash
- Not plush
If you already own a microfiber bath towel, you know how amazingly absorbent and fast-drying it is. But, you also know it takes a little getting used to when changing from old school towels. Microfiber towels are much thinner than standard bath towels (making them great for traveling or going to the gym), and the way they dry is also a little different. Instead of wiping the towel along your skin to get water off, it’s best to pat dry with microfiber towels. So, if you want a thick, heavy towel – this microfiber bath towel probably isn’t a good choice for you. However, if you are looking for a bamboo bath towel that is really absorbent and dries quickly, this towel is your best bet. These are great investments or gift ideas.
Find more Mobukia Bamboo Microfiber Large Bath Towel information and reviews here.
-
8. 8-Pack Bamboo Bath TowelsPrice: $44.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple sets
- Max of 8 per pack
- Soft
- Easy to maintain
- Only one color scheme available
- Nothing bigger than an 8-pack
- No more than three sizes
While you may only need a couple of towels to fill the void of the ones you are going to discard I highly recommend buying the 8-pack. The 8-pack is a complete set of towels meant for two people and is the overall best value or best bang for your buck. Speaking of bang for your buck, these bamboo towels and washcloths last longer than your average bathroom towels.
Included in the set are 2 bath towels, 2 hand towels, and 4 washcloths. You can also buy this set in a 2-pack, 4-pack, or 6-pack depending on how many bathrooms you have, how many people live with you, and your overall need. So there is something for every kind of budget out there. The multi-colored design is great for neutral color bathrooms and dorms.
Find more 8-Pack Bamboo Bath Towels information and reviews here.
-
9. Bedsure Bamboo Cotton Bath TowelsPros:
Cons:
- Durable fabric
- Not stinky
- Four towels included
- Very absorbent
- May fray in the wash over time
- A little thin for some people
- Only one color choice
This is one of the more complete sets on this list so it is a great buy for new homeowners or folks moving out of their parent’s houses and on their own for the first time. This set of four bamboo bath towels is made with 67% cotton and 33% bamboo, so it’s the perfect blend of softness and durability.
This set includes smaller hand towels, larger hand towels, and bath towels. Having bamboo hand towels is a nice option compared to standard cotton towels, as bamboo is more absorbent and doesn’t hold onto moisture or odors like your typical cotton and polyester blend towels.
Find more Bamboo Dream Bamboo Hand Towels Set information and reviews here.
-
10. Towels Beyond – Luxury Bamboo Towels for BathroomPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes washcloths
- Patterned design
- Luxurious
- 8-pack
- Only 5 colors
- Can't alter sets
- No warranty
Looking to add a bit of luxury to your bathing experience while also looking to pair the right color towels with your existing decor? Stop scrolling and check out these amazing, luxurious, beautifully designed bamboo bath towels. There are currently 5 different color patterns available, each features a set of stripes towards the top of the towel for added texture.
Each set comes with 8 total towels including 2 bath towels, 2 hand towels, and 4 washcloths. This is a great set for that new bathroom you just built or for that kiddo that is going off to college and needs towels for his dorm room. The two bath towels measure 30 x 54 inches, the two hand towels measure 16 x 28 inches, and the four washcloths each measure 12 x 12 inches.
Find more Towels Beyond - Luxury Bamboo Towels for Bathroom information and reviews here.
-
11. Murphy Bamboo Ribbed Bamboo Bath TowelPrice: $39.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ribbed towel has a nice texture
- Heavy, thick towel
- Anti-static
- 100% money back guarantee
- Expensive compared to other single towels
- Some users had issues with fraying over time
- Not 100% bamboo
This bamboo bath towel has a nice texture to it, as it’s a ribbed bath towel. The towel is a good size at 30 inches by 56 inches, and it’s also on the heavy side so it’s great for those who prefer a thicker towel. Made with 70% bamboo and 30% organic cotton, the towel has the same softness, durability, and absorbency that you can expect with other bamboo towels. It also is anti-fungal and anti-static, which makes it long-lasting and easy to use. Murphy Bamboo also offers a 100% money-back guarantee, so you can feel good about your purchase and have the peace of mind that it will last a long time.
Find more Murphy Bamboo Ribbed Bamboo Bath Towelinformation and reviews here.
-
12. 8 Piece Turkish Luxury Turkish Cotton Towel SetPrice: $42.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 70% bamboo fiber, 70% Turkish cotton
- Two bath towels and two hand towels
- Mildew resistant
- Two color choices
- Thinner in texture
- A little small for some people
- Relatively cheap
Made with 70% bamboo and 30% Turkish cotton, this set of towels has all of the qualities you expect with bamboo towels but has been taken to the max. The softness, absorbency, and lack of mildew smell are unmatched, and they are super durable too. The towel set includes two bath towels and four hand towels as well as two hair towels, so it’s great for your own bathroom or for a guest bathroom.
The towels are a little bit on the thin side, so keep that in mind if you have a preference for thick over thin towels. You will receive 8 total towels with your purchase and can find these towels in 14 incredible colors to match any home and/or bathroom decor.
Find more Lymga Bamboo Fiber Towel Set information and reviews here.
-
14. Brooklyn Bamboo Luxury Adult WashclothsPrice: $13.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100% bamboo
- No odor
- Hypoallergenic
- Three color choices
- No loop on the washcloth to hang up
- Slightly smaller than standard washcloths
- May create lint the first few washes
Whether you use them for scrubbing in the shower or for washing your face at night, washcloths are another bathroom must-have. These bamboo washcloths are made with 100% bamboo, so they are hypoallergenic (great for sensitive skin), absorbent, and durable. The set comes with six different washcloths, and each one is 10 inches by 10 inches. The washcloths also hold up really well in the wash, which is important as washcloths tend to get a lot of wear and tear.
Find more Brooklyn Bamboo Luxury Adult Washcloths information and reviews here.
-
15. MOSOBAM 700 GSM Luxury Bamboo Bath TowelsPrice: $104.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Different set sizes
- 8 different color choices
- Oversized
- Hotel-style towels
- Pricier than other towels
- Nothing larger than a 4-pack
- Not available in standard sizes
One of the best things about staying at a fancy hotel is the soft, plush, cozy towels and bathrobes that they don’t mind if you take home with you. What if you could have that same luxury, hotel-style bamboo towel without committing petty larceny? These are those towels and you CAN have them in your home. Check out these amazing soft bamboo towels that you can purchase in a 4-pack a 2-pack or as a solo towel. The different options make these towels more budget-friendly and allow you to only buy what you need. Your average bath towels are around 50 inches, these oversized bamboo bath towels are actually 58 inches, and wider than the standard towel. These towels are going to be a staple in your bathroom(s) for a long long time.
Find more MOSOBAM 700 GSM Luxury Bamboo Bath Towels information and reviews here.
One type of bath towel that is universally liked is bamboo bath towels. Pure bamboo towels are on the thinner side, while bamboo/cotton blend towels are heavier and plusher, so keep that in mind when you are deciding which towels to get.
Whether you love classic white towels or a bold color, cheap towels, or something more luxurious, there are plenty of bamboo towels to choose from that will give your bathroom and linen closet a total refresh.
There are so many colors and sizes to choose from. No matter the size of the house or bathroom within, there is a perfect towel to pair with your specific needs. These towels make for great dorm gifts for teens as they won't grow mildew and are hypoallergenic. I have had bamboo bath towels for years and they truly do last for a lifetime. You can get towels that are super soft, less soft, or towels that are made more for things than the human body. There are towels that are great for dogs and cats and towels that are ultra-soft for babies and elderly folks.
The bamboo towels in this list won't upset sensitive skin and get even softer over time. You will absolutely love your new towels, washcloths, and hand towels. You can use them after getting out of the pool, shower, or even sauna. The sets are all relatively inexpensive so you can fill every linen closet and bathroom with brand new, soft, and cozy towels.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.