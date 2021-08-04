11 Best Bedside Shelves for Your Home

The days of putting cups of water, books, and your eyeglasses on the floor next to your bed are over. Not only are these shelves for bedside compact but they will make your life easier. Adding a bedside shelf to your bedroom is a relatively inexpensive investment that you will use every single day. Check out our list of the best bedside shelves based on price, style, color, and much more.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $44.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $22.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $26.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $44.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $65.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $44.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $14.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $34.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $21.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. BedShelfie Essential Bedside ShelfPros:
Cons:
- 5 different styles
- 4 color choices
- Easy to install
- Made from recycled materials
- Holds 15lbs max
- Cupholders are one-size
- Circular and rectangular shapes only
Bedshelfie offers a wide variety of bedside shelf systems that are modern, colorful, vibrant, and super easy to use. Each shelf eliminates the need for a bulky bedside table or stands and is easy to set up on your specific bed. There are shelf sizes for every need and color choices that match every bedroom style. There are a total of four different colors and 5 different styles from the Bamboo Bedshelfie to the larger and more durable Bedshelfie Plus+. Each will hold 15lbs of weight from books to tablets to drinks.
The featured Bedshelfie even has a cup holder so your days of spilling water or tea or coffee on your floor are over. Each shelf is easy to set up to the side of your bed or bedframe. There are no tools involved, just an easy-to-operate clamping system OR a slide system that fits like a glove onto most bedframes. Made from bamboo and hard recycled plastic, each bed shelf is made to be durable and last a lifetime.
Find more BedShelfie Essential Bedside Shelf information and reviews here.
-
2. Bedside Shelf for BedPrice: $22.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 60-second setup
- Durable design
- Cup holder
- Weighs just over 1 pound
- Only two colors available
- No warranty included
- One size only
Setting up a dorm or small bedroom can be tough because of minimal space for tables and chairs and extra furniture. Luckily, a few inventions out there make dorm and small apartment life a lot easier for those living in tiny spaces. The bedside shelf is easy to use and can be attached to most bed styles. You can easily slide this small but sturdy shelf onto your bedframe and eliminate the need for a large bedside table. Place your beverage of choice, your laptop, books, glasses, and other bedside needs on the shelf, and rest assured that they will be there in the morning.
The featured bed shelf boasts a setup time of 60 seconds or less so no need to worry about setting aside time to set your new shelf up. Each shelf has dimensions of 15 x 9.2 x 2.5 inches and is lightweight as well. There are two color choices, black, and silver, each will pair well with any bedroom or decor. Each shelf has a cup holder and a cable slot which will make charging your devices a lot easier.
Find more Bedside Shelf for Bed information and reviews here.
-
3. JJDPARTS Bamboo Bedside ShelfPrice: $26.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made from recycled bamboo
- Durable
- Cable management slots
- Large surface area
- One color only
- Comes in one size
- No cup holder
Perhaps you are looking for a more Earth-friendly bedside shelf for your new college student or a kid at home that needs a little extra storage space? This bamboo-made bedside shelf will definitely fill the need. Being that it is made from 100% recycled bamboo it is incredibly sturdy and durable. It features a larger surface area than most other bedside shelves and is just as easy to set up as its competitors. Also, it has a nice stained finish that will pair well with ultimately any decor from dorm rooms to carefully planned out bedrooms.
The shelf is designed with a cable management slot so that your charging cables are always in the same place and don’t get in the way. You can fit laptops and beverages on this shelf without worrying about knocking them over or stepping on them in the middle of the night. The clamp system and anti-scratching pads are a great way to keep both the bed frame and shelf from getting dinged up during moves and while installing.
Find more JJDPARTS Bamboo Bedside Shelf information and reviews here.
-
4. Bedside Shelf for Bunk Beds, Lofts & Bed FramesPrice: $44.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sturdy
- Long-lasting
- Easy to install
- No tools needed
- Only two colors available
- No warranty included
- No cup holder
This bunk bed shelf and storage system is available in two colors and is advertised as the “strongest bunk shelf available”. The durability of this bed shelf makes it a top choice for purchasers that are looking for an item that will last a long time. If you are anything like me, you move around a lot and need something that will last from apartment to apartment. If you are buying for a kid going away to school, the packing and unpacking can wreak havoc on furniture and belongings. This bed shelf will last from the first move-in to the last day of finals.
Both color options come in the same rectangular size and dimensions 17 x 11 x 4 inches. The shelf is sturdy enough to hold beverages, laptops, tablets, notebooks, and books. It is easy to install and will stay put as long as you need it to. There are no tools needed and if your/their bed has a bed frame, this bed shelf will most likely attach to it with ease. It makes for a great gift idea for the holidays and for recent high school grads that are going off to college.
Find more Bedside Shelf for Bunk Beds, Lofts & Bed Frames information and reviews here.
-
5. Bamboo Bedside Bed ShelfPrice: $65.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bamboo
- Durable
- Smart design
- Lightweight
- One color available
- Single size
- Will hold a max 13 inch laptop
Bamboo seems to be a pretty popular choice of materials for these bedside shelves and it is no wonder why. Bamboo is an amazing material not just for shelving and furniture, but also for clothing and bedding as well. It is lightweight, it is durable and it is recyclable. While the other bedside shelves on this list are more discreet than this one, this one boasts a unique design that is better suited for those that like to get a lot of work done from their most comfortable spot in the house, their beds.
This bedside shelf rests nicely and tightly on most bed frames. It features a cup holder and slots for charging cables as well as a place to hold tablets, books, and important paperwork so that it is kept out of the way until needed. While it looks larger and more cumbersome than the others on this list it only weighs just over 3lbs so it is still pretty lightweight. It is an ideal gift for little kids that like a snack and juice box before bed or college kids ready to move to the dorms.
Find more Bamboo Bedside Bed Shelf information and reviews here.
-
6. BedShelfie The Original Bedside ShelfPros:
Cons:
- 4 total styles
- Can hold up to 15lbs
- Easy to install
- No tools needed
- Only available in bamboo
- One color choice
- No cup holder
Bedshelfie offers four styles in their Original Bedside Shelf and they are all awesome. You might want to think about getting one in all four styles and give them out as gifts because people will love them! You can use one on each side of the bed. You can give them as gifts for college kids that will be working on term papers round the clock. Even little kids love the added storage for their snacks and tablets and drinks while they fall asleep at night. Typically the most comfortable place in a person’s home is their bed, now, they can get work done from their bed without having to place items and objects on the floor where they will most likely get spilled or stepped on.
Each style of Bedshelfie bed shelf is made of bamboo and has a minimalist approach to it. You can place drinks, glasses, tablets, phones, and laptops on the shelf for easy access and storage once the workday is over. There are no tools needed to install and each shelf can hold up to 15lbs of items without bending or falling off of the side of the bed frame. They weigh between 1.1lb and 2.2lbs and are incredibly durable so they won’t bend or break over time.
Find more BedShelfie The Original Bedside Shelf information and reviews here.
-
7. Easy Eco Life Bedside ShelfPrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight
- Durable
- Space saving
- Easy to install
- One size
- Only one color
- Will only hold smaller laptops and tablets
The idea behind this wall-mounted bedside shelf is that it keeps items off of your bed and stores them nicely on the wall. You can put this bedside storage unit up in seconds and it will hold everything from glasses to books to tablets and laptops without having them spread all over your bed. The worst feeling in the world is rolling over onto your glasses or tablet in the night only to find them broken in the morning. This item will keep you from doing that and is a great investment for any kid moving away to college.
This shelf is inexpensive, easy to set up, and will keep things nice, tidy, and safe while sleeping. If you wake up in the middle of the night and forgot to send that email that needed to be sent, you can easily reach for your tablet or laptop and send without having to get up and move to your desk. The 8.2 x 8.2-inch size is ideal for small wall spaces next to your pillow and the high-quality plastic materials are guaranteed not to break over time. When you are ready to move, just peel the shelf off of the wall and move it to the next room.
Find more Easy Eco Life Bedside Shelf information and reviews here.
-
8. sogesfurniture Height Adjustable NightstandPrice: $89.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three colors
- Moveable top
- Features two drawers
- Can hold up to 60lbs
- More cumbersome than others
- Not for bunk beds
- Heavier than other bed shelves
While this item isn’t a traditional stand-alone bedside shelf, it is super cool and should have its place in this awesome list and it comes in three different styles. The nightstand with a retractable bedside shelf is a unique twist on an old favorite. The bedside table has often been a pain when trying to find a perfect fit for a specific bed set and height. Most tables are either too small or too tall and if they don’t fit well with the bed the searching process must be started over again. This bedside table with extending shelf solves that problem with ease.
The adjustable arm on the shelf rises and falls so that it can be left at the perfect height for your specific bed. It also can be brought closer to you and pushed away from you when you are done working and want to get some much-needed sleep. It is a great idea that is executed flawlessly. The unit is designed more for a bedroom where it will live for years than a college dorm, but because of its lightweight features, it can be moved regularly with minimal stress. Overall dimensions 23.6L * 15.7W * 27.5-35.4H inch; Table weighs about 44lbs, the max weight capacity for top of the desk is 60 lbs.
Find more sogesfurniture Height Adjustable Nightstand information and reviews here.
-
9. SunnyPoint Bedside ShelfPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sturdy
- Easy to install
- Lightweight
- No tools needed
- Only two colors
- Small and Large sizes only
- No cup holders
The Sunnypoint simple bedside shelf comes in two sizes and two different colors. Each shelf is a simple flat shelf that will hold your beverages, eyeglasses, tablets, or laptops which will keep these items off of the floor and safe. Each shelf is easy to attach to bed frames and can be done without the use of tools or complicated instructions. Both finishes will pair well with any decor as they are natural wood finishes. The clamping system is safely secured under the shelf so it can’t be seen unless it is viewed from the bottom.
The dimensions of the larger of the two sizes are 17″ X 11.6″ X 2.3″ and the smaller of the two are 13.78″ X 9.84″ X 2.21″. Either choice is perfect for master bedrooms, dorm rooms, children’s rooms and can be used on each section of bunk beds. Kids and adults love the extra space and the ease of having their snacks and beverages at arm’s reach. The shelves eliminate the need for big, bulky bedside tables and are easy to detach and move at will. They make great gift ideas for kids and adults alike.
Find more SunnyPoint Bedside Shelf information and reviews here.
-
10. Laboratory 29 Bamboo Bedside ShelfPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cable slots
- Watch holder
- Cup holder
- Simple install
- Only one color choice
- One size available
- Heavier than other options
The good folks at Laboratory 29 not only designed a great bedside shelf but also made it a unique storage organizer. With added spots for books, tablets, paperwork, and even a wristwatch holder, this shelf is more than just a simple bedside shelf. There are slots that you can slide your cellphone into and continue charging because this shelf has an opening for wires and cables. The design quality of this shelf is perfect for the person that keeps all of their important items right next to them as they sleep. You will never wake up to a tablet or cell phone with a low battery again.
Designed to be installed without tools and to be as space-saving as humanly possible, this item is ideal for college students and late-night workers. Send emails, read e-books, watch TV and finish that pesky term paper all from the comfort of your own bed. The bamboo-made, rectangular bed shelf measures 11.8 x 13.7 x 1.6 inches and can fit onto most bed frames. The setup is easy and can be done in a matter of minutes. The shelf even features a spot for you to put your coffee cup in the morning or water bottle at night without having to worry about spilling either.
Find more Laboratory 29 Bamboo Bedside Shelf information and reviews here.
-
11. The Original Bedside TablePrice: $21.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Environmentally friendly
- Durable
- Large surface area
- No tools needed for install
- Only comes in one color
- No cup holder
- No slots for cables
Once again, bamboo is featured in the design of a bedside table/shelf. I guess that must be because of both the lightweight and durable makeup of the wood. It is also a great-looking finish and is a bedside shelf that will look great in your bedroom. While this bedside shelf only comes in one size and one color, it is large enough to hold everything you would typically keep by your bedside. It is strong enough to hold over 15lbs of books, laptops, cell phones, and beverages. You can even keep your alarm clock on this shelf without worry.
The dimensions of this shelf are 14.2 x 9.4 x 3.6 inches. You won’t need tools or complex instruction to install this unit and once it is installed you can keep it right where it is until you are ready to move again, which hopefully won’t be for a long time. It is an environmentally friendly piece being made from 100% recycled bamboo. It is a great gift idea for kids moving into their first dorm or for yourself so you can get some work done in your most comfortable room in the house.
Find more The Original Bedside Table information and reviews here.
The bedside shelf is a nifty little invention that is going to make millions of lives a whole lot easier. From toddlers to little kids to kids going off to college to full-grown adults, everyone that doesn't have a big bulky nightstand could use one of these bedside shelves. They are relatively inexpensive, come in different colors and styles, and are super trendy. Even the bigger and harder to install versions take minutes to set up and a lifetime to enjoy. Instead of moving a heavy nightstand around every time you move or travel, get yourself a bed shelf and eliminate the pain and headaches you might get from adding another piece of furniture to your already cluttered bedroom.
What are the Best Floating Nightstands?
The floating nightstand is a specific type of bedside shelf that looks as if it is floating over the side of the bed and stays completely out of the way should you fall asleep with, say, a glass of water on top of it. The days of waking up to an uncharged phone and wet floor because you spilled a glass of water in the night are long gone. The floating nightstand is an absolute lifesaver for families with little kids that constantly need a drink or snack before bed. Now you have a simple solution to those bed storage issues that you can set up in minutes and rely on for years.
Probably to most popular floating nightstand out there right now is the Bedshelfie. Not only does it have a catchy name but it is totally reliable and available in 5 different styles as well as 4 different colors. There is a size and style for every kind of bedroom and these floating nightstands can even hold up to 15lbs of books, laptops, beverages, and anything else you might need by your bedside in the middle of the night. There was even a great write-up about this particular brand on ApartmentTherapy.com which is a trendy apartment guide that has everything from storage solutions to products that your cramped little apartment needs. The Bedshelfie will get rid of those nighttime worries and is ideal for people and beds of all sizes.
Another amazing option if you are looking for a floating nightstand specifically is the Bamboo Bedside Bed Shelf. If you are looking for something that goes well with a wooden bed frame and furniture but aren't looking to spend an arm and a leg on another piece for your bedroom then you are looking at the right choice for you. The Bamboo item is made of eco-friendly bamboo and also features cable slots for charging your phone, tablet, or laptop. There is a cup holder to keep beverages in one place and it even features places to keep books and your phone so that you have more surface area when watching Netflix on your laptop. This item slides easily onto most bed frames and can be taken down and put back up in seconds for moving and relocation from one apartment to another and is PERFECT for dorm rooms.
If you like the idea of having a bedside table but also love the idea of having a floating nightstand then I recommend this piece. It features two drawers down below for everything you need to stash that won't fit on the floating nightstand. Plus it has an adjustable nightstand that moves left and right as well as up and down meaning that it will fit over most beds no matter the height. When you are done with your laptop or phone and want to curl up to fall asleep, simply just move the nightstand to the side and get your ZZZs. Such a smart idea that won't cost you too much and can be moved pretty easily as it doesn't weigh very much. You might want to get one for each side of the bed if you sleep with a partner so that you both can enjoy the added storage and keep a clean floor come morning. You can thank the good folks at Sogesfurniture for this amazing idea.
What are the Best Bunk Bed Shelves?
Kids love getting a snack and a drink and snuggling into bed for a movie before falling asleep. Keeping that bed area clean by not having snacks and drinks on the floor is a clutch move for any parent. Because of the way bunk beds are built there really hasn't been a great way to give those top bunkers a table to put their stuff. Until now. The best bunk bed shelves are an easy attachment that will make life easier for every kid that has one. They are also perfect for dorm rooms where the beds are a little too high to use a desk or a table for snacks, phone charging, and laptops. Regardless of how old your kiddos are, they will love having their very own nightstand right next to them to keep their stuff. Plus, if they are fussy at bedtime they can wake up and grab a drink from their nightstand without having to come to wake up mom and dad.
Parents that don't want to have to buy another bed shelf for every time their kid grows into a new bed are going to love this piece. This bed shelf will fit on most bunk beds, and other larger bed frames so the older and bigger they get they can still attach this bed shelf to the new bed. You can even pack this with your recent high school grad and send it off to college with them. Definitely saving money over the years of not having to buy another and another. It is available in two colors and is super sturdy. It can hold a beverage, laptop, book, and cell phone without falling or tipping over. It can be taken down and put back up within minutes and makes for a fantastic gift for birthdays and holidays.
For parents with kiddos that move around a lot in bed or parents with kids that have a bed next to a wall, there is a great item for them specifically. The Easy Eco Life Bedside Shelf makes bedside storage so simple that even toddlers can use it. It simply attaches to a wall and can hold tablets and books by sliding them into the pockets. Being that it is wall mounted it won't ever tip over and dump items onto the floor. It can even hold a tiny alarm clock for those kids that have trouble waking up for school in the morning. This item isn't just for kids, adults love it too. For folks with minimal square footage in their bedrooms, this item makes storage simple and doesn't take up any floor or bed space.
Sometimes the simplest ideas are the most fruitful. Adding this bedside tray to a bunk bed or college dorm bed will give the user more space to hold things that shouldn't be rolling around in the bed with aggressive sleepers. The tray will hold cups and water bottles without them falling over or spilling onto the floor. It can also keep cellphones close and will hold smaller laptops and tablets for midnight movie watching. It is great for top bunks on bunk beds and can be taken down and moved really easily for when the kiddos grow up and out of their bunked bed situations. Such a smart idea and so simple to use. It won't break the bank either.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.