11 Best Bedside Shelves for Your Home

The days of putting cups of water, books, and your eyeglasses on the floor next to your bed are over. Not only are these shelves for bedside compact but they will make your life easier. Adding a bedside shelf to your bedroom is a relatively inexpensive investment that you will use every single day. Check out our list of the best bedside shelves based on price, style, color, and much more.

The bedside shelf is a nifty little invention that is going to make millions of lives a whole lot easier. From toddlers to little kids to kids going off to college to full-grown adults, everyone that doesn't have a big bulky nightstand could use one of these bedside shelves. They are relatively inexpensive, come in different colors and styles, and are super trendy. Even the bigger and harder to install versions take minutes to set up and a lifetime to enjoy. Instead of moving a heavy nightstand around every time you move or travel, get yourself a bed shelf and eliminate the pain and headaches you might get from adding another piece of furniture to your already cluttered bedroom.

What are the Best Floating Nightstands?

The floating nightstand is a specific type of bedside shelf that looks as if it is floating over the side of the bed and stays completely out of the way should you fall asleep with, say, a glass of water on top of it. The days of waking up to an uncharged phone and wet floor because you spilled a glass of water in the night are long gone. The floating nightstand is an absolute lifesaver for families with little kids that constantly need a drink or snack before bed. Now you have a simple solution to those bed storage issues that you can set up in minutes and rely on for years.

Probably to most popular floating nightstand out there right now is the Bedshelfie. Not only does it have a catchy name but it is totally reliable and available in 5 different styles as well as 4 different colors. There is a size and style for every kind of bedroom and these floating nightstands can even hold up to 15lbs of books, laptops, beverages, and anything else you might need by your bedside in the middle of the night. There was even a great write-up about this particular brand on ApartmentTherapy.com which is a trendy apartment guide that has everything from storage solutions to products that your cramped little apartment needs. The Bedshelfie will get rid of those nighttime worries and is ideal for people and beds of all sizes.

Another amazing option if you are looking for a floating nightstand specifically is the Bamboo Bedside Bed Shelf. If you are looking for something that goes well with a wooden bed frame and furniture but aren't looking to spend an arm and a leg on another piece for your bedroom then you are looking at the right choice for you. The Bamboo item is made of eco-friendly bamboo and also features cable slots for charging your phone, tablet, or laptop. There is a cup holder to keep beverages in one place and it even features places to keep books and your phone so that you have more surface area when watching Netflix on your laptop. This item slides easily onto most bed frames and can be taken down and put back up in seconds for moving and relocation from one apartment to another and is PERFECT for dorm rooms.

If you like the idea of having a bedside table but also love the idea of having a floating nightstand then I recommend this piece. It features two drawers down below for everything you need to stash that won't fit on the floating nightstand. Plus it has an adjustable nightstand that moves left and right as well as up and down meaning that it will fit over most beds no matter the height. When you are done with your laptop or phone and want to curl up to fall asleep, simply just move the nightstand to the side and get your ZZZs. Such a smart idea that won't cost you too much and can be moved pretty easily as it doesn't weigh very much. You might want to get one for each side of the bed if you sleep with a partner so that you both can enjoy the added storage and keep a clean floor come morning. You can thank the good folks at Sogesfurniture for this amazing idea.

What are the Best Bunk Bed Shelves?

Kids love getting a snack and a drink and snuggling into bed for a movie before falling asleep. Keeping that bed area clean by not having snacks and drinks on the floor is a clutch move for any parent. Because of the way bunk beds are built there really hasn't been a great way to give those top bunkers a table to put their stuff. Until now. The best bunk bed shelves are an easy attachment that will make life easier for every kid that has one. They are also perfect for dorm rooms where the beds are a little too high to use a desk or a table for snacks, phone charging, and laptops. Regardless of how old your kiddos are, they will love having their very own nightstand right next to them to keep their stuff. Plus, if they are fussy at bedtime they can wake up and grab a drink from their nightstand without having to come to wake up mom and dad.

Parents that don't want to have to buy another bed shelf for every time their kid grows into a new bed are going to love this piece. This bed shelf will fit on most bunk beds, and other larger bed frames so the older and bigger they get they can still attach this bed shelf to the new bed. You can even pack this with your recent high school grad and send it off to college with them. Definitely saving money over the years of not having to buy another and another. It is available in two colors and is super sturdy. It can hold a beverage, laptop, book, and cell phone without falling or tipping over. It can be taken down and put back up within minutes and makes for a fantastic gift for birthdays and holidays.

For parents with kiddos that move around a lot in bed or parents with kids that have a bed next to a wall, there is a great item for them specifically. The Easy Eco Life Bedside Shelf makes bedside storage so simple that even toddlers can use it. It simply attaches to a wall and can hold tablets and books by sliding them into the pockets. Being that it is wall mounted it won't ever tip over and dump items onto the floor. It can even hold a tiny alarm clock for those kids that have trouble waking up for school in the morning. This item isn't just for kids, adults love it too. For folks with minimal square footage in their bedrooms, this item makes storage simple and doesn't take up any floor or bed space.

Sometimes the simplest ideas are the most fruitful. Adding this bedside tray to a bunk bed or college dorm bed will give the user more space to hold things that shouldn't be rolling around in the bed with aggressive sleepers. The tray will hold cups and water bottles without them falling over or spilling onto the floor. It can also keep cellphones close and will hold smaller laptops and tablets for midnight movie watching. It is great for top bunks on bunk beds and can be taken down and moved really easily for when the kiddos grow up and out of their bunked bed situations. Such a smart idea and so simple to use. It won't break the bank either.