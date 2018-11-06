10 Best Flocked Christmas Trees: Compare & Save (2018)

The image of a snow-covered evergreen immediately brings to mind thoughts of Christmas. Throughout history, some of the greatest holiday celebrations have taken place in snowy climates where such a thing would not be a rare sight. It’s one of the great icons that signal the approaching festivities. If you live in an area that doesn’t get much snow, buying a flocked tree can help bring some of that winter feeling to you. Many of the same considerations apply as when shopping for a normal artificial Christmas tree, such as size, whether you want it pre-lit, and number of tips. Flocked trees tend to look a bit less realistic than their unflocked counterparts, but we’ve included a mix of finely detailed trees and less expensive alternatives.

Set the scene in your home this holiday season with the top ten best flocked Christmas tress.