10 Best Flocked Christmas Trees: Compare & Save (2018)

The image of a snow-covered evergreen immediately brings to mind thoughts of Christmas. Throughout history, some of the greatest holiday celebrations have taken place in snowy climates where such a thing would not be a rare sight. It’s one of the great icons that signal the approaching festivities. If you live in an area that doesn’t get much snow, buying a flocked tree can help bring some of that winter feeling to you. Many of the same considerations apply as when shopping for a normal artificial Christmas tree, such as size, whether you want it pre-lit, and number of tips. Flocked trees tend to look a bit less realistic than their unflocked counterparts, but we’ve included a mix of finely detailed trees and less expensive alternatives.
Set the scene in your home this holiday season with the top ten best flocked Christmas tress.
Vickerman Flocked Utica Christmas Tree
If you peruse the Vickerman offerings, you’ll find that they are a major player both in holiday decor, but more specifically in flocked trees. One of their nicer offerings is this Utica model, which combines a nicely realistic take with heavy flocking. Naturally, the metal hinged construction lies beneath the 1,224 tips on the 6.5 foot version. Also available are a 4.5 foot and nine foot versions. Aside from this unlit option, you can choose from clear white, warm white, and multi-colored pre-lit offerings. There is also a slim version.
ABUSA Snowy Spruce Flocked Prelit Artificial Christmas Tree
If you want your flocked tree pre-lit, consider this option. Available in 7.5 and nine foot heights, this is a sturdy, full-looking tree, again opting for the frosted look. On the 7.5 foot tree, you’ll get 700 lights and 1,452 tree tips with a maximum width of 56 inches. On the nine foot option, you get 900 lights and 2,497 tips with a maximum width of 68 inches. Either way, you get a 10 year construction warranty and a five year light warranty. To top it all off, this can be used both indoors and outdoors.
King of Christmas Prince Flock Artificial Christmas Tree
While not quite as realistic-looking as the one above, these King of Christmas trees are available in six sizes from five feet to ten feet. The tips are densely packed and very even, which makes it great for a display even as it’s perhaps less authentic. Again, these feature a fully metal frame construction with hinged branches. The flocking on these trees is more like a heavy frost than freshly fallen snow, but it could mesh well with certain other decorative choices. You can also get the three foot size of this tree.
Fraser Hill Farm Flocked Mountain Pine
Fraser Hill Farm makes quality artificial trees and this Mountain Pine is no exception. This is a bit narrower at 54 inches, but not quite a pencil tree. There are 1,278 tips on which to hang ornaments, and it stand 7.5 feet tall. If you want something larger, they also make this in a nine foot version. The frame is all metal with hinged branches. Simple and lovely.
Perfect Holiday Flocked Snow Christmas Tree
Since the last one would make quite an investment, we chose this one to balance it. Sure, this isn’t quite as realistic as other choices, but it’s not bad to look at and still utilizes a metal hinged frame. Some of the savings comes from a lower tip count at 583 over the six foot height. In addition to the six foot, other sizes available include three foot, four foot, seven foot, and eight foot heights.
National Tree Company Artic Spruce Tree
Personally, National Tree Company gets my vote for the most realistic artificial trees, easily competing with Fraser Hill Farms. If I were in the market for one of these, this is the direction I would go. (I’m a real tree kind of guy.) Though it’s expensive, this tree is designed to impress, featuring 750 white lights and 2,817 branch tips on a 7.5 foot frame. While not as heavily or obviously flocked as other options, this goes for the very subtle "frosted" look that might also work for you. They spend a lot of time making these feel real, and all of them come with five year construction and two year light warranties. Pricy, but worth considering.
Northlight Set of Three Flocked Woodland Alpine Christmas Trees
Speaking of secondary trees, if you’re planning on setting up trees in multiple rooms or perhaps in a large picture window, this set of three trees may come in handy. This set includes a three foot, four foot, and a five foot tree in the very narrow alpine style. They’re each heavily flocked to complement your snowy scene. Good for tables, window sills, and maybe even your main tree, if you wish.
Senjie Artificial Flocked Christmas Tree
This offering from Senjie is upgraded from their previous designs, with a sturdier base and two options at six or seven feet. The flocking on offer here is light and at the tips, rather than the heavily snow-bound flocked trees available elsewhere. These offer about 1,400 branch tips and are quite affordable compared to other options. The pine cones are a nice touch, too.
Northlight Flocked Angel Pine Christmas Tree
Opting for a slightly longer needle pine look, this Northlight tree looks as thought it was pulled directly from the forest. The addition of the pine cones make it so you can display the tree as is, or starts your decorating for you. This seven foot tree has 873 tips, so it’s a little less densely packed than some of the other options on this list. I’d probably finish this with some wooden ornaments and keep it on the rustic side.
Vickerman Flocked Slim Sierra Flocked White on Green Christmas Tree
Another route you could take with a slim tree is this fetching flocked model. With the appearance of being dusted in snow, this tree comes in five sizes from 4.5 feet to 10 feet tall, accommodating just about any space. Reviewers note how realistic it looks, so opting for this may mean you don’t miss having a real tree at all. It looks great whether you decorate it or not, so you could opt to get one in flocked and one regular green tree, either a a Frasier Fir or a Carolina Spruce.