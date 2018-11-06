11 Best Pre-Lit Christmas Trees: Your Buyer’s Guide

This is pretty close to top of the line when it comes to artificial trees. The branches of this Douglas Fir are specifically designed to feel as real as possible, which also creates a nicer illusion when looking at it, too.

Available in three sizes from 7.5 feet to ten feet, you also get a relatively high number of those branches, with the smallest tree boasting 1,867 branch tips. The 750 LEDs are selectable between white and multi-colored, so you can choose your look by the day throughout the season.

In addition to the Douglas Fir, National Tree has a Frasier Fir that is also made to feel and look real.