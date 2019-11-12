13 Best Electric Garage Heaters: Your Buyers Guide (2019)

When winter strikes, it can be hard to find the motivation you need to go work in a cold garage. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the 13 Best Electric Garage Heaters so that there’s nothing stopping you from getting the job done. Whether your garage is big or small, we have a wide range of electric heaters that will keep you efficient and warm into the spring. So browse through our selections below and keep your tinkering going year-round.
1. ZJ 15,000-Watt Forced Air Electric Heater
Cons:
- 15,000-watts of power is the highest on our list.
- Can easily handle keeping 1,400 square feet of area nice and warm.
- Heavy-duty yet portable thnaks to the two large wheels and handle.
- Adjustable thermostat.
- It's a great looking heater.
- May be a bit too much for many folks out there.
- A higher pricetag due to its immense capabilites.
- No remote control or programmability.
It boasts a bit of a steep entry price, but nothing on our list elicits the wattage power that the ZJ 15,000-Watt Forced Air Electric Heater. Its 15,000-watt strength has the ability to make 1,400 square feet of real estate toasty and warm. And with its slick red coloring, it looks good doing it.
It boasts three levels of adjustment and thermostat control so that you can set the amount of heat right where you want it. The air circulation heating is hyper-efficient thanks to proper temperature balance. And the accelerated indoor airflow helps to reduce airborne bacterial growth.
ZJ states that their electric garage heater is energy saving compared to other models. It’s quick to heat. And it’s super easy to move around your garage, patio, or work site thanks to the large set of wheels that it’s equipped with.
Find more ZJ 15,000-Watt Electric Heater information and reviews here.
2. DeWalt DXH2003TS 10,000-Watt Forced Air Electric Heater
Cons:
- Emits an impressive 68,242 BTUs of heat while on high.
- Built in thermostat allows you to choose your heat setting.
- Has fan only mode built in too.
- No open flame means no chance of carbon monoxide poisoning or noxious gases floating around.
- No cord or plug is included.
- Sticker price is up there, but for the performance it's worth it.
- No remote control or programmable features included.
The DeWalt DXH2003TS 10,000-Watt Forced Air Electric Heater makes it super easy to take your heat with you wherever you need it. At just 48-pounds, its transportable from the garage to the job site and back. And that’s important as most sites are no longer legally allowed to run gas heaters these days due to their flammability.
Even though it’s much smaller than some other models in its price range, this DeWalt heater performs amongst the elite with a whopping 68,242 BTUs an hour of heat when on its highest setting. It touts a CFM output of 661. It operates on a 240-volt out. It utilizes three different phases and allows for multiple different heat setting temperatures.
Whether you’re on the job and trying to keep you and the guys warm, or you just need something to keep your garage reliably toasty, you can’t go wrong with this top of the line option from DeWalt.
Find more DeWalt DXH2003TS Forced Air Electric Heater information and reviews here.
-
3. Fostoria Heat Wave 6,000-Watt Forced Air Electric Heater
Cons:
- Produces a resounding 204,780 BTUs of heat.
- Powerful enough to handle garages and outdoor patio areas of up to 4,500 square feet.
- Safety screens on both the intake and output air openings.
- Includes the option to turn off heat and just run the fan.
- A wide thermostat range of 40 to 110-degrees Fahrenheit.
- While awesome, it's not exactly cheap.
- Quite heavy at 225-pounds, but the wheels make it manageable.
- No programmable options or remote control included.
If you need to heat your garage area through the winter, you can’t go wrong bringing the Fostoria Heat Wave 6,000-Watt Forced Air Electric Heater in to do the job. The heater features a thermostat adjustment range of 40-degrees to 110-degrees. There’s a high-limit thermal cutout switch with manual reset for safety. As well as safety screens on both the air intake and output openings to ensure nothing sneaks in there.
Because its electric based, the heater is odorless and flameless unlike the propane models of the same size. It’s heavy, but easily maneuverable thanks to the cast iron wheels. And with a whopping heat emission of over 200,000 BTUs, you’ll have no issues warming up garages or outdoor patios of up to 4,500 square feet in size with this beast of a heater.
Find more Fostoria Heat Wave 6,000-Watt Electric Heater information and reviews here.
-
4. Dr. Heater DR-966 6,000-Watt Forced Air Electric Heater
Cons:
- 6,000-Watts of power can generate some serious heat.
- The 5 adjustable louvers direct your heat flow right where you want it.
- Can be wall or ceiling mounted with the included bracket.
- Steel construction and 1-year warranty offer protection on the product.
- No remote option or digital readings.
- Power cord not included.
- The heater is on the small side, yet effective.
For well under $200, it’s tough to top the efficiency that the Dr. Heater DR-966 6,000-Watt Forced Air Electric Heater provides. It’s not a large heater with measurements of 14.5″ x 14.5″ x 13″. Yet it’s completely capable of providing heat to keep something along the lines of a 500 square foot garage nice and toasty.
It comes with a mounting bracket, so you can pretty easily hang the DR-966 on your ceiling or wall as desired. The adjustable thermostat will provide the exact level of warmth that you’re looking for. And with the heater’s louvers will allow you to angle the fan’s output at the angle of your choice.
The electric heater is composed of a steel exterior, so it can handle pretty much anything thrown at it. But with the 1-year parts and labor warranty, you shouldn’t have to worry about that anyway.
Find more Dr. Heater 6,000-Watt Forced Air Electric Heater information and reviews here.
-
5. Prowarm 4,800-Watt Forced Air Electric Heater
Cons:
- Advertised as being able to heat up to 860 square feet.
- Built-in overheat protection.
- Remote control for easy temperature adjustments.
- You can mount it on walls or ceilings with the included bracket.
- Very little noise for a forced air heater.
- Requires 240-volt outlet and 30-amp circuit which may be difficult to some.
- Can't adjust the heater's director or angle once mounted.
- Heater's small size may make you question how much it can actually handle.
This Prowarm 4,800-Watt Forced Air Electric Heater is relatively small with dimensions of 10.8″ x 9.9″ x 13.6″. But Prowarm promises it packs a punch with the ability to heat rooms up to 860 square feet in size. You can hang the heater on the wall or ceiling thanks to the included bracket system. And it’s been tested to run at under 48-decibels, so you won’t have to worry about it making too much noise.
Prowarm’s heater has overheating built within for protection. And there’s remote control functionality for convenience. You’ll have to plug it into a 240-volt outlet for it to work, but once you do, it should easily handle the heating needs of your workshop, garage, basements or outdoor areas. And it does so at a super cheap sticker price.
Find more Prowarm 4,800-Watt Forced Air Electric Heater information and reviews here.
-
6. Fostoria 4,800-Watt Suspended Infrared Electric Heater
Cons:
- It sports a trio of heating elements that emit over 16,000 BTUs of heat.
- The heater will never be in the way as it's mountable only.
- Decent price for the amount of heating coverage provided.
- Industrial design will go well in any garage.
- Not suitable for in home use.
- Must be mounted.
- It's a powerful heater, but runs a bit expensive.
With 4,800-watts of power and a trio of heating elements to get the job done quick, this Fostoria Suspended Infrared Electric Heater is every cold garage or patios dream. And because the heater hangs from above, it will never get in your way or cause a safety hazard.
The heater measures in at 24-inches long and 21 1/2-inches wide, so this is no pipsqueak. Each of the heating elements emits over 16,00 BTUs of warmth. So there’s no doubt that you’ll be toasty in no time as this Fostoria model can likely handle upwards of 1,500 square feet of space. It won’t do you any good inside of your home. But if have an outdoor hangout area or garage that needs warming, you can’t go wrong with this model here.
Find more Fostoria 4,800-Watt Suspended Infrared Electric Heater information and reviews here.
-
7. Carword 3,200-Watt Infrared Electric Heater
Cons:
- Likely the best looking electric heater on our list.
- Impressively large at about 4 1/2-feet long.
- 3,200-watts can generate quite a bit of heat.
- Can be adjusted with the included remote control or through wifi.
- A variety of setting options.
- Expensive, but it is gorgeous and efficient.
- Must be wall mounted.
- Angle of emitted heat can't be adjusted.
As far as aesthetics go, the Carword 3,200-Watt Infrared Electric Heater is probably the best looking option on our list. It sports a slick-looking design with an interface and display comprised of tempered glass. The screen displays all the thermostat information you need such as the current temperature and heating level. But if you don’t feel like crossing the room you can easily adjust settings by way of the included remote or app thanks to wifi capabilities.
With 3,200-watts of strength, you should have no issues heating the larger rooms of your home. And it’s sure to keep your garage and outdoor patio areas warm all through the winter months. There’s timer functionality so that you can have it run on and off at your desired times. And with the included mounted frame, you can place the infrared heater on whatever ceiling or wall that best suits your needs.
Find more Carword 3,200-Watt Electric Heater information and reviews here.
-
8. AirNmore Comfort Deluxe 1,500-Watt Infrared Electric Heater
Cons:
- No problems heating rooms upwards of 700 square feet.
- A heavy duty particle filter is installed on the rear for the protection of the heater and your breathable air.
- Features auto memory reboot which returns to the last settings prior to power outages.
- Remote control included.
- Cool to the touch so that it's child and pet safe.
- 2-year warranty included.
- Dimension make it a cumbersome to store it out of the way.
- Design is a bit blah.
- Over $250 for a 1,500-watt heater - but it is a nice one.
The AirNmore Comfort Deluxe 1,500-Watt Infrared Electric Heater is another electrical option to help keep your home, garage, or patio warm, without drastically raising your electric bill. At its high setting of 1,500 watts, it should be able to handle room upwards of 1,000 square feet. But you can put it on the lower 1,000-watt power mode if the higher power level isn’t necessary.
The copper PTC heating elements used are more efficient than other types of electric heaters, and they’ retain their heat far longer than aluminum models too. Because there are no heating elements or bulbs, you won’t have to worry about replacement parts. And because it’s an infrared design the exterior is also cool to the touch too.
It’s easily transportable thanks to the high-quality casters. There’s a heavy-duty particle filter on the back to keep both the heater and your air quality clean. And with the included heat sensors and advanced tip-over protection, you’ll have no worries using the Comfort Deluxe as far as safety is concerned.
Find more AirNmore Comfort Deluxe Infrared Space Heater information and reviews here.
-
9. UFO UK-15 1,500-Watt Infrared Electric Heater
Cons:
- Provides an eco friendly, safe and odorless heat.
- Remote control included to adjust power, program, and timer settings.
- Compact design that makes little noise.
- Very efficient on your energy bill.
- Won't dry out the room.
- Pretty short heat range of 161 square feet.
- The electric heater has a 12,000 hour filament life, but you will need ot change it eventually.
- Pictured stand not included.
For under $200 bucks, the UFO UK-15 1,500-Watt Infrared Electric Heater can easily tackle your heating needs in smaller garages, basements, or patio areas. It easy heats up rooms under 200 square feet in a matter of minutes. And because it runs on 110-volt outlets, you can plug it in just about anywhere.
The UFO UK-15 comes with a remote control that lets you choose between five different heat levels. Brackets are included too if you want to hang the heater from your wall or ceiling. And the device won’t consume the oxygen in the room or dry out the air. It’s energy smart, costing you just pennies an hour to run. And it doesn’t utilize a fan, so it’s essentially silent.
Find more UFO 1,500-Watt Infrared Electric Heater information and reviews here.
-
10. Unique Heat Next Gen 2 1,500-Watt Infrared Electric Heater
Cons:
- Capable of heating 800 to 1,000 square feet with a heat output of 5,200 BTU.
- Allows you to program duration and temperature settings.
- Includes an air sanitizer and a lifetime air filter.
- Cool to the touch so it's safe around pets and children.
- Wheels underneath for easy mobility.
- The heater's square dimensions may get in the way at times.
- A little pricey for a 1,500-watt option.
- Can be a bit noisy when not on quiet mode.
The Unique Heat Next Gen 2 1,500-Watt Infrared Electric Heater is like the little heater that could. Its small box-like dimensions are unassuming. But it’s packed with efficient power and convenient options.
As far as power, the heater emits 5,200 BTUs of warmth that is capable of covering 800 to 1,000 square foot rooms. So just one of these 1,500-watt space heaters should be sufficient enough to handle the needs of any bedroom, living room, moderately sized basement or garage.
Unique Heat promises a working life of 80,000 hours, promising the space heater will be a worthy investment. It’s cool to the touch so safety isn’t an issue. There are wheels beneath it and it’s lightweight for easy transport. The removable air filter lasts for a lifetime and is easy to clean. And a remote control is included alongside programmable features to ensure your Next Gen 2 warms you up to the temperature you want when you want.
Find more Unique Heat 1,500-Watt Electric Heater information and reviews here.
-
11. Bionaire 1,500-Watt Micathermic Electric Heater
Cons:
- One of the more inexpensive options on our list.
- Two different heat settings with adjustable thermostat.
- Slim and super easy to transport.
- Backed by a 5-year warranty.
- The heater will be hot to the touch, so be cautious while it's in use.
- There is no fan, so it will take longer than other models to feel it working.
- No remote control functionality.
If you’re looking to keep things relatively cheap with a simple yet effective model, the Bionaire 1,500-Watt Micathermic Electric Heater should do the trick. The device is lightweight, slim, has a large carrying handle and sports a set of wheels on one side to ensure it’s easily transportable. And it generates a steady flow of warmth thanks to the micathermic heating element built within.
The heater features two different levels of heat and an adjustable thermostat with 11 different settings. It will automatically shut off should it begins to overheat or should someone accidentally knocks it over. And because it’s backed by a 5-year warranty, you should have no trouble getting your issues remedies should problems arise.
Find more Bionaire 1,500-Watt Micathermic Electric Heater information and reviews here.
-
12. Heat Storm 1500-PHX-WIFI 1,500-Watt Infrared Electric Heater
Cons:
- Wifi and Alexa compatible.
- Comes with a remote control too.
- Safe to the touch grill ensures no threat of burns.
- Pretty inexpensive.
- Slick looking design.
- Wifi model must be wall mounted as it doesn't come with feet.
- Not exactly portable.
- Can't adjust the heater's direction or angle.
The Heat Storm 1500-PHX-WIFI 1,500-Watt Infrared Electric Heater brings app control to the table thanks to its built-in wifi. The device can be controlled via your phone or through Alexa. Making it simple to check the temperature and adjust the heater’s setting while you aren’t even in the room.
The wall-mounted heater won’t get in the way thanks to its slim dimensions. And thanks to its safe to the touch grill, you won’t have to worry about anyone bumping into it and getting a nasty burn. It’s very quiet and heats up fast. And it’s strong enough to handle the heating of areas over 500 square feet like your garages, basements, and living rooms.
Find more Heat Storm 1,500-Watt Infrared Electric Heater information and reviews here.
-
13. EdenPURE GEN21 1,500-Watt Infrared Electric Heater
Cons:
- Advanced bladeless fan can propel air further than typical fans.
- The heater cannot burn, making it much safer than others.
- Front air intake allows it to be positioned directly against walls.
- It has an adjustable louvered vent.
- Remote control included.
- It has an old look to it.
- 1,500-watts likely isn't powerful enough to keep larger rooms or garages and patios warm.
- The most expensive of our 1,500-watt models.
The EdenPURE GEN21 1,500-Watt Infrared Electric Heater is a perfect option for those that just want an easily transportable heater than can be shoved up against a wall and out of the way. Because it utilizes a front air intake, it can do that with no problem. And the heater’s bladeless yet powerful fan will have the heat permeating whatever location you’ve placed it in.
The heater only weighs 14-pounds, so it’s not a hassle moving it from room to room or area to area. It sports a durable solid-state infrared heating element so that you won’t have to worry about bulbs and filaments failing on you. The included remote control allows you to adjust temperature settings from across the room. And the device is designed to not burn so it’s safe when you have children, pets, and just generally clumsy adults hanging around.
Find more EdenPURE GEN21 1,500-Watt Infrared Electric Heater information and reviews here.
Our list of the Best Electric Garage Heaters is here to help keep you warm and productive during the winter months.
Don't let those cold months between fall and spring derail you from getting things done within your garage or shop. The electric heaters on our list are specifically selected so that regardless of your garage's square footage, big or small, you'll find one that's perfect for you.
Why go with electric garage heaters instead of propane or gas?
There are plenty of great reasons to go with propane or gas-fueled heaters for your garage or patio. But electric heaters are typically cheaper in price. Many of them run much quieter. And you won't have to worry about carbon monoxide emissions or noxious smells looming around your workspace.
What exactly are infrared garage heaters? And what does it matter if I go with a 120v electric garage heater over other options?
Most of the more inexpensive options you'll find on our list will be infrared heaters. Also known as heat lamps, these heaters transfer energy to other objects with a lower temperature through electromagnetic radiation. But don't let the term radiation scare you. They're totally safe. They typically don't have dangerously hot exteriors. And for the most part, they're cheaper too.
As for voltage, the higher your heater has access to the more wattage, and thus heat, it can emit. Many of our listings keep it simple at 120-volts. But there are other more potent products that will utilize 240-volts and even 480-volts. These may require specialized wiring to be used, so please plan accordingly.
"Your collection of the best electric garage heaters was great. What else you got?" Well, take a look:
