13 Best Electric Garage Heaters: Your Buyers Guide (2019)

It boasts a bit of a steep entry price, but nothing on our list elicits the wattage power that the ZJ 15,000-Watt Forced Air Electric Heater. Its 15,000-watt strength has the ability to make 1,400 square feet of real estate toasty and warm. And with its slick red coloring, it looks good doing it.

It boasts three levels of adjustment and thermostat control so that you can set the amount of heat right where you want it. The air circulation heating is hyper-efficient thanks to proper temperature balance. And the accelerated indoor airflow helps to reduce airborne bacterial growth.

ZJ states that their electric garage heater is energy saving compared to other models. It’s quick to heat. And it’s super easy to move around your garage, patio, or work site thanks to the large set of wheels that it’s equipped with.