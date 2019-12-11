Deal: Up to 52% Off Breville Kitchen Products

Get These Deals Here

Christmas is the perfect excuse to stock up on all the most popular Breville kitchen products at wicked discounts. From their awesome Breville-Nespresso coffee and espresso maker at a whopping 52% off to their smart ovens, juicers and waffle makers at great discounts as well.

Let’s round up all of today’s deals you’ll want to take advantage of for the tastiest holiday season ever. These also make awesome Christmas gifts for anyone you really love.

Get 52% Off Breville Nespresso Creatista Uno Single Serve Espresso Machine



For the person who’s picky about their coffee, there’s no better option than making it with the Beville-Nespresso Creatista Uno. Nespresso Creatista Uno enables you to easily create an authentic top-quality latte art coffee at home, thanks to the Nespresso system’s convenience and coffee expertise combined with Breville advanced milk texturing technology.

With adjustable settings for coffee volume, milk temperature and milk texture, you can have the perfect cup of black coffee or espresso, milk-based recipes like lattes, cappuccinos and macchiatos, and just have steamed and frothed milk.

Get this dream machine today for 52% off the regular price.

Get 43% Off Breville Compact Smart Oven



If you have limited kitchen space, you need multi-tasking appliances that can do more than one thing. That’s why you’ll love the Breville compact smart oven. It has mad kitchen skilz when it comes to toasting, baking, roasting, broiling and reheating. It even has special settings for baking pizza and cookies.

What Makes It Special?

Smart element iQ makes all the difference. Element iQ transfers heat intelligently across four quartz elements for accurate and stable heat just where and when you want it. That means you’ll get perfect results, every time. With a lightning fast 1800 Watt preheat, you’ll get your meals on the table so much faster.

With eight settings, and an easy to read backlit LCD screen, you’ll know your cooking status at a glance.

Get the Breville Compact Smart Oven today for 43% off the regular price. And if you’re cooking for a family, the larger Breville Smart Oven is 40% off the regular price.

Get 37% Off the Breville 800JEXL Juice Fountain Elite 1000-Watt Juice Extractor



If fresh juice is a key component of your healthy eating plan, the Breville Juice Fountain Elite brings professional technology to your home kitchen. This juicer is designed for optimum juice and nutrition extraction, using a stainless steel titanium-reinforced disc and Italian-made micro mesh filter basket.

It saves you time from prep to cleanup. The unique three inch extra wide chute feed allows you to juice whole fruits and vegetables without pre-cutting. And even better, the juicer cover, stainless steel filter bowl, puree disc, and juice jug are all safe to go into your dishwasher. Woot!

Get the Breville Juice Fountain Elite for 37% off the regular price today only.

The Breville Smart Waffle Maker is also on sale today for 25% off the regular price today as well. It offers customizable darkness settings and even lights up when it’s time to pour the batter. Sweet.

