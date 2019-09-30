50 Best Gifts for Inlaws: Your Ultimate List

If you’re searching for the best gifts for inlaws, just channel your thoughts toward the kinds of gifts you’d buy for your own parents. We’ll help you find the perfect sorts of presents, practical and creative, that express your love and appreciation for them welcoming you into their family.
If you’re ever worried about awkward silences or gaps in conversation with your inlaws, this beautiful patio gas fire pit table can ease the strain of conversation while you all relax around the fire. (C’mon, who can’t think of something to say when flames are flickering?) While we know this is kind of a splurge gift, it is sure to become the focal point of family gatherings for years to come.
The black tempered glass tabletop reflects the fire beautifully and it comes with a 15.5 pound Arctic Ice decorative glass rock set to insert right around the gas jets in the center. With a weather resistant polyurethane wicker exterior, it can stand up to all kinds of weather, and it has a super sturdy powder coated metal frame.
The table itself offer easy access to insert a standard 20 pound propane tank (not included) and the push button start means they can have a cozy fire whenever the whim strikes them.
Do your inlaws love to cook for gatherings of family and friends? This gorgeous Viking stainless steel pressure cooker is going to become one of their most indispensable kitchen tools. Not only does it make cooking meats and other dishes fast and efficient, but it will also make even less expensive tough cuts of meat cook up fork tender – a boon to the budget.
Just imagine cooking an entire turkey breast in 25 minutes, or juicy pulled pork in less than 30. And the flavors are enhanced, because none of the flavor escapes through the steam. This cook pot has an easy lock lid that effectively seals in all the flavors, so when their meal is ready, it’ll be unimaginably tasty.
We like that this pressure cooker is a greener choice than conventional cooking because it saves so much time. One thing you’ll definitely want to get them along with this pot is Pressure Cooker Perfection from America’s Test Kitchen. It really helps eliminate the fear of pressure cooking and gives them tons of tips and recipes.
Chances are that your inlaws have a circle of friends with whom they like to share the occasional bottle of wine with some snacks. This pretty bamboo cheese board has a slide out drawer with cutlery for serving a variety of cheeses and charcuterie. The easy grip handles make it simple to carry, and the drawer securely holds for different serving tools that stow and always stay in place.
Since this is a fairly reasonably priced gift for parents, you might want to also order a delicious gift box from Hickory Farms that includes a selection of sausages, cheeses, and crackers to go with it.
Are your inlaws particularly tied to a football team? If they love to tailgate with you or their friends, this collapsible tailgating table is a really creative and fun gift that can add to their good times. This cute table features four bottle holders, and a bowl holder on top for chips or snacks, and the lower level features a cooler bag to hold ice and beer. It all folds up neatly into a convenient carrying case. The strap system keeps it stable, even if the ground is uneven, so it’s also great to use as a camping table.
Are your inlaws wine lovers? If they are, you might want to consider one of our favorite gifts for inlaws – this electric wine opener set. This cool device opens up eighty bottles on a single charge, but don’t worry because it also comes with a charger cord to keep it energized to perform its duties. This wine opener makes uncorking simple and fast, without worry of broken corks or splatter.
One thing we love is that the device is clear beneath the powerful motor, so they can watch the uncorking in process. But this nifty gift doesn’t stop at the opener itself. It also includes a foil cutter, oxygenating wine pourer and a pump to remove air from the bottle if they want to recork it after having a glass.
If your inlaws are huge wine aficionados, and you’re in the market for a splurge gift for them, you might want to consider the Coravin Wine Preservation System which has a unique way of tapping a bottle without exposing it to air, meaning a vintage wine can stay preserved as though it had never been opened.
Simple luxuries often make the best gifts, which is why we chose this his and hers set of Egyptian cotton robes as one of our fave gifts for inlaws. The cushy cotton terry is cozy, warm and super absorbent for after shower times. They are embroidered with His and Hers, so there’ll be no confusion over whose robe is whose. They come in one size that fits most people from 85 to 280 pounds, and 5 feet to 6’5″. The Hers robe will just fall a little longer on your mother in law.
Another awesome gift for your inlaws is a heated towel warmer like this one from HEATGENE. This hardwired unit is easy to install and guarantees they’ll step out of the shower to a toasty warm towel, which is so cozy and the kind of luxury they’d only get at a spa.
For the true kitchen aficionado, there’s no more coveted culinary tools than Damascus steel knives. This beautiful chef’s knife features an eight inch Damascus steel blade that shows the gorgeous 67 layer Japanese steel with all its intricate folds. The riveted handle is ergonomically designed for easy control and comfort, while the blade itself slices through meat, veggies and other foods with no resistance. This ruthlessly sharp knife has a 12 degree razor’s edge to make food prep a dream.
If they’ve already got a premium chef knife, consider this gorgeous German steel cleaver or a high quality bread knife if they’re into making their own artisan loaves.
When it comes to great gifts for inlaws, what could be better than filling their home with the aroma of homemade bread whenever they want it? While most folks don’t have the time to mix, knead, rise and bake their own, this bread machine makes the process simple and fun. This machine offers the option to make three different loaf sizes, and lets them choose between different doneness settings including light, medium and dark crust.
With 17 programs for everything from quick breads to artisan loaves, this machine is versatile enough to even make jam. It features a fruit and nut dispenser that allows them to add those ingredients at the proper time without having to do it manually, and the removable ceramic pan ensures each and every loaf bakes to perfection.
If your inlaws still have other kids at home, they might need a larger capacity bread machine. The Breville bread machine can make huge loaves up to 2.5 pounds in size, but it still has the option to makes loaves as small as one pound. Whichever you choose, you might also want to include a copy of The Bread Lover’s Bread Machine Cookbook that includes 300 recipes for almost any kind of bread and any brand of bread machine.
Do your inlaws have a green thumb? Or, maybe more importantly, do they not? If they aren’t adept at growing things, but they love to have greenery in the house or fresh herbs in the kitchen, this cool hanging wall planter is an ideal option for their needs. Perfect for growing succulents that require little care, or great for a miniature kitchen garden, this round planter is made of galvanized steel, so it won’t rust through. At 12 inches in diameter, it’s four inches deep, making it an ideal fit for lots of places both indoors and outdoors.
Succulent planters come in many sizes and designs. We think they’ll also love this set of three ceramic hanging planters, and the white ceramic is a nice fit for kitchens and bathrooms.
One thing that never loses its appeal is a high quality set of barbecue tools. This stainless steel grouping is a great gift for your inlaws who love to cook and eat outdoors. This set includes 19 pieces that cover all the bases, whether they’re grilling steaks or flipping burgers. It has long tongs, a fork, a knife, and the quintessential grill cleaning brush with a replacement head, along with a basting brush, four skewers, eight corn holders, and a four-function spatula that has a built-in bottle opener and tenderizer blades. It all comes packed in a lightweight aluminum case to keep their tools clean and organized when not in use.
Grill mats would be another excellent small gift to give them as they keep the grill cleaner, help to prevent flare-ups and make grilling veggies super easy because nothing falls through the grates. They might also appreciate an instant read grill thermometer to keep tabs on their meats without having to stand over the grill all the time. This one from ThermoPro has a wireless receiver and is a super popular choice.
For anyone, including your inlaws, who happen to be prolific gardeners, harvest time can mean juggling cukes, zucchinis and tomatoes all at once. This function and fun Maine garden hod is an easy way to walk through the garden and pick everything that’s ripe all at once. Better yet, the mesh basket can be taken directly to the hose to spray off dirt, dust and bugs, and will let the water flow out so they’re not dragging that stuff into the house.
Made with food grade PVC coated wire, pine ends and a steam-bent solid oak handle, this harvest basket will be something they’ll cherish for years. (Plus it might mean you’ll get an occasional delivery too!) It’s also perfect to take to their local farmers market to stock up on fresh goodies. If the farmers market is where they get most of their produce, it’s probably already prewashed. In that case, you might want to consider a beautiful fair trade market basket instead.
Do your inlaws share equally in the maintenance of their yard and home? If they do, there’s nothing that simplifies edge trimming like a cordless string trimmer. No messing with gas, and so much quieter and safer than a gas powered trimmer, this 80V trimmer from Greenworks is an ideal gift for your inlaws. With up to a 45 minute run time per charge, this trimmer has a brushless motor and ergonomic design that makes trimming so much easier on their backs. It’s a lot lighter too.
It comes with a 80V 2Ah Lithium-Ion battery and a rapid charger that gets it up to full power in just 30 minutes. This trimmer is powerful and efficient, so a single charge should easily last through getting a standard size yard trimmed. If you’re in the mood to seriously splurge on them, consider the string trimmer and leaf blower combo, both of which operate on the same 80V battery. They’ll love you for simplifying their lawn chores.
Do your inlaws live in a house that has a covered front porch or deck? A porch swing is a perfect way to encourage them to sit together and enjoy their surrounds and have intimate conversations, especially if they’re new empty nesters. This beautiful cedar stained porch swing is authentically handcrafted in the Amish tradition, and can hold up to 800 pounds. The rolled back and seat front makes it extra comfortable and if you include some cushions, it would be even cozier.
This swing comes with hanging chains, so there’s no need to buy those separately, however, we do recommend this additional mounting hardware to give the swing extra durability and a little bounce.
Looking for a cool gift that your inlaws can use indoors that adds green beauty without any work? This preserved boxwood double ball topiary would be a unique gift to add to their front entryway, although it would look good in any part of their home. This pretty planter looks real because it is made from a real preserved plant. Including the handmade Italian rustic footed pot, it stands 21 inches tall and looks especially elegant with old world décor.
If you’d like to get them a set of two for using indoors, they might also like the single ball topiary so the set doesn’t look too matchy matchy. The single ball stands just 16 inches tall, so they’d look great placed together in a grouping.
Looking for a classy little gift of an idea that most people wouldn’t think of? This stunning umbrella holder would be a welcome addition to anyone’s doorway, especially those who live in rainy climates. This pretty porcelain piece features a Ming vine and flower design with an antiqued ice crackle glaze. While it looks like a valuable antique, it’s waterproof and will last until it’s handed down to you one day. Ming porcelain has a rich and interesting history, which is well told in this article that you can share with your inlaws when you present this fun gift.
If you’re looking for a small but meaningful gift for your new set of parents, perhaps a customized doormat would be a nice idea. This doormat from Home & More features a combination of coir and rubber – the rubber adds weight to keep the doormat in place, while the coir makes for a natural dirt remover to keep their house clean and tidy. Pick from any letter of the alphabet to match the first letter of their last name. At 18 by 30 inches, this rectangular design is suitable for most front porches.
If you’re looking for a bit more customization, this doormat lets you add their full last name and more, although it doesn’t offer as robust of dirt removal as the coir doormat. Think they’d prefer a more natural design? We love this coir mat with the bird and vine patterns.
There’s nothing like a little light to warm up the evening, especially outdoors. Naturally, we love candlelight as much as anyone, but outside it can be dicey and dangerous, so why not opt instead for a beautiful solar hanging light instead? This pretty lamp features an inverted teardrop shape surrounded with leaf frame metal cage and hangs from long metal chains. It has a dozen LED firefly lights inside that give it tons of sweet sparkle.
You can get this lamp in four colors, and even in a round shape, so pick the one that best matches your inlaws exterior decor. And, at such a great price, you could get them three or four to outline a porch or patio, or string them along with LED string lights to make for a beautiful display any time of the year.
When it comes to buying gifts for inlaws, you’re pretty safe in choosing something for their home until you know them well enough to buy more personal gifts. Even then, useful and practical presents are always going to be appreciated. This copper rain chain is one such gift idea that will add both ambiance and beauty to their home.
Rain chains are a pretty way to replace unsightly downspouts and funnel the water into either a rain barrel or cistern that they can store water in to irrigate their plants and garden. It’s both a green gift idea, and one that will have their neighbors green with envy. The copper rain chain comes ready to hang with a v-hook that rests in the gutter. Get one for every corner of their house, if you can. They’ll be able to add and remove links to make their chain a custom fit for their gutter height.
Yard art can be a great gift for anyone on your list, and this lovely kinetic sculpture is a perfect example of a gift idea that’s great for gardeners or just those who love to spend time out in their yard. This balancing hummingbird sculpture pairs birds, branches and flowers in a unique design that’s constantly moving and changing.
The powder coated metal will naturally oxidize, or they can spray it with an acrylic sealer to keep it looking exactly as they received it. This piece is artisan made, so each one is completely unique in its own way. It comes with the two piece stand so it’s ready to display right away. A wind spinner is another kind of kinetic sculpture and an eye-catching gift idea for your inlaws that can handle the weather while it maximizes the wind.
If you’re looking for a great way to bond with your mother or father in law, a relaxing round of golf is perhaps the perfect opportunity to have fun and enjoy some great conversation. When you give them the gift of Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls, they’ll have a better game which always makes for a good day. These golf balls make for faster speeds, a higher launch, and overall top flight performance. Every golfer who is serious about the game wants that.
If you’re feeling especially splurgy, consider getting them a new Callaway Golf Chev Stand Bag that combines functionality with great features and a professional looking, bold design.
Do your inlaws love to take music with them wherever they go? Perhaps they’ve been using a low quality speaker, and could use one that delivers dynamic sound on all their adventures. The Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 wireless Bluetooth speaker is an awesome gift idea for them. Not only is it waterproof, drop proof and dustproof, it actually floats if it’s accidentally dropped in water. This isn’t just any ordinary speaker and we’ll tell you why.
We’ve tested a lot of speakers, so when we got this one to test, we were notably skeptical – especially because setup and the instructions to do it can be less than simple with many. Not so with the Megaboom. Once charged, it takes less than two minutes to power up, download the app, and pair with a smartphone. In use, it has no distortion, even if it’s cranked up to the highest possible volume, which can be heard from quite a distance, while at lower volumes it still delivers crisp instrumentals and vocals that are truly impressive.
If your inlaws are likely to take their speaker camping, make sure they can keep it charged for plenty of play time with the Power Up Wireless Charging Dock. And to keep it stowed safely during transport, be sure to get them a padded hard case to go along with it that has enough room for the speaker, charging cords and the charging dock.
Looking for a great way to add a splash of color to your inlaws’ home? This stunning 40 by 20 inch handpainted canvas wall art piece is an affordable option that can brighten any space. While its sometimes difficult to determine people’s personal tastes, this artwork crosses over lots of genres, but would be a perfect décor piece in any mid century modern home. It would also look terrific a den, living area, dining room or hallway of a new modern design as well. Mounted on a wooden stretcher, it comes ready to hang.
For a different look, we also think they’ll love this Modern Textured Red Flower Oil Hand Painting On Canvas that’s even larger at 24 by 48 inches.
We know shopping for your inlaws can be tough, especially if it seems like they already have everything they need and want. A yummy food basket is a no fail option at times like this. This beautiful basket arrives filled with fancy pears, apples, and oranges, all of which have been picked at the peak of their ripeness. It also features a selection of sumptuous Godiva chocolates, chocolate covered almonds, and chocolate covered pretzels for the perfect combination of sweet treats and juicy goodness.
If your inlaws prefer more savory snacks like meats and cheeses, it’s pretty hard to beat the Hickory Farms Hearty Selection Box. It features of their world famous beef summer sausages, along with crispy crackers and five different kinds of cheese from smoked gouda to cheddar and creamy swiss.
If food doesn’t seem like quite the right choice, a beautiful tea gift basket or box always makes for a relaxing choice for the holiday season.
The tinkle of a windchime is a welcome sound each time the breeze picks up, and this gorgeous chime is one that will fit the largest house. At 44 inches in length, this chime is made with aluminum tubes and finished with beautiful copper veining, although you can get it in many different colors. With rich and deep tones, they’ll deliver serene sounds in the pitch of C.
If you’re looking for windchimes with deeper tones, you might consider the Woodstock Gregorian 56 Inch Baritone Wind Chime. Inspired by the chants of Gregorian monks, this chime is reminiscent of midnight mass whenever the wind blows.
Are your inlaws road trippers? Do they love to jump in their rig and head out for the day to hike or explore? When they get back to their car, you want them to have icy cold drinks and fresh snacks, and the YETI Roadie is a good way to make sure that happens, even if their trips are longer than a day. This rotomolded cooler keeps things cold for far longer than a standard cooler, thanks to two inches of PermaFrost Insulation and an extra thick FatWall design.
This cooler is bear resistant and virtually indestructible. Heavy duty rubber latches prevent breakage, and you can even lock it to keep their goodies safe from human invaders. This little YETI holds up to 14 cans, plus ice. The rubber gasket inside the lid makes a tight seal that also aids in keeping things cool. If they choose to use a block of ice instead, their drinks will stay cold up to four full days – we’ve tested it.
Looking for a bigger option they can take camping or on longer trips? We’d recommend the YETI Tundra 35, or the YETI Tundra 65. Their outstanding performance in rugged conditions is why YETI is often the choice of outdoor outfitters and guides.
Everyone needs a great car blanket, including your inlaws. But this striped blanket from Pendleton does more than just keep them warm. This heavy woolen blanket is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. They can toss it on the ground for an impromptu picnic, or drape it over their sleeping bags for extra warmth. Patterned after the ombré stripe blankets cowboys once used, they too can enjoy their night under the stars in perfect cozy comfort.
You’ll find another iconic striped design in the Pendleton Glacier National Park Blanket. While it’s equally durable for indoor and outdoor use, your inlaws might prefer to drape it over their couch since the background is primarily white. These blankets are designed to last for decades, and this writer is still using one that’s at least 50 years old.
Just in case you’re buying for someone who is sensitive to wool, you might want to consider a hypoallergenic alpaca wool blanket instead.
Wouldn’t you love to give your inlaws the gift of a restful night’s sleep this year? While you probably wouldn’t buy them a new mattress and box spring, you might like to give them the Copper Topper, a copper infused memory foam mattress topper that will help them sleep cool and comfy and improve their overall rest. This three inch thick topper is perfect for their bed at home or to use in an RV, if they happen to have one.
The breathable cover allows heat and sweat to flow through the foam, while the memory foam has infused copper nano technology to draw excess heat from the body for more temperature regulated sleep. If your mother in law happens to be in her 50s and 60s, this will be very much appreciated. The copper also makes the foam antimicrobial, hypoallergenic and helps to eliminate odor causing bacteria, so they’ll feel refreshed each morning.
If they’re hot or sweaty sleepers, you could also consider giving them some cooling sheets along with a pair of cooling pillows. They’ll love them, and you, for their thoughtful gift.
We don’t know about you, but we think the art and gift of handwritten letters and cards seems to be on the decline. A great way to encourage more handwritten correspondence with your inlaws would be the gift of this lovely stationery ensemble. It’s personalized with their initials which are embossed into the included cards, notes and sheets of paper. It comes with 50 of each, plus envelopes to match, all made with high quality paper.
If this set seems a little on the formal side for their personality, you could get your father in law this card set imprinted with his name, and your mother in law these whimsical and pretty personalized note cards. Add the kind of pen to these gifts that will make it a pleasure to write.
Sometimes you’d like to give a gift for no other reason than it’s simply beautiful. We give a big thumbs up to that idea, because most people are so focused on function, they tend not to splurge on something simply for its aesthetic value. We’re pretty sure your inlaws would absolutely love this stunning art glass vase that features vivid shades of red, blue, green, and yellow.
This handblown vase could be used as a vessel for flowers or fruit, but because it’s so pretty, they might be happy just looking at it. The clear glass base adds an airy touch, while the wavy top makes for an overall elegant design. If you’re searching for more shades of blue than red, the Newport Heights blown glass vase will add drama to any space. Do you think they might prefer a piece of art glass to hang on the wall? This Hankley Hand Blown Glass Wall Hanging comes with everything they’ll need to mount it.
Have you and your spouse been trying to encourage your inlaws to get a little more fit and flexible? There’s no better way to help them do that than learning yoga. This top quality yoga set has everything they’ll need to work out one at a time including an extra thick yoga mat, foam blocks, a yoga strap and microfiber towels to keep hands and feet from slipping. It even comes with a handy carrying case so they can take it to a yoga class and have everything they’ll need.
Naturally, since you want both of them working out, this gift is affordable enough to buy one for each parent. Since they’re not likely to hit a yoga class right away and they’ll probably prefer to learn the basics at home, we also recommend Gentle Yoga: 7 Beginning Yoga Practices for Mid-life, a DVD that can help them improve balance, enhance relaxation and even improve strength and build muscle according to the experts at Gaiam.
There’s nothing worse than trying to toss something in the trash when your hands are dirty. That’s what makes this nifty gift of an idea one anyone would covet in the kitchen. This touchless trash can is made of stainless steel, so it looks great with modern appliances. A simple waive of the hands over the sensor, and the butterfly top opens to let them drop in whatever. If your inlaws are older and less steady on their feet, it eliminates the worry of them having to use an awkward foot pedal minimizing the risk of a fall as well.
Inside it features a retainer ring to hold their trash bag in place, and makes for simple and easy bag removal without getting anything yucky on their hands. Get it in this 21 gallon size or if their space is smaller, it also comes in a 13 gallon size as well. They might also appreciate a touchless soap dispenser near the kitchen or bathroom sink.
Have you been searching something really unique to give your father in law this Christmas? Rather than giving him a traditional leather wallet that makes a huge lump in his pants pocket, you might want to consider this ultra-narrow profile wallet from The Ridge. This wallet is RFID blocking, so scammers can steal his identity off his credit and debit cards, plus it’s so small it can easily fit into a chest pocket in his sport coat or slide seamlessly into his slacks as well.
Roomy enough for his I.D. and up to 12 credit cards, it also features an integrated cash strap to carry loose bills too. If you like the concept, but you’re shopping on a budget, you might consider the FIDELO Carbon Fiber Minimalist Wallet which is also narrow profile and super lightweight, although not RFID blocking.
For the parents who love to sip a single malt scotch or whiskey on the rocks, this whiskey stones gift set is one of the most complete we’ve seen. First, it comes in an elegant wooden storage box which opens to reveal two beautiful crystal rocks glasses that are modern and weighted on the bottom for stability. This set includes two slate coasters to protect their tabletop, along with eight natural granite whiskey stones to keep their boozie delights chilled without becoming saturated with water as they would with regular ice.
This cool set also includes tongs to make it an indispensable addition to their barware collection. If you want to add an extra special touch, you can also order a set of stainless steel whiskey stones that come in a personalized wooden box that can be engraved with their name.
When you’re looking for something really special for your mother in law, a handmade silk scarf is always welcome, but when it’s handpainted in a gorgeous array of colors, it’s even better. If you want to give her the gift that’s an outfit maker, this stunning scarf is the one. This 35 inch square is awash in tones of black, lilac and teal. It can be draped around the neck, over the shoulders or tied.
Another piece of wearable art is this pink, rose and black silk scarf. At the same size as the first, it’s a winning color combination for a woman with silver hair. Or, if you think she’d rather have a wrap, this handpainted silk shawl measures 20 by 70 inches, so it would be an extremely versatile addition to her wardrobe.
Looking to give your father in law a fashion edge that’s also seriously warm and cozy? This 100% pure cashmere pullover is a great option for both casual and business wear. It features a half zip polo style with long sleeves and a ribbed bottom and cuffs. Because cashmere is eight times warmer than wool, according to our sources, it’s great for the coldest months of the year. But it’s also lighter in weight than merino wool, so your pop can wear it during those shoulder seasons and still be perfectly comfortable.
A classic cashmere cardigan is always a great professional look with a dress shirt and slacks, while a simple crewneck pullover would look stylish with jeans.
If you love the kinds of gift that create peace and reflection, there’s no better way than through sound, and this tabletop water fountain would be an awesome way to do it. Water is like white noise for the brain, allowing it to relax and let go of thoughts, per this article by Nicola Brown. This three tiered indoor relaxation fountain can create that kind of calm for someone you love.
The Asian inspired design lets the water trickle over three small square bowls and into a basin that allows it to recirculate to the top. Sounds can be enhanced by positioning river rocks in the bowls and the basin. We love that its small size can fit in most any room.
If you’re creating a zen space on their patio or in their garden, you might want a fountain more like this.
Have you ever noticed how difficult it is to wrangle your home vacuum around those tight spots in your car? A great gift this year for someone you love is a powerful car vacuum with all the tools it takes to get into those dusty nooks and crannies only cars seem to have. This car vacuum lights the way with a bright LED to let them see what they’re reaching (or not) plus it plugs right into the cigarette lighter so they’re not struggling with a long cord while they’re detailing their rig.
It comes with three different nozzles to allow ultimate flexibility for carpets and upholstery, and it has a durable and washable stainless steel HEPA filter with free replacement for life. Nice. It also comes in a convenient carrying bag, so they can stow it in their trunk or under seat storage bin to keep it handy at all times.
If your mom in law is the crafty sort who is always looking for a fun new project to tackle, she might really enjoy learning to make her own candles. This DIY candle making kit is a fun gift that will give her hours of learning, creativity, and fun, while she makes beautifully scented candles for her home or those of her friends.
The kit comes with everything she’ll need to make cute candles in small metal tins including soy wax beans, colors, stir sticks, wicks, and the tiny tins themselves. It also includes the reusable melting pot for future projects, as well as detailed instructions for making the kinds of high-end candles she’d find in specialty shops.
If she falls in love with this pastime, you might want to get her the Art Of Candle Making Business Startup – a book that can help her earn a nice side income on the pursuit she is passionate about.
Let’s be honest, everyone is tired of the expense of a landline, but not everyone is comfortable switching entirely to cell service, and not everyone can. You can give your inlaws the gift of free unlimited nationwide phone service and really reasonably priced international calling when you give them the Ooma. This device delivers crystal clear HD audio, with no monthly charges other than applicable taxes and fees.
It easily installs and operates with their high speed internet service and any home phone. Ooma includes voicemail, caller-ID, call-waiting, 911 calling, and text alerts. With an upgrade to Ooma Premier, they can even block those annoying robo calls for good.
Perhaps your parents in law don’t have the time or money to maintain a full size hot tub, but they’d still like the pampering of warm water and bubbles to relax or ease away their aches and pains. The SaluSpa from Coleman is an ideal option for decks and patios where space is limited. This soothing portable spa has a rapid water heating system that quickly heats the water to a cozy 104 degrees and massages with 114 air jets.
It features an automatic start/stop timer-controlled heating system with a simple digital control that makes it easy to adjust water temperature. It comes with a pool liner, spa pump, chemical floater, two filter cartridges (VI), air pad protector, repair kit, and AirJet system. It also includes a reinforced cover with safety locks to keep outside dirt, dust and leaves from blowing in when it’s not in use.
Have you ever noticed how parents seem to put off their dreams until their kids have left the roost? Perhaps it’s time they started planning for the future, and the things they’ll have time to do now that they’re empty nesters. The Young’s metal bucket list bucket is the perfect way to kickstart their dreams of adventure.
Designed with chalkboard paint, with chalk inside, it can be personalized for each individual dreamer, so be sure to get one for each of your inlaws. It comes with 30 cards to write down those ideas that can then be checked off and dated as they’re achieved. If your inlaws are stumped for ideas in the beginning (and believe it or not, some people are) give them a hand with The Bucket List: 1000 Adventures Big & Small – a book that will boost their creative thinking and planning.
Naturally, we think everyone will love the movie, The Bucket List, in which Morgan Freeman and Jack Nicholson make the most of their final years. Why not package up the DVD, book and bucket and make it a really fun surprise?
As the old saying goes, “if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.” That might just be true when your inlaws start whipping out batches of their own custom hot sauces. This kit contains everything they’ll need to make sauces with ancho pasillas, chipotle, habanero ghost peppers. From squeeze bottles and glass bottles to rubber gloves, labels and warnings, this kit will have them steaming up the kitchen (in a culinary way.)
Think they’d rather taste than make their own fiery sauces? The Ultimate Hot Sauce Kit From Fuego Box contains lots of emerging sauces they’ve probably never heard of but will definitely want to try.
There’s nothing better than snuggling close near the campfire, and this heavy-duty folding double camping chair gives your inlaws a way to enjoy the fire hand in hand. Quilted padded seats make this chair way more comfortable than the traditional folding chair, and this setup allows them to change the configuration, depending on the circumstances.
A 300 pound capacity per seat means they can snuggle the grandkids with no worry, and the quilted padded seats are super cushy. This portable loveseat folds up easily with a heavy-duty rugged steel frame, and they have convenient cup holders in the arms.
If you’re looking for a super cushy single chair for one of your inlaws, this ALPHA CAMP Moon Saucer Folding Camping Chair is amazing at keeping your tush warm as well as comfy.
If you’re looking for the best way to keep your inlaws tuned in to all that’s happening in your life, this digital photo frame is a simple solution. The Nixplay Seed offers ultra high definition resolution and the 10 inch screen brings photos and videos to life for them.
The coolest thing about this frame is that you can pair it with your smartphone and upload photos and videos as often as you’d like. They’ll be surprised each time they come into the room and see a whole new selection of pictures from your family. This frame works with both iOS and Android devices, and we’ve checked that out thanks to a test unit from the company. Works perfectly.
In fact, if you get this frame for your parents too, you can manage all the frames from a simple to use App. With a motion sensor that turns on whenever they walk into the room, they’ll feel close and connected thanks to your regular updates.
At the end of the day, if your inlaws are still among the working set, they probably come home with tired and achy feet. If they’re older, they may suffer from arthritis and foot comfort is a key to saving their good posture. This shiatsu foot massager delivers warmth, relaxation, and comfort all with a simple flip of the switch. Shiatsu massage is known to improve health according to the experts.
With three different massage modes, and six functions including deep kneading, air compression, rolling, scraping, vibrating and heat functions, this massager offers double air compression massage on insteps and ankles from two internal airbags. It helps to relieve tension and feels so much like an actual masseuse, they might argue a bit over who gets to use it first every night.
If your giftees aren’t likely to want another machine to store, we think this ottoman foot massager is a terrific idea that hides their device in a useful stook until they’re ready to use it. If they’re more earthy and simple in their approach to life, they might prefer a wooden foot massager or a neck massager instead.
Gifts for the patio and yard are always a popular idea, and this clever patio table offers both sleek modern style and a nifty hidden secret inside. While it’s a regular height patio table by day, when called for this table pops up to bar height and reveals a 7.5 gallon cooler below the top. That’s sizeable – big enough, in fact, to hold 40-60 cans and bottles for an impromptu patio party. The table comes in gray, teal or coral and it’s one of our fave gifts for inlaws for its surprising functionality.
Another clever storage solution for their patio or deck is the Keter Eden 70 Gallon Storage Bench Deck Box that doubles as a love seat.
Looking for a gift that’s both tasty and fun? We love this savory set of grilling spices from FreshJax. From chicken and fish to beef and pork, there’s a perfect flavor to season up some savory barbecue. This set includes peppered habanero, fresh bay, grillmaster, smokey southwest and citrus pepper blends, although you can also check out the many FreshJax seasoning options, because they’re so affordable you might want to get more than one.
A Sea Salt Sampler is another fun idea, because each salt has a distinct flavor profile and they might enjoy trying to identify the differences between them. The Urban Accents seasoning collection includes dry rubs for meat as well as seasoning blends for veggies. All these seasoning collections would be great to spice up Keto diet meals.
Nothing can class up a bar like a beautiful copper barware collection. This nine piece set features everything they’ll need to shake up and serve the perfect martinis, or deliver a tray of drinks on the rocks to their friends. The set comes complete with a cocktail shaker, strainer, muddler, bottle opener, tongs, shot glass, ice bucket, serving tray and a stand for the various bar tools. The hammered copper and stainless steel pieces are all simple to rinse and wipe out to keep them looking their best.
Getting your inlaws this barware set allows you to build upon it during future holidays and special occasions. You could also supply them with hammered copper martini glasses, Moscow mule mugs, and champagne flutes.
Items that make everyday life better and more functional are always welcome gifts, and this corner shower caddy is one of those. Not only does it look sleep and efficiently store everything your inlaws regularly use in the shower, the stainless steel and aluminum construction means it will last for years without rusting and leaving marks on their tub.
Two adjustable shelves slide up and down so it’s easy for them to make room for taller shampoo bottles if needed, plus it has a slotted soap dish, razor holder and pronged fixture for loofahs or bath scrubbies. It’s easy to clean and has a five year warranty, which we think is awesome. If they have a large walk-in shower rather than a tub, you could get them the simplehuman adjustable shower caddy that hooks over the showerhead instead. It features a sleek design, three tiers of shelves and the same high quality materials and construction.
Whether your inlaws live in cold and dry or warm and dry climates, a humidifier is an ideal gift that will not only help them breathe easier, it can help them sleep better and look more refreshed too. This humidifier from LEVOIT is an especially great choice because it gives them the option to release either warm or cool mist into the air.
In winter, the warm mist humidifies up to 25% faster, plus it helps to kill any bacteria that might form in the water. The cool mist setting is ideal for hydrating skin and sinuses, especially during the hot and dry seasons. Whisper quiet operation will let them sleep soundly, and a timer alleviates worries about accidentally leaving it on.
This humidifier also has a remote control that makes for easy operation from their bed, and the machine also has an auto-shutoff function when the water runs out. According to medical professionals, humidifiers are a great way to alleviate dry skin and help with respiratory issues as well.
