50 Best Gifts for Inlaws: Your Ultimate List

If you’re ever worried about awkward silences or gaps in conversation with your inlaws, this beautiful patio gas fire pit table can ease the strain of conversation while you all relax around the fire. (C’mon, who can’t think of something to say when flames are flickering?) While we know this is kind of a splurge gift, it is sure to become the focal point of family gatherings for years to come.

The black tempered glass tabletop reflects the fire beautifully and it comes with a 15.5 pound Arctic Ice decorative glass rock set to insert right around the gas jets in the center. With a weather resistant polyurethane wicker exterior, it can stand up to all kinds of weather, and it has a super sturdy powder coated metal frame.

The table itself offer easy access to insert a standard 20 pound propane tank (not included) and the push button start means they can have a cozy fire whenever the whim strikes them.