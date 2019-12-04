Best Grinch Decor: 25 Things You’ll Love

So clever and cute, this Grinchy ornament could be your way to let your family know your mood for the day or act as a barometer for the kids. Hang it on the tree, or keep it somewhere where everyone can see it leading up to the holidays. Designed by Jim Shore, this ornament has intricate details and is cast in stone resin for long life. The Grich holds a banner which can be turned from front to back, with one side indicating nice, and the other saying naughty. Perfect for the kids, right? It would also be a great Secret Santa gift for your ornament exchange.

For a sweet touch to the holidays, another Grinch ornament shows the grumpy one after his heart grew three sizes that day. He’s holding a cute little CindyLou Who. The dressed-up Grinch ornament is another fun option and would make a great start to someone’s Grinch collection.