Best Grinch Decor: 25 Things You’ll Love

Whether you’re looking for a fun Secret Santa gifts for a workmates, want to liven up Christmas for your kids, or you just love everything about the grouchy green guy, you’ll be amazed by the varied options for holiday Grinch decor. Decorate with this stuff and your home will look cuter than Whoville.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The holidays are so filled with home baked treats and cookies gifted by friends and neighbors, why not make them out for the taking in the perfect ceramic cookie jar? This sculpted grinch cookie jar features that naughty stealer of Christmas fun in a functional piece that has a silicone seal to keep baked goodies fresh.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Some of the sweetest and funniest sayings come out of the Dr. Seuss story How the Grinch Stole Christmas. This clever set of four wall hangings calls out a couple of classics and two more iconic images that you can use as a frameable grouping or spread throughout your holiday home. Each print is just 8 x 10 inches, so finding affordable frames is easy super easy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
So clever and cute, this Grinchy ornament could be your way to let your family know your mood for the day or act as a barometer for the kids. Hang it on the tree, or keep it somewhere where everyone can see it leading up to the holidays. Designed by Jim Shore, this ornament has intricate details and is cast in stone resin for long life. The Grich holds a banner which can be turned from front to back, with one side indicating nice, and the other saying naughty. Perfect for the kids, right? It would also be a great Secret Santa gift for your ornament exchange.
For a sweet touch to the holidays, another Grinch ornament shows the grumpy one after his heart grew three sizes that day. He’s holding a cute little CindyLou Who. The dressed-up Grinch ornament is another fun option and would make a great start to someone’s Grinch collection.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perched at the top of Mt. Crumpet, the Grinch surveys his domain with glee, along with his trusty dog Max, planning his evil plot to steal all the Christmas spirit from Whoville. That scene is beautifully played out in this tabletop sculpture in ceramic that’s been hand painted in perfect detail. Inside the piece, a tiny light glows to illuminate the cave home of the Grinch.
At 8.5 inches tall, it’s a fun piece for kids of all ages and you could create a whole Christmas scene by adding more pieces each year. We love the CindyLou Who house as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for the absolute perfect way to decorate a window, your Christmas tree or add a fun spark to the kids’ rooms over the holidays, these Grinch Christmas lights are guaranteed to get lots of laughs. Each six-foot string features ten Grinch head lights spaced at six-inch intervals. These are made for either indoor or outdoor use, however, you might need to purchase an adaptor for outside use.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you and your kids are counting the hours til Christmas morning, there’s no more fun way to keep tabs on the time than with this wooden Grinch wall clock. At almost 12 inches across, it makes a fun addition to your holiday decor in the kids’ room, kitchen, bathroom or family room. It operates on a single AA battery which is not included. You’ll love that this clock is also silent, so it won’t interrupt the kids’ sleep.
Another wooden clock features the Grinch looking satisfied that he’s stolen all the goods from Whoville. It operates on the same single battery and is noise-free as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are you throwing a holiday gathering at work or at home? This fun Merry Grinchmas backdrop is perfect for setting the stage for a holiday buffet table, but would also be perfect for a lighthearted photo box area, especially if you fill it with grinchy props like a grinch costume, funny signs, or a Grinch cutout they can just pop their face into. Such mischief!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are you looking to expand your outdoor Ginch decor collection? This inflatable is an ideal addition. The Grinch, dressed as Santa, stands just a touch over two feet tall. He’s the perfect addition to your front walkway, greeting guests as they arrive. This inflatable lights up with a bright, energy-efficient LED light inside. It self-inflates in seconds for super-easy setup. It includes stakes and tethers to make sure he stays securely tied to the ground in winter weather.
Pair this little Grinch inflatable with a nine foot tall Giant Grinch inflatable to create even more outdoor interest. You’ll have the same easy setup with the big guy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re planning to strike a Grinchy theme this Christmas, and you want it to be filled with some of the most fun moments from the classic tale, this cute figurine features the Grinch holding the Christmas tree he’s about to stuff up the chimney. It’s been meticulously handcrafted in great detail, and creates that vision when he was at one of his worst moments.
If you’re feeling a little Grinchy yourself this year, you might want to get a different piece of Grinch decor like the All I Need is a Reindeer figurine with the Grinch tying an antler on his poor pooch Max.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Don’t you love those pieces you unwrap each year and display at the holidays? Especially when they capture the kind of heart felt sentiments you valude deeply. This cute wooden wall sign is just such a piece. With a painted red background, it features one of the most beloved Grinch quotes in a Seussy black font.
You’ll love that the sign has been aged to look like a vintage piece. It comes ready to hang with a wire attached and a cute burlap button detail in the corner.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are you looking for something to Grinch-i-fy your yard this year? This Grinch and Max piece lets you bring the spirit of Christmas into your place. Simply secure the pieces to a garden post and stake them into the ground , then string your Christmas lights through his hand so it looks like he’s sneakily stealing them. Clever.
If you want to get the Grinch alone (we won’t tell Max) you can get that lawn art too. These pieces are made out of thick and sturdy corrugated plastic that will never rust. At 48 inches high, the Grinch will look nearly life size from the street.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re really looking to impress the neighbors with your over the top outdoor Christmas decorations, this big inflatable is guaranteed to do it. At nearly ten feet tall, this inflatable features the Grinch and his faithful dog Max in the infamous Christmas sleigh loaded with all the booty from Whoville. Both the Grinch and Max light up with internal LED lights, but the real standout here is that the sleigh also lights up, as does the Christmas tree and a string of lights outside it.
Want something even more impressive? In case you’re the competitive sort, this same blowup comes in a 12 foot tall version! Both offer easy setup and deflation.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Just in time to make the season bright, this fun water globe features the Grinch himself, blowing his horn on his way to return all the gifts to Whoville, aided by his faithful dog Max. The base of the water ball is an intricately detailed sleigh decorated with the cutest string of metallic lights. With intricate details, make sure you leave this 5.9 inch tall piece where little hands can gently shake and enjoy it.
The Kurt Adler wind-up musical snow globe is another fun option for the holidays. It features the Grinch inside with his big bag of presents, while the base is a carefully detailed image of Whoville.
There are an amazing variety of snow globes for every season of the year, Who knew?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Give your guests the Grinchiest of welcomes with this indoor/outdoor doormat. Made of durable weatherproof PVC fiver, this doormat grabs mud and water to avoid it get tracked into the house. It’s fade-resistant, dries quickly, and also works as a bathroom mat. Get this non-slip doormat in nearly 20 different Grinchy designs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Festive AF, this Drink Up Grinches double party banner is going to add some zest to your next Christmas gathering. The top banner features the sentiment, while the bottom one has a Christmasy group of snowflakes, reindeer and Santa hat topped Christmas trees. Each banner is about 10 feet long, and the designs are coated in super sparkly glitter for added festive effect. Hang them together or separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It looks like everyone’s getting into the Grinch game, and surprisingly, we even came across this porcelain grinch by Lenox, a company more well known for fine china and elegant decor. This cute ornament features the Grinchy one done in fine china, with 24k gold hand-painted accents. He’s leaning on a stack of sweetly wrapped holiday gifts.
In fact, Lenox has a whole line of movie character inspired ornaments, from Mary Poppins and Rudolf to Woody and Belle from Beauty and the Beast.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Imagine setting up your hot toddy bar at your next party with a lineup of these hilarious heat sensitive mugs. They look innocent enough to begin with – just like a classic black coffee cup. But once that hot whiskey or a steaming cup of tea hits the mug, it transforms to reveal a very naughty looking Mr. Grinch with his dog Max peeking over his shoulder. These would make excellent Secret Santa gifts, as they won’t bust your budget. The large C handle makes them easy to grip for both men and women.
You might also like this funny Grinch mug with the Grinch’s favorite saying – “I hate being touched.” Both of these mugs would be humorous vessels for a hot toddy when you’ve got a cold. According to this article from Huggington Post, that might actually make you feel better – as long as you use some discretion.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s easy to lose perspective during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, so to keep you, your family and your guests on track, find a way to hang these clever hand towels around the house. They’re washable and absorbent enough for the kitchen and bathroom, but more importantly, they carry an important Christmas message – “In a world of Grinches be a CindyLou Who. Good food for thought, isn’t it?
If you’re just looking to have good fun with your Grinch decor, this cotton dish towel is a fun one with simple Grinch graphics and the sentiment “definitely naughty” under the Grinch image. Naturally, it comes in a very Grinchy green. And you’ll love this towel with graphics of the Grinch carving the Roast Beast.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are you that person who, once you’ve come up with a decor idea, has to run with the theme in every room of the house? Excellent. Clearly, the bathroom can’t be exempt from your decorating prowess. That’s why you’ll definitely want this awesome Grinch shower curtain to impress guests with your ability to think of absolutely everything for the holidays.
At 72 x 60 inches, this curtain is made with Turkish fabric and doesn’t require a line. We also think it’s terrific that it comes with curtain hooks which makes it an even more fabulous deal. Another shower curtain features the Grinch and dog Max looking down on a happy Whoville before they’re about to do the dastardly deed.
You might also like the Stink, Stank, Stunk shower curtain for a second bath. It also comes with hooks to hang it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Your kids and family will get a huge giggle when they wake up to breakfast served on these Grinch placements. Vivid red, they look like brocade linen, but they’re actually heat and wear-resistant and the perfect way to protect your dining table during the holidays. Get them in a pack of two, four or six.
Another set of six Grinch placemats features graphics of the Grinch, Max, and CindyLou Who sitting down together for a meal of Who Roast Beast. If you’re looking for a little more elegant design, consider these Grinch placemats that simply show the hand of his Grinchiness, picking the last ornament from the tree.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a seriously cute gift for an office mate, family or friends, (or even yourself!) this ceramic salt and pepper set is an ideal choice. This set is beautifully sculpted and hand-painted in perfect detail. With one shaker featuring the Grinch and second featuring his dog Max, this pair will bring some holiday shine to the table. They come beautifully gift boxed and ready for gift giving.
We also love this set of ugly sweater Grinch and Max salt and pepper shakers. They’re cleverly disguised as tiny mugs of hot cocoa.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s nothing better than snuggling up on the couch with your family binge-watching Christmas movies. But that sweet experience is even better when you’re snuggled with a cozy blanket. In the spirit of the season, why not order one or more of these cozy Grinch micro fleece throws for all your holiday movies. At 50 x 40 inches, this double-sided blanket features the Grinch on one side, and white on the other. And no worry of someone dumps popcorn or soda on it because it’s perfectly washable and ready for the next family flick.
The Grinch hooded micro fleece blanket is especially cozy and another fun option that would make a terrific gift idea for the teens on your list. There are so many Grinch designs available, you might need to look at them all before choosing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re trying to set the holiday tone in a little more elegant way, you don’t need to give up your love of the grinch in order to do it. This set of removable wall decals is the perfect way to create a space that looks like you hired a custom painter to come in and hand-letter an inspiring sentiment from the book.
You can customize the colors of the lettering, including metallic finishes, as well as the size, to make this decal set best fit your home’s holiday decor.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Have you ever wondered what the Grinch looked like when he was little, perhaps before his heart shrunk up so darned small? Kurt Adler’s sweet interpretation of the Grinch as a baby makes you think he wasn’t always so mean. In fact, this ornament makes him look downright cuddly, doesn’t it? Blow molded, it features intricate details that give baby Grinch a quizzical and hopeful expression. It features hand glittered details on his long muffler and sparkles in his eyes.
If you like this blow molded look, you can also get Kurt Adler’s sweet CindyLou Who ornament as well as the Grinch’s trusty dog Max. These durable ornaments would be nice little gifts for the kids on your list and they’d be really cute tied on the outside of Christmas packages as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When there are simply no boundaries around how much Grinch decor you’re going to use this year, why not add a Grinch tree skirt to your collection? This big 48 inch skirt can accommodate a load of presents under the tree and still see the green guy peeking out from around the edges. We love that it’s made of plush washable polyester, so you can clean it when taking the tree down and have it ready to be used for the next Christmas season. You can also get this skirt in 30 inch and 36 inch sizes as well.
If you like the look of faux fur around the edge of your tree skirt, this one has a Grinchy design in the center and wide white faux fur border. Amazingly, you can get more than two dozen Grinch graphic options.