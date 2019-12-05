Best Smart Christmas Lights: 11 Sets to Buy Now

If you want to channel your inner Clark Griswold this holiday season, smart Christmas lights are guaranteed to impress your friends and neighbors. Most feature simple setup, smartphone and voice control, and some even dance to your holiday tunes. Hung on your house or strung on your tree, they’ll make things look merry and bright!
Are you one of those geeks who just loves holiday decorating? This big set of lights is one of the best gifts you can give yourself. When you’re tired of connecting short strings of lights, and you’re looking for a strand big enough to light up a huge tree or large space, this set of smart Christmas lights is nearly 105 feet long. It features 250 tinkly LED lights that let you create a brilliant display. Set up is super quick and easy with Bluetooth pairing and a downloadable app.
These lights can also be connected to your home WiFi so you won’t have to rely on your phone to keep them up and running. With nearly unlimited color options available you can create whatever kind of light show you envision. One of the really cool things about Twinkly Technology is its innovative computer vision feature. The app is able to detect the exact position of every single LED through your smartphone camera. That way you can adjust on the fly as necessary without restringing everything.
You can choose from a large gallery of display effects to light up your home and yard. Chance the speed, colors, and other key parameters, to create your own custom light display as well. If you don’t need a set quite this large, Twinkly lights come in sets of 150 lights and a whopping 400 lights.
When you’re looking to create the perfect ambiance on your patio, porch or even inside the house, this set of smart Christmas lights are so pretty, they might actually make you want to use them all year round. At 35 feet in length, they have 100 bright LED lights that can change colors, and have adjustable brightness levels.
Control them with an app for your smartphone, and switch up the mood at the touch of your fingertips. With various modes and almost limitless colors, you can create pretty much any effects that work for your needs. They work with either iOS or Android phones, and you can simply download the app to get started.
Thanks to an IP65 waterproof rating, these lights will resist wind, rain and other inclement weather conditions. The flexible rubber cord makes them easy to string, even if you’re following odd shapes and angles.
Do you love lights that have bigger bulbs that create a bigger splash of color? If you do, you’re going to love this set of smart Christmas lights with bigger globe-shaped bulbs. This 33-foot strand features 100 bulbs that can brighten any room, any time of the year.
To get them up and running, just download the iLUX Mesh App, connect the light strings via Bluetooth, then you can easily control them with your smartphone. These string lights also have a controller on the light set itself. Cool to the touch, these lights are perfect in a kids’ room, and they’re great for parties and the patio because they’re durable enough to handle wet weather and spilled drinks.
One seriously impressive attribute of this light set is that you have the ability to synchronize and control up to 50 strings of lights at once. Now that would definitely win you the decoration award for your neighborhood, especially because you can also sync these lights to your phone’s music library. How cool is that? Clark Griswold’s going to have nothing on you!
Get your decorating mojo on with the funniest scenes from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – then get stringing.
Do you love the look of those café patio string lights with the elongated Edison bulbs? This set of smart lights has a similar shape, so they provide a bold pop of color wherever they’re hung. These lights allow you to program them in your own unique way thanks to the Govee Home app available in the Apple or Google Play Store.
More than plug and play programming, you can customize the colors, patterns, and sequences, and even match the color changes to the beat of whatever music you happen to be playing. You simply choose the Mic mod in the app, set the rhythm and have fun.
Because these lights are much larger, there are only 12 on this 36-foot string, but they put out enough light and color that you’ll feel completely thrilled with the final look of your space.
If you order the 24-foot strand, you’ll get the advantage of Alexa compatibility so you can control your lights with your voice and compatible Alexa enabled device.
If you’re not wed to the notion that you need hundreds or even thousands of tiny Christmas lights on your house, you could simplify your efforts and still make a major color impact. With a whole lot less work, and absolutely no ladders, these smart floodlights will wash your home in brilliant colors as well as bright light. That’s not only pretty, but the lights also add to the safety of your home because people who are up to no good prefer to do their bad deeds in the dark.
With 16 million colors, 20 modes and options for brightness, plus the ability to adjust to music rhythms, these smart floodlights are pure fun mostly because they’re so easy to operate. With a downloadable app, you can quickly get them set up and ready to rock.
This set includes two floods with an output of 1,200 lumens each. They’ll automatically connect to your phone from 65 feet away, so when you pull in the driveway, simply pop on the floods and feel safer getting out in the dark. We also think you’ll like that the app allows you to program automatic on/off times for these lights, so if you’re regularly home after dark, you can set them to be a bright shiny welcome home.
These lights are as great for indoor use as they are for outdoor applications. Just in case these are running low and you want more sets, you can get a similar option with the same functions.
Strip lights are so versatile, both at Christmas and any other time around the house when you want to light up and define spaces. This 32+ foot strip can do so much to add ambiance and color to your home. Alexa enabled, you can control them simply with the sound of your voice and any Alexa enable device like an Echo Dot or your kindle.
You can easily change the color, speed, and brightness by using an app as well. You can also set controls for groups to control multiple sets of these strip lights. They come with a remote control as well, just in case you don’t have Alexa in your home and your phone isn’t available to do the task.
Each strip contains 300 LED lights with a 50,000 hour shelf life, so if you install them on a more permanent basis than just during the holidays, it would take nearly six years of 24/7 use before they’d poop out. We don’t think you’ll keep them on nearly that many hours per day, so they’ll last even longer.
Whether you put them in wake-up, bedtime, or party mode, they’ll definitely add lots of happy color to your day. Do be aware, these are only compatible with 2.4 GHz WiFi.
Looking to add sparkle to your Christmas tree or outdoor shrubbery this holiday? These smart Christmas tree lights are a terrific option. Three times brighter than your standard fairy lights, this 33-foot string features 40 LEDs to create the perfect highlights for your sparkly ornaments, line your windows or create a party atmosphere in your family room and kitchen.
Easily controlled by an iOS or Android app, you can control the colors, brightness, and lighting effects with a single touch. You can also set a timer for the string to automatically turn on or off. And, if you opt to install several sets, they can all be controlled together.
These lights are easy to add strands and instead of big bulk plugs in the middle of your run, they feature diminutive USB connectors. What’s also great about that is that you can power them outside with an external power bank, including a solar power bank like this. If you want to brighten up your workspace at the office, plug them right into your computer and enjoy.
Everyone loves the look of Edison lights. Truth that what’s old becomes new again, right? While it’s been hard find smart Christmas lights that have that vintage look, these come the closest of any we’ve found. This 49 foot strand of lights has 15 larger LED bulbs that you can control via an app. Their sheer size alone makes them most appropriate for outdoor use which is why they have an IP65* waterproof rating. While we wouldn’t recommend you take these lights scuba diving, you’ll be just fine hanging them out in the weather.
A smart module in the controller works with both Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can voice control these cool lights. Download the app and control them with your phone as well. Create almost any color, and design the perfect look for your house with the scene-setting capabilities.
The sturdy plastic bulbs will last for years, and the flexible insulated cables make these lights as simple to hang as they are to take down and store.
*IP ratings help you differentiate between what’s waterproof and what’s water-resistant. To learn more before making your choice, this blog from BUD Industries does a great job of explaining the different ratings.
Sometimes standard string lights seem too one dimensional and maybe you have your heart set on a look that’s a little more dramatic this year. That’s when you’ll want to pick up a set (or ten) of these gorgeous icicle lights. These lights are so easy to set up they’re actually plug and play. Just connect them to your phone via Bluetooth, download the app and start transforming your home into a Christmas castle.
With 190 twinkly LEDs in each set, these lights will captivate and entertain with almost limitless colors, patterns and speeds. These also connect to your WiFi, as well as to any other Twinkly light sets on your walls, windows, and tree. These smart Christmas lights also work with Alexa and Google Assistant, and with the music sensor, you can even sync your Christmas lights with your favorite holiday tunes. Sweet.
If you want truly smart curtain lights too, Twinkly makes a set of those as well with all the same flexibility and programmability of their icicle lights.
If you’re looking for the LED rice bulbs to illuminate your tree, these smart Christmas tree lights feature 200 bright LEDs in a 65-foot strand. That should light up your average eight-foot holiday tree with no problem, with no plugging together a bunch of cords – always a little worrisome inside a pine tree drying out more every day that it’s up.
While they’re perfect for indoor use, they’re also sturdy enough to withstand the weather outside as well. With an app to run multiple sets of them strung together, you can control four stings via Android or five stings via your iOS device or smartphone. With 20 different functions, these have options like combination, flash, strobe and more.
With some functions, you can even adjust the speed, and in music mode, the lights will dance with your ambient music, creative dynamic lighting schemes. You can DIY your favorite style anytime you want.
You know how impressive it is when you walk through a tunnel of lights or stroll through what seems like a waterfall of them? If you would love to create that same cool atmosphere at home this Christmas, this smart LED string light curtain is an absolute must. Each curtain panel, at almost 10 x 10 feet consists of eighteen strings of LED lights at intervals of about 6.93 inches apart. Those curtains, when combined in a grouping can have a dramatic effect on your holiday setting.
With eight vivid lighting modes, plus white, these lights can be used to cascade down a staircase or highlight the entryway inside the front door. Used indoors or outdoors, these lights have a memory mode so when you activate them, they’ll be on the last mode you used. Sadly, that’s the only smart feature we can find, but we love them so much we figured you would too.
They’re energy saving and cool to the touch, so you’ll never have to worry about the kids or your pets touching them. And they’re waterproof, so safe to use in both indoor and outdoor settings.