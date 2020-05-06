21 Best Men’s House Shoes: The Ultimate List

I, personally am not the kind of guy that enjoys a flip-flop or sandal when it comes to my house shoes, but they are extremely popular and there are millions of men out there that love the ease of just sliding their shoe on and hitting the road. These are going to be a new favorite to all the guys out there that enjoy the flip-flop feel but want a little more girth and stability. These house shoes are micro suede and are built to be one of the most comfortable house shoes in the game today.

They feature a huge rubber sole that actually cups the foot and gives the wearer more grip and less slip while walking around. There is a thin layer of memory foam on the insole, but don’t let how thin it is fool you, it provides a ton of comfort and support. After wearing these a few times they break in and mold to your foot perfectly so you don’t have to worry about your spouses stealing them from you. They are also fully adjustable on the top of your arches so you can control how tight or how loose you want them to be. They come in four great colors and are affordable enough to buy a couple of pairs without breaking the bank.