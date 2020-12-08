15 Best Bean Bag Chairs for Adults

Bean bag chairs are some of the most versatile furniture you can bring into your home. Whether you want to sit down, lay back, or cuddle with your significant other, a proper bean bag chair would be perfect for all the above. Our guide includes the best-reviewed models on the market today. So no matter which brands or style you select, know that you’re getting a quality bean bag chair that is sure to be the focal point of your relaxation for years to come.
CordaRoy’s Convertable Chenille Bean Bag Chair is one of my favorites on this list of adult bean bags thanks to the versatility it brings to the table (or floor). Filled with super-soft foam, the innards of the chair can be pulled out from the cover and laid flat to be converted into a bed instead of a chair. And with full, queen, and king sizes available, there’s definitely a size that will fit whatever room you’re shopping for.
The machine washable cover is easy to remove and care for. The adult bean bag comes in colors of charcoal, espresso, moss, navy, and tan. But it certainly isn’t adult-exclusive, as any of the available models are great for kid’s rooms too.
Comprised of high-quality foam material, Sofa Sack’s 7.5-Foot Bean Bag Chair should be the perfect cuddle spot for you and your significant other. Sofa Sacks touts “a more malleable and luxurious feel than regular bean chairs.” With a design that contours to your body while still providing long-lasting support.
One of the best features of the Sofa Sack 7.5-Foot Bean Bag Chair is its vast variety of color choices. You can order yours in aquamarine, black, camel, charcoal, chocolate, cinnabar, cocoa, lemon, lime, magenta, navy, olive, purple, royal blue, and tangerine.
Lumaland’s Luxury 7-Foot Bean Bag Chair is a sizeable one. Which makes it the perfect option to choose so that families can snuggle up together within it while watching the movie du jour.
It sports a handle on the side so that Mom or Dad can easily transport it into whatever room needs its services. And the microsuede outer cover is removable for easy washing in case anything is spilled.
Color options for this beast include black, brown, dark grey, light blue, light green, navy blue, purple, and red. Lumaland promises long-lasting comfort thanks to the bag’s high-class foam material that contains no plastic parts or remnants. And its material even reflects your body heat ensuring complete relaxation.
The Big Joe Lenox Fuf Foam Filled Bean Bag is the largest of the popular Big Joe line. This adult bean bag is labeled as “extra extra large”, and with dimensions of 84 x 60 x 40 inches, it lives up to the billing at over 6.5-feet wide. The company touts that Big Joe bean bags never go flat. Their Fuf line includes built-in handles for easier mobility. And the cover is comprised of high-quality materials that will hold up to rigorous wear and tear.
It’s an ideal bean bag chair to be used by couples, as a napping location, or to just kick back and chill in.
This Lycus Faux Fur Bean Bag Chair by GDF Studio certainly presents a different look than the other options on our list. The faux fur brings a certain class of style to any room, with color options ranging between silver-grey, lavender, white, and pastel pink.
It’s smaller than other styles though as it’s 4 ½ feet wide. But that should be plenty for any single adult, making it the perfect complement to any bedroom or dorm.
The Big Joe Lux Montana Leather Bean Bag Chair is a stylish bean bag option that’s perfect for the solo viewer/reader/gamer. The Montana Leather upholstery is a leather-like material that’s strong and thick yet soft to the touch. With the Megahh Beans within it proving seating support that’s soft and comfortable.
Big Joe’s Lux Montana Leather Bean Bag Chair typically retails close to $100. But it’s currently on sale so order soon to save yourself a nice chunk of change.
This Christopher Knight 8-Foot Bean Bag Chair is one of the largest options of quality on the bean bag market. This goliath of a bag measures in at 8-feet by 6-feet and requires zero assembly out of the box.
It’s filled with recycled CFR foam-certified fill and is sealed up with a double zipper closure for safety from your young ones. You’ll be snug as a bug with the faux suede microfiber cover, which is available in a variety of colors including black, blue, brown, charcoal, red, and Tuscany tan. And for well under $200, it’s a hell of a bean bag bang for your buck.
This 6-Foot Cocoon Bean Bag Chair from Jaxx looks like it’s begging to just hug you with comfort. You can position it flatly to lay in or on its side to serve as more of a chair. It’s supremely comfortable yet still supportive too. And it even comes with a locking childproof zipper to ensure the kids don’t go nuts with multi-density polyurethane foam micro-cushions.
Jaxx offers its 6-Foot Cocoon Bean Bag Chair in a variety of color options. There’s black, charcoal, camel, chocolate, cinnabar, mandarin, and navy. Or you can get it with padded microvelvet in chestnut, pewter, or saddle. It could serve as the perfect complement to any home theater or game room.
Need some extra seating when taking friends and family out on the water? Then just go ahead and click “Add to Cart” now on the Ocean-Tamer Teardrop Marine Bean Bag Chair.
Made of 100% marine-grade vinyl, the Teardrop Marine Bean Bag Chair promises UV, water, mold, and mildew resistance. It’s rounded mold ensures wakes won’t have you rocking out of your chair. And with color options including white, black, navy, pink, royal blue, ice blue, fighting lady yellow, medium gray, and seafoam, the bag will certainly fit the motif of any water vessel.
What sets the Chill Sack 5-Foot Memory Foam Bean Bag Chair apart from a lot of the competition is that it utilizes a shredded soft memory foam blend for its innards. That same memory foam that has you sleeping like a cloud at night? Yeah, that’s what hugging you gently in this bean bag chair.
It’s 5-feet in size, so it’s plenty large for an individual or even a couple that plans on snuggling uptight. The removable double stitched microsuede fiber cover is soft to the touch, machine washable, and resistant to stains. And the Chill Sack 5-Foot Memory Foam Bean Bag Chair comes in a whopping 30 color/style variants. Whatever you’re hoping to match it with, Chill Sack has you covered.
For our second Big Joe bean bag chair listing, we’re here to introduce you to their Roma Chair model. This pick also comes with the same features mentioned with our first selection. What makes this model a bit different is its normal chair backing, which equips it to better handle your back while lying on it. Outside of Zebra print, the other color variations you get this bean bag chair in are Lime and Stretch Limo Black.
Big Joe’s Lumin Chair variation looks and feels like your average black sofa set up for solo chill-out sessions. You can clearly see its center, which makes slamming into it after a long day so relieving. Its huge size means it’s ready to handle people of all sizes, too. Its smooth Stretch Limo Black colorization and simple appearance make it one of the more adult picks on this list. And it’s a perfect option to serve as a gaming chair too.
So the college crowd has to be in the market for a great bean bag, of course. Big Joe offers up an amazing array of bean bag chairs suited to all types of groups. This Big Joe Dorm Chair (currently colored Limo Black) is ready made for your spacious dorm room. This chair is tough to truly dirty up, it’s packed with ultimax beans that conform to your body and it’s double stitched/zippered up for extra durability. It comes in other colors as well: Flaming Red, Radiant Orchid, Sapphire and Spicy Lime. The arm rests on this chair are also a nice touch.
Big Joe also sells off its original bean bag chair models, which will arrive at your pad in several color variations. Besides the Spicy Lime color type sported here, there’s Flaming Red, Stretch Limo Black, Radiant Orchid, Zebra and Sapphire. This bean bag chair is better suited to being vertically set up against any surface. That’s the most efficient way to make it transform from a huge pillow into a proper bean bag chair.
There’s not much better in way of relaxation than chilling in your bean bag by the pool But do you know what is better? Chilling in your bean bag – in the pool. With the Big Joe Captain’s Float Aquatic Bean Bag Chair, you can do just that. Making you the envy of pool partiers everywhere.
Made of mesh and covered in durable, UV-resistant SunMax fabric, the Captain’s Float Aquatic Bean Bag Chair is lightweight and floats comfortably in the water thanks to the buoyant Megahh Beans within. There’s a convenient handle atop it for carrying. And there’s a pocket on the side to store your drink or whatever else. Color options are pool festive too and include aqua/navy, lime, lime/navy, and navy/capri.