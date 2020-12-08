15 Best Bean Bag Chairs for Adults

CordaRoy’s Convertable Chenille Bean Bag Chair is one of my favorites on this list of adult bean bags thanks to the versatility it brings to the table (or floor). Filled with super-soft foam, the innards of the chair can be pulled out from the cover and laid flat to be converted into a bed instead of a chair. And with full, queen, and king sizes available, there’s definitely a size that will fit whatever room you’re shopping for.

The machine washable cover is easy to remove and care for. The adult bean bag comes in colors of charcoal, espresso, moss, navy, and tan. But it certainly isn’t adult-exclusive, as any of the available models are great for kid’s rooms too.