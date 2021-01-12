13 Best Large Air Fryers: Your Easy Buying Guide

Our list of the best large air fryers features all kinds of awesome large-capacity appliances perfect for families, parties, and holiday gatherings. We’ve got it all: the best brands, the biggest air fryers , the coolest multi-purpose cookers and kitchen gadgets , fan favorites and best-sellers, and the best traditional designs, too. To find the perfect large air fryer for you, read on.

There’s no doubt about it: fried food is delicious. French fries, fried chicken, mozzarella sticks – what’s not to love? But, if you’re on a mission to eat healthier, fried food isn’t always part of the meal plan. Well, have no fear, air fryers are here. A popular cooking trend for over a decade, air frying produces the same crispy and flavorful results without all the guilt and added fat that comes with deep frying.

Air Frying: A Healthier Alternative

French fries...chicken...cheese...okra...yum! In the world of fried food, the possibilities are seemingly endless. Heck, at just about any state fair you can find deep-fried butter, jelly beans, bacon, pizza, and all kinds of out-of-the-box delicacies on a stick. And, while traditional fried food tastes so dang good, there's just something incredibly satisfying about frying up your favorites without all the grease, fat, and mess.

An air fryer is essentially a countertop convection oven. Designed to mimic the result of deep-frying, an air fryer not only produces meals that taste like the real deal, but the food is way healthier, too. Sounds too good to be true, doesn't it? Wrong. Sometimes guilty pleasures don't have to feel so guilty. So, why is it healthier?

Our list features all the best large air fryers, but no matter the size, they all work the same: they circulate super-hot air around your food so it cooks evenly and locks in moisture. This process gives you a crispy and golden texture on the outside and tenderness on the inside - the key combo to perfectly delicious fried food. Unlike the traditional alternative, little to no oil is needed to achieve this result, instantly making air fried food healthier.

In fact, many of the large air fryers on our list use up to 90% less oil and produce results with as much as 85% less fat as well. Of course, while this is a healthier alternative to deep-frying, we don't recommend eating air fried food all the time. Everything in moderation is best, but if do feel like french fries, fried chicken, or fried cheese, make it air fried.

For some air fry recipe inspiration, click here.

Large Air Fryers: How Big Do You Need?

So, you've decided to buy an air fryer...hooray! You won't be disappointed. Between all the awesome meal possibilities and ease of use, we think you'll use it on a regular basis - especially a large air fryer that does more than just air fry.

Our list of the best large air fryers features a little bit of everything - extra-large capacities, multi-purpose appliances, traditional designs, and more. But, how big is too big? What size is right for you? Here are some thoughts to consider before you buy:

Entertainers

If you love to throw parties and host family gatherings, a large air fryer with tons of capacity and functionality can be a great addition to your kitchen. Our list features some of the biggest air fryers currently on the market, and some of our picks even have the capacity and features to air fry and roast whole chickens and turkeys. Yeah, they're big.

Recommendations: COSORI Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, the Ninja Foodi Oven, the GoWise Ultimate Air Fryer, and the Ninja Foodi Pro Air Fry Oven.

Families

Families of all sizes can benefit from having a large air fryer in the kitchen. Any and all of the biggest air fryers on our list will help you whip up all kinds of awesome meals for the entire crew - and they'll do it in a hurry, too.

In addition to the recommendations for entertainers mentioned above, we'd also recommend the following models for families: the Dash Deluxe Air Fryer, the Instant Vortex Air Fryer, and the Ninja Foodi Deluxe. But, really, any of the large air fryers on our list are perfect for large groups.

Tight On Space

If you're shopping for a large air fryer but are tight on countertop space, or storage, we'd recommend looking for a model that can easily be stored away that doesn't take up a lot of room.

Recommendations: Ninja Max XL, the COSORI Electric Hot Oven Oilless Cooker, and the Instant Vortex Air Fryer

Traditional Design vs. Multi-Purpose Cookers

Our list of the best large air fryers features two types of air fryers: traditional designs and multi-purpose appliances. You can't go wrong with either kind, but there are some distinct differences to be aware of.

Because of the popularity of air frying, many kitchen gadget manufacturers are incorporating the technology into a variety of their multi-purpose cookers. So, if you're shopping for large air fryers that can do more than just air fry, we'd recommend looking at what we call the "toaster oven combo."

These models are definitely going to give the most bang for your buck - and the most cooking capacity, too. The biggest air fryers on our list are the COSORI Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven and the Ninja Foodi Pro Air Fry Oven, with cooking capacities of over 30-quarts.

Traditional air fryers might have some of the same bells & whistles that the multi-purpose cookers have, but the primary function of these kitchen gadgets is to air fry. Large air fryers in this category typically top out around 10-quarts of cooking capacity, but most traditional models have an average cooking capacity of 6- to 8-quarts.

