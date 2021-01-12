13 Best Large Air Fryers: Your Easy Buying Guide

There’s no doubt about it: fried food is delicious. French fries, fried chicken, mozzarella sticks – what’s not to love? But, if you’re on a mission to eat healthier, fried food isn’t always part of the meal plan. Well, have no fear, air fryers are here. A popular cooking trend for over a decade, air frying produces the same crispy and flavorful results without all the guilt and added fat that comes with deep frying.
Our list of the best large air fryers features all kinds of awesome large-capacity appliances perfect for families, parties, and holiday gatherings. We’ve got it all: the best brands, the biggest air fryers, the coolest multi-purpose cookers and kitchen gadgets, fan favorites and best-sellers, and the best traditional designs, too. To find the perfect large air fryer for you, read on.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $279.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $219.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $139.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $174.54 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $168.89 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $139.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. COSORI Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven (32-Quarts)Pros:
Cons:
- With a 32-quart capacity, it's the largest air fryer available on Amazon
- Well-reviewed new release from COSORI
- With 12 smart cooking presets, you can do more than just air fry with this appliance
- Compatible with Alexa devices for a hands-free cooking experience
- Smart app available so you can monitor cooking progress and control features from mobile device
- Up to 85% less fat than traditional deep frying
- Air frying function takes longer to heat up than a standalone air fryer
- Large footprint on countertop
- Not just an air fryer, so if you're looking for a standalone appliance, check out the others on our list
The COSORI Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is an all-in-one appliance that features 12 cooking presets that give you delicious results every time no matter what you’re cooking – yep, 12! Not only does this appliance air fry to perfection, but it also roasts, rotisseries, bakes, dehydrates, broils, ferments, toasts, and more. With a 32-quart capacity, it’s definitely the biggest air fryer on our list and the biggest currently available on Amazon.
Here’s what we love about it: this large air fryer is also a smart appliance. With smartphone and WiFi connectivity, and the power of Amazon’s Alexa, you can actually control the entire appliance from your mobile device, monitor the cook, adjust settings, and more. It also features a non-stick interior and crumb tray making clean-up a total breeze.
This appliance even comes with all the necessary accessories to help you get the most out of your cooking experience: fry basket, wire rack, food tray, and rotisserie equipment. This appliance lands towards the top of our list of best large air fryers for a reason: it’s awesome. For our full review, please click here.
-
2. Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry OvenPrice: $279.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- While the quart capacity isn't listed, this air oven features an XL cooking space that's large enough for a whole 12lb turkey
- Called an "Air Oven" this multi-purpose appliance features 10 pre-programmed settings for a variety of meal prep and cooking processes
- Ninja makes excellent kitchen gadgets and appliances, and this one is no exception
- Comes with an accessories kit to help you get the most out of the appliance
- Easy to clean design
- Does-it-all device but it takes up a lot of space on your counter
- Not just an air fryer, so if you're looking for a less substantial model, we'd suggest one of the traditional designs on our list
- More expensive option when compared to other air fryers
If you’re looking for a large air fryer that does more than just air fry, this one from Ninja is one heck of an appliance. Full disclosure, the quart capacity isn’t listed, but Ninja gives us a few clues on how big this Air Oven really is: it can roast a whole 12lb turkey. It can cook two pizzas at once. It can cook both a 5lb chicken and a sheet pan of vegetables at the same time. Yeah, it’s big.
Called an “Air Oven,” this appliance not only air fries all your favorites, but it also features pre-programmed settings for the following processes and meals: Air Roast, Bake, Whole Roast, Broil, Toast, Bagel, Dehydrate, Reheat, and Pizza. Pretty cool, huh? Even cooler: pre-heat time is within 90 seconds and meals cook 30% faster than a regular oven. Faster, crispier, and juicier results aren’t just dreams anymore. Bonus: it’s easy to clean and comes with the following accessories and tools: 2 sheet pans, 2 wire racks, air fry basket, roast tray, and crumb tray.
Measuring in at 17.09″ x 20.22″ x 13.34″, this appliance is big, and with all the amazing features, it’s definitely designed to stay out and on your counter. So, if you’re tight on space, you might prefer another large air fryer that easily stores away.
-
3. Ninja Foodi OvenPros:
Cons:
- The Ninja brand is known for making exceptional kitchen appliances, and the Ninja Foodi Oven is one of them
- Multi-purpose appliance that blends together the power of 8 different cooking processes
- Extra-large capacity with the ability to cook up to 6 chicken breasts at a time
- Unique flip design creates more space on counter when not in use
- Up to 75% less fat than traditional deep frying
- Removable crumb tray and easy-to-clean interior makes clean-up a breeze
- Capacity size isn't listed, but it still has loads of room for all kinds of meals
- Not just an air fryer, so if you're looking for a standalone appliance, we'd suggest looking at another model on our list
- Designed to stay on counter, so if you're limited on space, we suggest another large air fryer
Here’s another one of those multi-purpose kitchen appliances we’re currently eyeing right now: the Ninja Foodi Oven. Made by one of the best manufacturers of kitchen gadgets and appliances today, the Ninja Foodi Oven is an exceptional large air fryer that also brings together the power of many different cooking processes to form one awesome and totally cool kitchen gadget – winner, winner, air fried chicken dinner.
With the ability to air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, bagel, toast, dehydrate, and warm food, there isn’t much else the Ninja Foodi Oven can’t do. Here’s what else we love about this appliance: the unique design. Not only does the Ninja Foodi Oven feature a removable crumb tray and an easy to clean interior, but it also has a flip design that allows you to flip the appliance on its side – when not in use – to create more countertop space.
This appliance also heats up 50% faster than a traditional oven, is preheated and ready to go within 60 seconds, and will have meals cooked and ready to eat in less than 20 minutes. It’s also one of the best selling air fryers on Amazon. Hallelujah!
Here’s the thing, though: the capacity isn’t listed. Ninja calls this an “Extra-Large” appliance, and it definitely is. With space for a 13″ x 13″ tray, and the ability to cook 6 chicken breasts at a time, it’s big. So, if you’re in the market for large air fryers that do it all – and then some – this is it.
-
4. Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL (8-Quarts)Price: $219.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- It doesn't get much better than Ninja's line of Foodi appliances, and this large air fryer is a popular seller
- Featuring a 8-quart capacity and 5-quart air frying basket, this is ideal for families, parties, and holiday events
- Multi-purpose appliance that can perform a variety of cooking processes in addition to air frying
- All parts are removable and dishwasher safe
- User-friendly appliance
- Can air fry up to a 7lb whole chicken
- Comes with a variety of accessories to accomplish a variety of cooking tasks
- Comes with two lids - crisping lid and pressure lid - so there's just more accessories to juggle
- Considered more pressure cooker than air fryer, but air frying technology is truly impressive
- Some concerns over how difficult the appliance is to use
Part pressure cooker, part air fryer, the Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL blends together the technology of two popular appliances enabling you to deliver all kinds of delicious one-pot wonders. It’s all kinds of awesome and a popular seller, too.
Featuring an eight-quart capacity, this large air fryer and pressure cooker will deliver delicious gourmet meals for families of all sizes, dinner parties, and tailgates, in a timely manner. Made with high-quality ceramic coating, the intentionally oversized pot is nonstick, easy to hand wash, and free of PTFE/PFOA.
Equipped with Ninja’s TenderCrisp technology and a five-quart “Cook & Crisp” basket, this appliance churns out perfectly crispy food in as little as twenty minutes. Large enough to hold up to a seven-pound chicken, the “Cook & Crisp” basket is also nonstick, ceramic-coated, and free of PTFE/PFOA. It’s also dishwasher safe.
Powerful, versatile, and completely user-friendly, this pressure cooker/air fryers combo features nine preset functions so that you can pressure cook, slow cook, air fry, steam, sear/sauté, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate and make yogurt. And, as a total bonus, all accessories and the main cooking bowl are removable for easy care and cleaning.
-
5. COSORI 5.8QT Electric Hot Oven Oilless CookerPros:
Cons:
- This COSORI Air Fryer is the #1 selling air fryer on Amazon
- COSORI is known for their air fryers, and this is a well-rated and reviewed model
- Traditional air fryer design but has the ability to cook multiple types of food to crispy perfection
- Easy to clean fry basket
- Not as large as the other air fryers on our list, but it's perfect for families and is a fan favorite and best-seller
- Some reviewers disagree over how easy it is to clean
- Does take some time to get familiar with buttons and functions
We’d like to introduce you to the #1 selling air fryer on Amazon. Is it the biggest air fryer on the market? No. But it’s large, in charge, and a fan favorite for sure. With a 5.8-quart capacity, there’s more than enough room to “fry” up all kinds of meals, appetizers, and snacks fit for a large family and party crew.
Winner of the Red Dot Award for best design, this large air fryer features an angled display with 11 one-touch, easy-to-use presets. Using up to 85% less fat than traditional deep frying, this appliance from COSORI makes all kinds of delicious food crispy and oh-so-delicious: steak, poultry, seafood, shrimp, bacon, frozen foods, french fries, vegetables, root vegetables, and bread. It even makes desserts.
In addition, the removable non-stick coated basket is dishwasher safe. Hooray! It also comes with 100 original and totally delicious & easy recipes for every meal.
-
6. Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven (10-Quarts)Price: $139.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Well-reviewed online and is one of the best selling large air fryers on Amazon
- This air fryer is brought to you by the same company who makes the highly-popular Instant Pot
- Multi-purpose kitchen appliance with 9 different smart cooking presets
- Unique rotating fry basket design provides an excellent air fry experience
- Easy to clean oven with dishwasher-safe accessories
- Not the biggest air fryer on our list, but a quality one
- If you're looking for a standalone air fryer, we suggest another model on our list
- Some reviewers comment that power cord is too short
From the makers of the Instant Pot comes the completely cool Instant Vortex Pro Air Fryer. Featuring a 10-quart capacity – with enough space to rotisserie a chicken! – you’ll use this appliance all the time for all kinds of meals, appetizers, and snacks.
With 9 built-in smart programs, you’ll be able to air fry, broil, bake, toast, reheat, proof doughs, dehydrate, and rotisserie without breaking a sweat or the need for another gadget. Featuring the company’s one-step even-crisp technology, you’ll achieve perfectly crispy on the outside and super tender on the inside food every time. Here’s what’s unique about this large air fryer: it comes with a rotating fry basket. You can either tumble-fry your food or roast meat rotisserie style. Either way, deliciousness is guaranteed.
The Instant Vortex Pro Air Fryer Oven circulates super-hot air around your food so it cooks evenly and locks in moisture — giving you the crispy, golden texture and delicious taste of deep-fried food, without the oil and grease. And, with almost no preheating time, you’ll be “frying” up all kinds of meals in no time.
Drip pan, cooking trays, rotisserie basket, rotisserie spit, and forks are all included. They are all dishwasher safe, too.
-
7. Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer (6-Quarts)Price: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- With a 6-quart capacity, this is a large air fryer yet still compact enough for easy storage
- Standalone air fryer suitable for those who just want that functionality
- Attractive appliance that's available in five different colors
- Up to 85% less fat than traditional deep frying
- A 6-quart capacity is still large, but this is one of the smaller appliances on our list
- Standalone air fryer; no other features or cooking processes
- Easy to operate, more limited on cooking functions
If you’re looking for a standalone air fryer, this one from Dash is a good one. We’re placing the Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer on our list of the best large air fryers because of the reviewers: they love it. It’s also a best-seller on Amazon. Sounds like a winner to us.
Available in a variety of colors including red, mint, black, white, and yellow, this large air fryer features a 6-quart capacity, and an easy to use control system that even offers an auto-shutoff function so that nothing gets overcooked. While more limited on the fancy features than some of the other multi-purpose appliances on our list, this air fryer still gets the job done. With a 1700-watt motor, you’ll be able to “fry” up all kinds of delicious appetizers, wings, fries, desserts, and even baked goods within minutes. We’re talking about 2lbs of french fries and 2 dozen chicken wings – enough for 4-6 people.
Making “fried” food with less than 75% less fat, you can’t go wrong with Dash and the Deluxe Electric Air Fryer.
-
8. GoWise 14.7-Quart Ultimate Air Fryer & GrillPrice: $174.54Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Featuring a 14.7-quart cooking capacity, there's more than enough room for all kinds of meals and snacks
- Multi-purpose cooker that blends together the power of an oven with an air fryer, and features 11 cooking presets
- With the deydrate feature, you can make jerky, fruit leather, dried herbs, pumpkin seeds, and more
- Multiple accessories included to help you get the most out of this appliance
- A physically large appliance, weighing in at almost 30lbs
- Meant to stay on countertop, so if prep space is limited, we'd suggest another air fryer
- Comes with a lot of accessories, so just make sure you have storage space for them all
Blending together the design of an oven with the technology of an air-fryer, the GoWise 14.7-Quart Ultimate Air Fryer & Grill is one awesome and totally large air fryer. Featuring 11 cooking presets and an extra-large capacity, there isn’t a lot this machine can’t do.
Made of high-quality stainless steel, this air fryer features dual-heating and rapid air technology allowing you to air fry, grill, sear, dehydrate, roast, toast, bake, and more. This really is an all-in-one, game-changing kind of kitchen tool that’s sold with an incredible accessories bundle: GoWise grill plate, stainless steel silicone-tipped tongs, two mesh racks, shallow mesh basket, rotisserie rod and forks, rotisserie cage, rotisserie skewers, a drip pan, and recipe book.
One thing to note about this appliance, however, is that it is designed to live on your countertop. Weighing in at almost thirty pounds, this appliance measures 15-inches (H) x 13-inches (W) x 12.5-inches (D). Not too big, but also not small. So, before you purchase, make sure you have a place in your kitchen for this appliance.
-
9. Ninja Max XL Air Fryer (5.5-Quarts)Price: $168.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ninja makes great kitchen appliances and this is a well-reviewed and popular air fryer
- With a 5.5-quart capacity, it's not the biggest air fryer on the market but it's large enough for families and parties
- Traditional design and silhouette but still has the ability to air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate your food
- Diswasher safe parts and easy to clean model
- Smallest air fryer on our list, but it's large enough for families, parties, and holiday gatherings
- Some reviewers comment that while the air fryer was great and does a good job, they just feel like it's so-so
- Designed to be an air fryer not a multi-purpose cooker like the others on our list
There’s nothing quite as cool as an air fryer, and this one from Ninja is one of the best. Featuring a 5.5-quart capacity, this appliance can get up to 450-degrees and comes equipped with a nonstick bowl, broil rack, easy to use control panel, and recipe book. The bowl is also dishwasher safe. With room for 3lbs of fries and 3lbs of chicken wings, you’ll be able to whip up all kinds of meals for families and parties and more.
And, because this one is seriously awesome, it also roasts, broils, bakes, reheats, and dehydrates your food, too. Pretty cool, huh?
-
10. Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven Air FryerPrice: $199.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cuisinart makes exceptional kitchen gadgets and appliances
- Can cook a whole 4lb chicken, toast 6 slices of bread at once, air fry 3lbs of chicken wings, and bake a 12-inch pizza
- Seven preset functions: air fry, convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil, warm, and toast a number of meals and snacks
- Features a non-stick finish on the interior making it easier to clean
- No cooking capacity is listed, but with the ability to roast a 4lb whole chicken, there's more than enough room
- Designed to stay on the kitchen counter
- Concerns over ability to cook an entire chicken evenly
Cuisinart makes some of the best kitchen gear out there, so we just had to include this innovative toaster oven/air fryer combo on our list. With over 9,000 five star reviews on Amazon, this is a good one, too. Featuring an 1800-watt motor and seven preset functions you can air fry, convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil, warm, and toast a number of meals and snacks.
A cooking capacity isn’t listed, but Cuisinart boasts that you can cook a whole 4lb chicken, toast 6 slices of bread at once, air fry 3lbs of chicken wings, and bake a 12-inch pizza in this large air fryer. Definitely large enough for an entire family of four, the interior features a nonstick finish for easy cleaning, and is equipped with an oven rack, air frying rack/basket, and baking pan so that you can tackle a number of cooking projects.
This large air fryer also has an adjustable thermostat and a 60-minute timer/auto shut-off feature.
-
11. Instant Vortex Air Fryer (6-Quarts)Price: $99.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 6-quart capacity - fry basket can fit 2lbs of fries or a 4lb butterflied chicken
- From the makers of the Instant Pot, so you know this is appliance is quality
- If you're in the market for a traditional air fryer that's easy to store away, this is a great option
- Great price for the functionality
- Lacks some of the bells & whistles you get with a multi-purpose appliance
- Some reviewers disagree over how easy this appliance is to clean
- Lacks some of the adjustable settings other air fryers have
Instant Pot might be known for their pressure cookers, but they make other amazing kitchen products designed to make your life easy, too. Such is the case with this: Instant Vortex Air Fryer. We’re featuring another one of the Vortex air fryers on our list, but this 6-quart capacity has a more traditional design and functionality, and we think you’ll love it. It’s also a popular seller on Amazon.
Here’s what you can do with this large air fryer: air fry, roast, bake, and reheat. With more than enough room for 2lbs of fries or a 4lb butterflied chicken, family meals and parties will get a major upgrade at your house. The Instant Vortex Air Fryer circulates super-hot air around your food so it cooks evenly and locks in moisture — giving you the crispy, golden texture and delicious taste of deep-fried, without the oil and grease. In fact, it uses 95% less grease than traditional deep frying.
-
12. Crock-Pot Express Crisp Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer (8-Quarts)Price: $139.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple functions allow for an all-in-one cooking experience
- Crock Pot is a quality brand known for making exceptional cooking appliances
- With an 8-quart capacity, there isn't much this air fryer can't cook
- Lacks some of the other air frying accessories that other models have
- Separate crisping lid requires more work to air fry
- More pressure cooker than air fryer, but the crisping technology has recieved positive reviews.
Crock-Pot might make some of the best slow cookers around, but this Express Crisp Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer is a real gem. Featuring a large 8-quart capacity and multiple functions, this is an awesome one-pot wonder we know you’ll love.
This all-in-one appliance lets you pressure cook, slow cook, brown/sear, sauté, steam, and of course, make it crispy. Equipped with a removable crisping lid, you can add a bit of texture to chicken, ribs, fries, wings, and more. Featuring one-touch meal settings, a manual pressure cook function, and an airtight lid, you’ll be whipping up all kinds of delicious meals and snacks in no time.
Here’s the best part: you can achieve crispy perfection with 99.5% less oil (compared to Osters 4L Deep Fryer), so no matter what’s on the menu tonight, it won’t just be delicious, it will be healthier, too.
-
13. Paula Deen Family-Sized Air Fryer (9.5-Quarts)Pros:
Cons:
- 9-quart capacity, large standalone air fryer
- Paula Deen knows her fried food and this is one of her biggest air fryers yet
- While this is a standalone air fryer, it does offer some versatility with baking and roasting functions
- Recipes from Paula Deen are included
- The design is physically large, making it tough on those with limited storage space
- Only available in bright red
- While there is some versatility, it doesn't have as many bells & whistles as the other large air fryers on our list
If you’re looking for a big, traditional air fryer, this one from Paula Deen is a good one. Featuring a 9.5-quart cooking capacity, it’s physically massive – especially for a standalone air fryer. With loads of rave reviews, it’s a popular choice, too. Heck, it’s Paula Deen – the woman knows her fried food. Bonus – this is one of Paula’s biggest air fryers yet.
Featuring a single basket design that allows you to cook more than enough portions for an entire family or dinner party, you’ll be “frying” up all kinds of delicious meals and snacks in no time. This appliance is also easy to use with simple control knobs and an adjustable temperature setting so that you can air fry, bake, roast, and even reheat your food. Paula Deen even includes 50 of her best air fryer recipes to get you cooking and creating. Feel free to cook a whole chicken (4lbs), steak, pork, fish, vegetables, fries, pizza, and even cake. Yep! Cake.
One of the best parts? The ceramic and non-stick coated interior frying basket easily wipes clean and is also dishwasher safe.
Air Frying: A Healthier Alternative
French fries...chicken...cheese...okra...yum! In the world of fried food, the possibilities are seemingly endless. Heck, at just about any state fair you can find deep-fried butter, jelly beans, bacon, pizza, and all kinds of out-of-the-box delicacies on a stick. And, while traditional fried food tastes so dang good, there's just something incredibly satisfying about frying up your favorites without all the grease, fat, and mess.
An air fryer is essentially a countertop convection oven. Designed to mimic the result of deep-frying, an air fryer not only produces meals that taste like the real deal, but the food is way healthier, too. Sounds too good to be true, doesn't it? Wrong. Sometimes guilty pleasures don't have to feel so guilty. So, why is it healthier?
Our list features all the best large air fryers, but no matter the size, they all work the same: they circulate super-hot air around your food so it cooks evenly and locks in moisture. This process gives you a crispy and golden texture on the outside and tenderness on the inside - the key combo to perfectly delicious fried food. Unlike the traditional alternative, little to no oil is needed to achieve this result, instantly making air fried food healthier.
In fact, many of the large air fryers on our list use up to 90% less oil and produce results with as much as 85% less fat as well. Of course, while this is a healthier alternative to deep-frying, we don't recommend eating air fried food all the time. Everything in moderation is best, but if do feel like french fries, fried chicken, or fried cheese, make it air fried.
For some air fry recipe inspiration, click here.
Large Air Fryers: How Big Do You Need?
So, you've decided to buy an air fryer...hooray! You won't be disappointed. Between all the awesome meal possibilities and ease of use, we think you'll use it on a regular basis - especially a large air fryer that does more than just air fry.
Our list of the best large air fryers features a little bit of everything - extra-large capacities, multi-purpose appliances, traditional designs, and more. But, how big is too big? What size is right for you? Here are some thoughts to consider before you buy:
Entertainers
If you love to throw parties and host family gatherings, a large air fryer with tons of capacity and functionality can be a great addition to your kitchen. Our list features some of the biggest air fryers currently on the market, and some of our picks even have the capacity and features to air fry and roast whole chickens and turkeys. Yeah, they're big.
Recommendations: COSORI Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, the Ninja Foodi Oven, the GoWise Ultimate Air Fryer, and the Ninja Foodi Pro Air Fry Oven.
Families
Families of all sizes can benefit from having a large air fryer in the kitchen. Any and all of the biggest air fryers on our list will help you whip up all kinds of awesome meals for the entire crew - and they'll do it in a hurry, too.
In addition to the recommendations for entertainers mentioned above, we'd also recommend the following models for families: the Dash Deluxe Air Fryer, the Instant Vortex Air Fryer, and the Ninja Foodi Deluxe. But, really, any of the large air fryers on our list are perfect for large groups.
Tight On Space
If you're shopping for a large air fryer but are tight on countertop space, or storage, we'd recommend looking for a model that can easily be stored away that doesn't take up a lot of room.
Recommendations: Ninja Max XL, the COSORI Electric Hot Oven Oilless Cooker, and the Instant Vortex Air Fryer
Traditional Design vs. Multi-Purpose Cookers
Our list of the best large air fryers features two types of air fryers: traditional designs and multi-purpose appliances. You can't go wrong with either kind, but there are some distinct differences to be aware of.
Because of the popularity of air frying, many kitchen gadget manufacturers are incorporating the technology into a variety of their multi-purpose cookers. So, if you're shopping for large air fryers that can do more than just air fry, we'd recommend looking at what we call the "toaster oven combo."
These models are definitely going to give the most bang for your buck - and the most cooking capacity, too. The biggest air fryers on our list are the COSORI Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven and the Ninja Foodi Pro Air Fry Oven, with cooking capacities of over 30-quarts.
Traditional air fryers might have some of the same bells & whistles that the multi-purpose cookers have, but the primary function of these kitchen gadgets is to air fry. Large air fryers in this category typically top out around 10-quarts of cooking capacity, but most traditional models have an average cooking capacity of 6- to 8-quarts.
See Also:
- What's The Biggest Air Fryer On Amazon?
- Best Cool Kitchen Gadgets
- Best Electric Pasta Makers
- Ooni Pizza Ovens: What To Know, Where To Buy
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.