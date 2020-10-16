15 Best Cooling Bed Sheets to Try Now

While we’d never tired eucalyptus lyocell sheets prior to testing a sample pack of them from Sheets & Giggles, we were intrigued because they have some similarities to bamboo lyocell fabric which is naturally cooling. These cooling bed sheets have quickly become our favorites for a number of reasons.

You know how your product experience is impacted by the packaging and your first impressions, right? These sheets come in quality packaging, but the marketing gave us a huge laugh, and made us instinctively like them a lot more than a standard set of sheets. We won’t spoil the surprise, but suffice it to say it’s worthy.

Second, these sheets are so seriously soft. They have a beautiful sheen that makes you worry they’ll be slippery like satin sheets. They’re not. But if you have dry or super-sensitive skin, they’ll feel like heaven when you slip into them. These sheets are cozy, but never feel cold, unlike cotton and percale might.

They are wickedly breathable and so you don’t wake up a sweaty mess, yet they’re comfortably warm as well. Your body temperature naturally regulates throughout the night and you wake up feeling amazingly refreshed. They launder well, although you do need to wash them on gentle and dry them on low which means they take a bit more dryer time. Get them in many colors and sizes, and while they’re an investment, isn’t your good night’s sleep totally worth it?

You’ll also appreciate that eucalyptus lyocell is a more eco friendly fabric compared to bamboo viscose. Find out why with this informative blog from Sutton + Grove.