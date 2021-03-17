12 Best Countertop Pizza Ovens: Your Buyer’s Guide

Designed to easily fit on any table or work surface, a countertop pizza oven is a versatile appliance perfect for any kitchen or backyard dining set-up. Offering an incredible way to make pizza at home, these ovens are very much user-friendly and all kinds of fun.
Available in a variety of sizes, cooking capacities, and fuel types, countertop pizza ovens bring together innovative technology and cool features for an easy-to-use and delicious cooking experience. Our list of the best models features something for everyone: gas-powered favorites, traditional wood-fired ovens, popular portable picks, and budget-friendly options we know you’ll love.
And, because everyone’s living situation is different, we’ve made sure to include the best outdoor pizza oven models perfect for patios and outdoor kitchens, as well as the best indoor pizza oven options that bring the fun inside. To find the best countertop pizza oven for you, read on.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $2,499.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $3,599.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,699.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $599.00 Shop now at Ooni Pizza Ovens
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $499.00 Shop now at Ooni Pizza Ovens
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $349.00 Shop now at Ooni Pizza Ovens
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $6,449.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,154.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $499.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,419.93 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $229.41 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $54.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Forno Venetzia Torino 200 Wood Fired OvenPrice: $2,499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Italian engineering & design for a more authentic pizza-making experience
- Reaches cooking temperatures as high as 800-degrees F
- Large cooking capacity that can fit four pizzas at once
- Weighs 326lbs
- Information is limited on warming time
- More expensive countertop pizza oven
If you’re looking for an authentic pizza-making experience, the Torino series by Forno Venetzia can offer you that. This outdoor wood-fired countertop pizza oven features Italian engineering and design, and a large capacity that’s capable of cooking up to four pizzas at once. Perfect for parties, families, and gatherings, this is a great addition to any backyard and outdoor kitchen.
Featuring a 32″ x 24″ cooking floor and a fire brick hearth with double-layered ceramic insulation, this pizza oven offers a spacious interior and a superior heat retention quality. Reaching internal cooking temperatures as high as 800-degrees F, and equipped with a removable door that helps with the preheating process, you’ll have no problem bringing this oven up to temperature and maintaining it throughout the cook. Information is limited on how long it takes to heat up the oven, however, based on reviews, it can take anywhere from 90 minutes to 6 hours depending on the weather.
Weighing in 326lbs, this is a beast of a countertop appliance, but it offers an exceptional cooking experience and renders real-deal Neapolitan pizza. Available with a stand as well.
Find more Forno Venetzia Torino 200 Wood Fired Oven information and reviews here.
-
2. Alfa Allegro 39-Inch Outdoor Countertop Wood-Fired Pizza OvenPrice: $3,599.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 2,000-degrees F
- Reaches optimal cooking temperatures in 10 minutes
- Large cooking floor allows for five pizzas at a time
- Weighs 443lbs
- Expensive outdoor countertop pizza oven
- Only available with a red dome
Alfa is known for making incredible wood-burning pizza ovens, and the Alfa Allegro 39-Inch Outdoor Wood-Fired Countertop Pizza Oven is seriously awesome. Available as a free-standing option as well, this line of ovens is incredibly quick and efficient. Reaching an optimal cooking temperature in just 10 minutes – talk about fast! – this oven is also larger than others as it can cook 5 pizzas at a time.
Handcrafted in Italy, with limited assembly needed once delivered, this traditional-style pizza oven is unique in that no curing period is required. Featuring Alfa’s patented Forninox technology, this oven boasts efficient cooking, fast heat-up times, and limited fuel use. With a spacious cooking surface made of refractory material and measuring 39 3/8″ x 27 9/16″, this oven also offers a specially shaped dome that promotes superior heat retention. Reaching cooking temperatures as high as 2,000-degrees F, this oven is perfect for pizza, meats, vegetables, desserts, and more.
Please keep in mind that this oven weighs 443lbs.
Find more Alfa Allegro 39-Inch Outdoor CountertopPizza Oven information and reviews here.
-
3. Alfa Ciao Countertop Outdoor Pizza OvenPrice: $1,699.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reaches incredible high cooking temperatures (2,000-degrees F)
- Innovative design that replicates traditional Italian pizza ovens offers an excellent cooking experience
- Versatile oven that is great for pizza, bread, roasts, vegetables, meats, casseroles, desserts, and more
- Expensive outdoor countertop oven
- Heavier option, weighs 200lbs
- Not as portable as other models
Weighing in around 200lbs, this countertop pizza oven from Alfa is a stunning addition to any backyard, outdoor kitchen, or patio. Alfa is known for creating some of the best wood-burning ovens on the market and the Ciao line is definitely a show-stopper. Available in both gray and yellow, this 27″ countertop oven boasts a superior cooking experience as it replicates a traditional Italian wood-burning oven. And, with Alfa’s patented Forninox technology, this oven provides efficient cooking, fast heat-up times, and limited fuel use.
Featuring a high-grade stainless steel dome and a cooking floor made of 3cm-thick refractory brick that’s interchangeable, this oven brings the flavors of the Amalfi Coast to life. Taking about 30 minutes to reach optimal cooking temperatures, with the potential to reach 2,000-degrees F, this pizza oven is large enough to cook pizzas of all sizes in addition to baking bread, roasts, meats, casseroles, and desserts. It also comes with a door to help with the heating process, arrivers ready to cook with right out of the box, and features a pyrometer to better track temperature. A slightly more expensive option than some other outdoor models, this model is definitely worth it.
For the ALFA Ciao Countertop Outdoor Pizza Oven in yellow, please click here.
Find more ALFA Ciao Countertop Outdoor Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
-
4. Ooni Pro 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza OvenPrice: $599.00Pros:
Cons:
- Portable design that you can take and cook with anywhere
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 950-degrees F
- Preheats in just 20 minutes, cooks pizza in 60 seconds
- Makes pizzas, steaks, fish, vegetables, and bread
- Compatible with wood, gas and charcoal fuel types
- Portable but heavy: weighs 50lbs
- Back ordered: ships in 6-8 weeks
- Gas adaptor is sold separately
The Ooni Pro Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven is one heck of a countertop appliance. Featuring a relatively lightweight frame (50lbs) and portable silhouette, this outdoor pizza oven truly is one of the best on the market today. Ideal for backyards, families, and anyone who wants a versatile cooking experience, this oven is compatible with wood, charcoal, and gas fuel types. Gas adaptor is sold separately.
With a large cooking surface, this outdoor pizza oven cooks 16″ pizzas in 60 seconds and also offers one of the most versatile cooking experiences in the countertop segment. Not only does it cook pizza, but it also bakes steaks, fish, vegetables, desserts, bread, and more. Reaching internal cooking temperatures as high as 950-degrees F within 20 minutes, this oven offers users more control as the built-in dual-airflow system provides a more adjustable and manageable experience.
Here’s what’s unique about this oven: it comes with two doors. Equipped with both a postbox-style door that’s perfect to slide pizzas in and out, and a full door that allows the oven to heat up faster and retain heat more effectively, you’ll be able to get the most out of the pizza-making experience. This portable oven is also technically self-cleaning because of the high heat. Orders placed now will ship in 6-8 weeks.
Find more Ooni Pro 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
-
5. Ooni Koda 16 Pizza OvenPrice: $499.00Pros:
Cons:
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 950-degrees F
- Preheats in just 20 minutes, cooks pizza in 60 seconds
- 100% portable design
- Features an innovative "L-shape" flame that applies a double-sided heat source to the cooking process
- Compatible with propane and natural gas
- Heavier portable pizza oven; weighs 40lbs
- Back ordered: ships in 6-8 weeks
- Natural gas adaptor is currently sold out
Full disclosure: we own the Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven. And, you know what? It’s awesome. Aside from the fact that it takes just 20 minutes to reach an internal cooking temperature of 950-degrees F, this gas-powered pizza oven also delivers on its promise: it makes perfectly cooked Neapolitan-style pizza with all kinds of wood-fired-inspired flavor in just 60 seconds. Yeah – it’s fast. Between the set-up, cooking experience, and taste, we can’t recommend this model enough.
Featuring an innovative “L-shape” flame, this uniquely designed outdoor pizza simplifies the cooking experience and limits the number of rotations you need to make. Weighing 40lbs, this oven is completely portable and is just as easy to set up in your backyard as it is anywhere else.
Offering a versatile cooking experience, this portable pizza oven is also great for making steaks, fish, vegetables, and desserts. You can also adjust the temperature and cook with it right out of the box. And, because it reaches such a high temperature, it’s technically self-cleaning. We recommended removing the stone before each use, scraping away any debris, and flipping it before putting it back in. Bonus: it’s also compatible with natural gas with the correct adaptor. Orders placed now will ship in 6-8 weeks.
Find more Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
-
6. Ooni Koda 12 Pizza OvenPrice: $349.00Pros:
Cons:
- Weighing in at just 20lbs, this portable countertop pizza oven is incredibly light
- Gas-powered pizza oven that's compatible with a regular propane tank
- Reaches cooking temperatures as high as 950-degrees
- Heats up in just 15 minutes, cooks pizza in 60 seconds
- Due to location of the flame, more rotating is required for even cooking
- Can only accomodate 12" pizzas
- Slightly back ordered: ships in 1-2 weeks
Featured in all kinds of publications and “best of” lists, the Ooni Koda 12 is one of the best portable countertop pizza oven models on the market. Designed with flexibility and convenience in mind, this outdoor pizza oven weighs just 20lbs making it incredibly lightweight and easy to transport. Reaching cooking temperatures as high as 950-degrees in just 15 minutes, this gas oven cooks 12″ pizzas with all kinds of wood-fired-inspired flavor in just 60 seconds.
Here’s the cool part: it’s versatile. It not only makes pizza but it’s also perfect for baking and roasting meats, vegetables, fish, desserts, and more. The temperature is adjustable, it’s ready to use right out of the box, and, because it gets so hot, it’s technically self-cleaning. We recommended removing the stone before each use, scraping away any debris, and flipping it before putting it back in. Orders placed now ship in 1-2 weeks.
Find more Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
-
7. Alfresco Countertop Pizza OvenPrice: $6,449.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 1,000 degrees F
- Large cooking space suitable for 14" pizzas
- Heats up in just 15 minutes
- The natural-air cooling system keeps the control panel cool to the touch
- More expensive propane pizza oven
- While it only takes 5 minutes to cook pizza, other models do it within 60 seconds
- Commercial-grade but can only fit one pizza at a time
Offering a superior cooking experience, the Alfresco Countertop Propane Pizza Oven provides home cooks with a commercial-grade cooking experience. While a more expensive option, this outdoor pizza oven stands out for its gorgeous glass-door design, its 456 square inches of cooking space, an infrared hearth heating system, a double-walled insulated top, and 40,000 BTUs of cooking power.
This oven conveniently sits on the counter of your outdoor kitchen and reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 1,000-degrees F in just 15 minutes. Ready to cook with right out of the box, this oven accommodates 14″ pizzas and cooks them within 5 minutes. Available in both a propane and natural gas option, this oven uses an exclusive natural-air cooling system that keeps the control panel cool to the touch. Sold with stainless steel wood and herb box and that can be used as a water pan for producing steam when you bake.
Find more Alfresco Countertop Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
-
8. Summerset ‘The Oven’ Built-in or Countertop Gas OvenPrice: $1,154.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This model can either be placed on the counter or built-in to any outdoor kitchen
- Both a propane option and natural gas option are available
- Versatile pizza oven that cook more than just pizza
- Expensive option
- Less powerful pizza oven that reaches a lower cooking temperature
- Not the fastest cooking times
A countertop pizza oven that also provides the luxury of a permanent, built-in installation, Summerset’s “The Oven” is an ideal choice for anyone looking for an oven with a larger capacity. Featuring 16,000 BTUs of cooking power, this propane pizza oven is sure to elevate family fun night in your house.
Here’s what you need to know: a pizza stone that can accommodate a 16″ pizza is included, the oven reaches an internal cooking temperature as high as 450-degrees F but stone can reach 750-degrees F, easy to use ignition and controls, glass-door front allows you to monitor the cooking progress, and a natural gas version is also available.
A free-standing version is also available should. For all the details, click here.
Find more Summerset 'The Oven' Built-in or Countertop Gas Oven information and reviews here.
-
9. Gozney RoccboxPrice: $499.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compact design that can be taken anywhere
- Compatible with both wood and gas
- Accessories bundle is included: pizza peel, bottle opener, detachable gas burner
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 950-degrees F
- Cooks pizza in 60 seconds
- Portable, but weighs 44lbs
- Wood-pellet hopper not as effective as other models on our list
- Takes 30 minutes to preheat
The Gozney Roccbox is a portable outdoor countertop pizza oven that’s well-reviewed and loved by users. Weighing 44lbs and boasting multi-fuel compatibility, this oven works with wood and gas, although there’s some disagreement over the design and success of the wood pellet hopper.
Reaching internal cooking temperatures as high as 950-degrees F within 30 minutes, this powerful outdoor appliance cooks 12″ Neapolitan-style pizza in just 60 seconds. It’s also versatile enough to cook steaks, vegetables, desserts, and more. Available with both a gray and bright green dome, the Roccbox also comes with an accessories bundle that includes a pizza peel, detachable gas burner, and bottle opener.
-
10. Breville Smart Oven PizzaioloPrice: $1,419.93Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features smart IQ presets and cooking programs for an easier cooking experience
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 750-degrees F
- Offers cooking programs for frozen, New York, thin & crispy, and wood-fired pizza
- Expensive indoor countertop oven
- Cooking temperatures are high but outdoor pizza oven models reach higher
- Only fits 12" pizzas
If you’re looking for a solid indoor pizza oven, this one from Breville is the real deal. Reaching cooking temperatures as high as 750-degrees F, the Breville Pizzailo is an excellent countertop pizza oven that replicates wood-fired-style pizza. Featuring innovative technology that brings together the power of conductive heat, radiant heat, and convective heat for an incredible cooking experience, this countertop oven cooks 12″ pizzas within two minutes and offers users various smart features, cooking presets, and manual options.
The overall design of the oven is pretty cool. Featuring a double-pane heat-resistant front window and a heart chamber with multiple layers of insulation, this oven reaches and maintains extreme temperatures, and keeps the heat from escaping. Breville’s built-in Element IQ system is also an incredible perk as it creates “smart heat” and directs heat for a better baking environment. And, with presets for frozen, New York, thin & crispy, and wood-fired pizza, there isn’t much this appliance can’t do.
Find more Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo information and reviews here.
-
11. Breville Pizza MakerPrice: $229.41Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compact indoor pizza oven that's easy to place in storage while not in use
- While not as fast as other pizza ovens, this model bakes pizza in 6 minutes
- Settings and programs for different kinds of pizza
- Not very versatile
- Only cooks 11" pizzas
- Cleaning the pizza stone can be more complicated
Breville’s countertop pizza oven, named “The Pizza Maker,” is a fun addition to any indoor kitchen. Slightly smaller than some of the other pizza ovens on our list, this model can bake pizzas up to 11″ in diameter. Featuring both top and bottom heating elements, the included heating stone reaches a fierce 660-degrees F and works to replicate the brick oven cooking environment.
Featuring settings for thin, medium, and thick crusts, this cool kitchen gadget automatically adjusts cooking times and temperature based on your selection, ensuring pizzas are uniformly and correctly baked. Cooking pizzas in just six minutes, the oven works faster and smarter than a traditional kitchen oven.
Special note: something to keep in mind when using a pizza stone is that they are incredibly absorbent. Never immerse in water and never clean with solutions or detergents. Scrape away any debris and gently clean with warm water.
-
12. Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating OvenPrice: $54.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Versatile oven that can cook pizzas, nuggets, cookies, rolls, and more
- Compact design that's comletely portable
- Powerful motor that cooks pizza in half the time as a traditional oven
- Unique design exposes pizza while it cooks
- No temperature control
- Doesn't cook pizza as quickly as other options
This budget-friendly countertop pizza oven offers a unique design and functionality. Featuring a tray that rotates the pizza on a constant loop, this cool kitchen gadget ensures food is cooked evenly. Perfect for pizzas, nuggets, cookies, rolls, and more, this versatile Amazon best-seller comes highly reviewed and is well-loved by home cooks.
Ideal for 12″ homemade, frozen, take n’ bake, and deli pizzas, this countertop oven might be a more compact option, but it boasts a powerful 1235-watt motor that actually cuts cooking time in half. The non-stick tray, which removes easily for cleaning, begins to rotate as soon as the oven is turned. Using a dual-heat source – one on the bottom and one on the top – this oven has no issues cooking pizza and other food to perfection.
Find more Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating Oven information and reviews here.
Why Buy A Countertop Pizza Oven?
There are a number of incredible pizza oven models available on the market right now: gas-powered, wood-fired, portable, free-standing, permanently installed, outdoor, indoor - you get the picture. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to determine which oven is right for you. So, why a countertop pizza oven?
The countertop pizza ovens segment is a pretty large category and our list reflects that variety. Available as both indoor and outdoor ovens with wood-burning, gas-powered, and electric options to choose from, it's hard to pass on the convenience and easy-to-use nature of these particular models. While each pizza oven on our list boasts slightly different features and design functions, there are a few countertop commonalities worth noting:
Compact Frame: compared to other pizza oven styles, countertop ovens are usually compact, lightweight, and easy to move.
Smaller Cooking Space: while larger pizza ovens boast big cooking capacities and oven floors, most countertop pizza ovens offer just enough room to cook one or potentially two, pizzas at a time.
Less Versatility: while the Ooni pizza ovens, Gozney Roccbox, and a few others boast versatile cooking experiences, due to the smaller size of the ovens, they tend to be less robust when to comes to cooking things other than pizza. That's okay! Why? Because countertop pizza ovens are really good at doing what they are designed to do: make pizza.
Faster Preheat Times: rather than spending hours preparing a wood-burning oven, these models preheat in less than 30 minutes.
Indoor Pizza Ovens vs. Outdoor Pizza Ovens
Our list of the best countertop pizza ovens is comprised of both indoor pizza oven and outdoor pizza oven models. While these appliances are suitable for counters, tables, or other work surfaces, they offer completely different cooking experiences. If you're wondering which kind of countertop pizza oven is best for you, read on.
Indoor Pizza Ovens
If you've made pizza at home, chances are you've used the oven in your kitchen to do so. And, we're willing to bet that you thought it was pretty good. Here's the thing: traditional kitchen ovens are great at doing many things, but pizza ovens are designed to make pizza. Unlike a regular oven, pizza ovens have the unique ability to reach incredibly high cooking temperatures and cook pizza incredibly fast. Why is that important? Well, by cooking pizza quickly at high temperatures, the dough forms a crispy crust while remaining soft and chewy on the inside. As they say: the hotter the oven, the better the pizza.
Typically, an outdoor pizza oven does it better than anything else. Reaching cooking temperatures as high as 2,000-degrees F, these ovens cook pizza within 60 seconds. Yeah, fast. Taking just 20 minutes to heat up and available as gas-powered and wood-burning options, outdoor countertop pizza ovens are incredibly popular. But, for those who lack sufficient outdoor space for such an appliance, or who wish to make pizza from the comfort of your kitchen, an indoor pizza oven is the option for you.
Topping out around 750-degrees F, the best countertop pizza ovens reach higher temperatures than a traditional oven. They also offer an easy-to-use experience, are compact enough to store away while not in use, offer cool tech and features for a variety of pizza types, and are electrically-powered. Plug-in and play, as they say.
Convenient and fun to work with, this countertop pizza oven style can also be easier to manage and control throughout the cooking experience. While these ovens are more limited in what they can do, they deliver delicious homemade pizza every time.
Outdoor Pizza Ovens
Backyards were meant to be cooked in. The perfect setting for grilling & chilling and all kinds of entertaining, every patio, deck, or outdoor kitchen should definitely feature a pizza oven. Offering an authentic pizza-making experience, these outdoor show-stoppers are seriously popular. Serving up real-deal wood-fired or wood-fired-inspired Neapolitan pizza, the flavor and results are unmatched. And, while we love the versatility and power provided by a large free-standing outdoor pizza oven, there's something really special about the countertop style.
Weighing anywhere from 20lbs to 500lbs, an outdoor countertop pizza oven isn't nearly as compact as an indoor one, but that's okay. While some models on our list are definitely portable-friendly - and completely awesome - the heavier options are perfect for either partial or permanent installation in an outdoor kitchen set-up. So, rather than taking up a large amount of real estate, they utilize the space that you do have in a more efficient way. Not only that, but the options from Ooni Pizza Ovens and Gozney are 100% portable. They can be set up on any table or counter in the backyard just as easily as they can be set-up at the beach, in the mountains, or anywhere adventure calls.
Available in both wood-fired and gas-powered options, there's a variety of outdoor pizza oven models to choose from. And, here's the best part: the outdoor countertop pizza oven models on our list reach cooking temperatures as high as 2,000-degrees F and can cook more than just pizza. Steaks, fish, vegetables, desserts, bread - you can do it all with these cool outdoor kitchen appliances.
While the countertop pizza oven options designed for outdoor use are more expensive than the indoor models, they're completely worth it. So, if you have a backyard with space or an outdoor kitchen area, we highly suggest purchasing an outdoor pizza oven this year.
See Also:
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.