12 Best Countertop Pizza Ovens: Your Buyer’s Guide

And, because everyone’s living situation is different, we’ve made sure to include the best outdoor pizza oven models perfect for patios and outdoor kitchens, as well as the best indoor pizza oven options that bring the fun inside. To find the best countertop pizza oven for you, read on.

Available in a variety of sizes, cooking capacities, and fuel types, countertop pizza ovens bring together innovative technology and cool features for an easy-to-use and delicious cooking experience. Our list of the best models features something for everyone: gas-powered favorites , traditional wood-fired ovens , popular portable picks , and budget-friendly options we know you’ll love.

Designed to easily fit on any table or work surface, a countertop pizza oven is a versatile appliance perfect for any kitchen or backyard dining set-up. Offering an incredible way to make pizza at home, these ovens are very much user-friendly and all kinds of fun.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why Buy A Countertop Pizza Oven?

There are a number of incredible pizza oven models available on the market right now: gas-powered, wood-fired, portable, free-standing, permanently installed, outdoor, indoor - you get the picture. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to determine which oven is right for you. So, why a countertop pizza oven?

The countertop pizza ovens segment is a pretty large category and our list reflects that variety. Available as both indoor and outdoor ovens with wood-burning, gas-powered, and electric options to choose from, it's hard to pass on the convenience and easy-to-use nature of these particular models. While each pizza oven on our list boasts slightly different features and design functions, there are a few countertop commonalities worth noting:

Compact Frame: compared to other pizza oven styles, countertop ovens are usually compact, lightweight, and easy to move.

Smaller Cooking Space: while larger pizza ovens boast big cooking capacities and oven floors, most countertop pizza ovens offer just enough room to cook one or potentially two, pizzas at a time.

Less Versatility: while the Ooni pizza ovens, Gozney Roccbox, and a few others boast versatile cooking experiences, due to the smaller size of the ovens, they tend to be less robust when to comes to cooking things other than pizza. That's okay! Why? Because countertop pizza ovens are really good at doing what they are designed to do: make pizza.

Faster Preheat Times: rather than spending hours preparing a wood-burning oven, these models preheat in less than 30 minutes.

Indoor Pizza Ovens vs. Outdoor Pizza Ovens

Our list of the best countertop pizza ovens is comprised of both indoor pizza oven and outdoor pizza oven models. While these appliances are suitable for counters, tables, or other work surfaces, they offer completely different cooking experiences. If you're wondering which kind of countertop pizza oven is best for you, read on.

Indoor Pizza Ovens

If you've made pizza at home, chances are you've used the oven in your kitchen to do so. And, we're willing to bet that you thought it was pretty good. Here's the thing: traditional kitchen ovens are great at doing many things, but pizza ovens are designed to make pizza. Unlike a regular oven, pizza ovens have the unique ability to reach incredibly high cooking temperatures and cook pizza incredibly fast. Why is that important? Well, by cooking pizza quickly at high temperatures, the dough forms a crispy crust while remaining soft and chewy on the inside. As they say: the hotter the oven, the better the pizza.

Typically, an outdoor pizza oven does it better than anything else. Reaching cooking temperatures as high as 2,000-degrees F, these ovens cook pizza within 60 seconds. Yeah, fast. Taking just 20 minutes to heat up and available as gas-powered and wood-burning options, outdoor countertop pizza ovens are incredibly popular. But, for those who lack sufficient outdoor space for such an appliance, or who wish to make pizza from the comfort of your kitchen, an indoor pizza oven is the option for you.

Topping out around 750-degrees F, the best countertop pizza ovens reach higher temperatures than a traditional oven. They also offer an easy-to-use experience, are compact enough to store away while not in use, offer cool tech and features for a variety of pizza types, and are electrically-powered. Plug-in and play, as they say.

Convenient and fun to work with, this countertop pizza oven style can also be easier to manage and control throughout the cooking experience. While these ovens are more limited in what they can do, they deliver delicious homemade pizza every time.

Outdoor Pizza Ovens

Backyards were meant to be cooked in. The perfect setting for grilling & chilling and all kinds of entertaining, every patio, deck, or outdoor kitchen should definitely feature a pizza oven. Offering an authentic pizza-making experience, these outdoor show-stoppers are seriously popular. Serving up real-deal wood-fired or wood-fired-inspired Neapolitan pizza, the flavor and results are unmatched. And, while we love the versatility and power provided by a large free-standing outdoor pizza oven, there's something really special about the countertop style.

Weighing anywhere from 20lbs to 500lbs, an outdoor countertop pizza oven isn't nearly as compact as an indoor one, but that's okay. While some models on our list are definitely portable-friendly - and completely awesome - the heavier options are perfect for either partial or permanent installation in an outdoor kitchen set-up. So, rather than taking up a large amount of real estate, they utilize the space that you do have in a more efficient way. Not only that, but the options from Ooni Pizza Ovens and Gozney are 100% portable. They can be set up on any table or counter in the backyard just as easily as they can be set-up at the beach, in the mountains, or anywhere adventure calls.

Available in both wood-fired and gas-powered options, there's a variety of outdoor pizza oven models to choose from. And, here's the best part: the outdoor countertop pizza oven models on our list reach cooking temperatures as high as 2,000-degrees F and can cook more than just pizza. Steaks, fish, vegetables, desserts, bread - you can do it all with these cool outdoor kitchen appliances.

While the countertop pizza oven options designed for outdoor use are more expensive than the indoor models, they're completely worth it. So, if you have a backyard with space or an outdoor kitchen area, we highly suggest purchasing an outdoor pizza oven this year.

