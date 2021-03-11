8 Best Portable Pizza Ovens: Your Buyer’s Guide

Our list of the best portable pizza ovens features a variety of models just as perfect for the patio as they are for the tailgate and campground. All the best brands are here, too: Ooni Pizza Ovens , Gozney, Camp Chef, and more. To find the best portable oven for you, read on.

Breathing new life into the concept of “take out,” portable pizza ovens are designed to be set-up and cooked with anywhere and everywhere. Easy-to-use and manage, these outdoor pizza ovens weigh no more than 50lbs and are available with either wood-fired or gas-powered technology – some even offer both. Boasting quick preheat processes, fast cooking times, adjustable temperature features, unmatched affordability, and the versatility to cook more than just pizza, portable ovens are incredibly popular.

Whether you’re hitting the open road for a few weeks of adventure, jetting to the coast for some fun in the sun, or escaping to the mountains for a much-needed retreat, there’s never been a better way to take your meals “to go” than with a portable pizza oven.

Why Buy Portable When You Can Buy Big?

Outdoor pizza ovens are incredibly popular backyard additions. Offering a unique cooking experience unlike anything else, these ovens aren't just great for making pizza, but offer home cooks the flexibility to also roast, sear, and bake steaks, chicken, bread, fish, vegetables, and more. Anything you can cook in your kitchen oven, you can also cook in an outdoor pizza oven.

As cool and popular as they are, most wood-burning ovens can be expensive. They're also physically large, with the potential to take up a significant amount of space on your deck, patio, or lawn. A portable pizza oven changes that.

Portable pizza ovens are essentially miniaturized versions of full-scale outdoor models. While cooking space is significantly smaller, these ovens are equipped with many of the same cool features regular pizza ovens provide. Not only that, but many boast new and improved cooking technology that renders delicious Neapotlian-style pizza. Lightweight and compact, these ovens are also more budget-friendly, ranging anywhere from $100 to $600.

Here are some other cool features that make buying portable the smart play for many homeowners, apartment-dwellers, and adventure-seekers:

Go Everywhere, Cook Anywhere - backyard pizza parties are definitely a must when the weather is nice, but with a portable outdoor pizza oven, you can take the pizza party beyond the property line. Designed to be set up anywhere, feel free to take your oven to the beach, the mountain, the house down the street, the football tailgate, or the campsite.

Flexibility - need to move your pizza oven to make room for a table? Want to store it away? Relocate it to a different part of the yard? You can with a portable pizza oven. As much as they're designed to hit the road, they offer just as much flexibility in your own backyard, too.

Heat-Up Times - a portable pizza oven might be smaller than a traditional one, but it requires less time to reach an optimal cooking temperature. Many of the ovens on our list can reach 950-degrees F within 20 minutes.

Cooking Times - the best portable pizza oven models on our list can cook pizza within 60 seconds. Fast, right? While full-size ovens can churn out pizza quickly, it's a necessity when you can only cook one pizza at a time.

Wood-Fired-Inspired Flavor - our list features several incredible wood-burning outdoor pizza oven options, but the gas-powered models are just as cool - if not cooler. Designed to provide wood-fired-inspired flavor without the hassle or clean-up that comes with cooking with actual wood, these innovative appliances are incredibly popular.

While outdoor portable pizza ovens do great in the elements, it's important to note that long exposure to rain, snow, or other wet weather can be damaging. Unlike traditional wood-burning pizza ovens or large free-standing gas-powered ones, they aren't designed to stay unprotected when Mother Nature comes calling. Be sure to read any instructions from the manufacturer, and store them in a safe place when not in use.

Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven vs. Gozney Roccbox

During your search for the best portable pizza oven, you most likely read about two popular brands: Ooni Pizza Ovens and Gozney. Dedicated to developing affordable and portable pizza ovens, these industry leaders are definitely churning out some cool tech. Featured at the top of our own list, as well as dozens more, Ooni and Gozney make two of the most popular portable pizza ovens available today: the Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven and the Gozney Roccbox.

Similar in size and cooking capacity, these ovens are comparable in many ways. Both churning out 12" pizzas in 60 seconds and heating up to a whopping 950-degrees F, you can't go wrong with either one. However, there are some notable differences:

Weight - the Ooni Koda 12 weighs 20lbs while the Gozney Roccbox weighs 44lbs.

Fuel Type - the Gozney Roccbox is engineered for both wood and gas fuel types whereas the Ooni Koda 12 is only compatible with propane.

Cooking Surface - while both ovens have a capacity for 12" pizzas, the Ooni Koda 12 has a slightly larger cooking surface and oven opening.

Price - the Gozney Roccbox is slightly more expensive than the Ooni Koda 12, however, it does come with an accessories bundle that includes a pizza peel, detachable gas burner, and bottle opener.

Pre-Heat Times - while both ovens reach internal cooking temperatures as high as 950-degrees F, the Ooni Koda gets there within 20 minutes while the Gozney Roccbox takes upwards of 30 minutes.

Colors - the Gozney Roccbox is available in both gray and bright green, and the bright green option is a popular seller. The Ooni Koda 12 is only available in black.

Expected Shipping Dates - while both ovens have been back-ordered, both brands have worked to meet the growing demand for their products. As it stands today, these are the expected shipping dates:

Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven: orders placed now will ship in 1-3 weeks.

orders placed now will ship in 1-3 weeks. Gozney Roccbox: orders placed now will ship in 2-6 business days.

As we mentioned above, you can't go wrong with either portable pizza oven. Both are well-reviewed and loved by home cooks. One thing to mention, however, is that Ooni's entire line of outdoor pizza ovens is 100% portable and 100% versatile, capable of cooking more than just pizza. We've included several of them on our list because they're pure magic and come highly recommended by home cooks and reviewers across the country.

Gozney sells other outdoor pizza oven models in all shapes and sizes and is even getting ready to launch their newest backyard-friendly oven: The Dome. A professional-grade wood-burning oven with an option for gas, it's a gorgeous show-stopper in the making. More details to come.

