8 Best Portable Pizza Ovens: Your Buyer’s Guide

Whether you’re hitting the open road for a few weeks of adventure, jetting to the coast for some fun in the sun, or escaping to the mountains for a much-needed retreat, there’s never been a better way to take your meals “to go” than with a portable pizza oven.
Breathing new life into the concept of “take out,” portable pizza ovens are designed to be set-up and cooked with anywhere and everywhere. Easy-to-use and manage, these outdoor pizza ovens weigh no more than 50lbs and are available with either wood-fired or gas-powered technology – some even offer both. Boasting quick preheat processes, fast cooking times, adjustable temperature features, unmatched affordability, and the versatility to cook more than just pizza, portable ovens are incredibly popular.
Our list of the best portable pizza ovens features a variety of models just as perfect for the patio as they are for the tailgate and campground. All the best brands are here, too: Ooni Pizza Ovens, Gozney, Camp Chef, and more. To find the best portable oven for you, read on.
1. Ooni Koda 12 Pizza OvenPrice: $349.00Pros:
Cons:
- Weighing in at just 20lbs, this portable pizza oven is the lightest model on our list
- Gas-powered pizza oven that's compatible with a regular propane tank
- Reaches cooking temperatures as high as 950-degrees
- Heats up in just 15 minutes
- Pizzas cook within 60 seconds
- Due to location of the flame, more rotating is required for even cooking
- Can only accomodate 12" pizzas
- Back ordered: ships in 1-3 weeks
The overall best portable pizza oven available on the market right now is the Ooni Koda 12. Designed with portability and flexibility in mind, this outdoor pizza oven weighs just 20lbs, making it incredibly lightweight and easy to transport. Providing users with an excellent and easy-to-use cooking experience, this game-changer of an outdoor cooking appliance promises to deliver Neapolitan-style pizza with all kinds of wood-fired-inspired flavors. And, you know what? It does.
Featured in all kinds of publications and “best of” lists, the Ooni Koda 12 reaches cooking temperatures as high as 950-degrees in just 15 minutes. The temperature is adjustable, too. With room to cook one 12″ pizza at a time, this portable propane-powered favorite serves up delicious pizza in 60 seconds flat. While rotating of the pizza is needed for an even cook, the results are completely worth the minimal work required.
Here’s the coolest part…okay, the other cool part: it’s versatile. It not only makes pizza but can cook meats, vegetables, fish, desserts, and more. The temperature is adjustable, it’s ready to use right out of the box, and, because it gets so hot, it’s technically self-cleaning. We recommended removing the stone before each use, scraping away any debris, and flipping it before putting it back in.
The one true downside of this outdoor pizza oven is its popularity. Orders placed now ship in 1-3 weeks.
Find more Best Overall: Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
2. Editor’s Choice: Ooni Koda 16 Pizza OvenPrice: $499.00Pros:
Cons:
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 950-degrees F
- Preheats in just 20 minutes
- Features an innovative "L-shape" flame that applies a double-sided heat source to the cooking process
- Cooks pizza in 60 seconds
- Compatible with propane and natural gas
- Heavier portable pizza oven; weighs 40lbs
- Back ordered: ships in 4-6 weeks
- Natural gas adaptor is currently sold out
As an owner of the Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven, we can’t recommend this portable option enough. Taking just 20 minutes to reach an internal cooking temperature of 950-degrees F, this gas-powered pizza oven delivers on its promise: it makes perfectly cooked Neapolitan-style pizza with all kinds of wood-fired-inspired flavor in just 60 seconds. And, honestly, between the set-up, cooking experience, and taste, it didn’t take long for us to realize how much of a gem this portable powerhouse truly is.
Having launched in 2020, this relative newcomer to the outdoor pizza oven industry features something that nothing else does: an innovative “L-shape” flame. This unique design provides a double-sided heat source, simplifying the cooking experience and limiting the number of rotations you need to make. Weighing in at 40lbs, this is a heavier portable option. Still manageable, but worth noting.
Offering a versatile cooking experience, this portable pizza oven is also great for making steaks, fish, vegetables, and desserts. You can also adjust the temperature and cook with it right out of the box. And, because it reaches such a high temperature, this portable oven is technically self-cleaning. We recommended removing the stone before each use, scraping away any debris, and flipping it before putting it back in. Bonus: it’s also compatible with natural gas with the correct adaptor.
The one true negative about this oven is the popularity. Orders placed now will ship in 4-6 weeks.
Find more Most Innovative: Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
3. Ooni Pro 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza OvenPrice: $599.00Pros:
Cons:
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 950-degrees F
- Preheats in just 20 minutes
- Cooks pizza in 60 seconds
- Makes 16" pizzas and is versatile enough to also bake steaks, fish, vegetables, and bread
- Comes with two doors for an improved cooking experience
- Compatible with wood, gas and charcoal fuel types
- Portable but heavy: weighs 50lbs
- Back ordered: ships in 7-9 weeks
- Gas adaptor is sold separately
The Ooni Pro Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven is one heck of an appliance. Blending together different cooking processes and fuel types, this incredible beast is definitely one of the best all-around outdoor pizza ovens on the market today. And, it’s completely portable. That said, it’s definitely the heaviest portable pizza oven on our list, weighing in at 50lbs.
Ideal for backyards, families, and anyone who wants a versatile cooking experience this oven is compatible with wood, charcoal, and gas fuel types, but the gas adaptor is sold separately. With a large cooking surface, this outdoor pizza oven cooks 16″ pizzas in 60 seconds and also offers the most versatile cooking experience in the portable segment. Fire it up and cook and bake steaks, fish, vegetables, desserts, bread, and more. Reaching internal cooking temperatures as high as 950-degrees F within 20 minutes, this oven offers more control as the temperature is adjustable thanks to the dual-airflow system.
Here’s what’s unique about this oven: it comes with two doors. Equipped with both a postbox-style door that’s perfect to slide pizzas in and out, and a full door that allows the oven to heat up faster and retain heat more effectively, you’ll be able to get the most out of the pizza-making experience. This portable oven is also technically self-cleaning because of the high heat. Orders placed now will ship in 7-9 weeks.
Ooni Pizza Ovens offers two other portable pizza oven models that utilize a wood-burning system. While great appliances, they are not as robust as the Pro model featured here. For information on the Ooni Fyra 12 Pizza Oven and the Ooni Karu 12 Pizza Oven, click here.
Find more Most Versatile: Ooni Pro 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
4. Gozney RoccboxPrice: $499.00Pros:
Cons:
- Compact design that can be taken anywhere
- Compatible with both wood and gas
- Accessories bundle is included: pizza peel, bottle opener, detachable gas burner
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 950-degrees F
- Cooks pizza in 60 seconds
- Slightly heavier portable option, weighing in at 44lbs
- Wood-pellet hopper not as effective as other models on our list
- Takes 30 minutes to preheat
- Can only accommodate 12" pizzas
Weighing in at 44lbs, the Gozney Roccbox is a heavier option, but an excellent portable pizza oven nonetheless. Well-reviewed and loved by users, this outdoor pizza oven boasts multi-fuel compatibility, although there’s some disagreement over the design and success of the wood pellet hopper.
Reaching internal cooking temperatures as high as 950-degrees F within 30 minutes, this powerful outdoor appliance cooks 12″ Neapolitan-style pizza in just 60 seconds. It’s also versatile enough to cook steaks, vegetables, desserts, and more. Available with both a gray and bright green dome, the Roccbox also comes with an accessories bundle that includes a pizza peel, detachable gas burner, and bottle opener. This portable oven is in stock and ready to ship within 5 business days. It’s also available on Amazon
-
5. Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza OvenPrice: $126.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable ceramic material
- Fully adjustable heat
- 300 square inch cooking surface
- Several wish it came with handles on the sides
- Pizza needs to be rotated several times during cooking to keep it from burning
- Can be tough to maintain a consistent temperature when it’s windy
Feel like taking your outdoor pizza oven to the tailgate? While any of the models on our list are perfect for some football fanfare the Italia Artisan Pizza Oven from Camp Chef is an excellent choice for such an activity. Weighing in at 30lbs, this portable pizza oven reaches cooking temperatures as high as 700-degrees within 15 minutes, and even features adjustable temperature valves for a more manageable and customizable cooking experience.
Featuring a double-walled construction, this oven has optimal heat retention capabilities. Compatible with all Chef Camp 16″ stovetops like the PRO90X Three Burner Camp Stove, you can easily create more of a traditional BBQ set-up perfect for a party setting. Stovetops are sold separately, unfortunately. Perfect for pizza, or for making and baking cookies, bread, and pies, there’s a lot you can do with this portable oven and its 300 square inches of cooking space.
Find more Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
-
6. Bertello Outdoor Pizza Oven Black + Pizza Peel ComboPrice: $319.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Weighs just 22lbs
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures over 930 degrees F
- Comes with pizza peel and other accessories
- Makes 12" pizzas
- Gas adaptor sold out
- New company with limited reviews
- Design not as sophisticated as other ovens on our list
The Bertello Outdoor Pizza Oven is a relatively new outdoor pizza oven. Featured on Shark Tank in 2020 the Bertello oven is a popular seller on Amazon. And, yes, they definitely made a deal.
Weighing just 22lbs, it’s the second lightest portable pizza oven on the market today. Ready to use right out of the box, this oven is compatible with both wood and charcoal fuel types, and can even be configured for propane if that’s what you prefer. Please note the gas adaptor is currently sold old on Amazon.
Warming to 930-degrees F, this oven is large enough to accommodate 12″ pizzas and is sold with a pizza peel, cordierite stone, wood chip/pellet scoop, and a wood/charcoal/pellet tray.
Find more Bertello Outdoor Pizza Oven Black + Pizza Peel Combo information and reviews here.
-
7. BakerStone Portable Gas Pizza OvenPrice: $233.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful pizza oven with 25,000 BTU
- Portable design allows you to take it anywhere
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures over 800-degrees
- No specifics listed on what size pizza
- Additional accessories sold separately
- Requires a table or platform
Take your pizza to-go with this portable outdoor pizza oven from BakerStone. This propane-powered oven promises perfectly baked pizzas in under 2 minutes and features a 25,000 BTU burn system that reaches over 800-degrees. Its portable system and design is especially nice and convenient. You can also sear and roast meats, vegetables, and fish, and additional accessories are also available including a griddle and grill grate – sold separately.
Find more BakerStone Portable Gas Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
-
8. Camp Chef Outdoor Camp OvenPrice: $229.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two range burners
- Includes oven racks
- Can cook up to five hours on high heat
- Doesn’t include a bulk tank adapter
- Temperature gauge can get in the way
- Wind protection could be better
The multi-purpose Camp Chef Outdoor Camp Oven isn’t just designed for cooking pizza – it can do so much more. Two range burners on top make it easy to heat up water and food when you’re spending large amounts of time outdoors. The 3,000 BTU oven reaches up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and comes with a built-in thermometer to accurately monitor the temperature. You can fit pans up to 9 x 13 inches inside. This portable oven holds a steady cooking temperature for several hours on a single can of propane.
Find more Camp Chef Outdoor Camp Oven information and reviews here.
Why Buy Portable When You Can Buy Big?
Outdoor pizza ovens are incredibly popular backyard additions. Offering a unique cooking experience unlike anything else, these ovens aren't just great for making pizza, but offer home cooks the flexibility to also roast, sear, and bake steaks, chicken, bread, fish, vegetables, and more. Anything you can cook in your kitchen oven, you can also cook in an outdoor pizza oven.
As cool and popular as they are, most wood-burning ovens can be expensive. They're also physically large, with the potential to take up a significant amount of space on your deck, patio, or lawn. A portable pizza oven changes that.
Portable pizza ovens are essentially miniaturized versions of full-scale outdoor models. While cooking space is significantly smaller, these ovens are equipped with many of the same cool features regular pizza ovens provide. Not only that, but many boast new and improved cooking technology that renders delicious Neapotlian-style pizza. Lightweight and compact, these ovens are also more budget-friendly, ranging anywhere from $100 to $600.
Here are some other cool features that make buying portable the smart play for many homeowners, apartment-dwellers, and adventure-seekers:
Go Everywhere, Cook Anywhere - backyard pizza parties are definitely a must when the weather is nice, but with a portable outdoor pizza oven, you can take the pizza party beyond the property line. Designed to be set up anywhere, feel free to take your oven to the beach, the mountain, the house down the street, the football tailgate, or the campsite.
Flexibility - need to move your pizza oven to make room for a table? Want to store it away? Relocate it to a different part of the yard? You can with a portable pizza oven. As much as they're designed to hit the road, they offer just as much flexibility in your own backyard, too.
Heat-Up Times - a portable pizza oven might be smaller than a traditional one, but it requires less time to reach an optimal cooking temperature. Many of the ovens on our list can reach 950-degrees F within 20 minutes.
Cooking Times - the best portable pizza oven models on our list can cook pizza within 60 seconds. Fast, right? While full-size ovens can churn out pizza quickly, it's a necessity when you can only cook one pizza at a time.
Wood-Fired-Inspired Flavor - our list features several incredible wood-burning outdoor pizza oven options, but the gas-powered models are just as cool - if not cooler. Designed to provide wood-fired-inspired flavor without the hassle or clean-up that comes with cooking with actual wood, these innovative appliances are incredibly popular.
While outdoor portable pizza ovens do great in the elements, it's important to note that long exposure to rain, snow, or other wet weather can be damaging. Unlike traditional wood-burning pizza ovens or large free-standing gas-powered ones, they aren't designed to stay unprotected when Mother Nature comes calling. Be sure to read any instructions from the manufacturer, and store them in a safe place when not in use.
Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven vs. Gozney Roccbox
During your search for the best portable pizza oven, you most likely read about two popular brands: Ooni Pizza Ovens and Gozney. Dedicated to developing affordable and portable pizza ovens, these industry leaders are definitely churning out some cool tech. Featured at the top of our own list, as well as dozens more, Ooni and Gozney make two of the most popular portable pizza ovens available today: the Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven and the Gozney Roccbox.
Similar in size and cooking capacity, these ovens are comparable in many ways. Both churning out 12" pizzas in 60 seconds and heating up to a whopping 950-degrees F, you can't go wrong with either one. However, there are some notable differences:
Weight - the Ooni Koda 12 weighs 20lbs while the Gozney Roccbox weighs 44lbs.
Fuel Type - the Gozney Roccbox is engineered for both wood and gas fuel types whereas the Ooni Koda 12 is only compatible with propane.
Cooking Surface - while both ovens have a capacity for 12" pizzas, the Ooni Koda 12 has a slightly larger cooking surface and oven opening.
Price - the Gozney Roccbox is slightly more expensive than the Ooni Koda 12, however, it does come with an accessories bundle that includes a pizza peel, detachable gas burner, and bottle opener.
Pre-Heat Times - while both ovens reach internal cooking temperatures as high as 950-degrees F, the Ooni Koda gets there within 20 minutes while the Gozney Roccbox takes upwards of 30 minutes.
Colors - the Gozney Roccbox is available in both gray and bright green, and the bright green option is a popular seller. The Ooni Koda 12 is only available in black.
Expected Shipping Dates - while both ovens have been back-ordered, both brands have worked to meet the growing demand for their products. As it stands today, these are the expected shipping dates:
- Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven: orders placed now will ship in 1-3 weeks.
- Gozney Roccbox: orders placed now will ship in 2-6 business days.
As we mentioned above, you can't go wrong with either portable pizza oven. Both are well-reviewed and loved by home cooks. One thing to mention, however, is that Ooni's entire line of outdoor pizza ovens is 100% portable and 100% versatile, capable of cooking more than just pizza. We've included several of them on our list because they're pure magic and come highly recommended by home cooks and reviewers across the country.
Gozney sells other outdoor pizza oven models in all shapes and sizes and is even getting ready to launch their newest backyard-friendly oven: The Dome. A professional-grade wood-burning oven with an option for gas, it's a gorgeous show-stopper in the making. More details to come.
