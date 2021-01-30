21 Best Men’s House Shoes: The Ultimate List

We are all leaving the house less and less these days and a good comfy shoe is required if you’re going to stay in your home longer. A trusty, perfect pair of house shoes are a killer investment especially if you spend all of your time on video conference calls or homeschooling. Get yourself the best house shoes that money can buy from our ultimate list.
These Rockdove memory foam house shoes are a great item if you are spending more and more time in the house but don’t want to go “shoeless” the entire day. You can walk around the house and even outdoors for gardening or taking care of chores. They feature memory foam interior for comfort as well as hard rubber soles so that they can be worn indoors and outdoors. They are comfy, stylish, and are a great investment for the person that is quarantining themselves. Everyone in the family should have a pair of these.
If you don’t dig the featured color combo then you can choose from one of the other 5 colors that are available.
While this is listed as a slip-on loafer it really is more of a house shoe than a traditional loafer. Traditional loafers you can wear with business attire and these are completely casual. I wouldn’t go back to work in these but you can get work done around the house while wearing them and you’ll thank me for recommending them because of how comfortable they are. They go from houses to outdoors perfectly and are tough enough to walk for miles outside then come inside and relax.
From the top to tongue to sole they are 100% synthetic which means they are going to be super durable. They are available in all of the standard and even some larger sizes and if you dig the featured grey on grey you are going to love the other 3 colors they are available in. Get a couple of pairs and you can really juice up your shoe collection.
Canvas is a great material not only for comfort but also for durability. These house shoes are going to last you a long time and seamlessly go from indoor to outdoor shoes. If you have a lot of stuff to do around the house but also want to be able to walk the dog or play with your kiddos outside then I suggest getting a house shoe like this that are durable and can take walking around on asphalt, grass, and dirt. The tread on the bottom of the rubber soles is such that you won’t track a ton of dirt and mud back into the house.
The featured house shoes are a great light color, but if you are looking for something different or are interested in buying multiple pairs which I recommend, there are 11 different colors to choose from.
When investing in a new pair of house shoes you don’t just look for things like comfort and durability you also want something that is easy to slip on and slip off. These are perfect for taking on and off as well as wearing all day long. Treat your feet to a little vacation from boots and sneakers and rock these while keeping busy around the house. IF you are schooling your children or working on projects around the house you want to wear something that is sturdy and super comfy. These are definitely going to check both of those boxes.
The soles are made with anti-slip rubber material to keep you on your feet whether you are indoors or getting some work done outdoors. Even if you need to head to the store to buy some essentials you can wear these and they will get the job done like your favorite pair of kicks. They are available in both men’s and women’s sizes and come in 14 different colors and styles.
The Ascot Boot from Ugg is a perfect house shoe that will surround your feet in comfort and style. They won’t overheat in the summertime when you’re outside shooting hoops or gardening but will give you some serious warmth when the temperature dips and you need to walk all the way out to the mailbox. They are a lot more masculine than the traditional Ugg boot so you can wear these when the guys come over for football games on Sunday without ridicule.
They are available in a ton of different sizes so there should be a size for every kind of guy out there. If you have smaller feet don’t be hesitant to check out the women’s or smaller sizes. If you like the look of the featured brown but want something different or need a second pair then you have options. They come in 15 great colors so the sky is the limit.
When it comes to house shoes the Moccasin slipper is an all0time fan favorite because of the comfort and ease of wear. You can just slide these on and off whenever you need to head out the door or want to wear something around the house. IZOD is a great brand with a sterling reputation and the quality of their designs is super popular. These are going to keep your feet warm on cold days and will allow your feet to breathe when it get s a bit warmer outside or inside. They make for a great winter shoe or summer shoe.
The bottom or sole of these shoes is advertised as the perfect indoor and outdoor sole. You can wear these anywhere and rest assured that you are going to be comfortable and can even walk around in the rain or snow and won’t ruin these or compromise the integrity of the shoe. If you dig the black house shoes you’re also going to love the other 6 colors that they are available in.
Hanes is well-known for its brand’s dedication to comfort and fit. From tee-shirts to underwear the Hanes brand has dressed the likes of Michael Jordan to actors, and actresses all over the world. Chances are you have owned something made by the brand in our lifetime and you probably loved every time you slid that item on. These indoor and outdoor house shoes are a great slip-on shoe that can take the gravel, grass, and dirt of the outdoors while also being cozy enough to wear as a slipper.
There are a ton of sies available in these memory foam house shoes so there should be something for every kind of guy. The synthetic sole will last a long time and give you durability that most other house shoes won’t. The fresh IQ technology will eliminate the odor of sweaty feet so you can wear these all the time and know that you will feel and smell as fresh as the day you put them on for the first time. There are 11 different colors to choose from.
If you are looking for a house shoe that you can slip-on and wear indoors or outdoors then you have come to the right place. This is a durable shoe that has a canvas top and synthetic rubber sole. Perfect for doing chores around the house or just relaxing before you head to the garage to get some more chores done that you have been putting off for weeks. The mix of style and comfort is a great addition to any dude’s shoe collection.
They come in a ton of different colors and sizes that you will love so don’t be afraid to invest in a couple of pairs so you have a look for every occasion. These kicks are going to be your favorite quarantine shoe for sure. They come in 11 great colors.
If you are looking for something with a bit of flair, some color and patterns for depth, or just a really cool looking house shoe than Original Penguin has got you covered. On top of having one of the coolest names in the house shoe game, this “slipper” is perfect for sliding on your feet right when you get out of bed and rocking for the rest of the day. They are lightweight, warm without being too hot, and they are durable enough to wear outside when taking the pooch for a walk, or getting the kiddos some fresh air.
They provide memory foam cushioning in the footbed for maximum support and comfort. The bottom is a thick rubber that can trudge through mud, grass rain, and snow without issue. If you aren’t sold on the red plaid look of the featured shoe there are a couple other choices you may fall in love with. There is an all-black house shoe available, it features s tiny blue penguin logo and there is also a light grey house shoe with a tiny yellow penguin logo.
Perhaps you are looking for something sturdy enough to wear beyond the driveway or mailbox. Maybe you have to brave the outdoors and hit up your local grocery store but still aren’t feeling putting on sneakers or boots. Well, these house shoes are the beefy and comfortable kicks that will go the distance and nobody will be the wiser. They are microsuede and memory foam and super comfy for long-distance walking or wearing them from the time you wake up to the time you slide back into your bed or pass out on the couch.
They feature the classic looks of the mocassin slipper while also having thick rubber soles that can walk on gravel and hot cement without ever letting that heat get to your feet. While the featured tan is a really great looking hose shoe, there are 2 more colors that you will fall in love with. The grey house shoes are a good look and so are the coffee brown ZigZaggers.
Skechers has been at the forefront of making shoes and house shoes more comfortable by adding things like memory foam and wider sizing options. They put their customer’s foot care above everything else when designing a shoe and if you have ever owned a pair of Skechers then you know it feels like you are walking on air. These house shoes are no different. They are a bit of a mix of different styles. They are considered a slip-on moccasin and while most slip-on is for short term wearing, these can be worn all day while doing a number of different things.
They feature a raised synthetic sole with deep grips so that you can walk around outdoors and stay on your feet the entire time. Don’t be afraid to wear these while working on some chores in the garage or even while loading the kids up and heading to the store to buy the essentials. They also are available in a number of sizes to fit every guy and come in two awesome colors.
I, personally am not the kind of guy that enjoys a flip-flop or sandal when it comes to my house shoes, but they are extremely popular and there are millions of men out there that love the ease of just sliding their shoe on and hitting the road. These are going to be a new favorite to all the guys out there that enjoy the flip-flop feel but want a little more girth and stability. These house shoes are micro suede and are built to be one of the most comfortable house shoes in the game today.
They feature a huge rubber sole that actually cups the foot and gives the wearer more grip and less slip while walking around. There is a thin layer of memory foam on the insole, but don’t let how thin it is fool you, it provides a ton of comfort and support. After wearing these a few times they break in and mold to your foot perfectly so you don’t have to worry about your spouses stealing them from you. They are also fully adjustable on the top of your arches so you can control how tight or how loose you want them to be. They come in four great colors and are affordable enough to buy a couple of pairs without breaking the bank.
The main objective of slippers, comfort. You want your slippers or house shoes to be as comfortable as humanly possible. They don’t necessarily need to be the most attractive footwear on the planet, it’s nice to have both a comfy and good looking pair of slippers, but the first and main hurdle is for them to be comfortable. Something else to think about is what the sole of the slipper is made of. The best options are rubber-soled so you can wear them in and out of the house. Durability is a huge factor when selecting a pair of slippers to buy for yourself or as a gift. These beautiful slippers check both of those major boxes and will be greatly received as a gift for your guy.
Slippers are often not thought of as a men’s fashion item. Why? The right pair of slippers or house shoes can be totally fashionable and totally stylish. These boot style dorm slippers are made for indoor and outdoor activities. While I wouldn’t play a game of basketball in them, you can certainly wear them while you’re fiddling around the garage or while you’re tending to the garden. Need to take the dog or dogs outside to do their business? Throw these slippers on and protect your feet from the cold. They have a rubber sole so they can handle more than just the carpeted floors of your house. They are warm, they are functional and they are stylish coming in a bunch of different colors. You’re going to love the way these work and feel on your bare feet.
If you are looking for something a little different in style but want all the comfort and durability of the rest of the house shoes on this list then these slip ons from Acron are going to serve you well. They come in a bunch of really fun colors and are durable enough in the soles to keep you on your feet no matter where you are. You can even wear these in the wintertime comfortably.
Let’s say you have to run to the store but don’t want to change your shoes and get the kids into their outfits, just slip these bad boys on and hit the road. They are available in a ton of sizes and half sizes so finding the right fit shouldn’t be an issue and if you like choices as far as colors go, you would be hard-pressed to find a house shoe with more options than these. There are 13 total color options for you to choose from.
Chaps is a well-known clothing brand that does a little bit of everything. The brand puts a lot of care and design into everything they make from shorts to pants to shirts and even cologne. They also design a pretty tough house shoe that will allow you to wear them indoors or outdoors without issue. The soles of these house shoes are as tough as the soles on almost any other shoe. They have extra grip so you won’t slip and slide around and the insoles are memory foam with suede sidings for supreme comfort.
They are available in 14 different colors and the sizes are regular as well as wide sizes for guys with bigger wider feet. There are sizes and colors for every kind of guy out there making these a great house shoe for those bigger and taller fellas.
These house shoes from Minnetonka have the same look as your father’s and grandfather’s old school house shoes but with some serious upgrades. The house shoes that your grandfather wore probably wore out every couple of months which meant he had to wear them until they fell apart or he had to get a new pair every Christmas or birthday. These house shoes are going to last because they are built to last. They have hard soles that can handle gravel, snow, mud, grass, and even hot asphalt.
The exterior is made from durable suede so they can get wet and even dirty and won’t fall apart on you. They have fur on the lining so they will keep your feet toasty warm in the winter but won’t make you sweat in the summer. These are the perfect house shoes to wear to the store and nobody will know the difference. If you have been stuck in the house for a while and need a sturdy and reliable house shoe these are going to do the trick. They come in regular and big and tall sizes for the bigger guys out there and they are available in six great colors.
Maybe you are looking for a house shoe that has a bit more support than the slip-on and slide-on house shoes that are seen everywhere. If you want something that hugs and cradles your foot, something that you can adjust the fit for when you wear them barefoot or with socks then these clog style house shoes are going to be right up your alley. They have velcro straps that adjust to tighten and loosen the fit accordingly.
These house shoes come in sizes for every kind of foot out there. They have an extra thick sole with a bit of a lift in them so they fit and feel just like real everyday shoes. The sole is synthetic rubber so they are tough as nails and the rest of the shoe is soft and cushy so it feels like your foot is being hugged rather than strangled. They are a great item to wear indoors as well as outdoors and can be worn all day long without issue. They are available in 5 fashionable colors.
The REACTION line from fashion guru Kenneth Cole is one of those brands that looks like it costs a lot more than it does. It is a high fashion line that sells for discount prices but nobody will ever know the difference. I am a big fan of this line and have purchased a lot of different items of clothing from socks to underwear to belts from REACTION and am completely satisfied. You are going to love the fit and finish on the house shoes and also the fact that you can wear them indoors and outdoors without issue.
The micro-suede exterior gives a soft look and feels while the memory foam interior makes them super comfortable. The soles are rubber but more of a synthetic rubber so I wouldn’t recommend playing a game of pickup basketball while wearing them but you can still definitely get some chores done in the garage or garden. You can snag these in the average sizes and in two different colors, the featured grey, and the gorgeous black moccasin.
Dr. Scholl’s is a name that is associated with comfort and footwear. The premier designer of insoles for shoes to make them more comfortable and take the stress off of your back and knees made the logical next step and started creating comfy house shoes and slippers. These house shoes are going to be so comfortable that you never want to take them off. You can wear them around the house but they are also durable enough to wear outdoors around the garage or even to the store.
The uppers are made with a soft knit so even the highest of arches can be comfortable and won’t feel restricted. The soles are synthetic rubber and are tough enough to walk on hot asphalt and not change the temperature of your feet. Wear them with or without socks and the insoles will cradle your feet for hours on end. They are available in a bunch of perfect sizes and three awesome colors.
For all of you hunters, fishermen, and outdoor lovers out there these are going to be your new favorite item. The Realtree camo inspired house shoe is a great addition to any deer camp or house where there are deer heads hanging on the walls. Even if you haven’t gotten that trophy buck quite yet you are going to love sliding these on every day when you get out of bed and chances are you will wear them all day long. They come in a ton of sizes for even the biggest and smallest guys out there.
The camo house shoes are a great look and definitely a fan favorite. While they sell like hotcakes they are updated and more are added every day to keep up with the super high demand. The soles are gripped and rubberized so that they are as tough as the dudes wearing them. They feature memory foam insoles and hug your foot for optimum comfort.