Best Smart Christmas Lights: 11 Sets to Buy Now

Are you one of those geeks who just loves holiday decorating? This big set of lights is one of the best gifts you can give yourself. When you’re tired of connecting short strings of lights, and you’re looking for a strand big enough to light up a huge tree or large space, this set of smart Christmas lights is nearly 105 feet long. It features 250 tinkly LED lights that let you create a brilliant display. Set up is super quick and easy with Bluetooth pairing and a downloadable app.

These lights can also be connected to your home WiFi so you won’t have to rely on your phone to keep them up and running. With nearly unlimited color options available you can create whatever kind of light show you envision. One of the really cool things about Twinkly Technology is its innovative computer vision feature. The app is able to detect the exact position of every single LED through your smartphone camera. That way you can adjust on the fly as necessary without restringing everything.

You can choose from a large gallery of display effects to light up your home and yard. Chance the speed, colors, and other key parameters, to create your own custom light display as well. If you don’t need a set quite this large, Twinkly lights come in sets of 150 lights and a whopping 400 lights.