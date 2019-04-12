Best Artisan Jewelry: 17 Pieces You’ll Covet

Artisans and craftspeople make our world interesting – especially when their art and craft involves jewelry making. If you’re someone who likes to sport completely unique styles, the best artisan jewelry is almost essential to your look. We’ve found some amazingly gorgeous pieces to complement formal, casual and classic wardrobe choices, but frankly, they’re so beautiful, we’d wear them on any and every occasion or for no other reason than to simply enjoy them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Art Deco reproduction cuff bracelet is handcrafted in India and you’d be hard pressed to tell the difference between it and an actual vintage piece. Made of sterling silver, it features a whopping 14.6 carats of rose cut and polki diamonds in a beautiful openwork floral design. Naturally, you won’t want to lose this artisan piece, so it comes with a box clasp with a safety closure.
This same group of jewelry makers has a wicked collection of stunning diamond and gemstone pieces. We love the Ruby and Rose Cut Diamond Bracelet, as well as this Emerald and Rose Cut Diamond Oxidized Cuff Bracelet.
If you’re feeling flush and you just want to go over the top with your purchase, go for the 140.7 total carat weight Emerald, Ruby, Sapphire & Rose Cut Diamond Diamond Cuff. It’s a real head turner.
Are all of these choices a little above your budget and style? Check out our list of impressive small diamond pieces instead.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re into Victorian jewelry, or classic steampunk styles, these woven earrings are seriously cool. Their intricate wire work is nothing short of amazing. These feature baby blue aquamarine stones and vintage brass watch gears to complete the look. The dangles hang from forged French wires, and the earrings are made with tarnish-resistant bronze for that retro look.
Looking for an equally cool ear cuff? This same artisan has a Seraphinite and Sterling Silver Spiral Cascade Ear Cuff that features that same style of intricate wire wrapping that’s just mind-blowing. You can also get it in sterling silver and turquoise as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perfect for all of your lighter spring and summer looks, this gemstone and sterling silver cluster necklace comes in a fresh blue and green combination. The textured silver square is hand designed and fired by the artisan herself, and it’s complemented by a collection of apatite, peridot, green quartz and blue chalcedony beads.
This necklace features sterling silver findings and hangs from a shimmery 16 inch sterling silver snake chain. If you’re looking for a serious splurge gift for yourself or someone special on your list, the Amber Crystal Quartz Cluster Necklace set is an amazing show of craftsmanship. Genuine baltic amber and clear rock crystal beads team with a stunning sterling handmade center charm. It comes with earrings to match.
If you love amber, but you’re still in search of the right piece for you, check out our carefully curated guide to the best amber jewelry.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We love the jewelry from designer and artist Carolyn Pollock. Her one of a kind pieces featuring sterling silver and gemstones are timeless. This gorgeous ring features an 11.80 carat lemon quartz baguette framed by intricate fleur-de-lis scrolling on a delicate band. It has an oxidized finish with polished accents.
Her three stone lemon quartz ring design features vertically set baguettes in a similar scrollwork setting. If you’re looking for an artisan jewelry set, you might also want to get the Lemon Quartz & Infinity Link Chain Necklace, which features a horizontal baguette and a beautiful infinity link chain.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve never worn a squash blossom necklace, but always wanted to have one, this red coral and sterling silver necklace will become your new favorite jewelry piece. Handmade by artisans in an Albuquerque studio, this gorgeous piece captures the spirit of the west.
The highly polished oxidized silver beads make a statement of their own, but the oxidized silver squash blossoms topped by red coral cabochons and the large center Naja make this an art piece as well as artisan jewelry. This necklace is one that you’ll hand down through your family as a treasured heirloom. You can also get it in traditional turquoise for a bit higher price.
Pair either one with this strand of stamped native sterling silver beads for a layered look that’ll knock everyone’s socks off.
Want to know more about the symbolism behind the squash blossom necklace design? This article breaks it down nicely.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve been on the hunt for some jewelry to match your boho chic style, this multi-strand beaded bracelet nails the look in a bold way. Made to emulate the look of stacking bracelets in one simple cuff, this measures at nearly two inches wide and features a colorful cacophony of brilliant beads, metallic wires, and wooden cubes. Each bracelet is handmade, so no two will be the same. Better yet, this cuff comes in a wide variety of different color options. At the affordable price point, you’re bound to want more than one.
These sweet boho dangle earrings are an almost perfect patch for the bracelet, but if you’re funky and don’t want things looking too matchy-matchy, the sequin teardrop earrings deliver the right color range but offer a different twist on the style.
SPUNKYsoul offers a whole line of boho inspired jewelry and home goods. If you dig that look, browse for more of their cool stuff here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Each and every design that’s handmade by John S Brana has a unique look about it, and these green anodized aluminum lily pad earrings carry that signature style. Each of the brilliant green lily pad dangles is about twice the size of a quarter. They hang from hypo-allergenic French wires for an avant garde look that’s stylish and fun. You can also get these earrings in copper.
You might also like the look of his Copper Leaf Bark Dangle Earrings which feature a super interesting texture that nicely captures the light as you wear them. The Formed Copper Leaf Earrings add dimension to texture for a beautiful look.
Want to see more of the interesting work of jewelry artisan John S Brana? Browse for more of his signature styles right here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You’ll get a bang for not a lot of buck when you slip on this gorgeous handmade sterling silver ring. The design features silver beading, swirls and organic elements in a weighty design that gets added sparkle from bezel set gemstones. A large faceted amethyst takes center stage here, and it’s flanked on the sides by pear shaped blue topaz stones and on the top by round citrines. At nearly an inch wide, this ring never fails to impress with 3.3 carats of gemstones as well as the high quality silver work.
Handcrafted, this piece is available through a partnership with National Geographic which is working to bring prosperity to artisan communities throughout the world. This same artisan created a sterling silver labradorite and blue topaz ring we think is another total stunner. If you’re looking for something that’s a bit more simple yet still elegant, the Sterling Silver Cultured Mabe Pearl Ring is a beauty.
If you’d like to learn more about NOVICA and their partnership with National Geographic, you’ll find more information here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a handmade jewelry gift for a January birthday girl, these artisan made earrings are a unique and on trend choice. Their unique offset squares in both the stud and the dangle are accented by beautiful bezel set square garnets. The comfort pressure back means these sweethearts will stay in place and impress whoever catches a glimpse of them.
The Gold Plated Blue Aventurine Dangle Earrings are another colorful choice with a unique clover shaped bezel. The dangles hang from popular French wires, so they’re contemporary yet classic. These Gold Plated Opal Stud Earrings look like a brilliant sunrise with their rays shooting down from the bottom.
If you’re specifically searching for birthstone jewelry, you might like to browse through our recommendations for the best birthstone rings.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Have you been on the hunt for a big bold statement bracelet that you’ll love wearing basically forever? This stunner from Michael Volpone Silversmithing is on our must-have list too. It’s embossed with beading and beautiful botanical elements, with an oxidized patina that makes it look both vintage and modern. The roped edge gives it that western appeal, and the large turquoise cabochon is bezel set in the center for some serious drama. At 1 3/4 inches wide at the center, it tapes to one inch wide at the back for added comfort.
If you’d prefer this cuff without the turquoise embellishment, you can order that as well. This artisan also makes a lovely sterling silver and copper version of this bracelet, as well as a cuff with a large black onyx cabochon.
Browse here to see more of this talented silversmith’s work. We’d be happy to wear every piece he’s made.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Gemstone earrings are always in style, but what makes these handmade drop earrings special is the stunning tourmaline stones which offer such a unique range of colors. These earrings feature 14k yellow gold mounts, with a round prong set watermelon tourmaline stone stud, and a huge pear shaped green tourmaline dangle. At a whopping 12 carat total stone weight, these beauties are very well priced for the high quality materials and careful craftsmanship.
Another beautiful set of handmade gemstone earrings features a mix of round bezel set stones including citrine, amethyst, and garnet. They finish at the bottom with pear cut blue topaz stones to give you a wash of lovely color and style. They feature 5 carats of natural gems.
The 14K Yellow Gold Handmade Station Necklace would be an ideal gift to give yourself or someone else on any special occasion. It features the same mix of stones, and you can get it in lengths 24 to 32 inches.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Have you ever noticed how many diamond rings look alike? If you’re looking for a ring that’s a little more unpredictable and unique, this diamond ring has it nailed. The bold piece features a wide polished 14k yellow gold band, but the diamond mount is really what sets it apart. The stone is prong set in a striking gold pentagon that features fine milgrain work around the edges. You can order it in white, yellow or rose gold, but do keep in mind that this is a handmade piece, so you’ll need to plan on 10-21 days working time before your receive it. Talk about worth the wait.
We love the unique designs from Guy Cohen Jewelry, and you will too. Check out this unusual rose gold and diamond wedding band that mixes an unusual band design with unique texturing to draw attention. This organic gold and diamond wedding band looks like it’s inspired by something from under the sea. So cool.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
In a brilliant display of colors, this hand blown Murano glass heart pendant is solid evidence that you can own a piece of artisan made jewelry that doesn’t break the bank. It’s hard to believe the reasonable price for this piece that will go with nearly everything in your closet. At a little over two inches long, the pendant hangs from an 18 inch leather cord, but if you wanted to give it a more high-end look, you could always switch that out to a silver or gold chain. CHUVORA also has the matching hand blown glass earrings to perfectly complement this piece.
If you love Venetian glass, but you’re not a fan of the heart shape, you might love the GlassOfVenice Murano Glass Picasso Face Pendant which features a bale on the back. We think it’s a super cool handmade jewelry piece.
For a completely different glass style that traditionally Venetian, this Millefiori Heart Pendant is another lovely option, or shop for some of our other favorite heart necklaces here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Artist Elaine Coyne totally captured our imagination with this beautiful solid brass bracelet. The verdigris patina is rich green, and the Art Nouveau dragonfly design is funky and fun. Elegant enough to wear on an evening out, it would look equally awesome with your jeans and a tee shirt.
Love the dragonfly theme but want a cuff that’s a bit more sizeable? The Dragonflies on a Feather Cuff Bracelet features several of the flitting fliers on verdigris patina cuff that’s also bezel set with rich red carnelian and green-gray jasper stones. It’s 3/4 of an inch wide.
Elaine Coyne also makes a one inch wide brass patina dragonfly cuff, set with genuine amethyst and garnet stones, but if you’re bugged by bugs, but you love her signature style, browse for more of her unique designs here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This stunning sterling silver necklace is both bold and fashion forward. Perfect for summer, but great any other time of the year, this handcrafted necklace was made by Cape Cod artisan Judit Stiles. Inspired by the colors, textures and landscapes where she lives, this necklace features multiple strands of silver beads, from which drape concentric circles of silver, centered by a stunning aqua sea glass drop.
These artisan dangle earrings would complement the necklace beautifully, and as a set would make a lovely gift for the woman on your list. They’d also perfectly match the Ocean Waves Sea Glass Pendant Necklace if our first necklace choice is a bit bolder than your tastes.
If you love the first necklace, but you’d prefer a similar mixed metal design, we love the Sunlight Goddess Pendant in plated and burnished silver, copper and brass.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What better way to treat yourself than with this stunning silver cuff bracelet hand created by a Balinese silversmith? This beautiful bracelet features traditional Balinese design themes, with bezel set stones that add both power and a splash of color. Onyx takes center stage in this piece, a stone that’s known for providing happiness and good fortune.
Atop the center stone, tiny bits of turquoise add a splash for lovely color, and flanking the centerpiece, who rainbow moonstones give this bracelet an ethereal quality, as they refract different colors depending on the light.
If your tastes run a different direction and you’re looking for something that’s simply sterling silver, the Sweet Jasmine Silver Cuff Bracelet is hand incised with the beautiful namesake flowers and vines.
Navajo artist artist Raymondo Joe delivers plenty of wow with his gorgeous Turquoise Skies bracelet that also comes with an authentic medicine pouch. It’s a perfect artisan jewelry piece for either a man or woman.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perfect for the woman who loves to fidget, this mixed metal ring offers opportunities for meditation or simply to play with. Handcrafted in the studio, this artisan jewelry piece features a wide silver band embossed with a beautiful flower and leaf motif. Outside of that, it features two spinning meditations rings – one in hammered brass and one in hammered copper. This ring incorporates the popular mixed metal trend, but it’s so unique you’ll feel like you’re wearing something that’s an art piece.
Energy stone has many different artisan rings that feature spinners. Whether you’re shopping for a man or a woman, the Breeze Meditation Spinning Ring is perfect for either. We also love this mixed metal design from NOVICA, made by an artist in India that features five spinners on a base ring of sterling silver.
If you love the thought of spinner rings, but none of these quite fit what you’re looking for, browse for more designs here.