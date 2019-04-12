Best Artisan Jewelry: 17 Pieces You’ll Covet

This Art Deco reproduction cuff bracelet is handcrafted in India and you’d be hard pressed to tell the difference between it and an actual vintage piece. Made of sterling silver, it features a whopping 14.6 carats of rose cut and polki diamonds in a beautiful openwork floral design. Naturally, you won’t want to lose this artisan piece, so it comes with a box clasp with a safety closure.

This same group of jewelry makers has a wicked collection of stunning diamond and gemstone pieces. We love the Ruby and Rose Cut Diamond Bracelet, as well as this Emerald and Rose Cut Diamond Oxidized Cuff Bracelet.

If you’re feeling flush and you just want to go over the top with your purchase, go for the 140.7 total carat weight Emerald, Ruby, Sapphire & Rose Cut Diamond Diamond Cuff. It’s a real head turner.

Are all of these choices a little above your budget and style? Check out our list of impressive small diamond pieces instead.