11 Best Dab Torches: Your Buyer’s Guide (2020)

(And once you’ve found the best torch for dabs, check out some of the other best weed accessories available right now.)

Whether you’re an avid dabber or a total newbie, you’ll need a good dab torch. Read on to discover the best dab torch for your dab rig .

Our Unbiased Reviews

Got questions about dabbing? We're here to help.

Here are some frequently asked questions about how to use your new butane torch safely and effectively.

Is there anything wrong with using a cheap dab torch?

Nope. As you can see from our authoritative guide above, there are several excellent dab torches that are extremely affordable.

Of course, you don't want to skimp on a ridiculously cheap model. Dab torches burn at extremely high temperatures and, if used improperly, can be dangerous. Please read our reviews above to learn more about the safety features of each model.

What about cheap butane refills? Do I really have to buy the best butane for dabs?

If you buy super low-quality butane brands, your flame won't get as big, or as hot.

Which would be a shame. You want to focus on enjoying your dabs -- not messing with your torch.

For more information, check out our guide to the best butane for torch owners.

What's the big deal about the Blazer Torch?

Blazer's butane torches are designed for durability and precision. In other words, they're designed with serious dabbers in mind.

They're made in Japan, and Blazer provides excellent customer service.

Blazer customers swear by their torches. They might cost a little more upfront, but you'll enjoy them for years to come. Check out the two Blazer torches we reviewed above (which we think are the best Blazer torches available right now).

Why is the Blazer GT8000 ranked the best torch for dabs in 2020?

Its monster flame can reach 2500 degrees Fahrenheit. On Amazon, this torch has over 2,000 five-star reviews from serious dabbers.

You'll see we consider this torch the best torch for dabs in 2020 for several reasons. For more, check out our detailed review above -- or just check out the Blazer GT8000 now.

Where can I buy a good dab torch?

You're in luck: You don't even need to leave the house. You can buy a great dab torch online.

Fun fact: Butane torches make great stoner gifts. The torch can be ordered from the comfort of your couch (unlike the cannabis-derived product that's equally necessary to a successful dabbing experience). Plus, you can send a torch through the mail -- without running afoul of any federal laws.

Feeling the holiday spirit, and thinking of your favorite stoners? Although you can't send them everything they need for dabbing, you can also buy great dab rigs online -- including the best portable dab rigs.

Surprise someone special! Buy them a dab rig and torch today.

Can you use a torch lighter for dabs?

Not really. You need to heat your dab nail to a high temperature, in order to transform your cannabis concentrate into vapor. Heating your nail with a regular Bic lighter could take hours.

Some connoisseurs swear by "low temp dabbing," which they say can maximize flavor. Low temp dabbers may only heat their dab nails to around 330 degrees Fahrenheit. But certain compounds -- including THC -- don't truly vaporize until the temperature hits around 420 degrees Fahrenheit. (420? How fitting.)

So a regular lighter won't cut it. (Although, if you're into smoking old-fashioned bowls too, here are the best lighters for weed.)

Still, this doesn't mean you have to break the bank. As you can see from the reviews above, a cheap dab torch will totally get the job done -- if you buy the right one.

These are all butane torches. Can I use a propane torch for dabs?

Technically, yes. Propane torches and butane torches could both heat up your dab nail in approximately the same amount of time.

But why would you want to use a propane torch for dabbing? Butane torches work great (like, for example, any of the butane dab torches reviewed above).

Of course, dabbers have debated this point, like all the finer points of dabbing. Some say propane torches can reach even higher temperatures than butane torches. Others, who live in extremely cold climates, point out that propane torches will ignite in any temperatures. (Butane torches struggle when ambient temperatures dip below freezing.)

If you're planning on dabbing outdoors in sub-zero temperatures often, you may be too hardcore for this guide. You're on your own.

Stay warm -- and happy dabbing!

See Also:

9 Best Dab Rigs: Your Ultimate List

7 Best Cheap Dab Rigs: Compare, Buy & Save

5 Best Dab Nails: Is Ceramic, Quartz, or Titanium Best for You?