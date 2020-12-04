11 Best Dab Torches: Your Buyer’s Guide (2020)

Whether you’re an avid dabber or a total newbie, you’ll need a good dab torch. Read on to discover the best dab torch for your dab rig.
(And once you’ve found the best torch for dabs, check out some of the other best weed accessories available right now.)
1. Best All-Around Torch: Blazer Torch Big ShotPrice: $69.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Known as most popular torch for dabbing
- Creates large flame (Gets your dab nail hot faster)
- Known for durability (Can last years, even with daily dabbing use)
- Can hold enough butane for 35 continuous minutes of flame
- Brass nozzle for safety (won't flare)
- Not capable of much flame adjustment (Flame will not go smaller than 2 inches)
- Requires high-quality butane
- More expensive than some butane torches
The Blazer GT8000 Big Shot Torch is well-known among serious dabbers. It’s widely considered the most popular dab torch available today.
It stands out because it creates a monster flame, and because it’s known for its durability.
Its flame can reach 2500 degrees Fahrenheit. It also delivers a precise flame tip, which makes it easier to pinpoint heat on your dab nail or quartz banger.
Plus, Blazer torches are extremely durable. While this torch might cost a bit more upfront, its durability means it can help you save money in the long term.
In dabbing forums, dabbing connoisseurs attest that their Big Shot has lasted them for years (even with a daily dabbing ritual!). These happy customers swear it’s worth every penny.
But with such a top-tier torch, you want to make sure to use the right butane fuel. For more information, check out our guide to the best butane for torch owners.
Blazer makes all its products in Japan and provides excellent customer service.
Find more Blazer Torch Big Shot information and reviews here.
-
2. Best Blazer Torch for Gifting: Blazer GT8000 Big Shot in TEAL (Limited Edition)Price: $87.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Same benefits as Blazer GT8000 Big Shot, but now available in this awesome turquoise color
- Teal version is limited edition (soon to a collector's item for dabbing connoisseurs everywhere!)
- Creates a super large flame and heats dab nail quicker than many butane torches
- Limited edition -- so hurry!
- Not available in other colors
- More expensive than some other torches
The Blazer GT8000 Big Shot in Teal is perfect for gifting to your dabber friend or family member.
It has all the same benefits as the iconic Blazer GT8000 Big Shot reviewed above. (Ie., it’s the best torch for dabs, if you’re ready to splurge a little.)
But right now, you can buy it in this awesome turquoise color. It will stand out from all other dab torches — even all other Blazer dab torches.
But hurry! This teal version is a limited edition release of the Blazer GT800 Big Shot. That’s why it’s so great for gifting — it will soon be a dabbers’ collectors’ item.
For more great gift ideas, check out our guide to the best stoner gifts of 2020.
-
3. Best Cheap Dab Torch: Sondiko Culinary TorchPrice: $18.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Adjustable flame goes to 2500 degrees F
- Safety-lock prevents accidental ignition
- Lifetime Warranty and great customer service
- Piezo Ignition technology for easy angled use
- Fast shipping
- May not hold as much fuel at once as larger models
- Not designed specifically for dabbing
- Cheaper torches like this are more likely to break or have issues
The Sondiko Butane Torch stands out because it’s so affordable, while still offering features like a safety lock and adjustable flame control. Unlike some cheaper torches, this one includes Piezo Ignition Technology.
Piezo technology is what ensures easy ignition every time. It allows for the torch to be used at any angle. Which is helpful, if you like to take dabs while reclining on the couch.
The Sondiko Butane Torch can reach the same scorching temperature (2500 °F) as the Blazer Big Shot listed above — for a much lower price. It should get your dab nail just as hot, just as quickly — without burning through nearly as much of your cash today.
Maybe you can reinvest that saved money in the rest of your rig. Check out our guide to the best dab rigs available right now.
If you’re more interested in splurging on your glass, and saving on your torch, this might be the torch for you.
It’s also more portable, while still holding 8-10g butane gas at once.
It comes with a lifetime warranty and 24-hour customer service. For the price, you can’t beat this kind of customer satisfaction guarantee.
Find more Sondiko Culinary Torch With Safety Lock information and reviews here.
-
4. Best Smaller Blazer Torch: Self-Igniting Micro Blazer TorchPrice: $74.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extremely durable
- Stable base for setting on table (can set to keep flame going, if you need two hands for something else)
- Good customer service and warranty
- Company will replace if you break nozzle within warranty
- Easy to refill butane in about 10-15 seconds
- Easy to adjust oxygen for wide range of flame volume (from normal lighter flame to huge blaze)
- Very little to no leakage of butane
- Lasts many serious dabbers for years
- Butane adjustment knob can be finicky
- When freshly refilled, sometimes torch stays lit for extra 5-10 seconds (burning off excess butane)
- More expensive than other micro-torches
This Blazer Mini-Torch stands out because of Blazer’s unrivaled durability and customer service — and it’s a portable dab torch.
It might not generate the giant flame associated with Blazer’s “Big Shot” model (reviewed above), but you won’t have any problems dabbing with this torch. Many daily dabbers swear by it. Some say they’ve used it for years without it breaking.
It’s also very easy to refill the butane in seconds.
It comes with a stable plastic base, which means you can stand it confidently wherever you are.
Are you a dabber on the move? This might be the dab torch for you.
And to elevate your on-the-go dab game even more, check out our guide to the best portable dab rigs.
Find more Blazer Self-Igniting Micro-Torch information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Cheap Dab Torch Amazon Customers LOVE: Authenzo Butane Torch LighterPros:
Cons:
- Super cheap torch
- Can be locked into "on" position for continuous flame (without holding button down)
- Adjustable flame can reach 2500 degrees Fahrenheit
- Compact size (around six inches tall)
- Not built specifically for dabbing
- Requires frequent refills to keep the flame large (especially if you dab a lot)
- Ignition may give out after a few months
The Authenzo Dab Torch stands out because it’s super cheap — yet it has thousands of positive customer reviews.
The adjustable flame can reach up to 2500 degrees Fahrenheit, so it’s one of the hotter dab torches available.
It includes a feature to easily set it for a continuous flame (so you don’t have to hold the button down the whole time).
If you dab multiple times a day, you’ll find that you have to refill this torch pretty often. (At around 6 inches tall, it doesn’t hold as much butane as some other torches.)
If you use it heavily, you may also notice that the ignition stops working after a few months. Two customers noted that they had to use a regular lighter after this point, to light the flame. (They still seemed glad to have purchased such a cheap dab torch.)
Find more Authenzo Butane Torch Lighter information and reviews here.
-
6. Best Cheap Easy Dab Torch: Pepe Nero Butane TorchPrice: $15.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Childproof safety lock must be pressed every time
- Designed for easy one-handed operation
- Affordable
- Creates large flame
- Sturdy base helps it stand up
- Work with any brand of butane (as long as canister has long refill nozzle)
- Handle is not the most comfortable
- Does not come with instructions
- Not designed specifically for dabbing
The Pepe Nero Butane Torch stands out because it features a very user-friendly safety lock, to prevent accidental ignition. It’s also extremely affordable.
This is a great option for anyone who’s concerned about their torch lighting by accident. Customers rave about the easy child-proof safety lock on this model.
People especially love that the safety lock does not overcomplicate the operation. The torch can still easily be operated with one hand, despite needing to press the safety lock every time you want a flame.
This torch works with every brand of butane, as long as it comes in a canister with a long refill tip.
Find more Pepe Nero Butane Torch information and reviews here.
-
7. Best With Fuel Gauge: EurKitchen Culinary TorchPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fuel gauge displays how much butane remaining, so you won't run out
- Safety lock to prevent accidental ignition
- Can dial flame up to 6 inches long (which is a larger flame than most mini torches)
- Finger guard to reduce risk of burning/extreme heat
- Portable mini torch
- Can reach temperature of 2370°F, which is not quite as hot as some torches (but still plenty to heat your dab nail)
- Not designed specifically for dabs
- Has been known to break (esp. valve) after repeated use, but customer service is normally good
This EurKitchen Butane Torch stands out because it has a fuel gauge, which displays how much butane you have remaining in your torch. This is particularly helpful when you’re taking your dab rig on an adventure — which this mini blowtorch would be perfect for, thanks to its portability.
It also includes features like an ergonomic finger guard, to lower the risk of extreme heat on your hands.
It wasn’t necessarily built for dabbers. So if you feel a sudden urge to go torch a creme brulee, you can blame the torch.
Find more EurKitchen Culinary Torch With Fuel Gauge and Finger Guard information and reviews here.
-
8. Most Durable & Affordable: MDee Multipurpose Butane TorchPrice: $18.77Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Stands out with bright red color
- Works with any type of butane
- Not designed specifically for dabbing
- The safety feature may not be quite as fool-proof as other models on this list
- Could break if dropped on hard surface
- Must purge all butane in tank before refilling it
This MDee butane torch stands out because customers swear by its durability. They also rave about the customer service and affordable pricing. (The durability can come as a surprise, thanks to its cheap price.)
This torch has Piezo ignition, like many of the torches on this list. That means it will light every time — even in windy conditions. (Dabbing at the campsite? Yes please.)
It has a safety lock, but the safety does not need to be manually disengaged every single time you use the torch. Most users find this convenient, but if you have children around, you may want to look at other models on this list, which stand out for their safety features.
Find more MDee Multipurpose Butane Torch information and reviews here.
-
9. Best Quiet Torch: Zoocura Industrial Dab Torch (With Removable Pot Leaf Decal)Price: $25.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Huge double flames with adjustable control
- Holds 28 grams of butane at once (won't need to be refilled as often as most smaller torches)
- 2 year warranty
- Reviewers found this torch quieter than most torches
- Has been compared to "knockoff" Blazer torch
- Some customers struggled to contract customer service
- May not be durable enough for industrial jewelry makers
This Zoocura Industrial Dab Torch stands out because it features a double flame, and it’s easy to control the flame length with the user-friendly flame adjustment dial.
A sturdy brass valve prevents gas leakage, and a child safety lock provides peace of mind — nobody will accidentally light these huge double flames.
But when you do crank up this torch, you’ll be able to heat up your nail or banger in no time. And you’ll enjoy uninterrupted sessions: This torch holds 28 grams of butane at once (instead of 12 grams, which is more common among non-monster torches).
Plus, it comes with a 2-year warranty.
Find more Zoocura Industrial Dab Torch information and reviews here.
-
10. Best Cheap Butane Torch for One-Handed Operation: NANW Butane TorchPros:
Cons:
- Extremely cheap butane torch
- Adjustable flame reaches 2372 degrees Fahrenheit -- plenty of heat for dabbing
- Feels sturdy
- Comes in several colors
- Almost entirely made of plastic
- Like most cheap butane torches, won't work for as long as nicer models
- Not designed specifically with a dabber's needs in mind (but dabbers say it works great!)
The NANW Butane Torch is beloved by dabbers on Amazon — for a super low price.
The flame, which heats up to 2372 degrees Fahrenheit, isn’t quite as hot as some other torches on this list. But it’s plenty hot for dabs, according to the dabbers who wrote reviews.
It also feels sturdy, unlike some cheap dab torches.
The ergonomic design is easy to operate with one hand, and can be held vertical or horizontal. (And it can be stored in any position, too.)
It features a safety lock and adjustable flame, and it’s easy to refill with butane.
-
11. Best Ergonomic Torch for Extra-Comfy Dabbing: Butane Torch with Rotatable HeadPrice: $15.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Flexible neck can rotate 180 degrees
- Adjustable gas dial so you can regulate the size of the flame (flame can be up to 6 inches)
- Heats to 2,372 degrees
- Butane fuel sold separately (like most dab torches)
- Not designed specifically for dabbing
- No Piezo ignition (could be harder to light in windy conditions than some others on this list)
This Torch with a Rotatable Nozzle would work well for dabbing while laying on the couch, thanks to the rotatable head. You can adjust it to the most comfortable angle for however you like to dab. It’s also ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your hand.
Plus, it’s a pretty cheap dab torch.
It heats up to 2,372˚F.
Find more Butane Torch with Rotatable Head information and reviews here.
Got questions about dabbing? We're here to help.
Here are some frequently asked questions about how to use your new butane torch safely and effectively.
Is there anything wrong with using a cheap dab torch?
Nope. As you can see from our authoritative guide above, there are several excellent dab torches that are extremely affordable.
Of course, you don't want to skimp on a ridiculously cheap model. Dab torches burn at extremely high temperatures and, if used improperly, can be dangerous. Please read our reviews above to learn more about the safety features of each model.
What about cheap butane refills? Do I really have to buy the best butane for dabs?
If you buy super low-quality butane brands, your flame won't get as big, or as hot.
Which would be a shame. You want to focus on enjoying your dabs -- not messing with your torch.
For more information, check out our guide to the best butane for torch owners.
What's the big deal about the Blazer Torch?
Blazer's butane torches are designed for durability and precision. In other words, they're designed with serious dabbers in mind.
They're made in Japan, and Blazer provides excellent customer service.
Blazer customers swear by their torches. They might cost a little more upfront, but you'll enjoy them for years to come. Check out the two Blazer torches we reviewed above (which we think are the best Blazer torches available right now).
Why is the Blazer GT8000 ranked the best torch for dabs in 2020?
Its monster flame can reach 2500 degrees Fahrenheit. On Amazon, this torch has over 2,000 five-star reviews from serious dabbers.
You'll see we consider this torch the best torch for dabs in 2020 for several reasons. For more, check out our detailed review above -- or just check out the Blazer GT8000 now.
Where can I buy a good dab torch?
You're in luck: You don't even need to leave the house. You can buy a great dab torch online.
Fun fact: Butane torches make great stoner gifts. The torch can be ordered from the comfort of your couch (unlike the cannabis-derived product that's equally necessary to a successful dabbing experience). Plus, you can send a torch through the mail -- without running afoul of any federal laws.
Feeling the holiday spirit, and thinking of your favorite stoners? Although you can't send them everything they need for dabbing, you can also buy great dab rigs online -- including the best portable dab rigs.
Surprise someone special! Buy them a dab rig and torch today.
Can you use a torch lighter for dabs?
Not really. You need to heat your dab nail to a high temperature, in order to transform your cannabis concentrate into vapor. Heating your nail with a regular Bic lighter could take hours.
Some connoisseurs swear by "low temp dabbing," which they say can maximize flavor. Low temp dabbers may only heat their dab nails to around 330 degrees Fahrenheit. But certain compounds -- including THC -- don't truly vaporize until the temperature hits around 420 degrees Fahrenheit. (420? How fitting.)
So a regular lighter won't cut it. (Although, if you're into smoking old-fashioned bowls too, here are the best lighters for weed.)
Still, this doesn't mean you have to break the bank. As you can see from the reviews above, a cheap dab torch will totally get the job done -- if you buy the right one.
These are all butane torches. Can I use a propane torch for dabs?
Technically, yes. Propane torches and butane torches could both heat up your dab nail in approximately the same amount of time.
But why would you want to use a propane torch for dabbing? Butane torches work great (like, for example, any of the butane dab torches reviewed above).
Of course, dabbers have debated this point, like all the finer points of dabbing. Some say propane torches can reach even higher temperatures than butane torches. Others, who live in extremely cold climates, point out that propane torches will ignite in any temperatures. (Butane torches struggle when ambient temperatures dip below freezing.)
If you're planning on dabbing outdoors in sub-zero temperatures often, you may be too hardcore for this guide. You're on your own.
Stay warm -- and happy dabbing!
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.