19 Best Weed Containers: The Ultimate List (2020)

Weed containers are crucial for storing cannabis. The best weed containers preserve ideal humidity levels, ensuring maximum flavor.
For short-term storage, a weed box works just fine. But in the long term, you need an airtight weed container.
If you’re curing fresh cannabis, most experts recommend glass. This guide includes containers made from UV-resistant glass, as well as cheaper options. You’ll also discover odor-proof and child-resistant cannabis containers below.
Bonus: These make awesome stoner gifts.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $28.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $25.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $24.10 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $16.44 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $25.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $24.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $9.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $20.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $16.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $8.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $22.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $18.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $14.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $25.94 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $42.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $10.66 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $7.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Best with Advanced Features Designed Specifically for Cannabis: BITOMIC Smell Proof UV Proof Airtight Cannabis ContainerPrice: $28.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- UV resistant glass
- Smell-proof and airtight
- Shock-proof membrane and lining to help keep your buds intact if you're traveling
- Glass can break
- Not great for displaying your herb (due to matte black exterior)
- Child-resistant seal could be tricky, if you've already smoked half the jar
These Bitomic Glass Cannabis Containers stand out because they’re designed specifically for storing cannabis. These jars are made from UV resistant glass, which protects your herb from the harmful rays of the sun, and helps it stay fresh for longer.
Plus, it’s completely smell-proof. The airtight seal ensures smells will be trapped inside.
It’s also a matte black color, so nobody will be able to see what’s inside. Plus, the lid has a child-resistant seal.
It even has a shockproof membrane and flannelette. So if you have any giant prize-winning buds you don’t want crumbling into shake while you’re on the road, this is perfect for you. (Also, if you are into traveling with your fragile cannabis supplies, you might need a bong bag.)
This comes with three jars, a weighing paper, and a travel bag.
Find more BITOMIC Smell-Proof UV-Proof Airtight Weed Jars (3) information and reviews here.
-
2. Herb Guard 1 Ounce Container with HumidipakPros:
Cons:
- Smell-proof design
- UV-resistant glass
- Holds up to an ounce
- Scratch-resistant, with a glossy finish
- Comes with a humidipak to maintain moisure levels
- Lid is plastic (Not glass like the rest of the jar)
- Lid may crack and lose airtight seal over time
- More expensive than some jars (but also holds more)
This Herb Guard 1 Ounce Container with Humidipak stands out because it’s smell-proof, made of UV-resistant glass, and can hold up to an ounce at once.
Thanks to the UV resistant glass, you can store your herb for months without degrading the quality.
Glass is the material preferred for weed storage by most connoisseurs, because it won’t affect the flavor or scent. But ordinary glass can allow your herb to be affected by UV rays.
That’s why this dark glass is superior to transparent glass: it blocks the UV rays. This costs more than some jars on this list, but it’s also larger, and it comes with a Humidipak to maintain humidity levels inside the jar.
-
3. Planetary Design Cannascape Stainless Steel Herb Stash Storage ContainerPrice: $24.10Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inner plunger removes air and locks it out
- Patented technology extends shelf life of cannabis
- Fits up to an ounce
- Not UV resistant glass
- More expensive than some
- "Airscape pen" used to fill in strain labels is sold separately
This Planetary Design Cannascape Stainless Steel Herb Stash Storage Container stands out because of its “Airscape technology,” which includes a patented inner plunger to remove trapped air and lock it out.
This technology can dramatically extend the shelf life of your herb.
This jar is designed specifically for cannabis, and it includes etched lines where you can fill in the blanks for “strain,” “THC content,” etc.
These would be perfect on the shelf at a dispensary, or simply in the home of a connoisseur who has several strains to show off.
Full disclosure: I received a free container to test out. And I’m impressed!
-
4. Best for Curing Cannabis: Wide Mouth Half Gallon Mason JarPrice: $16.44Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Time-honored method for curing cannabis
- Preferred by marijuana growers
- Affordable and easy to use
- Glass is fragile
- This might not be the right size for your amounts (choose from others sizes though!)
- Not UV-resistant glass (So store it somewhere dark)
The Ball Wide Mouth Half Gallon Mason Jar is the cannabis grower’s quintessential go-to for curing and storing a harvest.
After you’ve harvested and dried your bud, you need to cure it.
Most growers use simple, affordable glass jars like this for curing. Glass is preferable to plastic, because it’s more conducive to oxygen flow, and it doesn’t break down or react with the oils and terpenes present in your herb.
These jars seal tightly with their metal lids. There’s nothing fancy about this. It’s your typical jar.
But when you’ve got high-quality freshly-harvested cannabis — and a time-tested method for curing it — you don’t need to get fancy.
Find more Wide Mouth Half Gallon Mason Jar information and reviews here.
-
5. Best If You Have Several Strains to Cure/Store At Once: Set of Four Wide-Mouth Quart-Size Ball Mason JarsPros:
Cons:
- Bulk pricing on mason jars
- Perfect if you have multiple strains
- Quintessential ball jars, great for curing
- Glass is transparent, not UV-resistant
- Transparent glass will not hide contents
- Glass is fragile
This Set of 4 Wide-Mouth Quart-Size Mason Jars stands out because you can get a bit of a discount by purchasing four mason jars at once. If you have several strains to cure or store, this might be the way to go. (There are other sizes available, too.)
Cannabis connoisseurs prefer glass for curing and storage. Glass doesn’t react with terpenes and oils within your herb, the way plastic might.
These are wide-mouth jars, which is ideal because you can easily put your hand in to choose buds to smoke.
And if you have this much weed lying around, you’re probably a fan of using a vaporizer. (Vaporizing tends to use up more ground flower than smoking, but is believed to be healthier for your lungs.) If you’re storing several Mason jars full of cannabis, check out the best weed vaporizers available now.
Find more Set of Four Wide-Mouth Quart-Size Ball Mason Jars information and reviews here.
-
6. Cloudten Medium Smell Proof CasePrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed with smell-proof rubber seal
- Impact-resistant foam and plastic design
- Great for travel
- Easy open-and-close
- Not large enough to fit large pieces, like a bong
- Small for a "medium"
- Not waterproof
This Cloudten Medium Smell Proof Case has a rubber seal to prevent odors from escaping. It’s completely airtight. It even includes a pressure-release screw, for added control over the environment where you store your cannabis.
It has a foam-lined lid and two foam cores, so it absorbs shock. You can rest assured that your glass pipes won’t break. But they also might not fit — it only fits up to 6.25″ x 3.37″ x 2.25″. So it can fit a pipe or a Pax vaporizer, but only the smallest bubblers. (Get the best bubbler for your needs with our guide.)
-
7. Tightvac Storage ContainerPrice: $9.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Variety of colors to choose from
- Smell-proof
- Stores an ounce
- Kief builds up on walls
- Can be hard to remove buds when you want to
- Won't work for storing more than an ounce at once
This Tightvac Storage Container stands out because it’s one of the cheapest containers available with a vacuum seal. It can also store up to an ounce.
Plus, sunlight can’t get through its exterior. This protects your top-shelf cannabis from UV degradation (which is a very real problem, especially if you love to leave your jars laying around on tables and countertops, instead of in a cabinet.)
-
8. Best with Magnifying Glass Lid: Ganjar Dual-Layered 1 Oz Weed ContainerPrice: $20.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual-layered airtight container designed specifically to keep cannabis "mega fresh"
- Lid contains magnifying class, so you can inspect your buds without exposing them to air
- Designed to store a humidity pack in slot isolated from your bud
- Inner chamber protects from sunlight
- Stackable
- Inner chamber made from plastic
- Some people don't feel the need for humidity packs
- Only comes in 3 colors
The Ganjar 1 Oz Weed Container stands out because it’s a dual-layered airtight weed container designed to keep your weed as fresh as humanly possible.
The two layers help insulate and protect your cannabis from sunlight, while a designated slot is designed to store a humidity pack (without allowing it to come into contact with the herb).
Plus, the lid features a magnifying glass, so you can inspect your herb without exposing it to air.
This would be perfect for managing your curing process, or if you have a sample of a certain strain you want to display to fellow connoisseurs, without letting it dry out in the process.
Combined with the hermetic seal, this helps you keep your bud fresher, longer.
Plus, it has plenty of room to store up to an ounce.
Find more Ganjar 1 Oz Weed Container with Magnifying Glass Lid information and reviews here.
-
9. Best Stylish Smell-Proof Bag: Carbon-Lined Clutch with Wrist StrapPrice: $16.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Completely smell-proof due to activated charcoal lining
- Looks stylish
- Has functional wrist-strap
- Many pockets for organization
- Fits larger pipes and accessories (it's 11" x 6")
- Affordable
- Some users struggled with roll-top design
- Some users don't love Velcro
- Some people don't carry clutch-style purses (or makeup bags)
This Smell-Proof Weed Bag stands out because it could easily be mistaken for a purse or a makeup bag, but it’s lined with activated charcoal to absorb any odors.
Happy customers agree that its smell-proof lining really works. It also includes tons of pockets to help you stay organized.
Find more Carbon-Lined Clutch with Wrist Strap information and reviews here.
-
10. SimpleChoice Stash ContainerPrice: $8.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Inconspicuous appearance
- Odor-blocking
- Very very small (some customers surprised)
- Would not fit much herb
- Does not always block strong odors entirely
This SimpleChoice Stash Container is a very affordable airtight container. It works best for people who don’t need to carry much cannabis at once. It is very small — smaller than a prescription bottle.
However, prescription bottles don’t block odors. This one does, thanks to an airtight rubber seal. It’s also made from waterproof aluminum, so it will keep your product protected from light and UV rays.
You could probably fit enough for a couple bowl packs, especially if your herb is already ground. It would also work well if you’re carrying cannabis concentrates, which take up less space than flower.
-
11. Best for Parents: StashLogix Silverton Locking Stash BagPrice: $59.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three-digit combo lock (Parent-approved!)
- Odor absorbing activated carbon packet
- Customizable inner containers
- Great customer service
- Odors may not be entirely blocked (especially near lock pad)
- Some users struggled with locking functionality (but contact customer service!)
- More expensive than some models
This StashLogix Silverton Locking Stash Bag stands out because of the “activated bamboo charcoal” odor-absorbing packet, as well as the user-friendly three-digit combo lock.
It also comes with adjustable dividers, so you can adapt it to fit your grinder, pipe, lighter, and any smaller weed jars you want to use to keep your strains separate.
-
12. Best Wooden Stash Box with Combo Lock: SwagGear Stash Box with Rolling TrayPrice: $39.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made from quality wood
- Combination lock to keep contents safe
- Great gift for someone who loves wood aesthetic
- Wood scratches and nicks easily
- More expensive than some stash boxes
- May not fit all your supplies
This SwagGear Locking Stash Box stands out because it would look at home in an upscale home — but it also has a combination lock.
It also comes with two rolling trays of various sizes. (It includes one inside, and the sliding lid also doubles as a rolling tray.)
The box is made of quality wood, and built for durability.
-
13. Best All-Around Odor-Proof Bag for Herb Storage: Ozchin Smell Proof Bag with Combination LockPrice: $22.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Active carbon in lining absorbs odors effectively
- Effective combination lock you set to 3-digit combo
- Durable
- Some customers struggled to figure out how to set the lock (but some updated their review after reading instructions)
- Could be too small for your needs
- Only comes in one color
This Ozchin Odor Proof Weed Container stands out because customers rave about how effective the carbon lining it at absorbing odors.
The lock is also very sturdy. You can set it with a 3-digit combination, and rest assured that no one will be able to go through it.
It has adjustable compartments to fit your cool weed grinder, your lighter, and all your other accessories, too. You can adjust the compartments to fit your items.
Find more Ozchin Smell Proof Bag with Combination Lock information and reviews here.
-
14. Best for Easy Odorless Packing: Formline Smell-Proof BagPrice: $18.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Smell-proof due to activated carbon lining
- Affordable
- Divider pockets keep you organized
- Small, portable, easy to throw in your bag
- Won't fit large pipes or accessories (about 6 by 7 inches)
- Won't protect glass like a case or box
- Doesn’t come in other colors
This Formline Smell-Proof Bag With Carbon Lining stands out because it’s a great price for a bag with activated carbon lining, which customers agree blocks cannabis odors from escaping.
This mesh bag is easy to use and easy to toss in your purse or backpack. It’s slightly more portable than a smell-proof case or box.
-
15. Best for Evading Detection: Hair Brush With Secret Stash ContainerPrice: $14.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compartment is 1.25″ x 4.5″ (could probably hold quarter ounce)
- Designed to fool law enforcement
- Comes with a smell-proof bag
- Can also hide your cash
- Hard to play this off as your brush if you're bald
- Can't fit more than a quarter ounce
- Cheaply made; may break if used as hairbrush
This stash hairbrush is a clever way to disguise your herb if you’re worried about law enforcement. It won’t fool a K9 unit, but most drug-sniffing dogs aren’t hounding after cannabis anymore. (In fact, many drug-sniffing dogs who were trained to sniff out marijuana are now being forced into early retirement, thanks to legalized weed.)
It does come with a smell-reducing baggie, if you want to enclose your herb in the baggie before hiding it in the brush.
The brush is affordable. It’s also cheaply made, so if you try to brush your hair with it, the handle might break off.
Reviewers suggest brushing your hair with it, so you lose a couple strands in the brush, to make it look more authentic. Good luck!
-
16. Enlightenment of the Buddha Book BoxPrice: $25.94Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of high-quality materials
- Disguised as spiritual book
- Plenty of room for herb and other secret supplies
- The Buddha advises looking within
- Looking within this book will reveal its contents
- People who love mindfulness may open the book and discover your hidden stash
This Buddha Book Box stands out because it’s disguised as a book about the Buddha.
The Buddha is important to many people for various reasons. A wandering mystic named Siddhartha became the Buddha when he attained enlightenment while sitting in deep meditation under the Bodhi tree on a riverbed. The book of Siddhartha tells this story.
This product is a different kind of book. The cover opens to reveal a stash space for herb or other supplies requiring discretion.
The Buddha’s best-known contribution to humanity was the school of thought he developed. Today, many of these findings are referred to us as “mindfulness.”
Visitors may admire your Buddha book without even knowing about its contents.
Many other “bound book” stash boxes are cheap and made of cardboard, but this is made of durable material. It’s a hand-bound, faux-leather-over-Linden-wood box.
-
17. Best Stash Box with Matching Grinder & Jar Included: SwagGear Locking Odor-Proof Box with AccessoriesPrice: $42.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes matching grinder & UV glass jar
- Smell-proofing and humidity control
- Features a combo lock
- Two cool designs to choose from
- Great for travel (Padded interior and comes with hand strap)
- Discrete (Nothing in designs/logo hints at contents)
- Lock is cheaply made and can be broken, if someone is determined to break it
- Dimensions are small (but fits all included accessories)
- Made of plastic
The Stash Box Combo is a killer deal, because it includes a matching titanium grinder, a large UV Glass Stash Jar, and a rolling tray. It’s also meant for traveling and transporting your supplies safely. (It comes with a hand strap.)
All these accessories fit neatly in the box’s padded interior. The box features a combo lock to keep everything even safer. As an added bonus, the box traps odors inside.
Choose from two designs, including a mandala and a tree of life symbol.
Find more SwagGear Locking Odor-Proof Box with Accessories information and reviews here.
-
18. Punniest Weed Container: Mus-STASH Jar With Mustache DesignPrice: $10.66Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Traps odors inside
- Perfect for pun-lovers
- Transparent glass proudly displays contents
- No protection from UV rays
- Does not disguise contents
- May not seal as tightly as more high-tech jars on this list
This Mus-STASH Jar With Mustache Design is a perfect gift for your friend who loves puns. Take your stash to the obvious next level.
-
19. Best in Purple: Airtight Weed Container in PurplePrice: $7.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of durable aluminum
- Very affordable
- Airtight rubber seal
- Comes in bright colors
- Not made from glass
- Not ideal for people who don't love purple
- Some conoisseurs prefer to store cannabis in glass
This aluminum container stands out because it comes in purple.
Want to make sure your stash never gets mixed up with anyone else’s? This should do the trick.
Find more Airtight Aluminum Container in Purple information and reviews here.
Where can I find weed containers that won't smell?
Right here, in our authoritative guide! We've included several airtight, odor-proof cannabis containers above.
Today, most weed containers promising "no smell" contain an "activated charcoal" lining. The porous charcoal traps odors, keeping them locked inside! (For more details, check out our reviews above.)
For people who live or work in non-weed-friendly places, the sense of security that comes with using an odor-proof container can be truly life-changing. Live without fear of being outed by your favorite plant's telltale odor. Invest in an odor-proof cannabis container today!
Or get one as a gift for your favorite nervous toker. Give them peace of mind, with one of the odor-fighting containers above. (Or for more gift ideas, check out our guide to the best stoner gifts of 2020.)
Why should I get a weed container with lock?
Many parents purchase stash boxes with locks. On this list, you'll find containers with both combination locks and traditional key locks. Either of these can keep children away from your cannabis stash, vape pens, or edibles.
For many parents (or anyone with children in their household), edibles are particularly troubling, because they often come in the form of candies or chocolates. Invest in a stash box with a lock, and enjoy the peace of mind.
Bonus: These make a great gift for your favorite stoners with young children.
How to Recycle Weed Containers:
The cannabis industry generates a lot of waste. Some dispensaries have acknowledged the industry's not-so-green secret -- and implemented recycling programs.
Ask dispensaries in your area if they offer a recycling program. If they don't already, maybe you'll inspire them!
Bonus: If you use these glass jars to store your cannabis, you'll be keeping a lot of plastic out of the landfill. Once you've smoked all your herb, you can re-use these jars for other purposes. Glass jars have endless uses!
Why You Need Airtight Weed Containers:
Cannabis has a correct humidity level for proper storage. If you let your cannabis retain too much moisture, you risk mold developing -- which will ruin your herb. (Smoking mold is dangerous.)
On the other end of the spectrum, if you let your herb get too dry, it will lose its flavor and bud structure. (The bud will become more likely to crumble into shake.)
To maintain optimal humidity levels in your jars, check out these Boveda humidity packs. Just pop one in your jar, and you can rest assured that your weed won't get too dry. (Or too moist -- the humidity packs work to maintain humidity levels at around 62 percent, which is optimal for curing and storing cannabis.)
Not too long ago, growers would put a lettuce leaf or orange peel in a jar of dried-out herb, to rehydrate it. But a professional humidity pack can help you restore proper humidity levels without impacting the scent or flavor of your herb.
Why Weed Storage Matters:
If you store your cannabis in an environment with too much moisture, it can develop mold. (For anyone who grows cannabis, this can be a nightmare scenario.)
Then again, if it gets too dried out, you'll lose all the flavor and aroma.
Properly curing your cannabis is all about letting it dry slowly.
If you're buying your herb already cured (instead of growing and curing your own), you won't have to worry about this. But you'll still want to keep your herb flavorful. The flavors and aromas imparted by the plant's terpenes are part of what makes each strain unique. (Plus, it's just more enjoyable to smoke cannabis that doesn't taste like old hay.)
Of course, if you have kids in the house, proper weed storage matters for obvious reasons. Check out the stash boxes with locks included above!
See Also:
11 Best Bong Bags for Storage: Your Buyer's Guide (2020)
Best Electric Weed Grinder Options Available Now (2020)
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.