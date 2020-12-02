19 Best Weed Containers: The Ultimate List (2020)

If you’re curing fresh cannabis , most experts recommend glass. This guide includes containers made from UV-resistant glass, as well as cheaper options. You’ll also discover odor-proof and child-resistant cannabis containers below.

For short-term storage, a weed box works just fine. But in the long term, you need an airtight weed container.

Where can I find weed containers that won't smell?

Right here, in our authoritative guide! We've included several airtight, odor-proof cannabis containers above.

Today, most weed containers promising "no smell" contain an "activated charcoal" lining. The porous charcoal traps odors, keeping them locked inside! (For more details, check out our reviews above.)

For people who live or work in non-weed-friendly places, the sense of security that comes with using an odor-proof container can be truly life-changing. Live without fear of being outed by your favorite plant's telltale odor. Invest in an odor-proof cannabis container today!

Or get one as a gift for your favorite nervous toker. Give them peace of mind, with one of the odor-fighting containers above. (Or for more gift ideas, check out our guide to the best stoner gifts of 2020.)

Why should I get a weed container with lock?

Many parents purchase stash boxes with locks. On this list, you'll find containers with both combination locks and traditional key locks. Either of these can keep children away from your cannabis stash, vape pens, or edibles.

For many parents (or anyone with children in their household), edibles are particularly troubling, because they often come in the form of candies or chocolates. Invest in a stash box with a lock, and enjoy the peace of mind.

Bonus: These make a great gift for your favorite stoners with young children.

How to Recycle Weed Containers:

The cannabis industry generates a lot of waste. Some dispensaries have acknowledged the industry's not-so-green secret -- and implemented recycling programs.

Ask dispensaries in your area if they offer a recycling program. If they don't already, maybe you'll inspire them!

Bonus: If you use these glass jars to store your cannabis, you'll be keeping a lot of plastic out of the landfill. Once you've smoked all your herb, you can re-use these jars for other purposes. Glass jars have endless uses!

Why You Need Airtight Weed Containers:

Cannabis has a correct humidity level for proper storage. If you let your cannabis retain too much moisture, you risk mold developing -- which will ruin your herb. (Smoking mold is dangerous.)

On the other end of the spectrum, if you let your herb get too dry, it will lose its flavor and bud structure. (The bud will become more likely to crumble into shake.)

To maintain optimal humidity levels in your jars, check out these Boveda humidity packs. Just pop one in your jar, and you can rest assured that your weed won't get too dry. (Or too moist -- the humidity packs work to maintain humidity levels at around 62 percent, which is optimal for curing and storing cannabis.)

Not too long ago, growers would put a lettuce leaf or orange peel in a jar of dried-out herb, to rehydrate it. But a professional humidity pack can help you restore proper humidity levels without impacting the scent or flavor of your herb.

Why Weed Storage Matters:

If you store your cannabis in an environment with too much moisture, it can develop mold. (For anyone who grows cannabis, this can be a nightmare scenario.)

Then again, if it gets too dried out, you'll lose all the flavor and aroma.

Properly curing your cannabis is all about letting it dry slowly.

If you're buying your herb already cured (instead of growing and curing your own), you won't have to worry about this. But you'll still want to keep your herb flavorful. The flavors and aromas imparted by the plant's terpenes are part of what makes each strain unique. (Plus, it's just more enjoyable to smoke cannabis that doesn't taste like old hay.)

Of course, if you have kids in the house, proper weed storage matters for obvious reasons. Check out the stash boxes with locks included above!

