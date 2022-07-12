The Cannabis Grow Bible & 13 Other Awesome Marijuana Grow Books

The Cannabis Grow Bible is your definitive guide to growing marijuana. The Grow Bible covers everything you need to know to grow beautiful, top-shelf cannabis — even if you’re just starting out.

(There’s a reason high-end marijuana growers around the world swear by this legendary marijuana grow book!)

In the first chapter, you’ll learn enough history and botany to see your grow operation in a larger context. (Many long-time growers say this step is essential to finding meaning in your work.)

The next few chapters deal with selecting, germinating, and propagating cannabis seeds. (Some growers prefer to start with seeds, instead of clones, because you’re less likely to contaminate your pristine new grow with any pests or diseases from someone else’s garden.)

These early chapters of the Grow Bible also explain the pros and cons of cultivating cannabis indoors vs. outdoors.

(Most of us are limited by our local climates; but if you’re struggling to decide whether to pursue an indoor or outdoor operation, you’ll find this section helpful.)

In Chapter Five, you’ll learn the basics of organic gardening. Growing organically can be particularly important if you use cannabis as medicine.

In Chapters 6-11, you’ll learn the secrets of successfully growing cannabis indoors (in both soil and hydroponic set-ups), as well as outdoor cultivation.

Chapters 12 through 14 will teach you how to care for mature plants. One section that may be most helpful for new growers involves troubleshooting. Unfortunately, almost all grow rooms, at one time or another, can be blighted by powdery mildew, spider mites, or other pests and pathogens. Learning how to spot the signs before they become full-blown infestations — and how to fix them — can be the difference between a good marijuana grower and a GREAT marijuana grower. You’ll also learn how to cure your buds for the perfect flavor and aroma.

In Chapter 15, you’ll learn a step-by-step guide for breeding your own marijuana strains. Cannabis breeding is complicated, but with this simple guide, you’ll be brainstorming new strain names in no time!

The final chapters provide helpful information on what to do after your bud is harvested, dried, trimmed, and expertly cured. Want to make hash? What about some edibles?

Side note: If you are making edibles, we seriously recommend using this kitchen appliance, the LEVO, to decarboxylate your cannabis and infuse it into an oil of your choosing. (We received a free unit to test out, and now deploy it to make THC coconut oil on a monthly basis. It’s awesome.)

But first, you need to grow incredible weed. So start stretching your green thumb, and order the Cannabis Grow Bible today — and get ready for a life-changing adventure.