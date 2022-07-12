The Cannabis Grow Bible & 13 Other Awesome Marijuana Grow Books

Despite all the information available online today, the Cannabis Grow Bible is still essential for home growers. But it isn’t the ONLY critical text they need. Read on to discover all the best marijuana grow books every grower needs now.
(And if you’re growing marijuana indoors, check out our guide to the best LED grow lights.)
-
1. "The Cannabis Grow Bible (3rd Edition)," by Greg Green
Cons:
- The classic! Beloved by expert marijuana growers around the world
- Tons of step-by-step guides and full color photos
- Detailed troubleshooting guide
- Helps growers see their work in a larger historical context
- Reading this book requires a lot of free time -- which new growers often have in short supply
- Does not cover cloning (but it does cover seed selection, germination, and breeding)
- May not include information on the newest strains (Growers are constantly breeding new strains, and many have been bred since publication)
The Cannabis Grow Bible is your definitive guide to growing marijuana. The Grow Bible covers everything you need to know to grow beautiful, top-shelf cannabis — even if you’re just starting out.
(There’s a reason high-end marijuana growers around the world swear by this legendary marijuana grow book!)
In the first chapter, you’ll learn enough history and botany to see your grow operation in a larger context. (Many long-time growers say this step is essential to finding meaning in your work.)
The next few chapters deal with selecting, germinating, and propagating cannabis seeds. (Some growers prefer to start with seeds, instead of clones, because you’re less likely to contaminate your pristine new grow with any pests or diseases from someone else’s garden.)
These early chapters of the Grow Bible also explain the pros and cons of cultivating cannabis indoors vs. outdoors.
(Most of us are limited by our local climates; but if you’re struggling to decide whether to pursue an indoor or outdoor operation, you’ll find this section helpful.)
In Chapter Five, you’ll learn the basics of organic gardening. Growing organically can be particularly important if you use cannabis as medicine.
In Chapters 6-11, you’ll learn the secrets of successfully growing cannabis indoors (in both soil and hydroponic set-ups), as well as outdoor cultivation.
Chapters 12 through 14 will teach you how to care for mature plants. One section that may be most helpful for new growers involves troubleshooting. Unfortunately, almost all grow rooms, at one time or another, can be blighted by powdery mildew, spider mites, or other pests and pathogens. Learning how to spot the signs before they become full-blown infestations — and how to fix them — can be the difference between a good marijuana grower and a GREAT marijuana grower. You’ll also learn how to cure your buds for the perfect flavor and aroma.
In Chapter 15, you’ll learn a step-by-step guide for breeding your own marijuana strains. Cannabis breeding is complicated, but with this simple guide, you’ll be brainstorming new strain names in no time!
The final chapters provide helpful information on what to do after your bud is harvested, dried, trimmed, and expertly cured. Want to make hash? What about some edibles?
Side note: If you are making edibles, we seriously recommend using this kitchen appliance, the LEVO, to decarboxylate your cannabis and infuse it into an oil of your choosing. (We received a free unit to test out, and now deploy it to make THC coconut oil on a monthly basis. It’s awesome.)
But first, you need to grow incredible weed. So start stretching your green thumb, and order the Cannabis Grow Bible today — and get ready for a life-changing adventure.
Despite all the information available online today, the Cannabis Grow Bible is still essential for home growers.
-
2. 'True Living Organics: The Ultimate Guide to Growing All-Natural Marijuana Indoors' by The Rev
Cons:
- Covers all the basics or organic gardening -- including how to convert a hydroponic grow room into an organic soil grow
- Has over 200 color photos
- Shows you how to make your own organic fertilizer
- Not for hydroponic growers
- Organic grow methods may cost more up-front than hydro methods
- No info on harvesting, curing, or processing -- just cultivation
True Living Organics stands out because it’s one of the few marijuana grow books available today that exclusively covers growing organic cannabis.
True Living Organics, or TLO, is a phrase coined by the author of this book, who goes by “The Rev.” When he converted standard hydroponic grow op into an organic system, and cultivated gorgeous organic buds, he knew he was onto something — and he had to share it.
Most cannabis connoisseurs prefer organic cannabis over synthetically-fertilized cannabis. (Organic bud can be particularly important to medical marijuana patients with compromised immune systems.)
But growing organic marijuana isn’t easy.
(Neither is growing organic hemp! Learn about the challenges faced by organic hemp farmers in our guide to the best organic CBD oil.)
Even if you only consume cannabis recreationally, you may find that organic marijuana has the best flavor, aroma, and effects.
Among cannabis growers, The Rev is considered an “organic guru.” Now you can use his methods to cultivate delicious, gorgeous organic buds of your own.
This book explains how to turn your existing grow room into an all-natural space where your cannabis will thrive — without synthetic inputs or hydroponic systems. This book also has over 200 color photos to illustrate every topic inside, making it easy to follow.
Find more ‘True Living Organics: The Ultimate Guide to Growing All-Natural Marijuana Indoors’ by The Rev information and reviews here.
-
3. "How to Grow Marijuana: The Easiest Guide to Growing Weed," by Murph Wolfson
Cons:
- Most recently written marijuana grow book on market (published in 2020)
- Focuses on ease and simplicity
- Perfect for beginners
- Not ideal for most advanced growers
- More focused on outdoor growing (though it does include a chapter on hydroponics)
- Not written by professional cannabis grower (but a master gardener with decades of cannabis growing experience)
“How to Grow Marijuana: The Easiest Guide to Growing Weed,” by Murph Wolfson, stands out because it was just published for the first time in 2020. That makes it the newest marijuana grow book on the market.
A newer book can prove useful because it includes the most up-to-date science and information. Today, as grower technology (like professional LED grow lights) continues to evolve rapidly, you may want to consider getting a newly-written grow bible, too.
According to a recent article in the Spokesman-Review, the author of this book, Murph Wolfson, has been experimenting with cannabis plants since he was 13 years old. (He’s now 48.)
He’s written this book to break down cannabis growing into the easiest steps possible. This book is beginner-friendly. Although it includes chapters on indoor growing and hydroponics, this book is most ideal for someone who wants to start growing a few plants outdoors from seed — and wants their bud to turn out amazing.
Find more "How to Grow Marijuana" information and reviews here.
-
4. 'Marijuana Horticulture: The Indoor/Outdoor Medical Grower's Bible' by Jorge Cervantes
Cons:
- Recently updated edition of best-selling marijuana grow book of all time
- Over 1,000 full color images (and 500 pages of information!)
- More than 300 expert contributors
- Completely up to date information, thanks to recent revisions
- Some may find the book layout to be too crowded (it's tough to pack that much info into 500 pages!)
- Contains advertisements
- Some find it difficult to read on Kindle
This book by Jorge Cervantes is one of the best-selling marijuana grow books of all time.
Tons of high-level growers swear by this book. With over 500 pages and over 1,000 color images, this book has all of the information you need to get started right away — and grow professional-quality weed at home.
Originally published in 1983, this book has sold over 500,000 copies, and has been translated into five different languages. This most recent edition includes chapters on greenhouse and outdoor growing, so whatever route you choose, your operation should be covered by this book.
The remaining fifteen chapters have been completely rewritten and updated for the latest version of the book, including the most up to date information on medical marijuana.
Cervantes credits over 300 contributors in this book, making it a perfect resource to access the best of the best information on growing weed from the top names in the industry.
Find more ‘Marijuana Horticulture: The Indoor/Outdoor Medical Grower’s Bible’ by Jorge Cervantes information and reviews here.
-
5. 'Marijuana Grower's Handbook: Your Complete Guide for Medical and Personal Marijuana Cultivation,' by Ed Rosenthal
Cons:
- Written by one of world's foremost authorities on cannabis cultivation, Ed Rosenthal
- Covers both indoor and outdoor growing techniques
- Easy to read and navigate
- Foreword by Tommy Chong
- 500 full color pages of photos and illustrations
- Not quite as much detailed info as some other longer books
- Not as ideal for total beginners as some others on this list
- Some find the information to be redundant in a few sections of the book
This great book on growing weed stands out because the author, Ed Rosenthal, is one of the world’s foremost experts on cannabis cultivation.
With over 30 years of experience teaching others how to grow great cannabis, he shares his secrets in the Grower’s Handbook. He also brings a certain amount of joy to his teaching.
“Marijuana may not be addictive,” Rosenthal writes, “but growing it is.”
This handbook contains all of the most up to date information, methods, and tools for home cannabis growers to get the best buds out of their plants, whether indoors or outdoors. Ed describes how you can use the most up to date technology in your grow op to save money, time and hassle.
This book includes a foreword by Tommy Chong (of the legendary stoner duo, Cheech & Chong), praising Rosenthal’s intelligence and expertise.
This book has over 500 pages with full color illustrations and photos. It has the basic instructions that beginners need, as well as enough detailed data that keeps experienced growers intrigued.
The book is divided into five easy-to-navigate sections. Part 1 contains a basic rundown of the marijuana plant, its types, and its effects on humans. Part 2 is a basic primer on growing plants, including photosynthesis and the environmental conditions required. Part 3 covers how to set up your indoor or outdoor garden, while part 4 describes how to take care of your plants through vegetative and flowering growth. Part 5 covers harvest and processing.
Find more ‘Marijuana Grower’s Handbook: Your Complete Guide for Medical and Personal Marijuana Cultivation’ by Ed Rosenthal information and reviews here.
-
6. 'Homegrown Marijuana: Create a Hydroponic Growing System in Your Own Home,' by Joshua Sheets
Cons:
- Focuses exclusively on hydroponics
- Covers environmental factors, grow media, watering, nutrient solution, and troubleshooting
- Written by a hydroponic expert, this book can help even total beginners start growing high-quality weed indoors
- Lots of full color photographs
- No information on growing in soil
- Only for indoor hydroponic growers
- This method requires synethic fertilizers
‘Homegrown Marijuana’ stands out because it exclusively covers hydroponic growing.
Many new growers start out with a hydroponic set-up. Growing in water (instead of soil or another growing medium) has several advantages. Many gardeners find it an easier and cheaper way to grow marijuana.
This easy-to-use guide has step by step instructions including photos to help you get a hydro system set up quickly and easily in your own home.
Joshua Sheets, an expert in hydroponics, covers every topic an aspiring hydroponic grower needs: nutrient solutions, propagation, building a system from scratch, caring for your plants, and harvesting.
This book focuses exclusively on hydroponics, so if you want to grow in soil, this may not be the book for you.
Find more ‘Homegrown Marijuana: Create a Hydroponic Growing System in Your Own Home’ by Joshua Sheets information and reviews here.
-
7. 'What's Wrong with My Marijuana Plant?: A Cannabis Grower's Visual Guide to Easy Diagnosis and Organic Remedies' by David Deardorff
Cons:
- Covers all troubleshooting topics needed by cannabis growers
- Easy to use: Book is divided into sections based on the part of the plant exhibiting signs of stress
- Includes techniques to treat and prevent your plant health issues
- Written by experts in the field
- Full color images to illustrate every issue
- About troubleshooting and fixing problems only
- No information about getting started or setting up your grow room properly
- Some experienced growers found it to be lacking enough details
“What’s Wrong with My Marijuana Plant?” is an invaluable resource for any grower, new or experienced.
All good gardeners and growers must be able to properly diagnose any issues in their garden — and treat them effectively. Otherwise, a small problem can turn into a crop-ruining problem.
Troubleshooting is one of the most important aspects of growing.
In this book, the authors introduce their own visual diagnostic system. This easy-to-use cheat-sheet can help you identify any pests, diseases, and environmental problems in your grow operation.
The chapters are divided up into sections based on the part of the plant that is under stress, and the methods and techniques used to treat issues. It covers everything from bugs and mold to overwatering and nutrient burn.
Every grower encounters these issues from time to time. Be proactive, and order this book.
Find more ‘What’s Wrong with My Marijuana Plant?: A Cannabis Grower’s Visual Guide to Easy Diagnosis and Organic Remedies’ by David Deardorff information and reviews here.
-
8. 'Growing Marijuana: The Marijuana Masterclass, A Guide Written By Experts' by Guy Nice
Cons:
- Short and sweet
- Covers both indoor and outdoor
- Available and easy to read on Kindle
- Easy to use and straightforward instructions and tips
- Not many photographs
- All of the info can be found online
- Not detailed enough for very experienced growers
‘Growing Marijuana: The Marijuana Masterclass’ stands out because of its emphasis on scientific data and detail — and how much information it packs into a relatively short book.
This book covers everything from start to finish, for both indoor and outdoor growers. In a mere 100 pages, it covers everything from cloning to harvesting to strain selection and more.
After explaining the benefits and drawbacks of indoor and outdoor growing, the book includes detailed instructions for both soil and hydro set-ups.
This book also includes some basic troubleshooting tips for the most common pests and problems, plus instructions on harvesting, drying, and curing your buds.
Find more ‘Growing Marijuana: The Marijuana Masterclass, A Guide Written By Experts’ by Guy Nice information and reviews here.
-
9. 'Marijuana: 4 Manuscripts – Cannabis Growing Guide Indoor and Outdoor, Hydroponics and Aquaponics for Beginners, Cannabis Extract Guide, Medical Marijuana' by Monica Jacobs
Cons:
- Covers aquaponics systems, which most grow books do not
- If you want to grow cannabis AND raise fish, this is the book for you.
- Goes over medical uses for cannabis in detail
- Includes instructions for extractions and infusions
- Does not have a lot of instructions on how to actually set up a grow
- Does not cover troubleshooting when you have issues with your plants
- Not clearly broken up into four manuscripts as the title suggests
‘Marijuana: 4 Manuscripts’ stands out because it includes, as the title suggests, four separate tomes. Each covers a different topic.
The first subject, ‘Cannabis Growing Guide Indoor and Outdoor’ is a basic guide on how to grow marijuana.
This book includes a basic history of cannabis, as well as all of the basic requirements you need to take care of in order to set up a successful grow op. There are separate chapters on growing indoors, growing outdoors, and harvest, including drying and curing.
The Hydroponics and Aquaponics manuscript has detailed information and instructions on setting up a hydro or aquaponics system. Aquaponics is not covered in most books, so that will be a very interesting read for anyone looking to have a more sustainable and self-sufficient grow op. (Aquaponics is similar to hydroponics, except the nutrients are provided by fish waste. So that explains why it isn’t covered in most grow bibles: It’s specific to growers who also want to farm-raise some fish.)
In the Cannabis Extract Guide section, the author covers processes such as decarboxylation, cannabis oil preparation, cannabutter, and more. Finally, the last chapter deals with the medical uses of cannabis and the most well-researched diseases and conditions that cannabis can be used to treat.
This book is a great primer for someone looking to learn EVERYTHING. It covers some subjects that other grow bibles and guidebooks do not touch.
Find more ‘Marijuana: 4 Manuscripts – Cannabis Growing Guide Indoor and Outdoor, Hydroponics and Aquaponics for Beginners, Cannabis Extract Guide, Medical Marijuana’ by Monica Jacobs information and reviews here.
-
10. The Sinsemilla Technique (A Classic Marijuana Grow Book, Now in Paperback)
Cons:
- Provides historical perspective
- An early classic of the genre
- Includes hilarious throwback photos
- Affordable paperback copy
- Does not include cutting-edge research
- Not as much practical info as other books in this guide
- Written in 1992, before indoor growing techniques were as advanced as they are today
The Sinsemilla Technique stands out because it’s kind of a throwback to an earlier era. It might not provide the most cutting-edge research and techniques, but you’ll appreciate the historical perspective.
Written in the early 90s, this book helped inspire a generation of indoor cannabis growers. Today, every grower knows you need to keep male plants out of the room (obviously — because they’ll pollinate the female plants). But when this was first published, it helped inform growers in the West.
It also includes some humorous photos and other historical information. If you’re working on a research project about the history of cannabis growing, this is the book for you.
Bonus: It would also make a great gift, especially for a stoner and/or weed grower of a certain age. For more ideas, check out our guide to stoner gifts for grown-up stoners.
-
11. 'The Cannabis Encyclopedia: The Definitive Guide to Cultivation & Consumption of Medical Marijuana' by Jorge Cervantes
Cons:
- Extremely detailed and informative
- Over 2,000 images
- Written by cannabis expert Jorge Cervantes
- Best seller
- May be overwhelming for new growers
- Very dense and not super practical for easy-start guides
- Some readers found the electrical instructions to be faulty
The Cannabis Encyclopedia stands out because this massive 596-page volume has all of the information you could ever want to know about cannabis.
It covers everything from its history and uses to gardening practices, cannabinoid measurements, medical varieties, and more. This book is written by Jorge Cervantes, who also wrote “Marijuana Horticulture,” one of the best selling cannabis growing books of all time.
The Cannabis Encyclopedia has detailed information on every kind of growing technique, entire chapters on the history of cannabis, different methods of consuming and processing buds, organic practices, tools to measure environmental controls in your grow room, how to increase yields and cannabinoid potency, and much more. This is the ultimate guide to cannabis for serious growers.
Find more ‘The Cannabis Encyclopedia: The Definitive Guide to Cultivation & Consumption of Medical Marijuana’ by Jorge Cervantes information and reviews here.
-
12. 'Marijuana: Growing Marijuana, A QuickStart Indoor And Outdoor Grower's Guide For Medical And Personal Marijuana' by Gary Keller
Cons:
- Easy to understand instructions
- Covers starting seeds and growing from clones
- Goes over all steps from planting to curing
- No fluff
- Not many images
- Does not go into great detail about troubleshooting issues
- Not detailed enough for experienced growers
This detailed yet condensed Quick Start Guide has all of the inside info that beginner to intermediate level cannabis growers need to successfully produce high-quality weed.
This extensive guide has easy to follow directions covering planting, growing, harvesting, and curing marijuana. It includes instructions for both indoor and outdoor grows as well as different styles of hydroponics setups. It goes over all of the different elements needed for a successful grow op, and how to choose the best elements for your particular situation.
You will find advice on whether to start from seed or clones, the proper use of grow lights (including the best LED grow lights), water and nutrients to nurture your plants, how to troubleshoot pest problems, and how to cure the buds for the highest-quality smokeable herb.
This book is not as detailed as the longer volumes on this list, but for anyone looking for an easy to use guide that gets right down to brass tacks (with zero fluff), it is perfect.
Find more ‘Marijuana: Growing Marijuana, A QuickStart Indoor And Outdoor Grower’s Guide For Medical And Personal Marijuana’ by Gary Keller information and reviews here.
-
13. "American Hemp Farmer: Adventures and Misadventures in the Cannabis Trade," by Doug Fine
Cons:
- Not technically a book on growing marijuana, but a "cannabis grow book" of another sort (it's about hemp)
- A first-person account of becoming a hemp farmer, with all its regulatory and agricultural hurdles
- Written by former journalist
- Will not help you diagnose specific problems in your marijuana garden
- Will not help you with indoor growing, hydroponics, or lights
- Not a book to be flipped through, but read and enjoyed
“American Hemp Farmer: Adventures and Misadventures in the Cannabis Trade,” by Doug Fine, is not actually a book on growing marijuana. If you’re looking for grow tips on producing a psychoactive, high-THC crop, this isn’t the right book for you.
But if you’re interested in the cannabis plant in all its forms (including the non-psychoactive variety, a.k.a hemp), this is a perfect book for you. You’ll learn not only about growing hemp, but also about how it may revolutionize our industries and world for centuries to come.
Doug Fine is a hemp farmer, and he shares his trials and tribulations — and victories — in this first-person account of farming the hottest agricultural crop in the country. (Hemp is the source of all those CBD creams and CBD tinctures you suddenly see everywhere.)
Unlike the other marijuana grow guides on this list, this isn’t one you’d crack open to diagnose what’s bugging your weed plants. It’s a book you’d read like a novel, absorbing insights and asides from a “maverick journalist” turned hemp farmer.
But after reading it, you may walk away with a new approach to your own cannabis cultivation ventures.
Find more "American Hemp Farmer," by Doug Fine information and reviews here.
-
14. 7 Steps To Grow Cannabis: A Complete Beginner's Guide To Growing Cannabis Indoors
Cons:
- Great for total beginners
- Reviewers post photos of successful harvests grown according to the book's seven steps
- This book purposely omits science and history, to focus on useful information
- Nothing about outdoor growing
- No history or science
- Authored by a "Mr. Grow It," which isn't the most creatiave pseudoynm ever
“7 Steps To Grow Cannabis: A Complete Beginner’s Guide To Growing Cannabis Indoors” is the perfect book for beginners who want to grow cannabis indoors — especially those who have been overwhelmed or confused by the information available online.
In review after review, readers agree that this book outlined a clear path to successful harvests.
Several reveiwers mentioned that they’d been lost in the rabbit hole of YouTube videos and Google results on indoor growing. These customers found the answers they needed in this book.
And they didn’t find any extra information they didn’t need. This book purposefully leaves out the history and science behind marijuana growing.
Some readers even posted photos of their harvests, which they grew according to Mr. Grow It’s methods!
Yes — this book was authored by a “Mr. Grow It.”
Find more 7 Steps To Grow Cannabis: A Complete Beginner's Guide To Growing Cannabis Indoors information and reviews here.
Why buy marijuana grow books? (Instead of just using Google?)
Anyone can write a blog post about growing cannabis. They may or may not have the years of cultivation experience to back up their advice.
Books, however, tend to be written by true experts in the cannabis industry, with decades of experience to share.
It's nice to keep a reference guide in your garden, because it allows you to quickly and easily troubleshoot any issues you may have -- without needing to resort to Google (where you'll have to sort through tons of possibly-unhelpful sources).
Written by industry leaders, these books are indispensable in the value they will add to your grow operation.